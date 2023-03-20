Top 10 20000mAh power banks to buy online: Never run out of battery

What is the average price range of 20000mAh power banks?
The average price range of 20000mAh power banks is between Rs. 1000 to Rs. 3000 in India.
Summary:
In today's world, our lives revolve around technology, and we heavily rely on our devices to keep us connected and entertained. However, with extensive usage, our smartphones and other devices tend to drain their batteries quickly, leaving us without any means of communication. That's where the best power bank 20000mAh comes in, providing a portable and reliable solution for charging our devices on the go.
We have evaluated various features to create a comprehensive guide with the top 10 options available for purchase online. Whether you're a student, professional, or adventurer, our list has something for everyone. Let's dive in and discover the best power bank 20000mAh options available today.
1. Ambrane 20000mAh Lithium Polymer Stylo-20k
Keep your devices up on the go with the Ambrane 20000mAh Lithium Polymer Stylo-20k Power Bank. With a stylish and sleek design, this power bank is a reliable and portable charging solution for your smartphones, tablets, and other devices. The power bank features 20W fast charging, which helps charge your devices quickly. The 2 USB and Type-C ports allow you to charge multiple devices simultaneously, making it ideal for people on the go.
Specifications:
Power Output: 20W
Charging Time: 12 hours (approx)
Weight: 338g
LED Indicators: Yes
|Pros
|Cons
|LED indicators for battery level
|Long charging time
|Can charge 3 devices simultaneously
2. Mi Hypersonic 20000mAh 50W Lithium Polymer
The Mi Power Bank Hypersonic 20000mAh is a high-capacity, portable device charging solution. This sleek and stylish power bank features 50W fast charging and Power Delivery 3.0 fast charging support, allowing you to charge your devices quickly. With triple output ports and a Type-C port, you can charge up to three devices simultaneously, including your laptop. The power bank is also equipped with LED indicators for battery level and multiple protection layers to ensure the safety of your devices.
Specifications:
Power Output: 50W
Charging Time: 3 hours (approx)
LED Indicators: Yes
|Pros
|Cons
|Multiple protection layers
|Slightly heavier than others
|Can charge 3 devices simultaneously
3. URBN 20000mAh Lithium Polymer
The URBN 20000mAh Lithium Polymer power bank is a high-capacity portable charger that lets you power up your devices on the go. The 12W charging support ensures that your devices are charged quickly. With two USB ports, you can charge up to two devices at the same time, and the LED indicators show you the battery level. The compact size and lightweight design make it easy to carry this 20000mAh power bank wherever you go.
Specifications:
Power Output: 12W
Charging Time: 12 hours
LED Indicators: Yes
|Pros
|Cons
|Dual USB-A ports allow for charging of two devices simultaneously
|Only 12W fast charging support, slower than some other options
|Compact and lightweight design makes it easy to carry around
4. Redmi 20000mAh Li-Polymer
The Redmi 20000mAh Li-Polymer Power Bank is designed to provide fast and efficient charging on the go. Its sleek and compact black design features USB Type C and Micro USB ports for versatile charging options. It also has 18W fast charging capabilities and a low-power mode for added convenience.
Specifications:
Charging power: 18W
Low power mode
Charging time: 10 hours
|Pros
|Cons
|Fast charging capabilities for quick charging
|Slightly heavier compared to other power banks
|Low power mode for better battery conservation
|Dual input ports for convenient charging options
5. Amazon Basics 20000mAh Lithium Polymer
The Amazon Basics 20000mAh Lithium Polymer Power Bank is a powerful and reliable backup power source for all your devices. This Type C 20000mAh power bank features a triple output with a Type C port and 2 USB ports and a dual input with Type C and Micro USB ports. This versatile power bank provides up to 22.5W fast charging and has a capacity of 20000mAh, ensuring that your devices stay charged while you're on the go.
Specifications:
Fast charging: 22.5W
Triple output and dual input
Charging time: 6 hours
|Pros
|Cons
|Triple output with Type C and 2 USB ports
|The weight is comparable to other power banks
|Dual input with Type C and Micro USB ports
6. Portronics Power Brick II
The Portronics Power Brick II 20000mAh power bank is a highly efficient and portable charging solution for all your devices. With dual input and USB output ports, it ensures you never run out of power. The white finish gives it an elegant and professional look, while the compact size allows you to carry it around wherever you go.
Specifications:
LED indicators to show the battery level
Built-in protection against overcharging, over-discharging, and short-circuiting
Output ports: Dual USB (2.4A Max Output)
|Pros
|Cons
|Dual USB output ports to charge multiple devices simultaneously
|Heavy compared to other models
|Built-in protection against overcharging, over-discharging, and short-circuiting
7. Callmate 20000mAh
The Callmate 20000mAh phone power bank is a highly efficient and portable device designed to charge smartphones, tablets, and other devices on the go. With 15W fast charging capability and four output ports, it ensures that your devices are charged quickly and efficiently. The built-in cables and three input options make it a versatile and convenient choice for everyday use.
