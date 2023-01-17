Amazon Republic Day Sale:The best 2 computer speakers for superior sound quality

What is the price range for computer speakers?
The computer speakers’ price can vary greatly depending on the brand, model, and features. Entry-level options can start at around Rs. 5000/-, while high-end models can cost several hundred rupees.
Summary:
Enhancing your computer experience is not just about visual quality but also sound quality. A great set of desktop speakers can elevate your music, movie and gaming experience. However, with many options available in the market, finding the right speaker for PC that fit your needs and budget can take time and effort.
But don't worry! We have the perfect solution whether you're looking for an affordable or high-end setup. And the best part is the seasonal sale going live from 15th Jan to 20th Jan 2023, so you can grab your desired PC speaker at a discounted computer speaker price.
1. ZEBRONICS Juke BAR 9750 PRO 5.1.2
The ZEBRONICS Juke BAR 9750 PRO 5.1.2 is a high-performance desktop speaker that delivers powerful, immersive sound for an enhanced home entertainment experience. It features a 5.1.2 channel configuration, which includes a soundbar, subwoofer, and two satellite speakers. The Juke BAR 9750 PRO desktop speaker is designed to provide a surround sound experience, with a dedicated centre channel for clear and crisp dialogue.
The subwoofer is built to deliver deep and powerful bass, while the satellite speakers provide a wide and immersive soundstage. The soundbar also supports various connectivity options such as Bluetooth, HDMI, USB and optical input, allowing easy integration with your TV, gaming console or other devices. In addition, the sleek and stylish design of the Juke BAR 9750 PRO ensures it blends seamlessly with any home decor.
Overall, the ZEBRONICS Juke BAR 9750 PRO 5.1.2 is an excellent choice for enhancing their home entertainment experience with immersive and powerful sound.
Specifications:
Brand: ZEBRONICS
Product Dimension: 102.4 x 50.2 x 25.2 cm; 11.8 kilograms
Model Name: ZEB-JUKE BAR 9750 PRO DOLBY ATMOS
Speaker Type: Soundbar
Connector Type: Bluetooth, Auxiliary, USB, HDMI and Wireless
Special Feature: You get Subwoofer and Remote-Control feature
|Pros
|Cons
|The surround sound feature of this desktop speakers creates an immersive audio experience, immersing you in your music, movies, and video games.
|The setup process for the computer speakers can be complicated, requiring some technical knowledge or additional assistance.
|The built-in subwoofer ensures that the audio experience is complete with deep and powerful bass.
|The computer speakers need to be more powerful to fill larger rooms with sound, resulting in a less immersive audio experience.
2. Sony HT-S40R Real 5.1ch Dolby Audio Soundbar
The Sony HT-S40R desktop speaker is a Real 5.1 channel Dolby Audio soundbar that delivers powerful and immersive sound for an enhanced home entertainment experience. It features a sleek and stylish design that complements any home decor, and it comes with a wireless subwoofer that delivers deep and powerful bass. The soundbar is designed to provide a surround sound experience with a dedicated centre channel for clear and crisp dialogue. In addition, it supports various connectivity options such as Bluetooth, HDMI, USB, and optical input, allowing easy integration with your TV, gaming console or other devices.
The Sony HT-S40R is compatible speaker for PC with various surround sound formats, such as Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, which allows you to enjoy an authentic cinematic audio experience. Furthermore, the soundbar also comes with a built-in Alexa, which allows you to control the soundbar and other smart devices with your voice. As a result, the Sony HT-S40R is an excellent choice for an immersive and powerful soundbar that delivers an authentic cinematic audio experience.
Specifications:
Brand: Sony
Product Dimension: 84.38 x 34.7 x 24.79 cm; 454 grams
Model Name: HT-S40R
Speaker Type: Soundbar
Connector Type: Bluetooth, USB, HDMI and Wireless
Special Feature: It has a Surround Sound System
|Pros
|Cons
|The Real 5.1 channel surround sound feature of the computer speakers provides a cinematic audio experience, allowing you to immerse yourself in your movies and music fully.
|They are expensive compared to other options in the market.
|The built-in Alexa feature allows for easy voice control and compatibility with various surround sound formats such as Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, making your audio experience more versatile and convenient.
|There have been some reported issues with the connectivity of the desktop speakers with specific devices, which may affect the overall user experience.
Comparison table
|Product
|Surround Sound
|Bass
|Connectivity
|ZEBRONICS Juke BAR 9750 PRO 5.1.2
|5.1.2 channel configuration provides surround sound with a dedicated centre channel for clear dialogue
|Built-in subwoofer for deep and powerful bass
|Bluetooth, HDMI, USB and optical input for easy integration with other devices
|Sony HT-S40R Real 5.1ch Dolby Audio Soundbar
|Real 5.1 channel surround sound for a cinematic audio experience
|Built-in wireless subwoofer for deep and powerful bass
|Bluetooth, HDMI, USB, and optical input for easy integration with other devices and built-in Alexa for voice control
Product price list
|Product Name
|Price
|ZEBRONICS Juke BAR 9750 PRO
|Rs. 22,499
|Sony HT-S40R Real 5.1ch Dolby
|Rs. 24,990
