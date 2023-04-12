9 best Syska power banks to buy: Buying guide

Summary:
Keeping your devices charged while on the go has never been easier with this selection of 10 SYSKA power banks. Choose from a range of options, including 10000mah and 20000mah capacities, 18W fast charging, 3 in 1 LED light syska power bank and sleek design with LED display. With a syska power bank, you can rest assured that you'll always have an extra power boost when needed. Additionally, the syska power bank sleek design ensures it fits in with your daily commute - no bulky items to carry around. For the best of both worlds, syska power banks are ideal for your charging needs. Find the best syska power bank price today.
Product list:
The SYSKA Power Bank 10000mAh Quick Charging 18W P1029J is a portable charger with a high-energy density polymer cell can charge your devices on the go. Its capacity is 10000mAh, which means it can charge most smartphones up to three times before recharging. One of the key features of this power bank is its quick charging capability, which uses 18W power delivery technology to charge your devices rapidly. This means you can get your phone or tablet back up to 100% faster than with a standard charger.
Specifications
Pros
Cons
|This syska powerbank is not heavy.
|The charging cord given is not fast
|The fabric is of very good quality
2. Syska Power PRO 200 20000mAH Lithium Polymer Power Bank
The Syska Power Bank 20000mAH is a high-capacity power bank that can charge your devices multiple times. It has a capacity of 20,000mAh, enough to charge most smartphones up to six times or a tablet multiple times. This syska powerbank has a high-energy density lithium polymer cell, which is more efficient than traditional lithium-ion batteries. Regarding safety features, the Syska Power PRO 200 has built-in protection against overcharging, over-discharging, and short circuits. It also has an LED indicator showing you how much battery life remains so you know when it's time to recharge the power bank.
Specifications:
Pros
Cons
|This syska powerbank has a good battery best for travelling.
|The product doesn’t have c type of charging socket
|It has a double USB output
3. SYSKA 30000 mAh polymer Armour Power Bank
The SYSKA 30000 mAh Polymer Armour Power Bank is a high-capacity portable charger that can keep your devices charged for days. With a capacity of 30,000mAh, it can charge most smartphones up to 10 times or a tablet multiple times. This power bank also has multiple output ports to charge up to three devices simultaneously. This is particularly useful if you have multiple devices that need to be charged or if you are travelling with a group and everyone needs to keep their devices charged. This SYSKA Powerbank protects against overcharging, over-discharging, and short circuits.
Specifications:
Pros
Cons
|It has multi-compatible
|It only comes in two different colour options
|It can charge upto 22.5w fast charging
|It is best for travelling
4. Syska 20000 mAh 22.5W White Fast Charging, Power Delivery 2.0/3.0, LED Display Input Type C
The Syska Power Bank 20000 mAh 22.5W White Fast Charging Power Bank is a powerful portable charger that can quickly charge your devices on the go. With a capacity of 20,000mAh, it can charge most smartphones up to 6 times or multiple tablets. This power bank is its fast charging capability. It uses Power Delivery 2.0/3.0 technology to provide a maximum output of 22.5W, which means you can charge your devices much faster than a standard charger. It also supports quick charging for compatible devices so you can get your phone or tablet back up to 100% quickly.
Specifications:
Pros
Cons
|It is a good quality product
|The only has one input port, which is a USB Type-C port.
|Offers 6 months manufacturer warranty
5. Syska P1045B 10000 MAH Power Bank
The Syska Power Bank 10000 mAh P1045B is a compact and portable charger that can keep your devices powered up on the go. With a capacity of 10,000mAh, it can charge most smartphones up to three times or a tablet multiple times. One of the key features of this power bank is its compact and lightweight design, which makes it easy to carry in your pocket or bag. Despite its small size, it has a high-energy density lithium polymer cell that is more efficient than traditional lithium-ion batteries. It also has an LED indicator showing you how much battery life remains so you know when it's time to recharge the power bank.
