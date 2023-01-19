Story Saved
Amazon Republic Day Sale: Top 10 deals on speaker systems with up to 67% off

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Jan 19, 2023 15:38 IST
Amazon Republic Day Sale: Looking for speaker systems with good discounts? Check out our expert picks for the top 10 speaker systems. From the latest models to tried-and-true favourites, these speakers have great features and outstanding performance.

Good speakers are a must for people who consume a lot of content. Check out these options from the Amazon Republic Day Sale.

Are you looking for the best speaker systems at great discounts? Look no further; get it now on during the ongoing Amazon's Republic Day Sale till January 20, 2023. In this article, we'll be looking at the 10 must have speaker systems and outlining the strengths and weaknesses of each. Read on to find out more!

1. Sony SRS-XG300

The Sony SRS-XG300 speaker is available on Amazon’s Republic Day Sale at a great deal price. Bluetooth connectivity and stereo pairing are both supported. According to the specifications, the device features a USB-C port for charging and can play music for up to 25 hours.

Specifications:

Speaker Type: Tower

Connector Type: ‎ RCA, Bluetooth

Special Feature: Wireless, Bluetooth, Portable

Rs. 33,990

ProsCons
Incredibly light-weight and portable with a retractable gripWhen compared to a speaker of this size and weight, output is quite subpar.
25 hours of playtime with rapid charging 
cellpic 41% off
Sony SRS-XG300 X-Series Wireless Portable Bluetooth Party Speaker IP67 Waterproof and Dustproof with 25-Hour Battery and Retractable Handle, Black
4.5 (101)
4.5 (101)
41% off
19,990 33,990
Buy now

2. Sony HT-S40R Real 5.1ch Dolby Audio Soundbar

The Sony HT-S40R soundbar will be available during the Republic Day Sale. The system produces movie sound without clutter or complication because there are no wires between the front and back of your room when a wireless amplifier powers the rear speakers. With Dolby Digital, you may enjoy 5.1 distinct audio channels of dramatic, high-quality surround sound. Real surround sound with 5.1 channels.

Specifications:

Speaker Type: Soundbar

Compatible Devices: ‎ ‎Laptop, Television, Tablet, Smartphone

Connector Type: ‎ Wireless, Bluetooth, USB, HDMI

Special Feature: Wireless, Bluetooth, Surround Sound System

Rs. 34,990

ProsCons
High-quality surround sound from 5.1 separate audio channels with Dolby DigitalWoofer may not be up to the standard
Total power output of 600W 
cellpic 29% off
Sony HT-S40R Real 5.1ch Dolby Audio Soundbar for TV with Subwoofer & Wireless Rear Speakers, 5.1ch Home Theatre System (600W, Bluetooth & USB Connectivity, HDMI & Optical Connectivity, Sound Mode)
4.5 (2,499)
4.5 (2,499)
29% off
24,989 34,990
Buy now

3. Zebronics ZEB-JUKE BAR 9700 PRO DOLBY ATMOS

The sale also features ZEB-JUKE BAR 9700 PRO DOLBY ATMOS speaker system for home, which is a Bluetooth Home Theater Soundbar with Subwoofer, Wall Mount, USB, Optical In, 3xHDMI, and Remote Control. The speaker supports 4K HDR. 2.1.2 Channel, 450 Watt, and provides the greatest home movie experience with powerful, lifelike 360-degree sound and thunderous bass. Awe-inspiring bass and sonic clarity. Overall, it's a terrific purchase at this price, especially with Dolby Atmos, which is excellent.

