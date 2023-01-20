Amazon Republic Day Sale: 10 best wireless earbuds to buy, up to 77% off

Wireless earbuds and earphones can make life simple for mobile users.

From office work to online classes, earbuds have become an indispensable part of our lives. Wireless earbuds are much easier to use than wired earphones, which is why they attract customers’ attention. However, there are variations like wireless and true wireless earphones. In addition, different brands have different qualities; thus, prices may vary. Finding which product will best suit your need may thus be challenging. Based on top branded new earbuds booming in the market, we made a list of the best wireless and true wireless earphones from which you can choose your suitability. Of course, wireless earphone prices depend on the quality of the brand you choose. Let’s take a quick inspection of the top 10 wireless earbuds from the given below list. This Republic Day will bring with it offers that you cannot miss! So, start shopping as the sale goes live from the 15th to the 20th of January for all users. Product list 1. OnePlus Nord Buds True Wireless in Ear Earbuds The all-new One plus Nord Buds true wireless is a must-have on your wish list. It has 12.4 mm titanium drivers that create smooth and clear sound effects for your ear. Also, with the three dynamic audio profiles, bold, bas and serenade, you can decide how you love to hear your favourite music. All noise cancellation featurein earbuds is another excellent aspect that can be helpful during your important calls. Apart from these, the most important thing is the flagship-level battery life of this true wireless earbud which can run up to 30 hours after a single charge. Specifications Brand : One Plus

Product Dimensions‎: 2.8 x 2.1 x 2.3 cm; 47 Grams

Colour : White

Special Feature: Fast charging, IP55 dust and water resistance

Pros Cons Noise-free calls. Poor connectivity Long battery life

2. Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro, Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds This Samsung galaxy buds is all about giving you the best deals among other brands of wireless earphones. It covers 24-bit hi-fi audio that delivers deeper bass to your ears. In addition, the intelligent ANC (active noise cancelling) and the three high SNR (signal-to-noise ratio) microphones give you the experience of a clear conversation and superb audio quality. One of the specialities of these earbuds is their extra small size designated to fit in your ear comfortably. Specifications Brand : Samsung

Product Dimensions ‎: 1.99 x 2.16 x 1.87 cm; 6 grams

Colour : Bora Purple

Special Feature: 24bit Hi-Fi Audio, Intelligent 360 Audio, IPX7 Water Resistant

Pros Cons Waterproof Battery life is average Excellent sound quality

3. Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro, Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds This one is similar to our above-discussed Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro earbud, but this has an attractive graphite colour. Moreover, it has features like IPx7 water resistance that will protect your earbuds from any damage so that you can have a non-stop journey. Also, these truly wireless earbuds have been redesigned to be 15% extra smaller than their earlier model. So, with the Samsung galaxy buds pro, you can get a seamless and hassle-free music experience. Specifications Brand: Samsung

Product Dimensions‎: ‎1.99 x 2.16 x 1.87 cm; 54 grams

Colour: Graphite

Special Feature:‎24-bit Hi-Fi Audio, Intelligent 360 Audio

Pros Cons Excellent audio quality Expensive than another similar model

4. realme Buds Air 3S Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds The realme Buds Air 3S truly wireless earbud is the perfect earphone for people with a working background. Features like Bluetooth pairing on dual devices and Mic AI ENC (environmental noise cancellation) for your best call experience make it an excellent fit for working professionals. In addition, the battery runs up to 30 hours, so there is little scope for interruption between you and your work. Another unique feature about the battery life is that it has a playback time of 5 hours after charging for a mere 10 minutes. Specifications Brand: realme

Product Dimensions‎: ‎2.2 x 2.8 x 2.3 cm; 41 grams

Colour: Black

Special Feature:‎ Fast Charging feature and in-built Microphone

Pros Cons Fast charging experience No ANC (Active noise cancellation)

5. Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Mic The next one is another Samsung Galaxy truly wireless earbuds which cover up to 21 hours of your playtime on a single charge. Also, the mystic black colour with a glossy finish touch makes this best earbud iconic. In addition, it has features like 3 mics for a crystal-clear hearing experience for the person on the other end of the call and a perfect fit into your ear. Specifications Brand: Samsung

Product Dimensions‎: ‎5 x 2.78 x 5.02 cm; 5.6 grams

Colour: Mystic Black

Special Feature: ‎Noise cancellation technology

Pros Cons Noise cancellation Fitting is not comfortable Attractive appearance

6. realme TechLife Buds T100 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with mic, AI ENC for Calls, Google Fast Pair, 28 Hours Total Playback with Fast Charging and Low Latency Gaming Mode (Black) realme TechLife Buds T100 have a 10mm dynamic bass driver for a clear vocal experience and automatically pairs with Google once you connect it to your device. The battery runs up to 28 hours, so when you are watching movies, hearing your favourite music or having an important client meeting, this Amazon earbuds brand will provide you with the best service for as long as you want. Specifications Brand: Realme

Product Dimensions‎:‎6.1 x 4.8 x 2.8 cm; 35 Grams

Colour: Black

Special Feature:‎Sweatproof, Fast Charging

Pros Cons HD sound quality Connection problem

7. Oppo Enco Air 2 Pro Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds Oppo is India’s all-time favourite brand regarding the smooth functioning of your device. Check the brand new Oppo Enco Air 2 Pro with unique sound quality and up to 28 hours of non-stop battery experience. Experience crystal clear sound with dual mics, ANC, and powerful sound with 12.4mm tetanised drivers. Specifications Brand: Oppo