Specifications
Pros
Cons
|This power bank is portable and lightweight
|It has a lower capacity – the user who needs to charge some larger devices such as tablets and laptops may need a power bank with a higher capacity.
|It has a dual USB output
6. Syska 20000mAh Powerbank P-2066-BLACK, 3.7V(74wh)
The Syska Power Bank 20000mAh P-2066-BLACK is a high-capacity portable charger can keep your devices powered up for days. With a capacity of 20000mAh, it can charge most smartphones up to 6 times or a tablet multiple times. One of the key features of this power bank is its high-energy density lithium polymer cell, which is more efficient and durable than traditional lithium-ion batteries. This means you can charge your devices faster and more efficiently, and the power bank will last longer.
Specifications:
Pros
Cons
|It has a digital LED display smart IC
|With a high capacity comes a larger size and weight.
|It has a high capacity that can provide multiple charges to your devices.
7. SYSKA Power Bank 10000mah P1038
The SYSKA Power Bank 10000mAh P1038 is a portable charger with a sleek design. This makes it a versatile tool that can charge your devices and provide light in emergencies or while camping. With a capacity of 10000mAh syska powerbank can charge most smartphones up to 3-4 times or a tablet multiple times. It also comes with two output ports, which means you can charge up to two devices simultaneously.
Specifications
Pros
Cons
|It is a good quality product
|It has a slow charging capacity
|High capacity to charge 3-4 devices at a time
|Dual USB output
8. Syska White 10000 mah Powerbank 12W White Multi-Device Compatible Sleek Design Dual USB Output with Micro USB Cable
TheSyska Power Bank 10000mAh is a high-capacity portable charger to keep your devices powered up while you're on the go. Its sleek and compact design makes it easy to carry in your bag or pocket. Thesyska power bank comes with a capacity of 10000mAh, which means you can charge most smartphones up to 3-4 times or a tablet multiple times.. The dual USB output is compatible with most devices, making it a versatile tool for charging your gadgets.
Specifications:
Pros
Cons
|Can charge your devices quickly
|This power bank only has a USB-A port and may not be compatible with some newer devices
9. SYSKA 20000mAh Power Bank 20W Dual Type - C
The SYSKA Power Bank 20000mAh with Dual Type-C is a high-capacity portable charger that keeps your devices powered up while you're on the go. This power bank has a capacity of 20000mAh, which means you can charge most smartphones up to 5-6 times or a tablet multiple times. It also comes with dual Type-C input/output ports, which means you can charge the power bank itself in no time and charge your devices with Type-C ports.
Specifications:
Pros
Cons
|It is a compatible device
|The power bank takes a long time to recharge due to its high capacity.
|This power bank features two Type-C ports, which means that you can charge two devices simultaneously
Top 3 features for you
|Products
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|SYSKA Power Bank 10000mah | PL100J
LED Light – best for camping and travelling
|Fast charging capacity
|Easy to carry
|Syska Power PRO 200 20000mAH
|Double USB output
|High-density Li-polymer batteries
|More durable and fast charging
|SYSKA polymer Armour Power Bank
|Multi- compatible
|Travel friendly
|Fast charging capacity
|Syska 20000 mAh 22.5W Power Bank
|Charge upto 2 devices
|LED display
|Type – C charging port
|Syska P1045B 10000 MAH Power Bank
|Dual input and output ports
|2 micro USB
|Overcharge protection
|Syska 20000mAh Powerbank P-2066-BLACK, 3.7V(74wh)
|Digital LED display
|Compatible devices
|Transparent design
|SYSKA Power Bank 10000mah P1038
|Dual USB output
|Sleek design
|Fast charging capacity
|Syska White 10000 mah Powerbank 12W
|ABC plastic material
|Sleek design
|1 micro USB cable
SYSKA 20000mAh Power Bank 20W Dual Type - C
|Two type-C ports
|Digital display
|Fast charging
Best overall product
Based on the given list of SYSKA power banks, the SYSKA power bank 20000 mAh 22.5W White Fast Charging, Power Delivery 2.0/3.0, LED Display power bank has Input Type C power bank seems to be the best overall product. This power bank has a high capacity of 20000 mAh, allowing it to charge your devices multiple times. It also has fast charging capabilities of up to 22.5W and supports power delivery 2.0/3.0. Additionally, the power bank has an LED display, making it easy to monitor the battery status.