Specifications:

Speaker Type Subwoofer: Soundbar; Surround Sound

Compatible Devices: ‎TV, Smartphone, PC, Laptop, Tablet

Connector Type: Bluetooth, Auxiliary, USB, HDMI

Special Feature: Subwoofer, Remote Control

Rs. 45,999

ProsCons
Sleek, premium looking soundbar with minimal wiringIncompatibility with Fire TV
Value for moneyLack of wireless connectivity for the sub-woofer 
cellpic 67% off
Zebronics ZEB-JUKE BAR 9700 PRO DOLBY ATMOS Bluetooth Home Theater Soundbar With Subwoofer Supporting 4K HDR, Wall Mount, USB, AUX, Optical IN, 3xHDMI & Remote Control. (450 Watt, 2.1.2 Channel)
3.8 (893)
3.8 (893)
67% off
14,999 45,999
Buy now

4. ZEB-JUKE BAR 9500WS Pro Dolby 5.1

Zeb-Juke Bar 9500WS Soundbar offers 5.1ch true surround sound for a cinematic audio experience. Bluetooth can be used to stream music wirelessly or USB plug-and-play to play music. It offers 525 watts of strong bass output. HDMI ARC, Optical, Bluetooth, and AUX inputs make setup simple. 5.1 channels of true surround sound create a completely immersive experience.

Specifications:

Speaker Type: Soundbar

Compatible Devices: ‎ ‎Laptop, Television, Tablet, Smartphone

Connector Type: ‎ Wireless, Auxiliary, HDMI

Special Feature: Wireless rear satellite

Rs. 48,999

ProsCons
The sound quality is crystal clearThe price is quite high
Bluetooth mode works admirably from any phone with Dolby output 
cellpic 67% off
ZEBRONICS Zeb-Juke BAR 9500WS PRO Dolby 5.1 soundbar with Wireless Satellites, Dolby Audio, 525 Watts Output Power, 16.5cm subwoofer, HDMI ARC, Optical, BT v5.0, LED Display, Wall Mount and AUX,Black
4.1 (2,474)
4.1 (2,474)
67% off
15,999 48,999
Buy now

5. ZEB-JUKE BAR 7400 PRO 5.1

A powerful Subwoofer and dual rear satellite speakers are included in the Zebronics Juke Bar 7400 Pro 5.1 Watts Soundbar, supporting True 5.1 Surround and Dolby Audio. Dual rear satellites that are specifically designed for 5.1 surround sound. The Soundbar and Satellites' Metallic grill finish adds a touch of sophistication. The LED display, which provides the necessary information about the mode, volume levels, and Bass / Treble levels selected in the soundbar, makes usage simpler.

Specifications:

Speaker Type: Soundbar

Compatible Devices: ‎ Laptop, Television, Smartphone

Connector Type: ‎Wireless, Auxiliary, USB, HDMI

Special Feature: Subwoofer; Remote Control

Rs. 23,999

ProsCons
The sound quality is crystal clearBluetooth connectivity is poor 
Powerful subwoofer 
cellpic
ZEBRONICS ZEB-JUKE BAR 7400 PRO 5.1 channel soundbar with 6.5” subwoofer, 180W RMS, Dual rear satellites, HDMI (ARC), Optical IN, AUX, BT v5.0, USB IN, Remote control,LED display and Wall mount(Black)
4 (1,024)
4 (1,024)
Get Price

6. Zebronics ZEB-JUKE BAR 3800 PRO DOLBY

Another remarkable speaker set available in the Republic Day Sale is the Zebronics' ZEB-JUKE BAR 3800 PRO DOLBY, which is a unique speaker with a powerful sound. It is remote-controlled and decor friendly. With the help of Bluetooth, Auxiliary, USB, HDMI, and Optical IN, the speaker may connect to a variety of devices.

Specifications:

Speaker Type: Soundbar

Connector Type: Wireless, Bluetooth, Auxiliary, USB, HDMI

Special Feature: Remote Control

Rs. 14,999

ProsCons
The speaker is great value for moneyBass is less 
Stylish and elegant 
cellpic 63% off
Zebronics ZEB-JUKE BAR 3800 PRO DOLBY Wireless Bluetooth Single Soundbar With Supporting Wall Mount, USB, AUX, Optical IN, HDMI ARC & Remote Control. (60 Watt, 2.0 Channel)
4 (690)
4 (690)
63% off
5,499 14,999
Buy now

7. Sony SRS-XE300 X-Series Wireless Portable-Bluetooth-Speaker

The speaker’s beautiful IP67 design is water, dust, and shock proof. Powerful, clear, and distortion-free sound is produced by X-balanced speakers. With a single charge, you may use the device for up to 24 hours, and USB-C quick charging allows you to playback for up to 70 minutes after just 10 minutes of charging.

