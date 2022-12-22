Sign out
A complete guide for best Epson printers

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Dec 22, 2022 20:07 IST

Be it for your office or personal use, here is your complete guide for choosing the best Epson printer. Pick any from our selection of the top 10.

Epson printers are perfect for both office and household use

Epson is an unmatched name in the business of printers offering a range of printers, from wireless to portable. The best Epson printers can print everything from documents, receipts, and labels, to even photos.

Epson printers are among some of the most popular printers in the world. One of the most reputed and trusted names in the business, their wide range of products gives you ample choice. Designed by experts, these best Epson printers are easy to install and operate. Whether you need a printer for your home or for your business, whether you’re looking for a laser printer or inkjet printer, find something that fits your needs from our curated list of the best Epson printers.

The 10 Best Epson Printer

1. Epson EcoTank L3211

Ideal for home and small office users, the EcoTank L3211 is one of the best Epson printers. With the option of printing both black as well as colour, it provides a high print yield of up to 7,500 pages in colour and 4,500 pages in monochrome without frequent refills. Its compact design saves space. Powered by heat-free technology, it consumes minimal power and can also run on a UPS. The printer comes with a CD DVD tray, power and USB cables, and ink bottles

Output: More than 300 pages per month

Warranty: 1 year

Used for print, scan, copy

Print resolution: 5760 x 1440

High-yield ink bottles

Spill-free, error-free refilling

ProsCons
Supports multiple page sizesNo automatic duplex printing function
Borderless printing up to 4R 
Compact integrated tank design 
Epson EcoTank L3211 All-in-One Ink Tank Printer (Black)
12% off
13,199 14,999
Buy now

2. EPSON EcoTank L805 WiFi

Wi-Fi integrated, the EcoTank L805 brings in a colour range of 6 inks. This printer offers the ease of printing from your mobile, laptop, or desktop. You can print lab-quality photos at a minimal cost. As the ink is made by Epson itself, the colours are at their best and don’t fade or dry, even after weeks of storage. The best Epson printer comes with a CD DVD tray, power and USB cable.

CD/DVD printing capability

Six colour ink bottles

Wireless Printing with Epson iPrintTM

Maximum Print Resolution: 5760 x 1440

Warranty: 1 year

Functionality: Print only

ProsCons
Operates on Windows and OSPicture quality can be better
Borderless printing 
Lowest Printing Costs 
Epson EcoTank L805 WiFi Ink Tank Photo Printer
6% off
34,000 36,000
Buy now

3. Epson PictureMate PM-520

PictureMate PM-520 is one of the best Epson printers to capture your special moments on the go. You can take pictures and print them on the portable printer and share it immediately with your friends. It offers borderless prints that are both, high-quality and long-lasting. The rechargeable battery pack ensures your printer is ready for outdoor use. This printer can customise printing in multiple sizes with just one click.

Print speed up to 36 secs

Print resolution up to 5760dpi

Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct, Epson Connect

Rechargeable battery option

Portable and lightweight

Warranty: 1 year

ProsCons
Uses Epson Micro Piezo™ technologyComplicated to use
Print pictures anytime, anywhere 
Connect up to 4 devices to the printer without a router 
Epson PictureMate PM-520 Photo Printer
13% off
17,299 19,990
Buy now

4. Epson EcoTank Monochrome M2120

This compact and sleek printer is designed keeping in mind both office and home usage. This Wi-Fi-enabled energy-efficient printer has all the features-print, copy, and scan. Ideal for regular and heavy usage, this printer comes with a unique bottle nozzle that ensures spill-free and error-free refilling. The Heat-Free Technology ensures you receive ultra-high impeccable prints of up to 6,000 pages.

