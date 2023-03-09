A buyers guide to the best 4G phones by Xiaomi

What are the colours options for the Xiaomi 10 prime in 4GB RAM and 64GB memory?
The colour options for the Xiaomi 10 prime are Phantom Black and Astral White.
Summary:
If you are looking to buy a handset from Xiaomi then these 8 options are definitely worth considering. They have great camera quality, good battery back-up and come in a variety of shapes, sizes and display features. All of these support 4G cellular connection and support Wi-Fi and Bluetooth as well. Take a pick from the eight we have curated just for you.
Product details
1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 with 128 GB storage and 48 MP QUAD Camera
This Xiaomi Note 9 with Full HD+ display and impressive camera is a cult favourite among Xiaomi Phones. It comes in a gorgeous bluish chrome finish with a notchless design. It gives you a full HD display so you can enjoy your videos and photos in full clarity.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
2. Xiaomi Redmi 10 Power
The 10 power is a good phone if you want a good performing phone with classic design and colour. It has a no-fuss design and comes with a powerful 128 GB internal storage so that you can store all your important files, photos and videos safely.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
3. MI Redmi Note 7S in 64 GB
Another great budget option from Xiaomi that has some really great specs. The handset comes with a 48 MP rear camera and 13 MP back camera that takes some really good shots.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
4. Xiaomi Redmi 10 Power with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB ROM
The Xiaomi Redmi 10 Power comes in a fascinating range of colours with a commendable RAM of 8 GB. It has HD display and is supported by 6000 mAh battery.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
5. Xiaomi 11 Lite 8GB RAM with 128 GB Storage
This phone from Xiaomi has a full HD display of 6.55 inch with a great camera spec for both front and rear. With a snapdragon processor it has a good refresh rate. The display is brilliant and the size is perfect for viewing photos, watching videos and gaming.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
6. Redmi 9 Power with Full HD, 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage
This Xiaomi phone comes in the most exciting colour options and supports dual SIM cellular network. It has a full HD screen and camera that takes great life-like pictures and videos.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
7. Redmi Note 11 with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage
The Note 11 has a 6 GB RAM that supports multi-tasking with 128 GB internal storage. It supports dual SIM and has a 5000 mAh battery power.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
8. Redmi 10 Prime 4GB RAM and 64 GB ROM
This handset from Xiaomi has a 6.5 inch full HD display with 90 Hz refresh rate. It also has a ultra-wide camera lense and portrait modes that are great for taking photos.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
Best 3 features for you
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 with 128 GB storage and 48 MP QUAD Camera
|Sleek, elegant and modern design.
|Has a large display with Full HD and DotDisplay
|Has a fingerprint censor.
|Xiaomi Redmi 10 Power
|Comes with a fingerprint sensor for easy access
|The rear camera is 50 MP with an additional 2MP portrait lens
|It has a huge 6+ inch display.
|Xiaomi MI Redmi Note 7S in 64 GB
|Comes in a gorgeous and attractive blue colour
|The quad camera comes with a dual LED flash.
|The screen provides a clear and vibrant visual experience
|Xiaomi Redmi 10 Power with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB ROM
|Has an 8 GB RAM perfect for gamers and multi taskers
|Gorilla glass protected screen
|Can take slow motions, time lapse and night mode videos with ease
|Xiaomi 11 Lite 8GB RAM with 128 GB Storage
|A slim and lightweight design
|Has a 64 MP camera.
|It makes multi-tasking seamless
|Redmi 9 Power with Full HD, 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage
|Has a battery power of 6000 mAh
|The company provides a clear soft protective case with the purchase
|Has a proximity sensor
|Redmi Note 11 with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage
|Has a 180 Hz touch response
|Has a super AMOLED display with sunlight display.
|High peak brightness level and is more power efficient.
|Redmi 10 Prime 4GB RAM and 64 GB ROM
|Comes with a screen protector
|Has a Full HD screen
|Lightweight and sleek
Best value for money
Considering the price point of the of Rs. 14,999 the Redmi 10 Prime 4GB RAM and 64 GB ROM will be a value for money. It has good camera, comes in a standard size and supports dual SIM cellular connection.
Best overall product
The Xiaomi 11 Lite 8GB RAM with 128 GB Storage is the best option out of the eight Xiaomi phones. It is available for Rs. 25,999 and has great features and performance. The camera and battery power is good and photos taken with this phone come out stunning.
How to find the best Xiaomi 4G phone?
Xiaomi has been a go-to option for people looking to buy smartphones. They provide affordable options with features that are on par with the other brands. There is something for everyone’s budget and requirements.
Products price list
|S.no
|Product
|Price
|1.
|Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 with 128 GB storage and 48 MP QUAD Camera
|Rs. 16,499
|2.
|Xiaomi Redmi 10 Power
|Rs. 18,999
|3.
|MI Redmi Note 7S in 64 GB
|Rs. 13,999
|4.
|Xiaomi Redmi 10 Power with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB ROM
|Rs. 18,999
|5.
|Xiaomi 11 Lite 8GB RAM with 128 GB Storage
|Rs. 25, 999
|6.
|Redmi 9 Power with Full HD, 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage
|Rs. 13,999
|7.
|Redmi Note 11S with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage
|Rs. 19,999
|8.
|Redmi 10 Prime 4GB RAM and 64 GB ROM
|Rs. 14,999
Yes, the all the eight phones in this list have a 3.5 mm audio jack.
Yes, all the eight phones support dual SIM cellular network.
Yes, the Xiaomi phones are unlocked for all the Network service providers.
Yes, the MI Lite 11 have an expandable memory of up to 512 GB with an internal storage of 128 GB.