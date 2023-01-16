Amazon Republic Day Sale: Get up to 35% off on laptops

Amazon Republic Day Sale: You can get good laptops at budget-friendly prices.

The usage of laptops has increased with the advent of the digital era. Therefore, it is essential to have the best features with price reasonability. From the best processor to storage capacity and from OS build to system type, you should carefully analyse the components in a laptop to get the best deal. We have listed 5 laptops in India with the best offers for this Republic Day. Any profession or field requires a laptop to perform essential functions. For example, a student needs a laptop to take notes, attend online classes and submit an academic project. A decade ago, laptops were used only for administrative/official work. But with advancements in technology and the growth of the digital world, laptops have become part of our daily lives. Laptops have made information compact and concise, making it easy to access data from around the world. You get immense features with a laptop. You get both the characteristics of a computer and a tablet. However, computers are too bulky, and tablets cannot support high-end processing. Therefore, a laptop will be perfect for all your needs and requirements. We have listed the top 5 laptops with the best offers to diversify your options so that you choose the most suitable one considering the price and features. The Republic Day sale is out, so take advantage of these products. The sale is live from 15th Jan -20th Jan for all. Product list: 1. HP 15s 11th Gen Intel Core i3 laptop HP laptops offer the best range of products with its 15s series. The product comes with an Intel core i3 processor that gives speed and efficiency to the laptop without any lags. The OS build of HP 15s is Windows 11, the latest technology the companies offer in the market. It offers an Intel UHD Integrated Graphics card that enhances display resolution and processing capabilities. It will boost your laptop’s overall display with normal usage and game processing. In addition, the laptop incorporates student-friendly features like Microsoft Office Home and Student Subscription 2021 version and McAfee Live Safe subscription that ensures security, safety and effectiveness. You get additional features like two USB ports, one HDMI port, Miracast, anti-glare technology, a type C charging port and a Micro-edge display of 250 nits’ and 144 PPI (pixels per inch). In addition, the Alexa built-in feature adds grace to your laptop and a dual speaker feature. You get the best deal over the product and EMI option so that you can own the laptop without any hassle in payments. Specifications Brand: HP Product Dimensions: 35.8 x 24.2 x 1.8 cm; 1.69 kgs Screen Size: 15.6 inches RAM: 8 GB Storage: 512 GB Processor Type: Intel i3 Colour: Natural Silver

Pros Cons Slim and Sleek design Not for high-end gaming Resolution is good

2. Honor MagicBook 14 Honor laptops give you the premium features you need. It works on an AMD Ryzen processor curated for official works or study needs. So, you get a smooth performance ideal for all your requirements.Honor MagicBook works on Windows 11 Home 64-bit OS giving you an edge with the latest technology. The IPS Anti-Glare technology makes it comfortable for the users to work efficiently as it prevents reflection. Apart from this, the product comes with an Intel UHD Graphics processor enhancing the overall resolution of the laptop. Talking about the design and build-up of the Honor MagicBook, it is designed with an aluminium metallic body and narrow bezels, which enhances the laptop's aesthetics and protects the laptop's interior from damage. Other features you get are 65 watts of fast charging, a 2-in-1 fingerprint power button, a camera with privacy, a backlit keyboard and eye comfortability mode that reduces the blue light. You get the best deal with an EMI option and 6 months of free Spotify premium, which adds grace to the product and makes it a perfect choice. Specifications Brand: Honor Product Dimensions: 1.6 x 21.5 x 32.3 cm; 1.38 kgs Screen Size: 14 inches RAM: 16 GB Storage: 512 GB Processor Type: AMD Ryzen 5 5500U Colour: Grey

Pros Cons The display resolution is impressive Camera quality can be improved. Good battery backup

3. Lenovo IdeaPad D330 Intel Celeron N4020 detachable laptop Lenovo IdeaPad D330 laptop works with utmost precision. You get an Integrated Intel UHD graphics processor that enhances the resolution and boosts the performance. The Lenovo IdeaPad D330 has 6 hours of battery backup with the incorporation of the 39Wh battery that makes your experience seamless and effortless. In addition, the CPU offers to give you access to battery-saving mode to work consistently without disruptions.Regarding screen design, the laptop offers you anti-glare technology with a great display resolution of the product, and you can work efficiently. The Lenovo IdeaPad D330 laptops have two narrow bezels on both sides to protect the internal system of the device. The connectivity technology works well with instant Wi-Fi connection and Bluetooth pairing. The laptop is designed with elegant elements and a metallic body giving it an ultra-sleek and slim look. Lenovo’s IdeaPad is one of the best models in the current price range. Other features are the availability of two USB ports, a headphone jack, Windows 10 Home lifetime validity, touch technology,1W x 2 Stereo Speakers with Dolby Auto Premium, a 2 MP front camera and a 5 MP rear camera. Get the best price laptop with Lenovo's IdeaPad D330 and become an intelligent user. In addition, you get EMI payment options along with Spotify 6 months premium subscription. Specifications Brand: Lenovo Product Dimensions: 24.9 x 17.8 x 1 cm; 1.13 kgs Screen Size: 10.1 inches RAM: 4 GB Storage: 128 GB Processor Type: Intel Celeron N4020 Colour: Mineral Grey

Pros Cons The build-up is lightweight and beautiful. The audio quality is average. The product offers fast processing Good display quality.