Functionality: All-in-One

Print resolution: 1440 X 720

High-yield pigment ink bottle

Spill-free, error-free refilling

Wifi enabled

3 years warranty

ProsCons
Uses 30 times less powerDoesn’t print colour
Water and smudge-resistant printing 
The ultra-high yield of 6,000 pages 
Epson EcoTank Monochrome M2120 All-in-One InkTank WiFi Printer
9% off
17,200 19,000
Buy now

5. Epson EcoTank L6270 A4 Wi-Fi Duplex

This compact Wi-Fi integrated tank design is the perfect partner for your home and office. It delivers fast and borderless printouts and is designed to fit into small spaces. Being one of the best Epson printers, these help increase productivity without compromising on the environmental impact. The L6260 prints razor-sharp text that is water and smudge-resistant. Additionally, Epson’s PrecisionCore printhead offers versatility and high speed.

Print, Scan, Copy

Auto-Duplex printing

Resolution: 4800 dpi

Seamless setup with Epson Smart Panel

Warranty of 1 year

Powered by Epson’s Heat-Free Technology

ProsCons
Borderless printingIt supports only up to A4
Spill-free refillingExpensive
Auto-duplex print function 
Epson EcoTank L6270 A4 Wi-Fi Duplex All-in-One Ink Tank Printer with ADF
20% off
27,250 33,999
Buy now

6. Epson LX-310 Dot Matrix Printer

Epson LX-310 is the next-generation dot matrix printer which is vastly improved both in speed and reliability. This narrow carriage 9-pin model is designed to achieve high printing speeds. Known for its dependability, this is one of the best Epson printers that can withstand tough usage. It also achieves optimum efficiency with its ability to create up to a 5-part form printout.

Mean time before failure: 10,000 POH (power on hours)

Function: Print and copy

Power consumption: 27 W

Extreme speed

Flexible connectivity

Printhead Life: Approx. 400 million strokes/wire.

ProsCons
Highly reliable printingExpensive for the available features
9-pin narrow carriage 
Portable 
Epson LX-310 Dot Matrix Printer
50% off
17,049 33,999
Buy now

7. Epson EcoTank M105 Wi-Fi

Epson M105 can take your business to the next level with its quality and high-speed printing at a low cost. Increasing your productivity, this ink tank system printer is considered among the best Epson printers. This printer comes with a kit of 2 bottles of ink that provides exceptional print quality that is water and fade-resistant.

Mono printer with Wi-Fi Direct

Print yields of 6,000 pages

Print resolution of 1440 dpi

Can be shared amongst a workgroup

High-yield pigment ink bottles

Warranty of 1 year

ProsCons
Space-saving designOnly monochrome prints
Low-cost printing 
High print speed 
Epson EcoTank L3256 White Wi-Fi All in One Ink Tank Printer,Medium
28% off
17,340 23,999
Buy now

8. Epson EcoTank L3256 Wi-Fi

Designed to save cost and enhance print productivity, this printer is one of the best Epson printers for businesses and homes. It is built with integrated ink tanks and nozzles that are designed to ensure spill-free refilling. Ideal for heavy usage, EcoTank L3256 provides direct printing even from smart devices. The Epson Smart Panel app helps you manage your printing and setup functions.

Print resolution - 5760 x 1440

Function: Print, scan, copy

High-yield ink bottles

Spill-free, error-free refilling

Seamless setup via Epson Smart Panel

Powered by Epson Heat-Free Technology

ProsCons
Supports multiple page sizeManual duplex print
Borderless printing up to 4R 
High print yield 
Epson EcoTank L3256 White Wi-Fi All in One Ink Tank Printer,Medium
28% off
17,340 23,999
Buy now

9. Epson L5290 Wi-Fi

This multifunction EcoTank L5290 printer is multi-functional and lets you print, copy, scan, and fax with ease. This printer is one of the best Epson printers as it comes with a full suite of connectivity features. The Epson Smart Panel app helps you manage all your printing functions and devise setup with ease. This compact integrated tank design also offers spill-free and error-free refilling.

