Story Saved
New Delhi 25oCC
Monday, Mar 20, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Monday, Mar 20, 2023
New Delhi 25oC
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe

Top 10 20000mAh power banks to buy online: Never run out of battery

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Mar 20, 2023 16:59 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

Ensure your phone never goes out of charge with these 20000mAh power banks. Our list features the best options available to buy online at unbeatable prices.

product info
Power banks are a necessity today and 20000mAh ones are an ideal choice.

In today's world, our lives revolve around technology, and we heavily rely on our devices to keep us connected and entertained. However, with extensive usage, our smartphones and other devices tend to drain their batteries quickly, leaving us without any means of communication. That's where the best power bank 20000mAh comes in, providing a portable and reliable solution for charging our devices on the go.

We have evaluated various features to create a comprehensive guide with the top 10 options available for purchase online. Whether you're a student, professional, or adventurer, our list has something for everyone. Let's dive in and discover the best power bank 20000mAh options available today.

Product list

1. Ambrane 20000mAh Lithium Polymer Stylo-20k

Keep your devices up on the go with the Ambrane 20000mAh Lithium Polymer Stylo-20k Power Bank. With a stylish and sleek design, this power bank is a reliable and portable charging solution for your smartphones, tablets, and other devices. The power bank features 20W fast charging, which helps charge your devices quickly. The 2 USB and Type-C ports allow you to charge multiple devices simultaneously, making it ideal for people on the go.

Specifications:

Power Output: 20W

Charging Time: 12 hours (approx)

Weight: 338g

LED Indicators: Yes

ProsCons
LED indicators for battery levelLong charging time
Can charge 3 devices simultaneously 

2. Mi Hypersonic 20000mAh 50W Lithium Polymer

The Mi Power Bank Hypersonic 20000mAh is a high-capacity, portable device charging solution. This sleek and stylish power bank features 50W fast charging and Power Delivery 3.0 fast charging support, allowing you to charge your devices quickly. With triple output ports and a Type-C port, you can charge up to three devices simultaneously, including your laptop. The power bank is also equipped with LED indicators for battery level and multiple protection layers to ensure the safety of your devices.

Specifications:

Power Output: 50W

Charging Time: 3 hours (approx)

LED Indicators: Yes

ProsCons
Multiple protection layersSlightly heavier than others
Can charge 3 devices simultaneously 

3. URBN 20000mAh Lithium Polymer

The URBN 20000mAh Lithium Polymer power bank is a high-capacity portable charger that lets you power up your devices on the go. The 12W charging support ensures that your devices are charged quickly. With two USB ports, you can charge up to two devices at the same time, and the LED indicators show you the battery level. The compact size and lightweight design make it easy to carry this 20000mAh power bank wherever you go.

Specifications:

Power Output: 12W

Charging Time: 12 hours

LED Indicators: Yes

ProsCons
Dual USB-A ports allow for charging of two devices simultaneouslyOnly 12W fast charging support, slower than some other options
Compact and lightweight design makes it easy to carry around 

4. Redmi 20000mAh Li-Polymer

The Redmi 20000mAh Li-Polymer Power Bank is designed to provide fast and efficient charging on the go. Its sleek and compact black design features USB Type C and Micro USB ports for versatile charging options. It also has 18W fast charging capabilities and a low-power mode for added convenience.

Specifications:

Charging power: 18W

Low power mode

Charging time: 10 hours

ProsCons
Fast charging capabilities for quick chargingSlightly heavier compared to other power banks
Low power mode for better battery conservation 
Dual input ports for convenient charging options 

5. Amazon Basics 20000mAh Lithium Polymer

The Amazon Basics 20000mAh Lithium Polymer Power Bank is a powerful and reliable backup power source for all your devices. This Type C 20000mAh power bank features a triple output with a Type C port and 2 USB ports and a dual input with Type C and Micro USB ports. This versatile power bank provides up to 22.5W fast charging and has a capacity of 20000mAh, ensuring that your devices stay charged while you're on the go.

Specifications:

Fast charging: 22.5W

Triple output and dual input

Charging time: 6 hours

ProsCons
Triple output with Type C and 2 USB portsThe weight is comparable to other power banks
Dual input with Type C and Micro USB ports 

6. Portronics Power Brick II

The Portronics Power Brick II 20000mAh power bank is a highly efficient and portable charging solution for all your devices. With dual input and USB output ports, it ensures you never run out of power. The white finish gives it an elegant and professional look, while the compact size allows you to carry it around wherever you go.

Specifications:

LED indicators to show the battery level

Built-in protection against overcharging, over-discharging, and short-circuiting

Output ports: Dual USB (2.4A Max Output)

ProsCons
Dual USB output ports to charge multiple devices simultaneouslyHeavy compared to other models
Built-in protection against overcharging, over-discharging, and short-circuiting 

7. Callmate 20000mAh

The Callmate 20000mAh phone power bank is a highly efficient and portable device designed to charge smartphones, tablets, and other devices on the go. With 15W fast charging capability and four output ports, it ensures that your devices are charged quickly and efficiently. The built-in cables and three input options make it a versatile and convenient choice for everyday use.

