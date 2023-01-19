Story Saved
Amazon Republic Day Sale: 10 earphones and headphones

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Jan 18, 2023 12:42 IST
Amazon Republic Day Sale: Want to upgrade your earphones or headphones at best prices? Look no more as the Amazon Republic Day sale has arrived! Pick your favourite pair of headphones and earphones in this sale!

The best headphones and earphones

Every year, the Amazon republic day sale offers significant discounts on a wide range of items, including smartphones, tablets, televisions, earphones, headphones, and earbuds. This year's Amazon Great Republic sale will begin on 15 January 2022 and go through 20 January. However, the sale will begin on 14 January for Amazon Prime members.

Today we will discuss about the best headphones and earphones deals you will get in this upcoming sale on amazon. So if you were looking to upgrade your audio experience or get a new pair of Bluetooth earbuds, this is a great time to grab it. We will discuss about the best-selling and most popular headphones and earphones with popular ratings and reviews on amazon with great offers and discounts.

1. boAt Rockerz 255 Pro+ in-Ear Bluetooth earphones:

This is one of the most popular neckbands in the Indian market from boAt. It comes with asap charging technology and can go up to 10hrs on a charge of 10mins only and it comes with a huge playback time of 40Hrs on a full charge! They are IPX7-rated earphones with 10mm sound drivers.

Specifications:

  • 10mm drivers
  • Bluetooth 5.0
  • Beast mode
  • Forty hours of playback time.
ProsCons
  • great battery life, IPX7 rated 
  • Wires are too long.
boAt Rockerz 255 Pro+ in-Ear Bluetooth Neckband with Upto 40 Hours Playback, ASAP Charge, IPX7, Dual Pairing, BT v5.0, with Mic (Active Black)
2. boAt Airdopes 181 in-Ear Truly Wireless Earbuds:

This is a very popular true wireless earphone from boAt which is very popular on amazon. The Airdopes 181 buds have a continuous playback time of up to 4 hours with each recharge and a total of 20 hours of playback with the provided charging case. These truly wireless earphones have 10mm, sound drivers.

Specifications:

  • 8mm drivers
  • Bluetooth 5.0 support
  • Fourteen hours of playback time.
  • Touch controls
  • Enx Low latency technology
ProsCons
  • Premium looks and low latency
  • average mic quality
boAt Airdopes 181 in-Ear True Wireless Earbuds with ENx Tech, Beast Mode(Low Latency Upto 60ms) for Gaming, with Mic, ASAP Charge, 20H Playtime, Bluetooth v5.2, IPX4 & IWP(Carbon Black)
3. OnePlus Bullets Z2 Bluetooth Truly Wireless Ear Earphones

These are one of the best-selling OnePlus Bluetooth headphones. These headphones have a 30-hour playback capacity and can operate for 20 hours on a 10-minute charge. They have big 12.4 mm bass drivers. Enjoy exceptionally clear music at all levels thanks to the titanium coating. With an IP55 rating, this neckband also is water and sweat resistant.

Specifications:

  • 12.4 mm drivers
  • Titanium coated drivers
  • Bluetooth 5.0
  • Beast mode
  • Forty hours of playback time.
ProsCons
  • Great sound quality earphones
  • AI noise cancellation is average
OnePlus Bullets Z2 Bluetooth Wireless in Ear Earphones with Mic, Bombastic Bass - 12.4 Mm Drivers, 10 Mins Charge - 20 Hrs Music, 30 Hrs Battery Life (Magico Black)
4. Mivi DuoPods A550 Truly Wireless Earbuds :

This is one of the new earbuds from mivi wireless earbuds currently. These headphones have a playing duration of 50 hours. Their large 13 mm sound drivers produce great bass and crisp sound. These Bluetooth earphones include four strong MEMS mics, they are also equipped with an IPX4 rating. Mivi Duopods A550 True Wireless Earbuds also have an ENC feature.

