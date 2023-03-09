A buyers guide to the best 4G phones by Xiaomi

The best 4G phones by Xiaomi

If you are looking to buy a handset from Xiaomi then these 8 options are definitely worth considering. They have great camera quality, good battery back-up and come in a variety of shapes, sizes and display features. All of these support 4G cellular connection and support Wi-Fi and Bluetooth as well. Take a pick from the eight we have curated just for you. Product details 1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 with 128 GB storage and 48 MP QUAD Camera This Xiaomi Note 9 with Full HD+ display and impressive camera is a cult favourite among Xiaomi Phones. It comes in a gorgeous bluish chrome finish with a notchless design. It gives you a full HD display so you can enjoy your videos and photos in full clarity. Specifications Colour: Arctic white

Brand: Xiaomi

Model Name: Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

Material: Metal, glass, plastic

Product dimensions- 16.1 X 0.9 X 7.7 cm

Screen Resolution: 2340 X 1080/ Full HD+

Screen Size: 6.54 inches

Weight- 199 grams

Connectivity- Bluetooth, Wi-Fi

Battery power- 5020

Camera- 48 MP- quad Camera

Storage: 128 GB

Operating System: Android

RAM: 4 GB

What comes in the box- handset, data cable, guide, ejection pin.

Pros Cons High performance helio G85 Some people have found that the back cover can be slippery and prone to falling. Has ultra-wide and macro lenses.

2. Xiaomi Redmi 10 Power The 10 power is a good phone if you want a good performing phone with classic design and colour. It has a no-fuss design and comes with a powerful 128 GB internal storage so that you can store all your important files, photos and videos safely. Specifications Colour: Power Black

Brand: Xiaomi

Model Name: Redmi 10 Power

Material: Metal, glass, plastic

Product dimensions- 17 X 0.9 X 7.7 cm

Screen Resolution: 720 X 1650/ LCD

Screen Size: 6.7 inches

Weight- 203 grams

Connectivity- Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Cellular

Battery power- 6000

Camera- 50 MP- quad Camera, 5 MP front camera

Storage: 128 GB

Operating System: MIUI 13

RAM: 8 GB

What comes in the box- adapter, USB Type C cable, SIM eject tool, quick starter guide , warranty card

Pros Cons expandable storage up to 512 GB Front camera is only 5 MP Dual SIM feature

3. MI Redmi Note 7S in 64 GB Another great budget option from Xiaomi that has some really great specs. The handset comes with a 48 MP rear camera and 13 MP back camera that takes some really good shots. Specifications Colour: Sapphire Blue

Brand: Xiaomi

Model Name: Redmi Note 7S

Material: Metal, glass, plastic

Product dimensions- 5 X 7 X 3 cm

Screen Resolution: 2340 X 1080/ LCD

Screen Size: 6.7 inches

Weight- 186 grams

Connectivity- Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Cellular

Battery power- 4000

Camera- 48 MP- quad Camera, 13 MP front camera

Storage: 64 GB

Operating System: Android

RAM: 8 GB

What comes in the box- handset, adapter, USB Type C cable, SIM eject tool, quick starter guide , warranty card, soft protective case.

Pros Cons Has a powerful 13 MP front camera with AI. Internal storage is only 64 GB. Has the snapdragon processor which helps in multitasking with ease.

4. Xiaomi Redmi 10 Power with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB ROM The Xiaomi Redmi 10 Power comes in a fascinating range of colours with a commendable RAM of 8 GB. It has HD display and is supported by 6000 mAh battery. Specifications Colour: Sporty Orange

Brand: Xiaomi

Model Name: Redmi 10 Power/ P3Q

Material: Metal, glass, plastic

Product dimensions- 17 X 0.9 X 7.7 cm

Screen Resolution: 720 X 1650 / LCD

Screen Size: 6.7 inches

Weight- 203 grams

Connectivity- Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Cellular

Battery power- 6000

Camera- 50 MP- quad Camera, 5 MP front camera

Storage: 128 GB

Operating System: Android

RAM: 8 GB

What comes in the box- handset, adapter, USB Type C cable, SIM eject tool, quick

Pros Cons The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. Comes in a limited colour option. It has a splash proof coating.

5. Xiaomi 11 Lite 8GB RAM with 128 GB Storage This phone from Xiaomi has a full HD display of 6.55 inch with a great camera spec for both front and rear. With a snapdragon processor it has a good refresh rate. The display is brilliant and the size is perfect for viewing photos, watching videos and gaming. Specifications Colour: Vinyl Black, Jazz Blue, Tuscany Coral

Brand: Xiaomi

Model Name: Mi 11 Lite

Material: Metal, glass, plastic

Product dimensions- 16.5 X 7.6 X 0.7 cm

Screen Resolution: 2340 X 1080/ LCD

Screen Size: 6.55 inches

Weight- 157 grams

Connectivity- Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Cellular

Battery power- 4250 MAh

Camera- 64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP- quad Camera, 16 MP front camera

Storage: 128 GB

Operating System: Android

RAM: 8 GB

What comes in the box- handset, adapter, USB Type C cable, USB Type C to 3.5 mm headphone adapter, soft case, SIM eject tool, quick, user guide

Pros Cons Expandable memory up to 512 with internal 128 GB Battery is only 4250 mAh 64 MP quad camera with 8 + 5 MP support.

