9 best Syska power banks to buy: Buying guide

  • Published on Apr 12, 2023 12:18 IST

Struggling with phone battery getting discharged too soon? Here is a selection of the top nine models that have light and sleek design.

Our smartphones do a host of activities and Syska power banks ensure they are never without charge.

Keeping your devices charged while on the go has never been easier with this selection of 10 SYSKA power banks. Choose from a range of options, including 10000mah and 20000mah capacities, 18W fast charging, 3 in 1 LED light syska power bank and sleek design with LED display. With a syska power bank, you can rest assured that you'll always have an extra power boost when needed. Additionally, the syska power bank sleek design ensures it fits in with your daily commute - no bulky items to carry around. For the best of both worlds, syska power banks are ideal for your charging needs. Find the best syska power bank price today.

Product list:

  1. SYSKA 10000mAh Power Bank

The SYSKA Power Bank 10000mAh Quick Charging 18W P1029J is a portable charger with a high-energy density polymer cell can charge your devices on the go. Its capacity is 10000mAh, which means it can charge most smartphones up to three times before recharging. One of the key features of this power bank is its quick charging capability, which uses 18W power delivery technology to charge your devices rapidly. This means you can get your phone or tablet back up to 100% faster than with a standard charger.

Specifications

  • Connector Type: USB, Micro USB
  • Brand: SYSKA
  • Battery Capacity: 10000 Milliamp Hours
  • Colour: Dynamic Black
  • Special Feature: Fast Charging

Pros

Cons

This syska powerbank is not heavy.The charging cord given is not fast
The fabric is of very good quality 
SYSKA Power Bank 10000mah | 6 Months Warranty | Powerbank, Battery Bank, Quick Charging 18W P1029J Power Bank with High-Energy Density Polymer Cell with Triple Output Port (Dynamic Black)
3.8 (1,498)
2. Syska Power PRO 200 20000mAH Lithium Polymer Power Bank

The Syska Power Bank 20000mAH is a high-capacity power bank that can charge your devices multiple times. It has a capacity of 20,000mAh, enough to charge most smartphones up to six times or a tablet multiple times. This syska powerbank has a high-energy density lithium polymer cell, which is more efficient than traditional lithium-ion batteries. Regarding safety features, the Syska Power PRO 200 has built-in protection against overcharging, over-discharging, and short circuits. It also has an LED indicator showing you how much battery life remains so you know when it's time to recharge the power bank.

Specifications:

  • Connector Type: USB
  • Brand: SYSKA
  • Battery Capacity: 20000 Milliamp Hours
  • Colour: Black

Pros

Cons

This syska powerbank has a good battery best for travelling.The product doesn’t have c type of charging socket
It has a double USB output 
Syska Power PRO 200 20000mAH Lithium Polymer Power Bank (Black)
3.9 (8,481)
3. SYSKA 30000 mAh polymer Armour Power Bank

The SYSKA 30000 mAh Polymer Armour Power Bank is a high-capacity portable charger that can keep your devices charged for days. With a capacity of 30,000mAh, it can charge most smartphones up to 10 times or a tablet multiple times. This power bank also has multiple output ports to charge up to three devices simultaneously. This is particularly useful if you have multiple devices that need to be charged or if you are travelling with a group and everyone needs to keep their devices charged. This SYSKA Powerbank protects against overcharging, over-discharging, and short circuits.

Specifications:

  • Brand: SYSKA
  • Battery Capacity: 30000 Milliamp Hours
  • Colour: Black
  • Special Feature: Fast Charging
  • Battery Cell Composition: Polymer

Pros

Cons

It has multi-compatibleIt only comes in two different colour options
It can charge upto 22.5w fast charging 
It is best for travelling 
SYSKA 30000 mAh polymer Armour Power Bank, (22.5 W, Quick Charge), P-3002- Black
2.9 (10)
8% off
3,690 3,999
4. Syska 20000 mAh 22.5W White Fast Charging, Power Delivery 2.0/3.0, LED Display Input Type C

The Syska Power Bank 20000 mAh 22.5W White Fast Charging Power Bank is a powerful portable charger that can quickly charge your devices on the go. With a capacity of 20,000mAh, it can charge most smartphones up to 6 times or multiple tablets. This power bank is its fast charging capability. It uses Power Delivery 2.0/3.0 technology to provide a maximum output of 22.5W, which means you can charge your devices much faster than a standard charger. It also supports quick charging for compatible devices so you can get your phone or tablet back up to 100% quickly.

Specifications:

  • Connector Type: USB, Micro USB
  • Brand: SYSKA
  • Battery Capacity: 20000 Milliamp Hours
  • Colour: White
  • Special Feature: Fast Charging

Pros

Cons

It is a good quality productThe only has one input port, which is a USB Type-C port.
Offers 6 months manufacturer warranty 
Syska 20000 mAh 22.5W White Fast Charging, Power delivery 2.0/3.0,LED Display Input Type C :DC5V/3A/9V/2A,12V/1.87A
3.6 (4)
50% off
1,999 3,999
5. Syska P1045B 10000 MAH Power Bank

The Syska Power Bank 10000 mAh P1045B is a compact and portable charger that can keep your devices powered up on the go. With a capacity of 10,000mAh, it can charge most smartphones up to three times or a tablet multiple times. One of the key features of this power bank is its compact and lightweight design, which makes it easy to carry in your pocket or bag. Despite its small size, it has a high-energy density lithium polymer cell that is more efficient than traditional lithium-ion batteries. It also has an LED indicator showing you how much battery life remains so you know when it's time to recharge the power bank.