Specifications:

  • 13mm drivers
  • Bluetooth 5.0 support
  • 50 hours of playback time.
  • Touch controls
  • Low latency
ProsCons
  • Good Battery Life and volume controls.
  • earbuds might feel bigger than usual.
Mivi DuoPods A550 Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Quad Mic ENC(Environmental Noise Cancellation), 13mm Powerful Bass Drivers, 50+ Hours of Playtime, High Audio Quality, Metallic Design (Black)
5. boAt Airdopes 141 Truly Wireless in-ear Earbuds

This is one of the best-selling true wireless earbuds from boAt and a big Amazon bestseller. The Airdopes 141 buds have a total playing time of 42 hours when used with the case. With 8mm drivers, these truly wireless earbuds provide a superb music experience. In addition, it contains a built-in mic on each earbud and our ENx Environmental Noise Cancellation technology, which guarantees that your voice is delivered smoothly during voice calls.

Specifications:

  • 8mm sound drivers
  • Bluetooth 5.1 support
  • 42 hours of playback time.
  • Touch controls
  • Beast mode 80ms Low latency
ProsCons
  • Great sound quality and loud.
  • Bass notes are not very high
boAt Airdopes 141 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with mic, 42H Playtime, Beast Mode(Low Latency Upto 80ms) for Gaming, ENx Tech, ASAP Charge, IWP, IPX4 Water Resistance (Bold Black)
6. Realme Buds Wireless 2S In-Ear Bluetooth Earphones

Realme Buds Wireless 2s included the 11.2mm Dynamic Bass Boost Driver for excellent sound and bass. You will get 24 hours of total playback time on a full charge. It charges quickly, with a 20-minute charge providing 7 hours of playback time with Type-C charging. It supports Bluetooth version 5.3, and Low Latency Gaming Mode. Some of the major features of all these Bluetooth headphones are dual device fast switching, voice assistance, and AI ENC noise cancellation.

Specifications:

  • 11.2mm sound drivers
  • Bluetooth 5.3 support
  • 24 hours of playback time.
  • Water Resistant IPX4
  • Gaming mode with Low latency
ProsCons
  • Clear and loud sound quality
  • Noise cancellation is not very effective
realme Buds Wireless 2S in Ear Earphone with mic, Dual Device Switching & Type C Fast Charge & Up to 24Hrs Playtime, Bluetooth Headset Neckband (Black)
7. Oppo Enco M32 Bluetooth Truly Wireless Ear Earbuds

The Oppo Enco M32 wireless earbuds feature 10 mm dynamic drivers for superb sound quality and powerful bass. You will have 28 hours of total playback time on a full charge. It charges quickly, with a 10-minute charge providing 20 hours of playback time. It supports Bluetooth 5.0 and provides Low Latency audio. It is also IP55-rated dust and water resistant

Specifications:

  • 10 mm sound drivers
  • Bluetooth 5.0 support
  • 28 hours of playback time.
  • Water Resistant IP55 rating
  • Great mic quality
ProsCons
  • Wire thickness is average.
  • Magnets of earbuds are weak
Oppo Enco M32 Bluetooth Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Mic,10 Mins Charge - 20Hrs Music Fast Charge, 28Hrs Battery Life,10mm Driver, IP55 Dust & Water Resistant (Black)
8. Oppo Enco Buds Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds:

The Oppo Enco Earbuds include 10mm dynamic drivers that provide excellent sound quality and powerful bass. It is one of just a few earbuds that supports Dolby Atmos and offers accurate, realistic audio and powerful bass that is equal to performance. These earbuds offer a total playing length of 24 hours on a full charge. It features Bluetooth 5.2, 80 ms low latency sound experience, and IP54 ratings.

Specifications:

  • 10 mm sound drivers
  • Bluetooth 5.2 support
  • 24 hours of playback time.
  • Water Resistant IP54 rating
  • Quad mic with Noise cancellation
ProsCons
  • Premium looks and great sound.
  • Case lid feels sensitive
Oppo Enco Buds Bluetooth True Wireless in Ear Earbuds(TWS) with Mic, 24H Battery Life, Supports Dolby Atmos Noise Cancellation During Calls, IP54 Dust & Water Resistant,(Blue, True Wireless)
9. Noise Buds Vs104 Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds

These Noise earphones have a total playing length of 30 hours. They have huge 13 mm audio speakers that provide real bass and clean sound characteristics. It has an instacharge feature where these earbuds can go for 150 min playtime with 10min of charging. These Bluetooth earphones include two mics on each earbud. These earphones also enable Bluetooth 5.2, allowing for a smoother listening experience. It also has IPX5 protection and hyper synch technology for low latency.

