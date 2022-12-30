Top 10 speakers under 8000 – A complete buying guide

Top 10 speakers under ₹ 8000

A good speaker is a must if you are a music lover or a movie maniac. Putting on an occasional song to watching a movie with a theatre experience, speakers play a crucial role. There are plenty of options to choose from when it comes to buying them. But the first thing to take under consideration is the purpose. Prioritise your purposes. What are you planning to use it for? As a mini home theatre or a music player? Or is it going to be for the choreography or beach parties? Do you want it be reverberating with bass or is it the crystal-clear stereo sound that you are looking for? Finalising on a speaker fit for the right need will help you narrow down your options and focus on your required specs. Combine this with the right budget and purchase the speaker you wish. Below is a guide to budget-friendly speakers which features 10 Bluetooth speakers. Their salient features with the pros and cons are also listed to help you make the shopping easier. Speakers under ₹8000: Top picks 1. JBL Flip 4 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker Our top pick is JBL Flip 4 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker with mic. From the house of Harman, this model comes with a design that is compact, rugged. It comes in an array of 14 colours. The impressive stereo sound with bass radiator can give you the feel of bass live. The JBL connect feature enables the speakers to connect to amplify the sound. It can be connected wirelessly to 2 smartphones or tablets. It has a 3000mAh rechargeable Li-ion battery inside the device, allowing up to 12 hours of playtime. The JBL Flip 4 features voice assistant integration with a simple press of button. Specifications Speaker Name: JBL Flip 4

Speaker Type: Portable Bluetooth Speaker

Battery: 300mAh rechargeable Li-ion

Playtime: 12 hours

Voice assistant integration

Compatible devices: Phones, Tablets, Laptops

Special feature: Waterproof

Pros Cons 12 hours non-stop playtime Connectivity issues Waterproo Noise and echo cancellation

2. Tribit StormBox 24W Bluetooth Wireless Speakers If it is booming bass with the clarity you need, then Tribit Stombox is the one speaker you should get. The innovative Xbass technology enables you to take the music to another level. With a 360-degree immersive sound, it gives an auditory experience like none other. It comes with the feature of wireless dual pairing to pair two speakers and enjoy the amplified sound. Its 2600mAh battery gives you uninterrupted music for 20 hours. Specifications Speaker name: Tribit Stormbox

Speaker type: Bluetooth, outdoor

Innovative Xbass technology

360 degree immersion sound

Battery: (3.7V 2600mah) * 2 Li-ion batteries

Playtime: 20 hours

Compatible with: laptops, phones, tablets

Waterproof

Pros Cons Quality sound design indoors Sound quality outdoors is poor Fast and accurate connectivity Color variants are different when compared to product photos Long battery life and performance.

3. Cambridge Sound works Oontz Angle Throw a dorm party with Cambridge Soundworks Oontz angle. A compact model with portable features, it is highly recommended for its superior sound quality. It provides high-quality crystal-clear stereo sound that keeps it apart from its peers. Bass distortion-free at higher volume. It has a powerful 10 W of output voltage. This feature makes it suitable for indoor and outdoor use. The IPX5 feature makes it water resistant. The design is also very attractive. Specifications Speaker name: Cambridge Soundworks Oontz

Speaker type: Outdoor bluetooth

Battery: rechargeable 2200mAh

Playtime: up to 7 hours

IPX5 rated speaker with water, dust resistance

Portable

Pros Cons Great sound design for outdoors Sound quality and range is less as stated Faster pairing Play time is only 7 hours

4. BoAt Stone 1000 14W Speaker Bluetooth Speaker This model from BoAt is rugged in design and comes with onboard controls. The sound quality is amazing. It can be used as a travel and party booster. It comes with IPX5 feature, which makes it water and dust-resistant. It boasts a playtime of 8 hours with superior sound quality. Specifications Speaker name: BoAt Stone 1000

Speaker type: Bluetooth outdoor

Battery: 3000mAh

Playtime: up to 8 hours

IPX5 rated speaker with water, dust resistance.

Pros Cons 3000mAh battery capacity Battery drains faster Integrated controls Water resistant

5. Zebronics ZEB-Astra 20 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker Zebronics Zeb- Astra is a lightweight portable speaker that comes with multiple connectivity options like USB/ AUX/ SD card. It has a premium matte finish with frontal metal grill design. It has a built-in FM radio and call functions. It has dual passive radiators for deep bass. Specifications Speaker name: Zebronics Zeb- Astra Wireless Bluetooth

Speaker type: Bluetooth.

Battery: Built-in rechargeable battery.

