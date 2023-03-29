9 best Chinese smartphones under ₹ 15,000 By Affiliate Desk

Summary: Chinese smartphones under ₹ 15,000 offer you a host of interesting features. Read on to see our selections.

Chinese smartphones have great options to offer in budget smartphone category.

Chinese smartphones have taken the tech world by storm with their innovative features, sleek designs, and affordable prices. One of the standout features of Chinese smartphones is their impressive camera systems. Another area where Chinese smartphones excel is in their processing power. Many of these devices are equipped with cutting-edge processors and graphics cards, making them perfect for gaming, streaming, and other resource-intensive tasks. With a Chinese smartphone in your hand, you can enjoy smooth, lag-free performance and blazing-fast speeds. But what really sets Chinese smartphones apart is their commitment to innovation. And let's not forget about the affordability factor. With a Chinese smartphone, you can get all the features you need at a price that won't break the bank. Let’s have a sneak peek at our top 9 picks. Product list Redmi 9A Sport (Coral Green, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage) Redmi 9A Sport has a 2GHz octa-core Helio G25 CPU for slick performance and a vivid coral-green hue. You won't have to worry about running out of room for your favourite programs, pictures, or videos with 32GB of storage and 2GB of RAM. The 6.53-inch HD+ display provides an immersive viewing experience and the 5000mAh battery guarantees that you can stay connected for longer. A 13MP AI camera with features like AI portrait mode and beautify is also included in the Redmi 9A Sport, enabling you to capture your favourite moments with breathtaking clarity. Specifications: Brand: Redmi

Model Name: Redmi 9A Sport

OS: MIUI 12

Cellular Technology: LTE

Memory Storage Capacity: 32 GB

Pros Cons Affordable price point Average camera performance

2. Redmi 10A (Slate Grey, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) The Redmi 10A has a 2GHz Octa-Core Helio G25 processor, making it effective for running several programs and games simultaneously. Long-lasting battery life from the 5000 mAh battery enables users to use their phone for hours without worrying about recharging. The phone also has a fingerprint sensor, which makes it simpler to unlock the gadget and keeps it secure. Users can enjoy up to 5GB of RAM with RAM Booster, perfect for running demanding programs and games smoothly. Specifications: Brand: Redmi

Model Name: Redmi 10A

Network Service Provider: Unlocked for All Carriers

OS: MIUI 12.5

Cellular Technology: LTE

Pros Cons 2 GHz octa-core Helio G25 processor works amazingly Display-resolution is not up to the mark

3. realme narzo 50 (Speed Blue, 6GB RAM+128GB Storage) With 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, the Realme Narzo 50 in Speed Blue is a powerful smartphone with noteworthy features. This gadget has an Helio G96 processor, which provides blazingly fast speeds and slick performance. The 120Hz ultra-smooth display offers an immersive watching experience, while the 50MP AI triple camera system takes gorgeous photographs with exceptional detail and clarity. Specifications: Brand: realme

Model Name: Narzo 50

Network Service Provider: Unlocked for All Carriers

OS: Android 11.0

Cellular Technology: LTE

Pros Cons Powerful Helio G96 processor Does not feature wireless charging capabilities

4. Vivo Y16 (Drizzling Gold, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) Stylish and sophisticated, the Vivo Y16 in Drizzling Gold with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage is a smartphone that provides outstanding performance and storage options. This product is affordable for people seeking a high-quality smartphone on a tight budget because it offers no-cost EMI and additional exchange options. Thanks to its cutting-edge features and dependable performance, it is a fantastic choice for anyone looking for a dependable and economical smartphone. Specifications: Brand: Vivo

Model Name: Y16

Network Service Provider: Unlocked for All Carriers

OS: FunTouch OS 12

Cellular Technology: 4G

Pros Cons Affordability Performance sometimes

5. Vivo T1 44w Starry Sky (4+128GB) With 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, the Vivo T1 44W in Starry Sky is a strong and fashionable smartphone with exceptional performance and storage capacities. It is a good option for individuals looking for the greatest smartphone because of its sophisticated features and stylish design. You won't have to worry about running out of space because of its huge storage capacity for all your essential media, programs, and data. The Vivo T1 44w is a top-of-the-line smartphone that will not disappoint you, whether you use it for business or play. Specifications: Brand: Vivo

Model Name: T144wStarry Sky(4+128GB)

Network Service Provider: Vodafone

OS: Android 12.0

Cellular Technology: 4G

Pros Cons Fast charging technology Does not have an official IP rating for water and dust resistance

6. Vivo Y22 (Metaverse Green, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) A fashionable and dependable smartphone with good performance and storage capabilities is the Vivo Y22 in Metaverse Green with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. It is a good option for anyone looking for a high-quality smartphone on a budget due to its cutting-edge features and reasonable price. This gadget has additional exchange discounts and no-cost EMI options, making it an even more reasonable choice. Specifications: Brand: Vivo