Specifications

  • Brand: SYSKA
  • Battery Capacity: 10000 Milliamp Hours
  • Compatible Phone Models: Smartphones, Tablets, smart watches, Bluetooth headset
  • Colour: White
  • Special Feature: LED Indicator Lights

Pros

Cons

This power bank is portable and lightweightIt has a lower capacity – the user who needs to charge some larger devices such as tablets and laptops may need a power bank with a higher capacity. 
It has a dual USB output 
Syska P1045B 10000 MAH Made in India Power Bank (Intelligent Power Output, Multilayer Protection, Dual Input/Output Ports)- Pristine White
2.8 (14)
6. Syska 20000mAh Powerbank P-2066-BLACK, 3.7V(74wh)

The Syska Power Bank 20000mAh P-2066-BLACK is a high-capacity portable charger can keep your devices powered up for days. With a capacity of 20000mAh, it can charge most smartphones up to 6 times or a tablet multiple times. One of the key features of this power bank is its high-energy density lithium polymer cell, which is more efficient and durable than traditional lithium-ion batteries. This means you can charge your devices faster and more efficiently, and the power bank will last longer.

Specifications:

  • Connector Type: USB
  • Brand: SYSKA
  • Battery Capacity: 20000 Milliamp Hours
  • Colour: Back
  • Special Feature: Digital Display

Pros

Cons

It has a digital LED display smart ICWith a high capacity comes a larger size and weight.
It has a high capacity that can provide multiple charges to your devices. 
Syska 20000mAh Powerbank P-2066-BLACK, 3.7V(74wh)
4.3 (13)
39% off
2,450 3,999
7. SYSKA Power Bank 10000mah P1038

The SYSKA Power Bank 10000mAh P1038 is a portable charger with a sleek design. This makes it a versatile tool that can charge your devices and provide light in emergencies or while camping. With a capacity of 10000mAh syska powerbank can charge most smartphones up to 3-4 times or a tablet multiple times. It also comes with two output ports, which means you can charge up to two devices simultaneously.

Specifications

  • Connector Type: USB, Micro USB
  • Brand: SYSKA
  • Battery Capacity: 10000 Milliamp Hours
  • Colour: Black
  • Special Feature: Fast Charging

Pros

Cons

It is a good quality productIt has a slow charging capacity
High capacity to charge 3-4 devices at a time 
Dual USB output 
SYSKA Power Bank 10000mah | 6 Months Warranty | PL100J, 3-in-1 Led Light for Camping and Travel, Upto 40 Hours Working Period, Powerbank, Battery Bank, Emergency Light
4.1 (76)
1,499
8. Syska White 10000 mah Powerbank 12W White Multi-Device Compatible Sleek Design Dual USB Output with Micro USB Cable

TheSyska Power Bank 10000mAh is a high-capacity portable charger to keep your devices powered up while you're on the go. Its sleek and compact design makes it easy to carry in your bag or pocket. Thesyska power bank comes with a capacity of 10000mAh, which means you can charge most smartphones up to 3-4 times or a tablet multiple times.. The dual USB output is compatible with most devices, making it a versatile tool for charging your gadgets.

Specifications:

  • Connector Type: USB, Micro USB
  • Brand: SYSKA
  • Battery Capacity: 10000 Milliamp Hours
  • Colour: White
  • Special Feature: Fast Charging

Pros

Cons

Can charge your devices quickly This power bank only has a USB-A port and may not be compatible with some newer devices
Syska 10000 mAh 12W P1049 Power Bank (Black, Lithium Polymer) Fast Charging,LED Display,2 Input &2 Output Micro USB Input :DC5V/2ATYPE C Input :DC5V/2A
2 (2)
39% off
1,099 1,799
9. SYSKA 20000mAh Power Bank 20W Dual Type - C

The SYSKA Power Bank 20000mAh with Dual Type-C is a high-capacity portable charger that keeps your devices powered up while you're on the go. This power bank has a capacity of 20000mAh, which means you can charge most smartphones up to 5-6 times or a tablet multiple times. It also comes with dual Type-C input/output ports, which means you can charge the power bank itself in no time and charge your devices with Type-C ports.

