Story Saved
New Delhi 20oCC
Thursday, Dec 08, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Thursday, Dec 08, 2022
New Delhi 20oC
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe

9 Best hamilton beach coffee makers to buy

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Dec 08, 2022 11:31 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

Hamilton Beach coffee makers come in varied models. Hamilton Beach coffee makers are compact and customisable to varied coffee preferences.

product info
Best Hamilton Beach Coffee Maker

Hamilton Beach is a popular name in the industry for kitchen appliances. Particularly, the coffee makers from this brand are known for their reliability and affordability. They are also known for their ease of use and some of the most exclusive features.

Therefore, they make the best choice for homes and workplaces. The traditional Hamilton Beach coffee makers come in 10, 12 and 14-cup sizes, and the single-serve coffee-making machines brew 6 to 14 ounces in mugs. Check out the Hamilton Beach coffee makers below and opt for the best Hamilton Beach coffee maker.

Best Hamilton Beach Coffee Makers

1.Hamilton Beach 12 Cup Programmable Coffeemaker

This Hamilton Beach brew station is the only coffee maker that keeps your coffee tasting fresh for around 4 hours. It works the same way as a traditional, auto-drip coffee brewing machine, with the only exception being that it brews into its internal tank instead of a carafe. Owing to this innovation, the appliance makes your last cup of coffee taste as fresh as the first cup. And without a glass carafe, there are no worries of breakage or replacement.

Specification

• Price: Rs. 17,038

• Capacity: 12 cups

• Coffee Maker Type: Drip Coffee Machine

• Voltage: 110 volts

• Wattage: 950 watts

• Material: Glass

• Product Dimensions: 28 x 20.8 x 38.5 centimetres

• Weight: 408 g

ProsCons
Maintains fresh-brewed flavourRequires side tank version
Good brewing optionsUses hot plate to keep coffee warm
Good pot-free designThe tank should be insulated
One-handed functionality 
The removable brew basket and internal tank for easy cleaning and fill-up 
cellpic
Hamilton Beach 12 Cup Programmable Coffeemaker
37% off 16,502 25,999
Buy now

2.Hamilton Beach Commercial Coffee Maker

Brew the perfect cup of coffee with the Hamilton Beach Commercial coffee maker with 4 cup capacity. This easy-to-use coffee brewing machine does not require expensive coffee capsules or cartridges. This quick coffee-making machine brews your favourite ground coffee within the shortest time possible.

Specification

• Price: Rs. 2,900

• Capacity: 4 cups

• Coffee Maker Type: Espresso Machine

• Voltage: 120 volts

• Wattage: 550 watts

• Material: Plastic

• Product Dimensions: 18.3 x 23.6 x 30.8 centimetres

• Weight: 454 g

ProsCons
DurableNot worth the money
Easy to use 
cellpic
Hamilton Beach Commercial Coffee Maker 4 Cup
36% off 2,900 4,500
Buy now

3.Hamilton Beach 40792 Espresso & Cappuccino Maker

If you want café-quality results at home, then the Hamilton Beach 40792 Espresso & Cappuccino maker is for you. This coffee machine takes inspiration from European cafes and helps you have the best of rich-tasting cappuccino, latte and espresso without sacrificing convenience. Featuring a patented slide and lock technology, it is practically effortless to use the machine. It even comes with a selector dial for steam and espresso functions.

Specifications

• Price: Rs. 35,851

• Capacity: 850 grams

• Coffee Maker Type: Espresso Machine

• Voltage: 110 volts

• Wattage: 1350 watts

• Material: Plastic

• Product Dimensions: 30.5 x 24.4 x 29.5 centimetres

• Weight: 4 Kg 250 g

ProsCons
Easy setupCapacity needs to improve
Space-saving 
Powerful with 15 bars of pressure 
Handsome design 
Removable water reservoir 
Swivelling steam wand for convenient milk frothing and steaming 
cellpic
Hamilton Beach 40792 Espresso & Cappuccino Maker, Black
40% off 35,851 59,999
Buy now

4.Hamilton Beach 12-Cup Coffee Maker, Programmable (49618)

The Hamilton Beach 12-cup coffee maker is one of the best coffee-making machines from the price point. The markings on its carafe and tank are clear, and the controls are also easy to figure out. You can easily load it with your favourite coffee grounds while its carafe can conveniently go into the dishwasher for thorough cleaning. Available in the perfect size, this machine offers several features to fit your coffee brewing requirements.