High-yield genuine ink bottles

Impressive print speed

30-sheets ADF

100-page fax storage memory

Seamless setup via Epson Smart Panel

Powered by Epson Heat-Free Technology

ProsCons
Automatic document feeder(ADF)Expensive
Borderless printing up to 4R 
Ultra-high yield 
Epson L5290 Wi-Fi All-in-One Print, Scan, Copy, Fax with ADF Ink Tank Printer
22% off
23,440 30,000
Buy now

10. Epson EcoTank L3250 A4 Wi-Fi

This printer has the added advantage of Wi-Fi Direct which allows you to connect up to 8 devices to the printer without the need to use a router. With easy and flexible shared printing and mobile printing, this printer is rated as one of the best Epson printers. With Epson’s heat-free technology, this printer also achieves high-speed printing and consumes minimal power as no heat is required during the ink ejection process.

Save up to 90% on printing costs

Flexible connectivity features

Printing resolution of 5760 dpi

Warranty: 1 year

Epson Heat-Free technology

Seamless setup via Epson Smart Pane

ProsCons
Prints high-quality printsNo automatic document feeder(ADF)
Flexible connectivity features 
Spill-free, error-free refilling 
Epson EcoTank L3250 A4 Wi-Fi All-in-One Ink Tank Printer Ink
22% off
17,150 21,899
Buy now

Price of Epson printer at a glance:

ProductPrice
Epson EcoTank L3211Rs.13499
EPSON EcoTank L805 WiFiRs.21449
Epson PictureMate PM-520Rs.15998
Epson EcoTank Monochrome M2120Rs.18550
Epson EcoTank L6270 A4 Wi-Fi DuplexRs.27999
Epson LX-310 Dot Matrix PrinterRs.20699
Epson EcoTank M105 Wi-FiRs.12999
Epson EcoTank L3256 Wi-FiRs.17399
Epson L5290 Wi-FiRs.28996
Epson EcoTank L3250 A4 Wi-FiRs.15899

Three best features for consumers:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Max Print speedPrinting TechnologyConnectivity
EcoTank L321133ppmInkjetUSB
EcoTank L805 WiFi5 ppmInk TankWi-Fi, USB
PictureMate PM-5201.8 image pmPhoto PrinterUSB
EcoTank Monochrome M212032ppmInkjetWi-Fi
EcoTank L6270 A4 Wi-Fi Duplex33ppmInk TankWi-Fi
LX-310 Dot Matrix Printer357 CPSDot MatrixWired
EcoTank M105 Wi-Fi34ppmInk TankWi-Fi, USB
EcoTank L3256 Wi-Fi33ppmInkjetWi-Fi
L5290 Wi-Fi33ppmInk TankWi-Fi
EcoTank L3250 A4 Wi-Fi.33ppmInk TankWi-Fi

Best value for money

The Epson EcoTank L3250 is a multi-function printer that is designed to bring savings in every print and power consumption, and it comes at a very reasonable cost. This printer also has Wi-Fi functionality and is designed to print borderless photos up to 4R in size.

Best overall product

EcoTank L3256 Wi-Fi enabled multifunction ink-tank printer is designed to have a small footprint saving space. Epson Smart Panel helps you in controlling your printer from smartphones or tablets. Connect to the Wi-Fi and you can print, copy, and scan from any device. This printer also has a remote print driver that enables it to print to a compatible Epson printer anywhere in the world.

How to find the perfect Epson printer

Below are a few things you should check before you pick the best Epson printer.

Features and Specifications: Choose a printer based on your requirement and need. Don’t randomly pick one, look for something that matches your functionality.

Customer Reviews: This is another key factor before making a purchase. Always check for customer reviews and feedback. While shopping online, check the reviews on reputable sites as these are mostly verified.

Budget: The printer should fit both your requirement as well as your budget. You will find products that are high-end as well as low-cost. The product should be both economical and effective.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Best Epson printer

What are the different types of printers?

Based on the printing mechanism, printers can be classified as dot matrix, laser, thermal, inkjet, etc. Printers can also be divided into monochrome or coloured. There are also all-in-one printers that copy, print, and scan as well.

What is a wireless printer?

A wireless printer uses a wireless connection rather than a cable to print. It is one of the most convenient printing technologies as you print any document from your smartphone, desktop, or tablet.

Which printer is best for daily use?

The printers mentioned above are good for daily use. However, depending on your requirement you can choose a printer with a specific function or an all-in-one printer. 

 