Playtime: 10 hours

Matte finish body with front metallic grill

Volume control with button interface

Pros Cons Great battery backup Crackling sound in full volume Good sound quality Not an outdoor speaker Value for money

6. Infinity (JBL Fuze Pint) Wireless speaker This is a super small, pocket size speaker. It is a product from the house or Harman. They have incorporated their signature sound design in this model. The size does not compromise the quality of sound. Quirky and aesthetic in design, it has normal and deep bass output. Specifications Speaker name: Infinity Fuze

Speaker Type: Outdoor

Battery: 480mAH

Playtime: 5 hours

Voice Assistant integration

Dual equalizer mode

Pros Cons Pocket size Disruptive Bluetooth connection Good sound quality Low battery capacity No volume control buttons

7. BoAt Stone 135 BoAt Stone 135 is equipped with 5W RMS sound. This gives an immersive sound experience. It comes in a portable design which makes it an easy accessory to carry around. The playback time is 11 hours in 80% volume at single charge. It is the top choice in amazon in terms of blue tooth speakers. Specifications Speaker name: BoAt 135

Speaker type: Monitor

Battery: Lithium polymer battery

Playtime: 11 hours

Truly wireless with IPX4 water resistant speakers

Pros Cons Portable Bluetooth connectivity is disruptive Great sound quality

8. JBL Go 2 JBL offers its signature sound design at a very affordable price through this range of speakers. Portable, it has an in-built noise cancelling speakerphone. Though its playback time is less than average, it does not compromise in the sound quality. It comes with a water proof feature which makes it perfect for outdoor music. Specifications Speaker name: JBL Go2

Speaker Type: Portable Bluetooth speaker

Battery: 3.7v, 730 mAH Lithium ion

Playtime: 5 hours

IPX7 waterproof design.

Built in speakerphone.

Pros Cons Portable Sound quality is not consistent Fast connectivity Battery level indicator is unavailable

9. MiVi play Bluetooth speaker This is a wireless speaker made in India by the Make in India Initiative. It has great sound design which gives you crisp sound at the maximum volume. It has got a playback time of 12 hours from single charge. Portable and quirky in look, the sound output is louder than most of its counterparts. Specifications Speaker name: Mivi play

Speaker Type: Full range

Battery: 1000mAH rechargeable battery

Playtime: 12 hours

Studio grade sound.

Portable

Advanced Bluetooth 5.0

Pros Cons Great sound quality in vocals Below average bass Portable

10. Zebronics ZEB- County Zebronics ZEB-County speaker is portable and trendy in style. Made in the shape inspired by radio, it comes with multiple connectivity options. It has a built in FM radio and a call function. Shaped like a radio, it is one of the fast-selling model due to its value for money. The sound output is of good quality. Specifications Speaker name: Zebronics ZEb-County 3 W wireless speaker

Speaker type: Satellite

Playtime: approx.10 hours

Multiple connectivity options like BT, AUX, SD card

In-built FM radio

Pros Cons Portable FM radio is not up to point Good sound quality Battery backup is lesser

Best features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 JBL Flip 4 Powerful stereo sound 12 hours of playback Waterproof Tribit Stormbox 24 W Xbass technology 360 degree immersive sound 20 hours of playback Cambridge Soundworks Oontz Angle Crystal clear stereo sound Max volume with zero distortion 14 hours of playback BoAt Stone 1000 14 W On board controls for easy access 10 hours of playback Great sound system Zebronics Zeb Astra 20 Premium look Deep bass Multi connectivity Infinity Fuze Dual equalizer Waterproof Virtual assistant access BoAt stone 135 Portable and lightweight Immersive sound technology 11 hours playback JBL Go2 Audio cable input 5 hours of playback Waterproof MiVi Play HD stereo sound 12 hours of playback Portable Zebronics ZEB- County In built FM radio Multi connectivity Compact and portable

Best value for money The BoAt Stone 1000 14 is the best option when it comes to value for money. Its superior sound design with extended playback time makes it an impressive product. Customer reviews are great with emphasis on its sound quality and bass output. It’s rugged design and portable feature makes it a travel and party booster. Best overall product The Tribit Stormbox 24 Watt can be concluded as the best overall product. Its playtime is a whopping 20 hours with a 4.3 rating. The Innovative Xbass technology maintains the sound quality even at higher volumes. It also has immersive sound technology gives you a 3D auditory experience like no other. The waterproof feature makes it the best one to use indoors and outdoors with no compromise on sound. How to find the perfect bluetooth speaker for you When it comes to Bluetooth speakers, it must be decided between the first of your requirements. Do you want an outdoor one or a normal one? If you want to enjoy a movie with great sound, you can go with the speakers that offer you great audio features. But if you are planning for that pool party better buy one that offer waterproof features with great playback and sound. The choice really comes down on deciding your requirements.