Specifications:

  • Connector Type: USB
  • Brand: SYSKA
  • Battery Capacity: 20000 Milliamp Hours
  • Colour: Black
  • Special Feature: Digital Display

Pros

Cons

It is a compatible deviceThe power bank takes a long time to recharge due to its high capacity.
This power bank features two Type-C ports, which means that you can charge two devices simultaneously 
SYSKA 20000mAh Power Bank 20W Dual Type -c Input/Output,Digital LED Display Smart IC,Transparent Design 3.7V (74WH),Type C,USB Output 1&2:5V/3A,9V/2.2A,12V/1.67A DC 5V/3A P2066 Blue
4 (1)
Top 3 features for you

ProductsFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
SYSKA Power Bank 10000mah | PL100J

LED Light – best for camping and travelling

Fast charging capacityEasy to carry
Syska Power PRO 200 20000mAHDouble USB outputHigh-density Li-polymer batteriesMore durable and fast charging
SYSKA polymer Armour Power BankMulti- compatibleTravel friendlyFast charging capacity
Syska 20000 mAh 22.5W Power BankCharge upto 2 devicesLED displayType – C charging port
Syska P1045B 10000 MAH Power BankDual input and output ports2 micro USBOvercharge protection
Syska 20000mAh Powerbank P-2066-BLACK, 3.7V(74wh)Digital LED displayCompatible devicesTransparent design
SYSKA Power Bank 10000mah P1038Dual USB outputSleek designFast charging capacity
Syska White 10000 mah Powerbank 12WABC plastic materialSleek design1 micro USB cable

SYSKA 20000mAh Power Bank 20W Dual Type - C

Two type-C portsDigital displayFast charging

Best overall product

Based on the given list of SYSKA power banks, the SYSKA power bank 20000 mAh 22.5W White Fast Charging, Power Delivery 2.0/3.0, LED Display power bank has Input Type C power bank seems to be the best overall product. This power bank has a high capacity of 20000 mAh, allowing it to charge your devices multiple times. It also has fast charging capabilities of up to 22.5W and supports power delivery 2.0/3.0. Additionally, the power bank has an LED display, making it easy to monitor the battery status.

Best value for money

The SYSKA Power Bank 10000mAh could be considered the best value for money among the given SYSKA power banks. This power bank has a capacity of 10000mAh, sufficient to charge your phone or tablet once or twice, depending on the battery capacity of your device. It also features dual USB output ports, charging two devices simultaneously. Additionally, the syska power banks sleek design and compact size make it easy to carry around in your bag or pocket. The power bank also has a micro USB cable for charging and is compatible with multiple devices, making it a versatile option.

How to find the perfect Syska power banks?

When choosing a Syska Power Bank, consider the capacity (ranging from 10000mAh to 30000mAh), charging speed (supporting fast charging capabilities such as Power Delivery 2.0/3.0), input type (micro USB or USB-C), number of ports available, and its overall design (size, weight, and shape). If you need a power bank for daily use or to charge your phone once or twice daily, look for one with a 10000mAh battery. Choose one supporting fast charging technology for faster charging of compatible devices such as tablets. Select a power bank with a Micro USB or USB-C input, depending on the compatibility of your device. Additionally, if you plan to carry the power bank on the go, opt for one with a sleek design and lightweight construction.

Product Price
SYSKA Power Bank 10000mah | 6 Months Warranty | Powerbank, Battery Bank, Quick Charging 18W P1029J Power Bank with High-Energy Density Polymer Cell with Triple Output Port (Dynamic Black)
Syska Power PRO 200 20000mAH Lithium Polymer Power Bank (Black)
SYSKA 30000 mAh polymer Armour Power Bank, (22.5 W, Quick Charge), P-3002- Black ₹ 3,690
Syska 20000 mAh 22.5W White Fast Charging, Power delivery 2.0/3.0,LED Display Input Type C :DC5V/3A/9V/2A,12V/1.87A ₹ 1,999
Syska P1045B 10000 MAH Made in India Power Bank (Intelligent Power Output, Multilayer Protection, Dual Input/Output Ports)- Pristine White
Syska 20000mAh Powerbank P-2066-BLACK, 3.7V(74wh) ₹ 2,450
SYSKA Power Bank 10000mah | 6 Months Warranty | PL100J, 3-in-1 Led Light for Camping and Travel, Upto 40 Hours Working Period, Powerbank, Battery Bank, Emergency Light ₹ 1,499
Syska 10000 mAh 12W P1049 Power Bank (Black, Lithium Polymer) Fast Charging,LED Display,2 Input &2 Output Micro USB Input :DC5V/2ATYPE C Input :DC5V/2A ₹ 1,099
SYSKA 20000mAh Power Bank 20W Dual Type -c Input/Output,Digital LED Display Smart IC,Transparent Design 3.7V (74WH),Type C,USB Output 1&2:5V/3A,9V/2.2A,12V/1.67A DC 5V/3A P2066 Blue

Syska powerbank

How long does it take to charge a Syska power bank?

The charging time of a Syska power bank depends on the model's capacity and the charging speed of the power source used. Typically, a syska power bank 10000mAh takes around 4-6 hours to fully charge with a 5V/2A charger, while a syska power bank 20000mAh may take around 8-10 hours. 

Can I use my phone with a Syska power bank while charging it?

Yes, you can use your phone while charging it with a Syska powerbank. However, the charging speed may be slower if you use the phone while charging. Additionally, avoiding using the phone during the initial stages of charging is recommended.

How many times can a Syska power bank charge my phone?

The number of times a Syska powerbank can charge your phone depends on the power bank's capacity and your phone's battery capacity. 

 