Specifications:

Speaker Type: Satellite

Connector Type: Bluetooth, USB

Special Feature: Wireless, Portable, Bluetooth

Rs. 24,990

ProsCons
Excellent Battery lifeThe 'mega bass' button doesn't enhance music much
Power, clarity, and distortion-free sound 
The speaker looks elegant 
cellpic 32% off
Sony SRS-XE300 X-Series Wireless Portable-Bluetooth-Speaker, IP67 Waterproof, Dustproof and Shockproof with 24 Hour Battery Life - Black
4.5 (101)
4.5 (101)
32% off
16,989 24,990
Buy now

8. Sony HT-S20R Real 5.1ch Dolby Digital Soundbar

This soundbar uses 5.1 distinct audio channels and Dolby Digital to deliver dynamic, high-quality surround sound. A 3-ch soundbar, a wired external subwoofer, and a wired rear speaker work together to generate a powerful cinematic sound, and Bluetooth and USB connectivity make it simple to play your favorite music.

Specifications:

Speaker Type: Subwoofer; Soundbar; Surround Sound

Compatible Devices: ‎TV, Smartphone, PC, Laptop, Tablet

Connector Type: Wireless Bluetooth

Special Feature: Subwoofer

Rs. 23,990

ProsCons
Sound quality is goodSatellite speaker does not work that great
Excellent service support 
cellpic 33% off
Sony HT-S20R Real 5.1ch Dolby Digital Soundbar for TV with subwoofer and Compact Rear Speakers, 5.1ch Home Theatre System (400W,Bluetooth & USB Connectivity, HDMI & Optical connectivity)
4.5 (9,260)
4.5 (9,260)
33% off
15,989 23,990
Buy now

9. Sony SRS-XG500 Portable Wireless Bluetooth Party Speaker

The SRS-XG500 is perfect for taking a powerful sound outside. High-efficiency Tweeter, and passive radiators produce a clean and crisp sound. Additionally, you can bring it practically everywhere you want to go because of its tough exterior, IP66 Water and Dustproof rating. The indirect illumination lighting approach used by the speaker's Ring Lighting gives your party a modern, fresh feel. It is ideal for everyday usage and for use in parties.

Specifications:

Speaker Type: Tweeter

Compatible Devices: ‎TV, Smartphone, PC, Laptop, Tablet

Connector Type: Wireless, Bluetooth, Auxiliary

Special Feature: Portable, Bluetooth

Rs. 39,990

ProsCons
Up to 30 hours of battery lifeCan hear the sound effectively up to only about 20 ft radius
Quick Charging 
cellpic 25% off
Sony SRS-XG500 Portable Wireless Bluetooth Party Speaker (Karaoke/Guitar Input, IPX66 Splash & Dust Protection,30hrs Battery, Ring Ligtining,USB Play & Charge, Quick Charge, Mega Bass, Aux Input), Black
4.5 (430)
4.5 (430)
25% off
29,989 39,990
Buy now

10. Sony SRS-XP700 Portable Wireless Bluetooth Party Speaker

With front and rear tweeters for multi-directional sound, and X-Balanced speaker units for deep, punchy MEGA BASS, the XP700 speaker is tuned to enjoy all different genres of music. The powerful rear tweeter makes the XP700 sound incredible from anywhere – even from behind the speaker. With an IPX4 splash resistance rating, the XP700 speaker can stand up to splashes and spills, so you can enjoy the party with no worries. Up to 25 hours of battery life & quick charging ability means you will rarely have to go without any music.

