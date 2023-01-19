Amazon Republic Day Sale: Top 7 external hard drives, SSDs to buy, up to 69% off

What are the benefits of HDD and SSD?
SSDs are designed to be faster, smaller that consumes less energy, and feels more durable.
HDDs seems to be cheaper that offers more storage capacity as well as easier data recovery in case of any damage.
Summary:
Amazon Republic Day Sale 2023 is now live till January 20 with promising great offers and best deals across a wide variety of technology gadgets and gizmos like external hard drives and SSDs. If you are an SBI credit/debit card, you can apply an extra 10% discount on the deals and there are many more exceptional discounts on another card as well. Check out some exclusive offers on SSDs, SD cards and latest external hard drives.
This guide will give you some best options in case you need to keep a backup of your important files/documents so go through this brief article with multipurpose external hard drives and SSDs you can purchase.
Product List:
1. Seagate Expansion 1TB External HDD
The product is designed with USB 3.0 specifically for Windows and Mac with 3-year Data Recovery Services, Compact special facet and Portable Hard Drive (STKM1000400). The product is available in Seagate Expansion Portable and Seagate Portable options with 1 TB, 1.5 TB, 2 TB, 4 TB and 5 TB.
Specifications
Form Factor- 2.5 Inches, Hardware Interface - USB 3.0, Drive RPM – 5400
Compatible Devices- Laptop, Desktop
Password protected – No. Sleek and simple portable drive design for photos, movies, music, etc.
|Pros
|Cons
|Portable easy to carry
|Slow speed
|Inexpensive recovery service
|Inconsistent transfer rates
2. Seagate One Touch 2TB External HDD
The product is designed in black colour with Password Protection that supports Windows and Mac available with 3-year Data Recovery Services, and approximately 4 Months Adobe CC Photography (STKY2000400)
Specifications
Form Factor- 2.5 Inches, Hardware Interface - USB 3.0, Drive RPM – 5400
Compatible Devices- Laptop, Desktop
Hard Disk Interface- USB 3.0
|Pros
|Cons
|Blazing fast read/write speeds
|No Ubuntu support
|USB Type-C support
|Mild heating issues
3. Seagate Ultra Touch
The product is designed with 1yr Mylio Create, 4 Months Adobe CC Photography Plan, along with 3-Year Rescue Services 2 TB External Hard Drive Portable HDD USB-C USB 3.0. The item is black in colour and model no as STHH2000400.
Specifications
Form Factor- 2.5 inches, Hardware Interface - USB 2.0/3.0, Drive RPM – 5400
Compatible Devices- Laptop
Hard Disk Interface- USB 2.0/3.0
|Pros
|Cons
|Inexpensive
|Seagate Toolkit a separate download
|Backup utility
|Fabric cover is bit slippery
4. SanDisk 1TB Portable SSD [SDSSDE30-1T00-G25]
The product comes with 520MB/s R, USB 3.2 Gen 2, also Rugged SSD with Upto 2 Meter Drop Protection providing Type-C to Type-A Cable, PC & Mac Compatible for 3-year Warranty, External SSD.
Specifications
Form Factor- 2.5 Inches; Hardware Interface - USB; Up to two-meter drop protection lets this drive take a beating
Compatible Devices- Laptop, Gaming Console, Desktop, Television
Hard Disk Interface- Serial ATA-600
|Pros
|Cons
|Tough rubber hook security
|Unprotected USB Type-C port
|IP55 water- and dust-resistance rating
|Dongle-style adapter for USB Type-A ports instead of a second cable
5. Seagate One Touch
The product is designed with 500 GB External SSD up to 1030 Mb/s supporting Windows and Mac, with Android App that provides 3-year Data Recovery Services along with Portable Solid-State Drive. The look comes quite good in black colour with 4 Mos Adobe CC Photo (STKG500400).