Product Dimensions‎: ‎25.4 x 5.1 x 6.9 cm; 3 Grams

Colour: Grey

Special Feature: Fast charging

Pros Cons Powerful sound Poor latency

8. pTron Bassbuds Duo in Ear Earbuds pTron Bassbuds Duo has all the qualities you would want in your earbuds. Features like intelligent touch controls, Bluetooth 5.1 version, and fast charging are all about providing you with the best hearing experience for your daily and memorable moments. Also, it has passive noise cancellation that allows clear conversations and IPX4 water/sweatproof property to protect your device from any damage. Specifications: Brand: PTron

Product Dimensions‎: ‎6.1 x 4.5 x 2.2 cm; 43 Grams

Colour: Black

Special Feature: Bluetooth 5.1, 1-Year Warranty

Pros Cons 1-year warranty No ANC (Active noise cancellation)

9. truke Buds BTG1 True Wireless Earbuds truke buds have emerged in the market and successfully created a place for themselves. If you are searching for a unique design with perfect sound quality, then the truke Buds BTG1 True Wireless Earbuds could be your best choice. It has 60ms low latency with up to 48 hours of non-stop playtime ability. Also, the latest 5.1 Bluetooth version with dual-mic noise cancellation suits your needs. Specifications: Brand: truke

Product Dimensions‎: ‎6.5 x 4.5 x 3 cm; 42 Grams

Colour: Black

Special Feature: Futuristic Radiant Design, Customized Game-Core Chipset

Pros Cons Noise-free sound quality Bluetooth connectivity could be better

10. Oppo Enco M32 Bluetooth Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Mic Our last one is the latest Oppo Enco M32 Bluetooth Wireless earbuds, which cover 28 hours of non-stop playtime. You can enjoy 20 hours of music playtime in just 10 minutes of charging. It has a new generation 5.0 Bluetooth chip for faster connectivity. Also, the 10mm large dynamic drivers for the deeper bass are all set to give you an excellent sound quality experience. Specifications: Brand: Oppo

Product Dimensions‎: ‎‎90.1 x 2.3 x 2.1 cm; 27 grams

Colour: Black

Special Feature: Sweatproof, Foldable and Fast Charging

Pros Cons Super-fast charging No noise cancellation

Top 3 features for you:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 OnePlus Nord Buds True Wireless in Ear Earbuds Long battery life Noise-free call Dynamic audio profiles OnePlus Bullets Z2 Bluetooth Wireless in Ear Earphones Hi-fi audio Comfortable fitting Water-resistant Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro, Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds Attractive model Excellence sound Easy fitting realme Buds Air 3S Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds Faster charging Environmental noise cancellation Bluetooth pairing on dual devices Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds Crystal clear sound Glossy finish Long battery life realme TechLife Buds T100 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds High-quality sound Dust and waterproof Google first pair Oppo Enco Air 2 Pro Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds Powerful drivers Fast charging Long battery life pTron Bassbuds Duo in Ear Earbuds Passive noise cancellation Sweatproof Excellent sound quality truke Buds BTG1 True Wireless Earbuds Powerful mic Extra-long battery life Noise-free sound Oppo Enco M32 Bluetooth Wireless in Ear Earbuds Faster charging ability Dust proof Excellent sound quality

Best overall product According to our list, there is no product less superior. But if there is only one to choose from, we suggest the all-new Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro (Graphite, with Mic). Of course, all wireless earbuds can be ported easily but talk about this product, it’s an extra small one that easily fits onto your ear, and you can port it anywhere. Also, it has hi-fi audio quality and a perfect noise-free vocal system that makes it worth buying. Best value for money We have listed the chosen earbuds for you that are the best deals of this republic day sale, and wireless earphone prices have also been mentioned in the table below. But, despite this fact, if the question is about value for money, we suggest you pick the Oppo Enco Air 2 Pro Bluetooth Truly Wireless earbuds for just Rs.3,499. It is because it has all the features like powerful drivers, excellent sound quality, noise cancellation for your better calling experience and fine finishing that makes it valuable all the same way. How to find the perfect wireless earbuds? There are numerous types of wireless earbuds present in the market. Different brands are competing with each other. Which brand will suit your needs becomes difficult sometimes. The best thing to do is choose according to the feature that suits your needs, check the audio profiles for a better music experience, noise cancellation if you have an office background for your smooth conversation and most importantly, choose the one with a long battery life. Apart from this, you can check the reviews and YouTube videos for people’s experience with the product and buy that satisfies your budget. Price of wiresless earbuds at a glance:

Product Price OnePlus Nord Buds True Wireless in Ear Earbuds Rs. 2,999 Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro, Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds Rs. 19,999 Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro, Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds Rs. 19,999 realme Buds Air 3S Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds Rs. 4,999 Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds Rs. 15,990 realme TechLife Buds T100 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds Rs. 2,999 Oppo Enco Air 2 Pro Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds Rs. 4,999 pTron Bassbuds Duo in Ear Earbuds Rs. 2,599 truke Buds BTG1 True Wireless Earbuds Rs. 3,499 Oppo Enco M32 Bluetooth Wireless in Ear Earbuds Rs. 2,999