Best value for money
The SYSKA Power Bank 10000mAh could be considered the best value for money among the given SYSKA power banks. This power bank has a capacity of 10000mAh, sufficient to charge your phone or tablet once or twice, depending on the battery capacity of your device. It also features dual USB output ports, charging two devices simultaneously. Additionally, the syska power banks sleek design and compact size make it easy to carry around in your bag or pocket. The power bank also has a micro USB cable for charging and is compatible with multiple devices, making it a versatile option.
How to find the perfect Syska power banks?
When choosing a Syska Power Bank, consider the capacity (ranging from 10000mAh to 30000mAh), charging speed (supporting fast charging capabilities such as Power Delivery 2.0/3.0), input type (micro USB or USB-C), number of ports available, and its overall design (size, weight, and shape). If you need a power bank for daily use or to charge your phone once or twice daily, look for one with a 10000mAh battery. Choose one supporting fast charging technology for faster charging of compatible devices such as tablets. Select a power bank with a Micro USB or USB-C input, depending on the compatibility of your device. Additionally, if you plan to carry the power bank on the go, opt for one with a sleek design and lightweight construction.
|Product
|Price
|SYSKA Power Bank 10000mah | 6 Months Warranty | Powerbank, Battery Bank, Quick Charging 18W P1029J Power Bank with High-Energy Density Polymer Cell with Triple Output Port (Dynamic Black)
|Syska Power PRO 200 20000mAH Lithium Polymer Power Bank (Black)
|SYSKA 30000 mAh polymer Armour Power Bank, (22.5 W, Quick Charge), P-3002- Black
|₹ 3,690
|Syska 20000 mAh 22.5W White Fast Charging, Power delivery 2.0/3.0,LED Display Input Type C :DC5V/3A/9V/2A,12V/1.87A
|₹ 1,999
|Syska P1045B 10000 MAH Made in India Power Bank (Intelligent Power Output, Multilayer Protection, Dual Input/Output Ports)- Pristine White
|Syska 20000mAh Powerbank P-2066-BLACK, 3.7V(74wh)
|₹ 2,450
|SYSKA Power Bank 10000mah | 6 Months Warranty | PL100J, 3-in-1 Led Light for Camping and Travel, Upto 40 Hours Working Period, Powerbank, Battery Bank, Emergency Light
|₹ 1,499
|Syska 10000 mAh 12W P1049 Power Bank (Black, Lithium Polymer) Fast Charging,LED Display,2 Input &2 Output Micro USB Input :DC5V/2ATYPE C Input :DC5V/2A
|₹ 1,099
|SYSKA 20000mAh Power Bank 20W Dual Type -c Input/Output,Digital LED Display Smart IC,Transparent Design 3.7V (74WH),Type C,USB Output 1&2:5V/3A,9V/2.2A,12V/1.67A DC 5V/3A P2066 Blue
The charging time of a Syska power bank depends on the model's capacity and the charging speed of the power source used. Typically, a syska power bank 10000mAh takes around 4-6 hours to fully charge with a 5V/2A charger, while a syska power bank 20000mAh may take around 8-10 hours.
Yes, you can use your phone while charging it with a Syska powerbank. However, the charging speed may be slower if you use the phone while charging. Additionally, avoiding using the phone during the initial stages of charging is recommended.
The number of times a Syska powerbank can charge your phone depends on the power bank's capacity and your phone's battery capacity.