Model Name: Y22

Network Service Provider: Unlocked for All Carriers

OS: FunTouch OS 12

Cellular Technology: 4G

Pros Cons Large 6.51-inch display Processor is slow

7. Vivo Y15C (Mystic Blue, 3GB RAM, 64GB Storage) The Vivo Y15C in Mystic Blue offers dependable performance and storage capacities at a low price. It has 3GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The phone is fashionable and distinctive due to its eye-catching mystic blue hue. It is a perfect pick for anyone searching for a low-cost smartphone because it comes with several cutting-edge technologies like a fingerprint scanner and face unlock technology. Specifications: Brand: Vivo

Model Name: Y15C

Network Service Provider: Unlocked for All Carriers

OS: Funtouch OS 12 (Based on Android 12)

Cellular Technology: LTE

Pros Cons Available with no-cost EMI Less no. of features as compared to other phones at the same price

8. Oppo A57 (Glowing Black, 4GB RAM, 64 Storage) A sleek and functional smartphone with a tonne of features, the Oppo A57 in Shining Black delivers dependable performance and storage capabilities. It has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The phone has a sleek, contemporary appearance thanks to the Brilliant Black colour, which is visually appealing. The Oppo A57 is outfitted with cutting-edge innovations, including a fingerprint scanner and face unlock technology. Specifications: Brand: Oppo

Model Name: A57

Network Service Provider: Unlocked for All Carriers

OS: Android 12.0

Cellular Technology: LTE

Pros Cons Camera Display is only 720p resolution

9. Oppo A55 (Mint Green, 4GB RAM, 128GB Storage) A high-performance smartphone with several cutting-edge features is the Oppo A55 in Mint Green with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It is ideal for customers who require a dependable device that can keep up with their active lifestyles thanks to its enormous 5000mAh battery, 50MP AI camera, and 18W fast charging features. The gadget also comes with additional exchange deals and no-cost EMI, making it an inexpensive choice for those searching for a high-end smartphone.. Specifications: Brand: Oppo

Model Name: A55

Network Service Provider: Unlocked for All Carriers

OS: Android 11.0

Cellular Technology: 4G

Pros Cons 18W fast charging feature Does not support 5G connectivity

Top 3 features for you

Products Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Redmi 9A Sport (Coral Green) 5000 mAh large battery 2GB RAM | 32GB storage 13 MP Rear camera with AI portrait Redmi 10A (Slate Grey, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) 5000 mAh large battery with 10W fast charging Display: HD+(1600x700) IPS LCD display; 15.58 centimeters (6.53 inch) Inbuilt MediaTek Helio G25 Octa-core processor realme narzo 50 (Speed Blue, 6GB RAM+128GB Storage) 50MP + 2MP + 2MP AI triple rear camera setup Octa-core MediaTek Helio G96 gaming processor 5000mAh Massive Battery Vivo Y16 (Drizzling Gold, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) 64GB internal memory 13MP+2MP Rear Camera | 5MP Selfie Camera (6.51" inch) HD+ LCD Display Vivo T1 44w Starry Sky (4+128GB) Fast charging Ample amount of space OS: Android 12.0 Vivo Y22 (Metaverse Green, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) Large capacity for storage Stunning camera setup Good battery Vivo Y15C (Mystic Blue, 3GB RAM, 64GB Storage) 64GB storage 3GB RAM Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor Oppo A57 (Glowing Black, 4GB RAM, 64 Storage) 16 MP front-facing camera No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers Fingerprint sensor Oppo A55 (Mint Green, 4GB RAM, 128GB Storage) 5000 mAh large battery 50MP AI Camera 18W Fast Charging

Best overall product A great option for people seeking a Chinese smartphone under Rs. 15,000 is the Vivo T1 44W Starry Sky. It can handle several tasks and data storage thanks to its potent Helio G95 processor, 4 GB of RAM, and 128 GB of storage. A gorgeous 6.58-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate is also included in the gadget, offering a fluid and immersive viewing experience. High-quality photographs and movies are possible with the 50MP AI triple camera arrangement, while the 16MP front-facing camera guarantees clear selfies. Best value for money A smartphone with great value and many remarkable features is the Realme Narzo 50. It is a potent smartphone that can multitask and hold a lot of data thanks to the Helio G96 engine, 6GB of memory, and 128 GB of storage. The device's 6.5-inch FHD+ display provides a smooth, immersive viewing experience with a 120Hz refresh rate. High-quality photographs and movies can be captured with the 50MP AI triple camera arrangement, while the 16MP front-facing camera ensures that selfies are sharp and detailed. The 5000 mAh battery ensures that the gadget can be charged quickly and lasts the entire day. It also supports 18W fast charging. The phone also has a face unlock feature and a fingerprint scanner for safe and convenient access. How to find the perfect Chinese smartphone? The first and most important step is to thoroughly examine a few Chinese smartphone brands, such as Oppo, Vivo, etc., that meet your budget, are available in the category, and have adequate battery backup. Choose the product from this condensed selection that strikes the best balance between cost, usefulness, and aesthetics. The product with the overwhelming majority of positive ratings and the fewest customer complaints is the one you should choose. Consider investing in equipment with a lengthy warranty to avoid having to pay for maintenance right away.