6. Redmi 9 Power with Full HD, 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage This Xiaomi phone comes in the most exciting colour options and supports dual SIM cellular network. It has a full HD screen and camera that takes great life-like pictures and videos. Specifications Colour: Blazing Blue, Mighty Black

Brand: Xiaomi

Model Name: Redmi 9 Power

Material: Metal, glass, plastic

Product dimensions- 16.2 X 1. 7.7 cm

Screen Resolution: Full HD

Screen Size: 6.53 inches

Weight- 198 grams

Connectivity- Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Cellular

Battery power- 6000

Camera- 48 MP + 8MP + 2 MP- quad Camera, 8 MP front camera

Storage: 128 GB

Operating System: Android

RAM: 8 GB

What comes in the box- handset, adapter, USB Type C cable, SIM eject tool, user guide, soft case

Pros Cons Power packed snapdragon processor Has proximity sensor

7. Redmi Note 11 with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage The Note 11 has a 6 GB RAM that supports multi-tasking with 128 GB internal storage. It supports dual SIM and has a 5000 mAh battery power. Specifications Colour: Blue, Black, White

Brand: Xiaomi

Model Name: Redmi Note 11S

Material: Metal, glass, plastic

Product dimensions- 8 X 7 X 6 cm

Screen Resolution: 1080 X 2400/ AMOLED

Screen Size: 6.43 inches

Weight- 179 grams

Connectivity- Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Cellular

Battery power- 5000

Camera- 108 MP- quad Camera, 13 MP front camera

Storage: 128 GB

Operating System: Android

RAM: 6 GB

What comes in the box- handset, adapter, USB Type C cable, SIM eject tool, quick user guide, screen protector

Pros Cons Has a qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Octa core processor battery is only 5000 mAh Has an expandable up to 512 GB memory.

8. Redmi 10 Prime 4GB RAM and 64 GB ROM This handset from Xiaomi has a 6.5 inch full HD display with 90 Hz refresh rate. It also has a ultra-wide camera lense and portrait modes that are great for taking photos. Specifications Colour: Sapphire Blue

Brand: Xiaomi

Model Name: Redmi 10 Prime

Material: Metal, glass, plastic

Product dimensions- 16.2 X 1 X 7.6 cm

Screen Resolution: 2400x1080p/ LCD

Screen Size: 6.5 inches

Weight- 192 grams

Connectivity- Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Cellular

Battery power- 6000

Camera- 50 MP+ 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP- quad Camera, 8 MP front camera

Storage: 64 GB

Operating System: Android

RAM: 4 GB

What comes in the box- handset, adapter, USB Type C cable, SIM eject tool, quick guide, clear soft case, screen protector.

Pros Cons Comes in a splash proof coating Internal storage is only 64 GB. Comes in a corning gorilla glass 3 protection

Best 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 with 128 GB storage and 48 MP QUAD Camera Sleek, elegant and modern design. Has a large display with Full HD and DotDisplay Has a fingerprint censor. Xiaomi Redmi 10 Power Comes with a fingerprint sensor for easy access The rear camera is 50 MP with an additional 2MP portrait lens It has a huge 6+ inch display. Xiaomi MI Redmi Note 7S in 64 GB Comes in a gorgeous and attractive blue colour The quad camera comes with a dual LED flash. The screen provides a clear and vibrant visual experience Xiaomi Redmi 10 Power with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB ROM Has an 8 GB RAM perfect for gamers and multi taskers Gorilla glass protected screen Can take slow motions, time lapse and night mode videos with ease Xiaomi 11 Lite 8GB RAM with 128 GB Storage A slim and lightweight design Has a 64 MP camera. It makes multi-tasking seamless Redmi 9 Power with Full HD, 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage Has a battery power of 6000 mAh The company provides a clear soft protective case with the purchase Has a proximity sensor Redmi Note 11 with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage Has a 180 Hz touch response Has a super AMOLED display with sunlight display. High peak brightness level and is more power efficient. Redmi 10 Prime 4GB RAM and 64 GB ROM Comes with a screen protector Has a Full HD screen Lightweight and sleek

Best value for money Considering the price point of the of Rs. 14,999 the Redmi 10 Prime 4GB RAM and 64 GB ROM will be a value for money. It has good camera, comes in a standard size and supports dual SIM cellular connection. Best overall product The Xiaomi 11 Lite 8GB RAM with 128 GB Storage is the best option out of the eight Xiaomi phones. It is available for Rs. 25,999 and has great features and performance. The camera and battery power is good and photos taken with this phone come out stunning. How to find the best Xiaomi 4G phone? Xiaomi has been a go-to option for people looking to buy smartphones. They provide affordable options with features that are on par with the other brands. There is something for everyone’s budget and requirements. Products price list

S.no Product Price 1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 with 128 GB storage and 48 MP QUAD Camera Rs. 16,499 2. Xiaomi Redmi 10 Power Rs. 18,999 3. MI Redmi Note 7S in 64 GB Rs. 13,999 4. Xiaomi Redmi 10 Power with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB ROM Rs. 18,999 5. Xiaomi 11 Lite 8GB RAM with 128 GB Storage Rs. 25, 999 6. Redmi 9 Power with Full HD, 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage Rs. 13,999 7. Redmi Note 11S with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage Rs. 19,999 8. Redmi 10 Prime 4GB RAM and 64 GB ROM Rs. 14,999