Specifications:
Charging time: 7-8 hours
Built-in cables: Micro-USB, Type-C
LED digital display
|Pros
|Cons
|Four output ports for multiple device charging
|Charging time is comparatively longer
|Three input options for versatile charging
8. Mi Power Bank 3i
The Mi Power Bank 3i 20000mAh Lithium Polymer Power Bank is an efficient and powerful device that allows you to charge multiple devices at once. With its 18W fast power delivery charging technology, this power bank quickly and efficiently charges your devices. Its triple output and dual input ports allow for the simultaneous charging of multiple devices. The lightweight design makes it easy to carry around.
Specifications:
Fast Charging Technology: 18W Power Delivery
Charging Time: Approx. 6.9 hours (18W charger and cable included)
Input Ports: Type C, Micro USB
Output Ports: Triple USB
|Pros
|Cons
|Triple Output Ports for Simultaneous Charging
|No LED Flashlight
|Lightweight Design for Easy Portability
9. Portronics Power 45
The Portronics Power 45 20000mAh laptop power bank is a versatile device that allows you to charge your laptop and mobile phone simultaneously. It has a 45W fast charging capability and dual input ports, Type-C and micro-USB. With triple output ports, 2 USBs and 1 Type-C, it can charge up to 3 devices simultaneously. The power bank also has LED indicators that show the battery level and charging status. Its sleek and portable design makes it perfect to opt.
Specifications:
Output ports: 2 USB and 1 Type-C
Fast charging: 45W
LED indicators: Yes
Charging time: 4 hours
|Pros
|Cons
|Triple output ports, can charge up to 3 devices simultaneously
|A bit expensive compared to other power banks
|LED indicators to show battery level and charging status
10. SYSKA Power PRO 200
The Syska Power PRO 200 is a powerful 20000mAh power bank that can keep your devices charged wherever you go. With a capacity of 20000mAh, this lithium polymer power bank can charge your phone multiple times and other devices like tablets, cameras, and more. The power bank features two USB output ports, charging multiple devices. The power bank's LED indicator helps you track the battery level.
Specifications:
LED Indicator: Yes
Overcharge Protection: Yes
Over Discharge Protection: Yes
Short Circuit Protection: Yes
Over Current Protection: Yes
2 Output ports
|Pros
|Cons
|LED indicator to check battery level
|No fast-charging support
|Multiple safety features included
Three best features for consumers:
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Charging Time
|Power Output
|Number of output ports
|Ambrane 20000mAh Lithium Polymer Stylo-20k
|12 hours
|20W
|2
|Mi Hypersonic 20000mAh 50W Lithium Polymer
|3 hours
|50W
|3
|URBN 20000mAh Lithium Polymer
|12 hours
|12W
|2
|Redmi 20000mAh Li-Polymer
|10 hours
|18W
|2
|Amazon Basics 20000mAh Lithium Polymer
|6 hours
|22.5W
|3
|Portronics Power Brick II
|Not mentioned
|12W
|2
|Callmate 20000mAh
|7 hours
|15W
|4
|Mi Power Bank 3i
|6.9 hours
|18W
|3
|Portronics Power 45
|4 hours
|45W
|3
|SYSKA Power PRO 200
|10 hours
|10W
|2
Best value for money
The Redmi 20000mAh Li-Polymer power bank is the best value for money on this list. It is an affordable 20000mAh power bank. It also supports dual input and output ports with fast charging technology, making it a versatile and practical power bank for everyday use.
Best overall product
The Mi Hypersonic 20000mAh 50W Lithium Polymer power bank is the best overall product on this list. It offers an incredible charging speed of 50W, making it one of the fastest power banks available. The power bank has the triple output and dual input ports, making charging multiple devices easy. The compact and sleek design adds to its overall appeal.
How to find the perfect power bank?
When searching for the perfect power bank, there are several factors that you should keep in mind to ensure that you get the most out of your purchase. One of the most important considerations is the capacity of the power bank. This refers to the amount of power that the power bank can store and deliver to your devices. Another important factor to consider is the type and number of ports on the power bank. Charging speed and technology are also important considerations. The size and weight of the power bank should also be considered, particularly if you plan to take it with you on the go. Finally, take the time to read reviews and check the reputation of the brand before making your purchase. By keeping these factors in mind, you can find the perfect power bank to meet your needs and keep your devices charged whenever you need them.
|Product
|Price
Some important features to look for in a power bank are battery capacity, input and output ports, fast charging, and safety features.
Some of India's most popular brands for 20000mAh power banks are Mi, Redmi, Ambrane, SYSKA, and Portronics
20000mAh power banks are highly effective in charging devices multiple times, depending on the device's battery capacity.
Yes, power banks can be carried on flights, but some restrictions exist on the capacity allowed. In India, for example, you are allowed to carry power banks up to 100Wh in your carry-on luggage and up to 160Wh in checked luggage. It is always a good idea to check the specific airline's guidelines on power bank carry-on restrictions before you travel to avoid any issues