Specifications:

Speaker Type: Tweeter

Compatible Devices: ‎TV, Smartphone, PC, Laptop, Tablet

Connector Type: Wireless, Bluetooth, USB

Special Feature: Wireless, Portable, Bluetooth

Rs. 51,990

ProsCons
Good design with indirect illumination lighting conceptVery high price
Quick Charging -10 minutes of charging for up to 80 min of playback 
cellpic 29% off
Sony SRS-XP700 Portable Wireless Bluetooth Party Speaker (Karaoke/Guitar Input, IPX4 Splashproof Protection,Upto 25hrs Battery, Ambient Light, USB Play & Charge, Quick Charge, BT connectivity), Black
4.7 (888)
4.7 (888)
29% off
36,989 51,990
Buy now

Top 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Sony SRS-XG300Incredibly light-weight and portable with a retractable grip25 hours of playtime with rapid chargingOutput is quite subpar
Sony HT-S40R High-quality surround sound from 5.1 separate audio channels with Dolby DigitalTotal power output of 600WWoofer may not be up to the standard
Zeb-Juke Bar 9700 Pro Dolby AtmosSleek, premium looking soundbar with minimal wiringValue for moneySupports 4K HDR
Zeb-Juke Bar 9500ws Pro Dolby 5.1It offers 525 watts of strong bass outputThe sound quality is crystal clearBluetooth mode works admirably 
Zeb-Juke Bar 7400 Pro 5.1The LED display makes usage simplerThe sound quality is crystal clearPowerful subwoofer
Zeb-Juke Bar 3800 Pro DolbyIt is remote-controlled and decor friendlyThe speaker is great value for moneyStylish and elegant
Sony SRS-XE300Excellent Battery lifePower, clarity, and distortion-free soundThe speaker looks elegant
Sony HT-S20RBluetooth and USB connectivity make it simple to play your favorite musicSound quality is goodExcellent service support
Sony SRS-XG500Tough exterior, IP66 Water and Dustproof Up to 30 hours of battery lifeQuick Charging
Sony SRS-XP700Good design with indirect illumination lighting conceptQuick Charging -10 minutes of charging for up to 80 min of playbackMulti-directional sound

Best overall product

The Sony HT-S40R soundbar is the best product overall. The speaker system produces movie sound without clutter or complication because there are no wires between the front and back of your room when a wireless amplifier powers the rear speakers. Dolby Digital ensures high-quality surround sound. Real surround sound with 5.1 channels.

Best value for money

ZEB-JUKE BAR 9700 PRO DOLBY ATMOS speaker system for home is the best value for money. The speaker supports 4K HDR. 2.1.2 Channel, 450 Watt, and provides the greatest home movie experience with powerful, lifelike 360-degree sound and thunderous bass. Awe-inspiring bass and sonic clarity. Overall, it's a terrific purchase at this price, especially with Dolby Atmos, which is excellent.

How to find the perfect speaker system for yourself?

Of course, your initial speaker purchasing decision will mostly depend on how much you're willing to pay. The next important step is to gauge the size of your listening space. Your options for speakers may be limited or required by the space you have, which should focus your positioning search. Next, consider the speaker style that will work best for you. You will either be considering floorstanders or standmounters. Bigger speakers typically have the ability to offer higher volumes, better dynamics, and more bass, however you shouldn't assume that applies to every device because it's all relative. Active, powered, or passive speakers are also an option. Many speakers are passive, meaning that your amplifier provides all of the power needed to operate them. A crossover then routes the signal to each speaker's individual driver. A "powered" speaker and a "active" speaker are distinct from one another. Although a powered speaker includes an integrated amplifier, the signal is still sent through a passive crossover. The signal is thus boosted before being divided into frequency bands and delivered to the drives.

Prices of speaker systems at a glance;

ProductPrice
Sony SRS-XG300 33,990
Sony HT-S40R 34,990
Zeb-Juke Bar 9700 Pro Dolby Atmos 45,999
Zeb-Juke Bar 9500ws Pro Dolby 5.1 48,999
Zeb-Juke Bar 7400 Pro 5.1 23,999
Zeb-Juke Bar 3800 Pro DolbyRs, 12,999
Sony SRS-XE300 24,990
Sony HT-S20R 23,990
Sony SRS-XG500 39,990
Sony SRS-XP700 51,990