Specifications
Form Factor- Portable, 0.39 Inches in height, 1.97 Inches in width with 500 GB storage space
Compatible Devices- Laptop, Desktop
Hard Disk Interface- Solid State
|Pros
|Cons
|Robust design
|Standard cable is very short, doesn’t support USB-C
|3-year limited warranty with Rescue Data Recovery Services
|Writing speed is unstable
6. SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable SSD [SDSSDE61-1T00-G25]
The product is designed with 1050MB/s R, 1000MB/s W having up to 2 Meter Drop Protection with IP55 Water/dust Resistance, HW Encryption supporting PC and MAC. The item is compatible with type C Smartphone available with 5-year Warranty, External SSD
Specifications
Form Factor- 6.35 cm; Hardware Interface - USB; Drop protection, IP55 water and dust resistance, X-ray and shock proofing
Compatible Devices- Laptop, Gaming Console, Desktop, Television, Smartphone
Hard Disk Interface- PCIE x 4
|Pros
|Cons
|Compatibility with range of USB Type-C smartphones
|No power indicator
|Fast and easy backup
|Short cable for desktop use
7. SanDisk Professional 5TB G-DRIVE
The product is TM Armor ATD Rugged designed as a durable portable External HDD supporting up to 140MB/s, USB-C (5Gbps), USB 3.2 Gen 1. The item is USB 3.0 and Thunderbolt 3 compatible and uses USB-C (5Gbps) drive for quick file backup and storage.
Specifications
Hard Disk Form Factor- 2.5 Inches, Colour- Metal, 1.18 Inches in height, 3.46 Inches in width.
Compatible Devices- Laptop, Desktop
Hard Disk Interface- USB 3.0
|Pros
|Cons
|Quick file backup and storage
|Lacks software suite & hardware-based encryption
|Rain-and dust-resistant
|Needs reformatting for use with Windows
|Product
|Price
|Seagate Expansion 1TB External HDD
|Rs. 3,999
|Seagate One Touch 2TB External HDD with Password Protection
|Rs. 5,499
|Seagate Ultra Touch
|Rs. 5,699
|SanDisk 1TB Portable SSD [SDSSDE30-1T00-G25]
|Rs. 6,799
|Seagate One Touch 500 GB External SSD
|Rs. 6,649
|SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable SSD [SDSSDE61-1T00-G25]
|Rs. 9,799
|SanDisk Professional 5TB G-DRIVE ArmorATD
|Rs. 15,499
Three best features for consumers:
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Seagate Expansion 1TB External HDD
|Portable easy to carry
|Inexpensive recovery service
|Attractive design
|Seagate One Touch 2TB External HDD with Password Protection
|Blazing fast read/write speeds
|USB Type-C support
|Free Sync Plus software
|Seagate Ultra Touch
|Inexpensive
|Backup utility
|Data protected by password and AES-256 hardware encryption
|SanDisk 1TB Portable SSD [SDSSDE30-1T00-G25]
|Tough rubber hook security
|IP55 water- and dust-resistance rating
|Solid speed
|Seagate One Touch 500 GB External SSD
|Robust design
|3-year limited warranty with Rescue Data Recovery Services
|High speed mass storage device
|SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable SSD [SDSSDE61-1T00-G25]
|Compatibility with range of USB Type-C smartphones
|Fast and easy backup
|Ideal for use with macOS
|SanDisk Professional 5TB G-DRIVE ArmorATD
|Quick file backup and storage
|Rain-and dust-resistant
|Five-year warranty
Best overall product
Amazon Republic Day Sale brings you the best deal in External Hard Drives and SSDs providing secure, fast, and portable features and highly on budget. We recommend the best overall product to be ‘SanDisk 1TB Portable SSD [SDSSDE30-1T00-G25]’ considering its storage, transfer speed, data safety, build quality, connectivity ports, and the way it stacks up is perfect and ideal to try.
Best value for money
Seagate One Touch 2TB External HDD with Password Protection offers the best value for money worth Rs. 5,499. In fact, the product covers practically every feature of being a good HDD right from the excellent safety to providing a good 2 TB of storage. This item is highly beneficial for your digital life that makes it the best internal HDD available at a budget price. Good transfer speed and storage capacity to durability is reliable.
How to find the best external hard drives and SSDs under a budget?
You need to consider the below-mentioned few aspects while shopping for an external Hard drive and SSD.
• Storage- An HDD should have a good storage capacity and you also needs to look for proper data safety product within the budget.
• Data Safety- While using your hard drive for a reasonable amount of time and storing valuable data in it, you need to make sure about its data recovery and safety features.
• Connectivity- It is always good to have a hard drive that can connect multiple devices simultaneously for ease of use.
• Customer Reviews- This aspect is the most important of all, before buying any product online you should read client reviews carefully and then make your final decision.
You can also watch videos on review, usage and specifications the product offers. So, these are few factors you need to add to your watchlist while choosing must External Hard Drives for use.
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products.
