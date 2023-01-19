Amazon Republic Day Sale: 10 earphones and headphones

How do Bluetooth headphones function?
Every year, the Amazon republic day sale offers significant discounts on a wide range of items, including smartphones, tablets, televisions, earphones, headphones, and earbuds. This year's Amazon Great Republic sale will begin on 15 January 2022 and go through 20 January. However, the sale will begin on 14 January for Amazon Prime members.
Today we will discuss about the best headphones and earphones deals you will get in this upcoming sale on amazon. So if you were looking to upgrade your audio experience or get a new pair of Bluetooth earbuds, this is a great time to grab it. We will discuss about the best-selling and most popular headphones and earphones with popular ratings and reviews on amazon with great offers and discounts.
1. boAt Rockerz 255 Pro+ in-Ear Bluetooth earphones:
This is one of the most popular neckbands in the Indian market from boAt. It comes with asap charging technology and can go up to 10hrs on a charge of 10mins only and it comes with a huge playback time of 40Hrs on a full charge! They are IPX7-rated earphones with 10mm sound drivers.
|Pros
|Cons
2. boAt Airdopes 181 in-Ear Truly Wireless Earbuds:
This is a very popular true wireless earphone from boAt which is very popular on amazon. The Airdopes 181 buds have a continuous playback time of up to 4 hours with each recharge and a total of 20 hours of playback with the provided charging case. These truly wireless earphones have 10mm, sound drivers.
|Pros
|Cons
3. OnePlus Bullets Z2 Bluetooth Truly Wireless Ear Earphones
These are one of the best-selling OnePlus Bluetooth headphones. These headphones have a 30-hour playback capacity and can operate for 20 hours on a 10-minute charge. They have big 12.4 mm bass drivers. Enjoy exceptionally clear music at all levels thanks to the titanium coating. With an IP55 rating, this neckband also is water and sweat resistant.
|Pros
|Cons
4. Mivi DuoPods A550 Truly Wireless Earbuds :
This is one of the new earbuds from mivi wireless earbuds currently. These headphones have a playing duration of 50 hours. Their large 13 mm sound drivers produce great bass and crisp sound. These Bluetooth earphones include four strong MEMS mics, they are also equipped with an IPX4 rating. Mivi Duopods A550 True Wireless Earbuds also have an ENC feature.
|Pros
|Cons
5. boAt Airdopes 141 Truly Wireless in-ear Earbuds
This is one of the best-selling true wireless earbuds from boAt and a big Amazon bestseller. The Airdopes 141 buds have a total playing time of 42 hours when used with the case. With 8mm drivers, these truly wireless earbuds provide a superb music experience. In addition, it contains a built-in mic on each earbud and our ENx Environmental Noise Cancellation technology, which guarantees that your voice is delivered smoothly during voice calls.
|Pros
|Cons
6. Realme Buds Wireless 2S In-Ear Bluetooth Earphones
Realme Buds Wireless 2s included the 11.2mm Dynamic Bass Boost Driver for excellent sound and bass. You will get 24 hours of total playback time on a full charge. It charges quickly, with a 20-minute charge providing 7 hours of playback time with Type-C charging. It supports Bluetooth version 5.3, and Low Latency Gaming Mode. Some of the major features of all these Bluetooth headphones are dual device fast switching, voice assistance, and AI ENC noise cancellation.
|Pros
|Cons
7. Oppo Enco M32 Bluetooth Truly Wireless Ear Earbuds
The Oppo Enco M32 wireless earbuds feature 10 mm dynamic drivers for superb sound quality and powerful bass. You will have 28 hours of total playback time on a full charge. It charges quickly, with a 10-minute charge providing 20 hours of playback time. It supports Bluetooth 5.0 and provides Low Latency audio. It is also IP55-rated dust and water resistant
|Pros
|Cons
8. Oppo Enco Buds Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds:
The Oppo Enco Earbuds include 10mm dynamic drivers that provide excellent sound quality and powerful bass. It is one of just a few earbuds that supports Dolby Atmos and offers accurate, realistic audio and powerful bass that is equal to performance. These earbuds offer a total playing length of 24 hours on a full charge. It features Bluetooth 5.2, 80 ms low latency sound experience, and IP54 ratings.
