Amazon sale on laptops: It's time to grab up to 46% off

Laptops have become an integral part of our daily lives. The pandemic and stay at home culture further reinforced the need for owning a good laptop with decent features. Whether you’re a student, a professional or even an elderly, most of you will agree that a major chunk of your work happens on this device. Things one should look for before buying a laptop are processor speed, display screen size and resolution, operating system, RAM, memory storage, among other things. Another thing that is vital is how compact and lightweight the laptop is. The more, the better it is. The good news is that laptops from the likes of HP, Lenovo, Dell are now available at discounted prices. Yes and we are not kidding.
We have shortlisted some of the laptops that come packed with amazing specifications. They look good in appearance too. Scroll through the list below to check out a few interesting options.
Lenovo ThinkBook 15 AMD Ryzen 3 5300U
This thin and lightweight laptop comes in mineral grey colour and with Windows 11. It has a 15.6 inches display screen and a superior processor with a good speed. It has a camera with a privacy shutter and a fingerprint reader on the smart power button. There is 46% off on it. Besides, it has 8GB RAM and 256GB storage space.
Dell Vostro 3515 Laptop
This Dell laptop has a screen size of 15.6 inches. It is available in Titan grey colour and has 8 GB RAM. It runs on Windows 11 and has a fast processor. Sleek in design and lightweight, this laptop is available at a decent 32% off. The best part is this laptop has a powerful and long-lasting battery. Go for it!
HP 15s, Ryzen 5-5500U
This HP laptop has an anti-glare display screen and a screen size of 15.6 inches. It has 16 GB RAM and a powerful processor. It runs on Window 11 Home and comes with built-in Alexa. Besides, it has a powerful battery that gets charged super fast. Buy this at 14% off; don’t miss the opportunity. It is compact in design and light to carry too.
GIGABYTE AERO 5 XE4
Available in a stunning black colour, this laptop has a screen size of 15.6 inches. It has 16GB RAM and runs on Windows 11 Home. It is thin in design and lightweight too. The CPU speed is 2.3 GHz. It comes with unique cooling technology and a battery that is both powerful and long-lasting. Get 32% off on it.
Dell Vostro 3400 Laptop
This Dell laptop has a screen size of 14 inches. It is available in dune colour and comes with 8GB RAM. It runs on Windows 11 and has a special feature of a backlit keyboard. The processor speed is superb and the battery is powerful too. Get this thin and lightweight laptop at 29% off; grab the opportunity right away.
|Laptops
|Price
|Lenovo ThinkBook 15 AMD Ryzen 3 5300U
|₹67,050.00
|Dell Vostro 3515 Laptop
|₹48,923.00
|HP 15s, Ryzen 5-5500U
|₹62,754.00
|GIGABYTE AERO 5 XE4
|₹3,08,550.00
|Dell Vostro 3400 Laptop
|₹75,094.00
