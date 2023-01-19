Amazon Republic Day Sale: Top 7 external hard drives, SSDs to buy, up to 69% off

Amazon Republic Day Sale: External hard drives and SSDs are vital for storage.

Amazon Republic Day Sale 2023 is now live till January 20 with promising great offers and best deals across a wide variety of technology gadgets and gizmos like external hard drives and SSDs. If you are an SBI credit/debit card, you can apply an extra 10% discount on the deals and there are many more exceptional discounts on another card as well. Check out some exclusive offers on SSDs, SD cards and latest external hard drives. This guide will give you some best options in case you need to keep a backup of your important files/documents so go through this brief article with multipurpose external hard drives and SSDs you can purchase. Product List: 1. Seagate Expansion 1TB External HDD The product is designed with USB 3.0 specifically for Windows and Mac with 3-year Data Recovery Services, Compact special facet and Portable Hard Drive (STKM1000400). The product is available in Seagate Expansion Portable and Seagate Portable options with 1 TB, 1.5 TB, 2 TB, 4 TB and 5 TB. Specifications Form Factor- 2.5 Inches, Hardware Interface - USB 3.0, Drive RPM – 5400 Compatible Devices- Laptop, Desktop Password protected – No. Sleek and simple portable drive design for photos, movies, music, etc.

Pros Cons Portable easy to carry Slow speed Inexpensive recovery service Inconsistent transfer rates

2. Seagate One Touch 2TB External HDD The product is designed in black colour with Password Protection that supports Windows and Mac available with 3-year Data Recovery Services, and approximately 4 Months Adobe CC Photography (STKY2000400) Specifications Form Factor- 2.5 Inches, Hardware Interface - USB 3.0, Drive RPM – 5400 Compatible Devices- Laptop, Desktop Hard Disk Interface- USB 3.0

Pros Cons Blazing fast read/write speeds No Ubuntu support USB Type-C support Mild heating issues

3. Seagate Ultra Touch The product is designed with 1yr Mylio Create, 4 Months Adobe CC Photography Plan, along with 3-Year Rescue Services 2 TB External Hard Drive Portable HDD USB-C USB 3.0. The item is black in colour and model no as STHH2000400. Specifications Form Factor- 2.5 inches, Hardware Interface - USB 2.0/3.0, Drive RPM – 5400 Compatible Devices- Laptop Hard Disk Interface- USB 2.0/3.0

Pros Cons Inexpensive Seagate Toolkit a separate download Backup utility Fabric cover is bit slippery

4. SanDisk 1TB Portable SSD [SDSSDE30-1T00-G25] The product comes with 520MB/s R, USB 3.2 Gen 2, also Rugged SSD with Upto 2 Meter Drop Protection providing Type-C to Type-A Cable, PC & Mac Compatible for 3-year Warranty, External SSD. Specifications Form Factor- 2.5 Inches; Hardware Interface - USB; Up to two-meter drop protection lets this drive take a beating Compatible Devices- Laptop, Gaming Console, Desktop, Television Hard Disk Interface- Serial ATA-600

Pros Cons Tough rubber hook security Unprotected USB Type-C port IP55 water- and dust-resistance rating Dongle-style adapter for USB Type-A ports instead of a second cable

5. Seagate One Touch The product is designed with 500 GB External SSD up to 1030 Mb/s supporting Windows and Mac, with Android App that provides 3-year Data Recovery Services along with Portable Solid-State Drive. The look comes quite good in black colour with 4 Mos Adobe CC Photo (STKG500400). Specifications Form Factor- ‎Portable, ‎0.39 Inches in height, ‎1.97 Inches in width with 500 GB storage space Compatible Devices- Laptop, Desktop Hard Disk Interface- Solid State

Pros Cons Robust design Standard cable is very short, doesn’t support USB-C 3-year limited warranty with Rescue Data Recovery Services Writing speed is unstable

6. SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable SSD [‎SDSSDE61-1T00-G25] The product is designed with 1050MB/s R, 1000MB/s W having up to 2 Meter Drop Protection with IP55 Water/dust Resistance, HW Encryption supporting PC and MAC. The item is compatible with type C Smartphone available with 5-year Warranty, External SSD Specifications Form Factor- 6.35 cm; Hardware Interface - USB; Drop protection, IP55 water and dust resistance, X-ray and shock proofing Compatible Devices- Laptop, Gaming Console, Desktop, Television, Smartphone Hard Disk Interface- PCIE x 4

Pros Cons Compatibility with range of USB Type-C smartphones No power indicator Fast and easy backup Short cable for desktop use

7. SanDisk Professional 5TB G-DRIVE The product is TM Armor ATD Rugged designed as a durable portable External HDD supporting up to 140MB/s, USB-C (5Gbps), USB 3.2 Gen 1. The item is USB 3.0 and Thunderbolt 3 compatible and uses USB-C (5Gbps) drive for quick file backup and storage. Specifications Hard Disk Form Factor- 2.5 Inches, Colour- Metal, ‎1.18 Inches in height, ‎3.46 Inches in width. Compatible Devices- Laptop, Desktop Hard Disk Interface- USB 3.0

Pros Cons Quick file backup and storage Lacks software suite & hardware-based encryption Rain-and dust-resistant Needs reformatting for use with Windows

Price of hard drives at a glance:

Product Price Seagate Expansion 1TB External HDD Rs. 3,999 Seagate One Touch 2TB External HDD with Password Protection Rs. 5,499 Seagate Ultra Touch Rs. 5,699 SanDisk 1TB Portable SSD [SDSSDE30-1T00-G25] Rs. 6,799 Seagate One Touch 500 GB External SSD Rs. 6,649 SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable SSD [SDSSDE61-1T00-G25] Rs. 9,799 SanDisk Professional 5TB G-DRIVE ArmorATD Rs. 15,499

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Seagate Expansion 1TB External HDD Portable easy to carry Inexpensive recovery service Attractive design Seagate One Touch 2TB External HDD with Password Protection Blazing fast read/write speeds USB Type-C support Free Sync Plus software Seagate Ultra Touch Inexpensive Backup utility Data protected by password and AES-256 hardware encryption SanDisk 1TB Portable SSD [SDSSDE30-1T00-G25] Tough rubber hook security IP55 water- and dust-resistance rating Solid speed Seagate One Touch 500 GB External SSD Robust design 3-year limited warranty with Rescue Data Recovery Services High speed mass storage device SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable SSD [SDSSDE61-1T00-G25] Compatibility with range of USB Type-C smartphones Fast and easy backup Ideal for use with macOS SanDisk Professional 5TB G-DRIVE ArmorATD Quick file backup and storage Rain-and dust-resistant Five-year warranty

Best overall product Amazon Republic Day Sale brings you the best deal in External Hard Drives and SSDs providing secure, fast, and portable features and highly on budget. We recommend the best overall product to be ‘SanDisk 1TB Portable SSD [SDSSDE30-1T00-G25]’ considering its storage, transfer speed, data safety, build quality, connectivity ports, and the way it stacks up is perfect and ideal to try. Best value for money Seagate One Touch 2TB External HDD with Password Protection offers the best value for money worth Rs. 5,499. In fact, the product covers practically every feature of being a good HDD right from the excellent safety to providing a good 2 TB of storage. This item is highly beneficial for your digital life that makes it the best internal HDD available at a budget price. Good transfer speed and storage capacity to durability is reliable. How to find the best external hard drives and SSDs under a budget? You need to consider the below-mentioned few aspects while shopping for an external Hard drive and SSD. • Storage- An HDD should have a good storage capacity and you also needs to look for proper data safety product within the budget. • Data Safety- While using your hard drive for a reasonable amount of time and storing valuable data in it, you need to make sure about its data recovery and safety features. • Connectivity- It is always good to have a hard drive that can connect multiple devices simultaneously for ease of use. • Customer Reviews- This aspect is the most important of all, before buying any product online you should read client reviews carefully and then make your final decision. You can also watch videos on review, usage and specifications the product offers. So, these are few factors you need to add to your watchlist while choosing must External Hard Drives for use.