4. ASUS TUF GamingA15 laptop The ASUS TUF gaming laptop is highly-efficient with rigorous processing. The laptop is incorporated with a Ryzen 5 processor, boosting the device's performance without lags. ASUS is designed for users who are keen gaming enthusiasts. You can play over 100+ high-quality games effortlessly without any worries. Not only the processing but the display resolution is top-notch with the inclusion of NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 that enhances the pixels and adds contrast to the display and motion quality. The 15.6-inch display with 250 nits’ brightness and 144 Hz refresh rate (smooth, responsive touch) provides the ultimate display experience making it the most desirable choice for all your needs. Other features are: Windows 11 Home Lifetime validity. A 1-month trial of Microsoft 365 Office. A Honeycomb grip base with a hexagonal Chassis laptop. The design is elegant and robust. The laptop has no-cost EMI options and the three best offers: Spotify Premium Subscription for 6 months and getting a GST invoice (business groups) and bank offers on SBI credit cards. Specifications Brand: ASUS Product Dimensions: 25.6 x 35.9 x 2.28 cm; 2.3kgs Screen Size: 15.6 inches RAM: 8 GB Storage: 512GB (memory storage capacity) Processor Type: Ryzen 5 Colour: Graphite Black

Pros Cons Battery performance is good. Webcam is not present. Excellent resolution.

5. MSI Gaming GF63 Thin, Intel 11th gen i7 laptop The MSI gaming laptops come with a core processor i7, the latest in the market. The MSI is designed to curate the needs of creators, gamers or app developers. It enables you to perform high-end without disruption as you get an NVIDIA GeForce RTX3050graphics processor enhancing the system's overall processing. The MSI gaming laptops are incorporated with Pre-loaded Windows 11 with lifetime validity. You get an IPS-level display, which enhances the display and adds contrast to the colours while gaming with a colour gamut. Also, you get a Hi-resolution audio experience as well. The device is designed to ensure internal protection from external damage. The MSI gaming GF63 thin laptop works perfectly well while multi-tasking so that you can work effectively and hassle-free. Other additional features you get are a built-in microphone and a 2-year carry-in warranty that boosts the quality and durability of the device, good connectivity options and smooth design enhancing the quality of the product. MSI Laptops in India give you reasonable payment options with the best deals to buy the best device per your needs on Republic Day. Specifications Brand: MSI Product Dimensions: 35.9 x 25.4 x 2.2 cm; 1.86kgs Screen Size: 15.7 inches RAM: 8 GB Storage: 512 GB Processor Type: i7 Colour: Black

Pros Cons Good display resolution. Battery performance is laggy. A backlit keyboard feature is available.

Price of laptops at a glance:

Product Price HP 15s 11th gen intel core i3 laptop Rs. 50,697 Honor MagicBook 14 Rs. 75,999 Lenovo IdeaPad D330Intel CeleronN4020 Detachable laptop Rs. 32,090 ASUS TUF gaming A15 laptop Rs. 76,990 MSI gaming GF63 Thin, Intel 11th gen i7 laptop Rs. 95,990

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 HP 15s 11th gen intel core i3 laptop Built-in Alexa feature. Device performance is smooth and lag-free. Microsoft Office and Home subscriptionsare available. Honor MagicBook 14 The display resolution is excellent. The device offers fast-charging technology. You get a good body design. Lenovo IdeaPad D330 Intel Celeron N4020 Detachable laptop Sleek design Battery backup is good. You get the anti-glare technology. ASUS TUF gaming A15 laptop You get a honeycomb grip base with robust build-up. Display resolution and brightness are perfect. You get a smooth UI experience MSI gaming GF63 Thin, Intel 11th gen i7 laptop Gaming performance is excellent. A built-in microphone feature is available. You get a good display resolution.

Best overall product Talking about the best overall product, we would go with the HP 15s 11th gen Intel i3 laptop. The laptop is suitable for all administrative and student work needs. Overall battery performance is also good, with a good display resolution. You get a pre-installed Microsoft subscription, which is valuable for students. The processor, storage and RAM are perfect for all your requirements. The laptop works lag-free, and you get various additional features like a micro-edge display, Alexa built-in and a McAfee subscription. All the features are inclusive with a reasonable price range, making it the best choice for standard usage. Value for money The best value-for-money product is Lenovo IdeaPad Slim D330Intel Celeron N4020 Detachable laptop. Being one of the best budget laptops under 35000, it has many features like battery performance, display resolution, a good processor with HD display, Microsoft Office trial and stereo speakers, along with decent camera quality and bezel design, making it suitable for all needs and a reasonable price. In addition, you get many other features packed into one device, offering quality at this price range. How to find the best laptop Finding the best laptop in India can be hectic if you need help finding where to start. Of course, you can purchase a gaming laptop if you are a professional with heavy requirements. But if you are planning to buy it for standard usage, you can opt for the laptops according to your needs. The points crucial in buying a laptop are the processing, battery backup, design, display and price. After adequately analysing market trends and customer reviews, you should choose the best product that suits your needs well.