Indian telecom experts draw plan to check Chinese smartphones' dominance: Report



The Narendra Modi government has vehemently rejected the news of it banning Chinese smartphones priced below ₹12,000. The telecom industry executives now have prepared a master plan to check the dominance of the Chinese smartphones. The detailed blueprint contains specific recommendations which they urge the government to accept in order to phase out the lower end Chinese smartphones from the Indian market, reports Hindustan Times' sister website Live Hindustan.

The demand ranges from banning the Chinese smartphones forthwith to mandating joint venture between manufacturing units with local companies. The industry executives will submit the master plan to the government in the first week of September, Live Hindustan reports, citing an article from ET.

The various measures recommended are :

To develop an Indian mobile operating system

Apart from banning Chinese brands, executives have also talked about partnering with world’s top tech companies like Google, Microsoft and Meta to develop an Indian mobile operating system. The plan also talks about creating an ecosystem for Indian apps and content services.

To take benefit of Indian institutions

The plan stresses on the need to increase exports of this industry. The exports could be boosted if government certification bodies like the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and other standard institutions are roped in to certify the product on international norms, plan suggests.

Try to strengthen the hold of domestic companies

This plan of industry executives aims to strengthen the hold of Indian brands in the smartphone market in the coming years. On August 8, a Hindustan Times report stated the possibility of the government to restrict sale of Chinese smartphone brands like Xiaomi, Realme in the less than ₹12,000 price segment. Although later the government clarified that currently there is no plan to restrict Chinese smartphones in any price segment.

Some industry experts believe that doing so will benefit domestic companies like Lava and Micromax. Both these companies have lagged a lot because of the entry of big Chinese companies into India.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON