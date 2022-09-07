Story Saved
Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022
Amazon sale on laptops: It's time to grab up to 46% off

  • HT By Shreya Garg
  • Published on Sep 07, 2022 19:10 IST
Summary:

Laptops are a great investment device in view of how they help us carry out with our day-to-day tasks. Check out which ones are available at slashed down prices.

product info
Laptops are increasingly becoming integral part of day to day life.

Laptops have become an integral part of our daily lives. The pandemic and stay at home culture further reinforced the need for owning a good laptop with decent features. Whether you’re a student, a professional or even an elderly, most of you will agree that a major chunk of your work happens on this device. Things one should look for before buying a laptop are processor speed, display screen size and resolution, operating system, RAM, memory storage, among other things. Another thing that is vital is how compact and lightweight the laptop is. The more, the better it is. The good news is that laptops from the likes of HP, Lenovo, Dell are now available at discounted prices. Yes and we are not kidding.

We have shortlisted some of the laptops that come packed with amazing specifications. They look good in appearance too. Scroll through the list below to check out a few interesting options.

Lenovo ThinkBook 15 AMD Ryzen 3 5300U
This thin and lightweight laptop comes in mineral grey colour and with Windows 11. It has a 15.6 inches display screen and a superior processor with a good speed. It has a camera with a privacy shutter and a fingerprint reader on the smart power button. There is 46% off on it. Besides, it has 8GB RAM and 256GB storage space.

cellpic
Lenovo ThinkBook 15 AMD Ryzen 3 5300U 15.6" (39.62cm) FHD 220 Nits Antiglare Thin and Light Laptop (8GB/256GB SSD/Windows 11/MS Office/Mineral Grey/1.7 Kg), 21A4A09SIH
43% off 38,190 67,050
Buy now

Dell Vostro 3515 Laptop
This Dell laptop has a screen size of 15.6 inches. It is available in Titan grey colour and has 8 GB RAM. It runs on Windows 11 and has a fast processor. Sleek in design and lightweight, this laptop is available at a decent 32% off. The best part is this laptop has a powerful and long-lasting battery. Go for it!

cellpic
Dell Vostro 3515 Laptop, AMD Ryzen 3-3250U, 8GB, 256GB, Win 11+MSO'21, 15.6" (39.64Cms) FHD WVA AG, Titan Grey (ICC-D585054WIN8, 1.8Kgs)
32% off 33,490 48,923
Buy now

HP 15s, Ryzen 5-5500U
This HP laptop has an anti-glare display screen and a screen size of 15.6 inches. It has 16 GB RAM and a powerful processor. It runs on Window 11 Home and comes with built-in Alexa. Besides, it has a powerful battery that gets charged super fast. Buy this at 14% off; don’t miss the opportunity. It is compact in design and light to carry too.

cellpic
HP 15s, Ryzen 5-5500U, 16GB RAM/512GB SSD 15.6-inches(39.6 cm) FHD, Micro-Edge, Anti-Glare Display/Alexa Built-in/Windows 11 /AMD Radeon Graphics/Dual Speakers/ MS Office 2021/1.69 Kg, 15s-eq2182AU
13% off 54,500 62,754
Buy now

GIGABYTE AERO 5 XE4
Available in a stunning black colour, this laptop has a screen size of 15.6 inches. It has 16GB RAM and runs on Windows 11 Home. It is thin in design and lightweight too. The CPU speed is 2.3 GHz. It comes with unique cooling technology and a battery that is both powerful and long-lasting. Get 32% off on it.

cellpic
GIGABYTE AERO 5 XE4, 15.6 UHD OLED 60Hz, Intel Core i7-12700H 12th Gen, RTX 3070Ti 8GB Graphics, Creator Laptop (16GB DDR4 Memory/ Windows 11 Home/ Gen4 1TB SSD/ Office 365/Black)
32% off 209,990 308,550
Buy now

Dell Vostro 3400 Laptop
This Dell laptop has a screen size of 14 inches. It is available in dune colour and comes with 8GB RAM. It runs on Windows 11 and has a special feature of a backlit keyboard. The processor speed is superb and the battery is powerful too. Get this thin and lightweight laptop at 29% off; grab the opportunity right away.

cellpic
Dell Vostro 3400 Laptop, Intel i5-1135G7, 8GB, 512GB, Win 11+MSO'21, 14.0" (35.56Cms) FHD WVA AG, Backlit Keyboard, Dune (D552258WIN9D, 1.59Kgs)
29% off 53,490 75,094
Buy now

Price of laptops at a glance:

LaptopsPrice
 Lenovo ThinkBook 15 AMD Ryzen 3 5300U  67,050.00
 Dell Vostro 3515 Laptop  48,923.00
 HP 15s, Ryzen 5-5500U  62,754.00
 GIGABYTE AERO 5 XE4  3,08,550.00
 Dell Vostro 3400 Laptop  75,094.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