Specifications

• Price: Rs. 16,718

• Capacity: 4 cups

• Coffee Maker Type: Programmable Coffee Machine

• Voltage: 120 volts

• Wattage: 950 watts

• Material: Plastic

• Product Dimensions: 21.6 x 17.1 x 35.6 centimetres

• Weight: 3 Kg160 g

ProsCons
Thorough manualDoes not brew at the optimal temperature
Quick brewing timeThe water tank is not easily accessible
Automatic keep warm settingUnable to keep coffee hot for a couple of hours
Easy to access basket 
Easy-to-use controls 
Easy-to-read markings 
Automatic shut off 
 Dishwasher safe carafe 
cellpic
Hamilton Beach 12-Cup Coffee Maker, Programmable (49618)
30% off 18,840 26,919
Buy now

5.Hamilton Beach 12-Cup Coffee Maker, Programmable Brew Station Dispensing Coffee Machine (47950)

With the Hamilton Beach 12-cup coffee maker, and programmable brew station dispensing machine, you can easily brew coffee without needing a carafe. This coffee-making machine comes with a removable reservoir that makes it easier for the users to fill it with water. The machine brews coffee into an insulated tank and dispenses it into a mug or cup of your choice.

Specifications

• Price: Rs. 18,298

• Capacity: 12 cups

• Coffee Maker Type: Espresso Machine

• Voltage: 110 volts

• Wattage: 950 watts

• Material: Plastic

• Product Dimensions: 25.5 x 26.5 x 36.5 centimetres

• Weight: 3 Kg 140 g

ProsCons
Easy to access water tankCoffee does not stay hot for long
Easy-to-use controlsDoes not brew coffee at the optimal temperature
Automatic shut off 
cellpic
Hamilton Beach 12-Cup Coffee Maker, Programmable BrewStation Dispensing Coffee Machine (47950)
30% off 18,058 25,799
Buy now

6.Hamilton Beach 46896A 10 Cup Coffee Maker with Vacuum Stainless Thermal Carafe

This 10-cup coffee-making machine from Hamilton Beach brews coffee with a drip machine and even features a cone-shaped filter that ensures better extraction. This feature also gives the users better control over the strength of their coffee.

Specifications

• Price: Rs. 21,169

• Capacity: 10 cups

• Coffee Maker Type: Vacuum Coffee Pot

• Voltage: 110 volts

• Wattage: 1025 watts

• Material: Plastic

• Product Dimensions: 28.6 x 20.8 x 37.1 centimetres

• Weight: 2 Kg 940 g

ProsCons
Thumb-activated lid for easy pouringSlow brewing
Cone filter for perfect extraction and flavour 
Robust, bold and regular brew strength options 
Decent price 
Easy to set and use 
cellpic
Hamilton Beach 46896A 10 Cup Coffee Maker with Vacuum Stainless Thermal Carafe, Black
10% off 21,169 23,568
Buy now

7.Hamilton Beach HB Espresso Maker 40715

A one-of-a-kind at-home espresso machine, the Hamilton Beach HB Espresso Maker 40715 boasts simple construction and easy usage. It has got everything that a coffee maker should have. One of its best features is the 15-bar pump which creates sufficient pressure. It features a boiler as its heating element while its water tank capacity is 1.5 litres, more than average for a high-class coffee machine.

Specifications

• Price: Rs. 28,482

• Capacity: 50 Fluid Ounces

• Coffee Maker Type: Espresso Machine

• Voltage: 110 volts

• Wattage: 1050 watts

• Material: Plastic

• Product Dimensions: 33 x 20.8 x 31.3 centimetres

• Weight: 4 Kg 190 g

ProsCons
Removable water reservoir with 40oz capacitySmall boiler capacity
Easy to set up, use and cleanCoffee does not have an enriching flavour because of crema filter construction
Can use ground coffee and podsThe steamer produces several big bubbles
Produces decent quality espressoConfusing indicator lights and buttons
Frothing wand available 
Great build quality 
Durable 
One button start 
cellpic
Hamilton Beach HB Espresso Maker 40715
33% off 26,962 39,999
Buy now

8.Hamilton Beach 12 - Cup BrewStation Coffeemaker (48465-SAU) Silver

This 12-cup brew station coffee maker from Hamilton Beach comes with one-hand drip-free dispensing functionality and no worries of breakage because of its non-glass carafe. It keeps coffee fresh for a long time owing to its softer keep-warm function with a 2-heater system. Perfect for small offices and homes, you can program it 100% for wake-up-ready coffee.

Specifications

• Price: Rs. 7,990

• Capacity: 1 cup

• Coffee Maker Type: Standard Coffee Machine

• Voltage: NA

• Wattage: NA

• Material: Plastic

• Product Dimensions: 26.1 x 20.8 x 38.6 centimetres

• Weight: 2 Kg 600 g

ProsCons
Adjustable auto-shut-offLimited features
The tank can be removed for easy cleaning and filling 
Several coffee options 
Holds and maintains fresh-brewed coffee flavour 
cellpic
Hamilton Beach 12 - Cup BrewStation Coffeemaker (48465-SAU) Silver
38% off 21,870 35,000
Buy now

9.Hamilton Beach 49981A Single Serve Scoop Coffee Maker

This sleek and compact single-serve scoop coffee machine comes with a stainless steel scoop that can also be used as a filter basket and doser. You need to scoop coffee, insert it into the machine, and start brewing. This versatile coffee maker delivers hot and tasty coffee within just two minutes of use.

