Amazon Great Indian Festival: Top 6 washing machines from Samsung, IFB and more

It is that time of the year when offers are aplenty. The market is full of options and sometimes, it can get completely confusing to pick the right one for one's requirement.

Amazon is hosting its Great Indian Festival with lucrative discounts and offers. Up for grabs are washing machines from Samsung, IFB, LG and more. In case, you are planning to change your washing machine or planning to invest in your first purchase, here's a list to pick from.

1) Samsung 6.5 kg Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine

WA65A4002VS

This Samsung washing machine is a standard and popular one from the company's lot of machines. This fully-automatic top load washing machine can take a capacity of 6.5 kg. It comes with a 2-year comprehensive warranty on product and 2 years on motor. It comes with a spin speeds of RPM 680 which helps in faster drying. It comes with 6 wash programmes: normal, quick wash, delicates, soak + normal, energy saving and eco tub clean. This machine also comes with free open box inspection facility, which means one can have the purchased item opened for one's inspection at the time of the delivery to ensure one receive what one has ordered.

MRP: ₹16,800.00

Deal Price: ₹13,790.00

2) Samsung 6.0 Kg Inverter 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine

WW60R20GLMA

This Samsung front loading washing machine is best suited for bachelors and couples. With a capacity of 6 kgs, it comes with 1000 rpm which helps in spinning at higher speed and help in faster drying. This machine comes with a feature called Hygiene Steam Wash which gives clothes a really deep and hygienic clean with steam.

MRP: ₹26,900.00

Deal Price: ₹21,890.00

3) IFB 6 Kg 5 Star Fully Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine

B071G3B81W

IFB is another tried and tested brand. His 6 kg, front loading machine is ideal for young couples and bachelors. It is known to be energy and water efficient. It has a tri shield protection as its warranty scheme: 4 years complete machine warranty, 10 years motor warrant and10 years spare part support. It comes with a 800 rpm as its spin speed for fast drying.

MRP: ₹26,990.00

Price: ₹22,990.00



4) IFB 6.5 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine

B084R6N14J

This fully-automatic top load washing machine is a good value for money and also has a good wash quality and is easy to use. As warranty, this machine also provides a tri shield protection: 4 years complete machine warranty, 10 years motor warranty and10 years spare part support. With an rpm of 720, it provides a good spin speed for fast drying.

MRP: ₹19,290.00

Deal Price: ₹15,690.00

5) LG 7 Kg 4 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine

B07YDY32J7

This budget washing machine is ideal for those who are looking to be economical in their purchase. This semi-automatic washing machine is a low water and energy consuming machine but it does involve manual effort. It has both washing and drying functions. With a 7 kg capacity, it is suitable for large families. It comes with 2 years of comprehensive warranty and 5 years on motor but terms and conditions apply. It has a high rpm at 1300 and affords fast drying. Its wash programmes include gentle, normal and strong modes.

MRP.: ₹13,490.00

Deal Price: ₹10,390.00

6) LG 7 kg 5 Star Inverter Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine

B08DF1Y7T7

This fully automatic machine is ideal for a small family of 3 to 4 members. With a capacity of 7.0 kg and ease of use, it is good machine to invest in. It is a 5 Star Energy Rated Model and ideal for efficiency. Its 700 rpm, gives it a good spin speed and facilitates drying. Its wash programmes include normal, pre wash + normal, gentle (wool/saree), quick wash, strong (jeans), tub clean/aqua reserve.

MRP: ₹22,990.00

Deal Price: ₹17,490.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.





