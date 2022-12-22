A complete guide for best Epson printers By Affiliate Desk

Published on Dec 22, 2022 20:07 IST





Summary: Be it for your office or personal use, here is your complete guide for choosing the best Epson printer. Pick any from our selection of the top 10.

Epson printers are perfect for both office and household use

Epson is an unmatched name in the business of printers offering a range of printers, from wireless to portable. The best Epson printers can print everything from documents, receipts, and labels, to even photos. Epson printers are among some of the most popular printers in the world. One of the most reputed and trusted names in the business, their wide range of products gives you ample choice. Designed by experts, these best Epson printers are easy to install and operate. Whether you need a printer for your home or for your business, whether you’re looking for a laser printer or inkjet printer, find something that fits your needs from our curated list of the best Epson printers. The 10 Best Epson Printer 1. Epson EcoTank L3211 Ideal for home and small office users, the EcoTank L3211 is one of the best Epson printers. With the option of printing both black as well as colour, it provides a high print yield of up to 7,500 pages in colour and 4,500 pages in monochrome without frequent refills. Its compact design saves space. Powered by heat-free technology, it consumes minimal power and can also run on a UPS. The printer comes with a CD DVD tray, power and USB cables, and ink bottles Output: More than 300 pages per month Warranty: 1 year Used for print, scan, copy Print resolution: 5760 x 1440 High-yield ink bottles Spill-free, error-free refilling

Pros Cons Supports multiple page sizes No automatic duplex printing function Borderless printing up to 4R Compact integrated tank design

2. EPSON EcoTank L805 WiFi Wi-Fi integrated, the EcoTank L805 brings in a colour range of 6 inks. This printer offers the ease of printing from your mobile, laptop, or desktop. You can print lab-quality photos at a minimal cost. As the ink is made by Epson itself, the colours are at their best and don’t fade or dry, even after weeks of storage. The best Epson printer comes with a CD DVD tray, power and USB cable. CD/DVD printing capability Six colour ink bottles Wireless Printing with Epson iPrintTM Maximum Print Resolution: 5760 x 1440 Warranty: 1 year Functionality: Print only

Pros Cons Operates on Windows and OS Picture quality can be better Borderless printing Lowest Printing Costs

3. Epson PictureMate PM-520 PictureMate PM-520 is one of the best Epson printers to capture your special moments on the go. You can take pictures and print them on the portable printer and share it immediately with your friends. It offers borderless prints that are both, high-quality and long-lasting. The rechargeable battery pack ensures your printer is ready for outdoor use. This printer can customise printing in multiple sizes with just one click. Print speed up to 36 secs Print resolution up to 5760dpi Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct, Epson Connect Rechargeable battery option Portable and lightweight Warranty: 1 year

Pros Cons Uses Epson Micro Piezo™ technology Complicated to use Print pictures anytime, anywhere Connect up to 4 devices to the printer without a router

4. Epson EcoTank Monochrome M2120 This compact and sleek printer is designed keeping in mind both office and home usage. This Wi-Fi-enabled energy-efficient printer has all the features-print, copy, and scan. Ideal for regular and heavy usage, this printer comes with a unique bottle nozzle that ensures spill-free and error-free refilling. The Heat-Free Technology ensures you receive ultra-high impeccable prints of up to 6,000 pages. Functionality: All-in-One Print resolution: 1440 X 720 High-yield pigment ink bottle Spill-free, error-free refilling Wifi enabled 3 years warranty

Pros Cons Uses 30 times less power Doesn’t print colour Water and smudge-resistant printing The ultra-high yield of 6,000 pages

5. Epson EcoTank L6270 A4 Wi-Fi Duplex This compact Wi-Fi integrated tank design is the perfect partner for your home and office. It delivers fast and borderless printouts and is designed to fit into small spaces. Being one of the best Epson printers, these help increase productivity without compromising on the environmental impact. The L6260 prints razor-sharp text that is water and smudge-resistant. Additionally, Epson’s PrecisionCore printhead offers versatility and high speed. Print, Scan, Copy Auto-Duplex printing Resolution: 4800 dpi Seamless setup with Epson Smart Panel Warranty of 1 year Powered by Epson’s Heat-Free Technology

Pros Cons Borderless printing It supports only up to A4 Spill-free refilling Expensive Auto-duplex print function

6. Epson LX-310 Dot Matrix Printer Epson LX-310 is the next-generation dot matrix printer which is vastly improved both in speed and reliability. This narrow carriage 9-pin model is designed to achieve high printing speeds. Known for its dependability, this is one of the best Epson printers that can withstand tough usage. It also achieves optimum efficiency with its ability to create up to a 5-part form printout. Mean time before failure: 10,000 POH (power on hours) Function: Print and copy Power consumption: 27 W Extreme speed Flexible connectivity Printhead Life: Approx. 400 million strokes/wire.