Specifications:

Charging time: 7-8 hours

Built-in cables: Micro-USB, Type-C

LED digital display

ProsCons
Four output ports for multiple device chargingCharging time is comparatively longer
Three input options for versatile charging 

8. Mi Power Bank 3i

The Mi Power Bank 3i 20000mAh Lithium Polymer Power Bank is an efficient and powerful device that allows you to charge multiple devices at once. With its 18W fast power delivery charging technology, this power bank quickly and efficiently charges your devices. Its triple output and dual input ports allow for the simultaneous charging of multiple devices. The lightweight design makes it easy to carry around.

Specifications:

Fast Charging Technology: 18W Power Delivery

Charging Time: Approx. 6.9 hours (18W charger and cable included)

Input Ports: Type C, Micro USB

Output Ports: Triple USB

ProsCons
Triple Output Ports for Simultaneous ChargingNo LED Flashlight
Lightweight Design for Easy Portability 

9. Portronics Power 45

The Portronics Power 45 20000mAh laptop power bank is a versatile device that allows you to charge your laptop and mobile phone simultaneously. It has a 45W fast charging capability and dual input ports, Type-C and micro-USB. With triple output ports, 2 USBs and 1 Type-C, it can charge up to 3 devices simultaneously. The power bank also has LED indicators that show the battery level and charging status. Its sleek and portable design makes it perfect to opt.

Specifications:

Output ports: 2 USB and 1 Type-C

Fast charging: 45W

LED indicators: Yes

Charging time: 4 hours

ProsCons
Triple output ports, can charge up to 3 devices simultaneouslyA bit expensive compared to other power banks
LED indicators to show battery level and charging status 

10. SYSKA Power PRO 200

The Syska Power PRO 200 is a powerful 20000mAh power bank that can keep your devices charged wherever you go. With a capacity of 20000mAh, this lithium polymer power bank can charge your phone multiple times and other devices like tablets, cameras, and more. The power bank features two USB output ports, charging multiple devices. The power bank's LED indicator helps you track the battery level.

Specifications:

LED Indicator: Yes

Overcharge Protection: Yes

Over Discharge Protection: Yes

Short Circuit Protection: Yes

Over Current Protection: Yes

2 Output ports

ProsCons
LED indicator to check battery levelNo fast-charging support
Multiple safety features included 

Three best features for consumers:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Charging TimePower OutputNumber of output ports
Ambrane 20000mAh Lithium Polymer Stylo-20k12 hours20W2
Mi Hypersonic 20000mAh 50W Lithium Polymer3 hours50W3
URBN 20000mAh Lithium Polymer12 hours12W2
Redmi 20000mAh Li-Polymer10 hours18W2
Amazon Basics 20000mAh Lithium Polymer6 hours22.5W3
Portronics Power Brick IINot mentioned12W2
Callmate 20000mAh7 hours15W4
Mi Power Bank 3i6.9 hours18W3
Portronics Power 454 hours45W3
SYSKA Power PRO 20010 hours10W2

Best value for money

The Redmi 20000mAh Li-Polymer power bank is the best value for money on this list. It is an affordable 20000mAh power bank. It also supports dual input and output ports with fast charging technology, making it a versatile and practical power bank for everyday use.

Best overall product

The Mi Hypersonic 20000mAh 50W Lithium Polymer power bank is the best overall product on this list. It offers an incredible charging speed of 50W, making it one of the fastest power banks available. The power bank has the triple output and dual input ports, making charging multiple devices easy. The compact and sleek design adds to its overall appeal.

How to find the perfect power bank?

When searching for the perfect power bank, there are several factors that you should keep in mind to ensure that you get the most out of your purchase. One of the most important considerations is the capacity of the power bank. This refers to the amount of power that the power bank can store and deliver to your devices. Another important factor to consider is the type and number of ports on the power bank. Charging speed and technology are also important considerations. The size and weight of the power bank should also be considered, particularly if you plan to take it with you on the go. Finally, take the time to read reviews and check the reputation of the brand before making your purchase. By keeping these factors in mind, you can find the perfect power bank to meet your needs and keep your devices charged whenever you need them.

Product Price

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

TOPICS
Gadgets
TOPICS
Gadgets
RELATED STORIES
10 finest Exide tubular batteries to boost your inverters
7 best Ryzen processors of 2023: Buyer’s guide
10 best Inalsa air fryers to make your health better, food crisper
Electrolux 360L: No need to bend to get vegetables in bottom freezer fridge
10 budget friendly 27-inch monitors: Buyer's guide

Top 20000mAh power banks to buy online

What is the average price range of 20000mAh power banks?

What are the important features to look for in a power bank?

What are the most popular brands for 20000mAh power banks in India?

How effective are 20000mAh power banks in charging devices?

Can power banks be carried on flights?

View More
electronics FOR LESS