Specifications:

  • 13mm drivers
  • Bluetooth 5.2 support
  • 30 hours of playback time.
  • Touch controls
  • Hyper sync
ProsCons
  • Supports Bluetooth 5.2 at this price
  • More range than expected.
Noise Buds Vs104 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Mic, 30-Hours of Playtime, Instacharge, 13Mm Driver and Hyper Sync (Charcoal Black)
10. Mivi Duopods M80 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds

This is one of the most popular mivi wireless earbud products. The Mivi DuoPods M80 use Bluetooth 5.0 for a stronger, more reliable connection. Remove the earphones from the charging case, plug them into your phone, and you are ready to go. These headphones have a 30-hour battery life. They feature huge 13 mm sound drivers that generate a lot of bass and a clear sound. They also have an IPX4 rating and Aptx technology for minimal latency.

Specifications:

  13mm drivers
  • 13mm drivers
  • Bluetooth 5.0 support
  • 30 hours of playback time.
  • Touch controls
  • Aptx Low latency
ProsCons
  • premium design and good bass
  • touch controls are sometimes very sensitive
Mivi Duopods M80 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Mic with Upto 30 Hours Playtime, Aptx Supported, 2 Mems, Smooth Touch Controls (Black)
Comparison table

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
boAt Rockerz 255 Pro+ in-Ear Bluetooth Earphones10 mm driversBt 5.0IPX7
boAt Airdopes 181 in-Ear True Wireless Earbuds8 mm driversBt 5.0IPX7
OnePlus Bullets Z2 Bluetooth Wireless in Ear Earphones12.4 mm driversBt 5.0IP55
Mivi DuoPods A550 Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds13mm driversBt 5.0IPX4
boAt Airdopes 141 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds8mm driversBt 5.1IPX4
Realme Buds Wireless 2S in Ear Bluetooth Earphones11.2mm driversBt 5.3IPX4
Oppo Enco M32 Bluetooth Wireless in Ear Earbuds10 mm driversBt 5.0IP55
Oppo Enco Buds Bluetooth True Wireless Earbuds10 mm driversBt 5.2IP54
Noise Buds Vs104 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds13mm driversBt 5.2IPX5
Mivi Duopods M80 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds13mm driversBt 5.0IPX4

Best value for money

In this list of products, we have taken out some of the best Bluetooth earphones and earbuds in the market. All of them have great reviews on amazon. For finding the best value for money you can opt for boAt Rockerz 255 pro+ in the Bluetooth neckband section for its price and features.

Best overall product

In the case of premium and best products, you will have to consider One plus Bullets Z2 headphones in Bluetooth neckbands due to their great sound quality, battery backup and premium looks.

How to find the perfect earphones for you?

To find the perfect earphones for you, you need to consider these important factors:

  • Sound Quality is the first and foremost factor you would consider while buying your headphones. Either look at the product reviews online or try it in an offline store to get an idea of its sound quality. Finely tuned earpods sound great. So choose your earphones with your sound signature preference.
  • Next comes mic quality, Bluetooth neckbands have better mic response due to their position but wireless earbuds also stay caught up. More the mics, the better
  • Battery life is also a factor. How long will your Bluetooth earphones last, More battery life is better.
  • Finally, the price, You have to see which earphones are providing the best features in a price range.

Considering all these factors, you can get your best TWS earbuds or Bluetooth neckbands.

Price list of all products

S.noProductPrice
1.boAt Rockerz 255 Pro+ in-Ear Bluetooth Earphones 1399
2.boAt Airdopes 181 in-Ear True Wireless Earbuds 1499
3.OnePlus Bullets Z2 Bluetooth Wireless in Ear Earphones 1999
4.Mivi DuoPods A550 Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds 1499
5.boAt Airdopes 141 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds 1499
6.Realme Buds Wireless 2S in Ear Bluetooth Earphones 1499
7.Oppo Enco M32 Bluetooth Wireless in Ear Earbuds 1799
8.Oppo Enco Buds Bluetooth True Wireless Earbuds 1799
9.Noise Buds Vs104 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds 1199
10.Mivi Duopods M80 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds 1899

How do Bluetooth headphones function?

Is it safe to use Bluetooth headphones?

Can Bluetooth headphones be used with any device?

Are TWS better than neckbands?

Is it healthy to use earphones for whole day?