|Pros
|Cons
9. Noise Buds Vs104 Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds
These Noise earphones have a total playing length of 30 hours. They have huge 13 mm audio speakers that provide real bass and clean sound characteristics. It has an instacharge feature where these earbuds can go for 150 min playtime with 10min of charging. These Bluetooth earphones include two mics on each earbud. These earphones also enable Bluetooth 5.2, allowing for a smoother listening experience. It also has IPX5 protection and hyper synch technology for low latency.
|Pros
|Cons
10. Mivi Duopods M80 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds
This is one of the most popular mivi wireless earbud products. The Mivi DuoPods M80 use Bluetooth 5.0 for a stronger, more reliable connection. Remove the earphones from the charging case, plug them into your phone, and you are ready to go. These headphones have a 30-hour battery life. They feature huge 13 mm sound drivers that generate a lot of bass and a clear sound. They also have an IPX4 rating and Aptx technology for minimal latency.
|Pros
|Cons
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|boAt Rockerz 255 Pro+ in-Ear Bluetooth Earphones
|10 mm drivers
|Bt 5.0
|IPX7
|boAt Airdopes 181 in-Ear True Wireless Earbuds
|8 mm drivers
|Bt 5.0
|IPX7
|OnePlus Bullets Z2 Bluetooth Wireless in Ear Earphones
|12.4 mm drivers
|Bt 5.0
|IP55
|Mivi DuoPods A550 Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds
|13mm drivers
|Bt 5.0
|IPX4
|boAt Airdopes 141 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds
|8mm drivers
|Bt 5.1
|IPX4
|Realme Buds Wireless 2S in Ear Bluetooth Earphones
|11.2mm drivers
|Bt 5.3
|IPX4
|Oppo Enco M32 Bluetooth Wireless in Ear Earbuds
|10 mm drivers
|Bt 5.0
|IP55
|Oppo Enco Buds Bluetooth True Wireless Earbuds
|10 mm drivers
|Bt 5.2
|IP54
|Noise Buds Vs104 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds
|13mm drivers
|Bt 5.2
|IPX5
|Mivi Duopods M80 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds
|13mm drivers
|Bt 5.0
|IPX4
Best value for money
In this list of products, we have taken out some of the best Bluetooth earphones and earbuds in the market. All of them have great reviews on amazon. For finding the best value for money you can opt for boAt Rockerz 255 pro+ in the Bluetooth neckband section for its price and features.
Best overall product
In the case of premium and best products, you will have to consider One plus Bullets Z2 headphones in Bluetooth neckbands due to their great sound quality, battery backup and premium looks.
How to find the perfect earphones for you?
To find the perfect earphones for you, you need to consider these important factors:
Considering all these factors, you can get your best TWS earbuds or Bluetooth neckbands.
Price list of all products
|S.no
|Product
|Price
|1.
|boAt Rockerz 255 Pro+ in-Ear Bluetooth Earphones
|₹1399
|2.
|boAt Airdopes 181 in-Ear True Wireless Earbuds
|₹1499
|3.
|OnePlus Bullets Z2 Bluetooth Wireless in Ear Earphones
|₹1999
|4.
|Mivi DuoPods A550 Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds
|₹1499
|5.
|boAt Airdopes 141 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds
|₹1499
|6.
|Realme Buds Wireless 2S in Ear Bluetooth Earphones
|₹1499
|7.
|Oppo Enco M32 Bluetooth Wireless in Ear Earbuds
|₹1799
|8.
|Oppo Enco Buds Bluetooth True Wireless Earbuds
|₹1799
|9.
|Noise Buds Vs104 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds
|₹1199
|10.
|Mivi Duopods M80 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds
|₹1899
Two tiny wireless components make up the Bluetooth headphone. The modules are the tiny digital transmitter and receiver circuits that pick up signals from your smart gadgets.
Bluetooth earphone technology is the most common and simple way to listen to music wirelessly. However, there is no scientific proof that using Bluetooth headphones to listen to music causes hearing loss.
Yes, any Bluetooth-enabled smart device can connect to your Bluetooth headphones. These earbuds can be connected to smartphones, PCs, laptops, and other smart devices.
TWS though look fancy, They can be lost very easily, whereas neckbands cannot be lost and are a more practical option.
No, it is not healthy to use earphones for whole day.