Pros Cons Highly reliable printing Expensive for the available features 9-pin narrow carriage Portable

7. Epson EcoTank M105 Wi-Fi Epson M105 can take your business to the next level with its quality and high-speed printing at a low cost. Increasing your productivity, this ink tank system printer is considered among the best Epson printers. This printer comes with a kit of 2 bottles of ink that provides exceptional print quality that is water and fade-resistant. Mono printer with Wi-Fi Direct Print yields of 6,000 pages Print resolution of 1440 dpi Can be shared amongst a workgroup High-yield pigment ink bottles Warranty of 1 year

Pros Cons Space-saving design Only monochrome prints Low-cost printing High print speed

8. Epson EcoTank L3256 Wi-Fi Designed to save cost and enhance print productivity, this printer is one of the best Epson printers for businesses and homes. It is built with integrated ink tanks and nozzles that are designed to ensure spill-free refilling. Ideal for heavy usage, EcoTank L3256 provides direct printing even from smart devices. The Epson Smart Panel app helps you manage your printing and setup functions. Print resolution - 5760 x 1440 Function: Print, scan, copy High-yield ink bottles Spill-free, error-free refilling Seamless setup via Epson Smart Panel Powered by Epson Heat-Free Technology

Pros Cons Supports multiple page size Manual duplex print Borderless printing up to 4R High print yield

9. Epson L5290 Wi-Fi This multifunction EcoTank L5290 printer is multi-functional and lets you print, copy, scan, and fax with ease. This printer is one of the best Epson printers as it comes with a full suite of connectivity features. The Epson Smart Panel app helps you manage all your printing functions and devise setup with ease. This compact integrated tank design also offers spill-free and error-free refilling. High-yield genuine ink bottles Impressive print speed 30-sheets ADF 100-page fax storage memory Seamless setup via Epson Smart Panel Powered by Epson Heat-Free Technology

Pros Cons Automatic document feeder(ADF) Expensive Borderless printing up to 4R Ultra-high yield

10. Epson EcoTank L3250 A4 Wi-Fi This printer has the added advantage of Wi-Fi Direct which allows you to connect up to 8 devices to the printer without the need to use a router. With easy and flexible shared printing and mobile printing, this printer is rated as one of the best Epson printers. With Epson’s heat-free technology, this printer also achieves high-speed printing and consumes minimal power as no heat is required during the ink ejection process. Save up to 90% on printing costs Flexible connectivity features Printing resolution of 5760 dpi Warranty: 1 year Epson Heat-Free technology Seamless setup via Epson Smart Pane

Pros Cons Prints high-quality prints No automatic document feeder(ADF) Flexible connectivity features Spill-free, error-free refilling

Price of Epson printer at a glance:

Product Price Epson EcoTank L3211 Rs.13499 EPSON EcoTank L805 WiFi Rs.21449 Epson PictureMate PM-520 Rs.15998 Epson EcoTank Monochrome M2120 Rs.18550 Epson EcoTank L6270 A4 Wi-Fi Duplex Rs.27999 Epson LX-310 Dot Matrix Printer Rs.20699 Epson EcoTank M105 Wi-Fi Rs.12999 Epson EcoTank L3256 Wi-Fi Rs.17399 Epson L5290 Wi-Fi Rs.28996 Epson EcoTank L3250 A4 Wi-Fi Rs.15899

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Max Print speed Printing Technology Connectivity EcoTank L3211 33ppm Inkjet USB EcoTank L805 WiFi 5 ppm Ink Tank Wi-Fi, USB PictureMate PM-520 1.8 image pm Photo Printer USB EcoTank Monochrome M2120 32ppm Inkjet Wi-Fi EcoTank L6270 A4 Wi-Fi Duplex 33ppm Ink Tank Wi-Fi LX-310 Dot Matrix Printer 357 CPS Dot Matrix Wired EcoTank M105 Wi-Fi 34ppm Ink Tank Wi-Fi, USB EcoTank L3256 Wi-Fi 33ppm Inkjet Wi-Fi L5290 Wi-Fi 33ppm Ink Tank Wi-Fi EcoTank L3250 A4 Wi-Fi. 33ppm Ink Tank Wi-Fi

Best value for money The Epson EcoTank L3250 is a multi-function printer that is designed to bring savings in every print and power consumption, and it comes at a very reasonable cost. This printer also has Wi-Fi functionality and is designed to print borderless photos up to 4R in size. Best overall product EcoTank L3256 Wi-Fi enabled multifunction ink-tank printer is designed to have a small footprint saving space. Epson Smart Panel helps you in controlling your printer from smartphones or tablets. Connect to the Wi-Fi and you can print, copy, and scan from any device. This printer also has a remote print driver that enables it to print to a compatible Epson printer anywhere in the world. How to find the perfect Epson printer Below are a few things you should check before you pick the best Epson printer. Features and Specifications: Choose a printer based on your requirement and need. Don’t randomly pick one, look for something that matches your functionality. Customer Reviews: This is another key factor before making a purchase. Always check for customer reviews and feedback. While shopping online, check the reviews on reputable sites as these are mostly verified. Budget: The printer should fit both your requirement as well as your budget. You will find products that are high-end as well as low-cost. The product should be both economical and effective.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.