Specifications

• Price: Rs. 7,349

• Capacity: 14 Fluid Ounces

• Coffee Maker Type: Drip Coffee Machine

• Voltage: 110 volts

• Wattage: 1300 watts

• Material: Glass

• Product Dimensions: 21.2 x 17 x 22 centimetres

• Weight: 2 Kg290 g

ProsCons
Easy to useInstallation is difficult
Easy to cleanThe filter needs to improve
Quiet 
cellpic
Hamilton Beach 49981A Single Serve Scoop Coffee Maker
30% off 14,224 20,319
Buy now

3 Important features for best Hamilton beach coffee makers

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Hamilton Beach 12 Cup Programmable CoffeemakerCustomise your brewing optionsInternal heater to keep coffee at the perfect temperatureOne-handed simplicity of dispensing bar
Hamilton Beach Commercial Coffee Maker 4 CupEasy to useDurableShort brewing time
Hamilton Beach 40792 Espresso & Cappuccino MakerSlide and lock technologySelector dialSpace-saving dimensions
Hamilton Beach 12-Cup Coffee Maker, Programmable (49618)Large buttons and display for easy programmingAutomatic shut-offQuick brewing time
Hamilton Beach 12-Cup Coffee Maker, Programmable Brew Station Dispensing Coffee Machine (47950)Dispensing coffee makerRemovable reservoirInsulated water tank
Hamilton Beach 46896A 10 Cup Coffee Maker with Vacuum Stainless Thermal CarafeDrip machineCone-shaped filterThree brew strengths
Hamilton Beach HB Espresso Maker 40715One-button startCafé-quality coffeeComes with a frothing wand
Hamilton Beach 12 - Cup Brew Station Coffeemaker (48465-SAU) SilverNon-glass carafeProgrammableChoose from iced, regular and bold coffee
V-Guard Divino 5 Star Rated 25 Litre Storage Water HeaterStainless steel scoopVersatileMaintains standard water temperature

Best value for money

The Hamilton Beach 40792 Espresso & Cappuccino Maker is the best value-for-money coffee maker because it delivers a superior quality-price ratio. It can also be the best Hamilton Beach coffee maker, although it does not have too many bells and whistles like the other products. It has got all the perfect ingredients for a great coffee brewing experience.

Best overall

Choose the Hamilton Beach 12 Cup Programmable Coffeemaker if you want the best Hamilton Beach coffee maker. It has an average rating with good reviews and is available within an affordable range. This straightforward machine has few fancy features but delivers great quality coffee. Not to mention, it even has a good build quality and timeless design.

How to find the best Hamilton beach coffee maker?

Consider the following when buying the best Hamilton Beach coffee maker:

Perfect Fit: Would your coffee maker sit perfectly on the countertop? So, before choosing the Hamilton Beach coffee maker, ensure measuring the space where you plan to place the machine. Determine the clearance between the cabinet bottom and the countertop. The majority of the coffee makers from Hamilton Beach fit under cabinets.

Permanent or Paper Filters: Decide whether you will use permanent or disposable paper filters. Remember, the permanent filters are more environmentally friendly, and you also do not need to replace them constantly. However, they require proper maintenance and regular cleaning as they can easily get stained. Also, expect a little difference in the coffee taste based on the type of filter you opt for.

Based on these features, Hamilton Beach 12 Cup Programmable Coffeemaker emerges as the best Hamilton Beach coffee maker.

Best Hamilton beach coffee maker price list

Best Hamilton Beach Coffee MakerPrices
Hamilton Beach 12 Cup Programmable Coffeemaker 17,038
Hamilton Beach Commercial Coffee Maker 4 Cup 2,900
Hamilton Beach 40792 Espresso & Cappuccino Maker 35,851
Hamilton Beach 12-Cup Coffee Maker, Programmable (49618) 16,718
Hamilton Beach 12-Cup Coffee Maker, Programmable BrewStation Dispensing Coffee Machine (47950) 18,298
Hamilton Beach 46896A 10 Cup Coffee Maker with Vacuum Stainless Thermal Carafe 21,169
Hamilton Beach HB Espresso Maker 40715 28, 482
Hamilton Beach 12 - Cup BrewStation Coffeemaker (48465-SAU) SilverRs. 7,990
V-Guard Divino 5 Star Rated 25 Litre Storage Water HeaterRs. 7,349
AO Smith SDS-GREEN SERIES-025 Storage 25 Litre Vertical Water HeaterRs. 11,299

“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase”

RELATED STORIES
Best air purifier for your bedroom in 2022
Best temperature control indoor grills that are worth your money
Winter jackets for men: These clothes will keep you warm and comfortable
Best GoHome electric blankets: A buyer's guide
Best roll on for men you must try out

9 Best Hamilton Beach Coffee Makers to Buy

what are the benefits of using a Hamilton Beach coffee maker?

What are the various coffee makers available from Hamilton Beach?

What are the best coffee innovations by Hamilton Beach?

What are the most exclusive features of Hamilton Beach coffee makers?

What if a Hamilton Beach coffee maker does not brew coffee?

View More
electronics FOR LESS