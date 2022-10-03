Apple iPhone 128GB Internal memory mobile phones: the ultimate buyer's guide

Apple iPhone 128GB mobile phones

Although Apple's iPhone lineup is subject to change, the confusion surrounding the storage options might not go away so quickly. Photos and videos, coupled with podcasts, music, and huge applications like games, can quickly fill up your storage space. With our comprehensive guide, you'll learn how to pick the best 128GB iPhone for you. We'll guide you around how you can make an informed purchase decision. Best Apple iPhone 128 GB Mobile Phones 1.Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max The combination of exceptional cameras, 120Hz ProMotion display, and an incremental improvement in battery life over the previous generation make it an ideal choice. Although faster charging times could have been an added benefit, the iPhone 13 Pro Max is still one of the best iPhones on the market. Specifications: Processor: Apple A15 Bionic

RAM: 6GB

ROM: 1 TB/512 GB/256GB/128 GB

Battery: 4352 mAh

Front and Rear Camera: 12 MP

Fast Charging: Upto 50% in 30 minutes

Pros Cons High refresh rate with 120Hz ProMotion display Lacks support for fast charging at high speeds Amazing performance No charger inside the box

2.Apple iPhone 13 Pro One of the most powerful mobile devices ever created is Apple's iPhone 13 Pro. In spite of the larger camera bump and the absence of Touch ID, Apple's most recent iPhone is a powerhouse that boasts an outstanding display and outstanding cameras. On top of that, it is significantly less expensive than the iPhone 13 Pro Max. Specifications: Processor: Apple A15 Bionic

RAM: 6GB

ROM: 1 TB/512 GB/256GB/128 GB

Battery: 3095 mAh

Front and Rear Camera: 12 MP

Fast Charging: Upto 50% in 30 minutes

Pros Cons 120Hz ProMotion display Almost as expensive as the newer iPhone 14 Pro Stellar camera performance Feels heavy in the hand Great performance with the A15 Bionic Battery life is not as great as the 13 Pro Max

3. Apple iPhone 13 The iPhone 13 has a display that is more brightly lit, a battery that lasts longer, and superb cameras, making it the ideal iPhone for those on a budget. On the other hand, faster charging and an adaptive ProMotion display like the iPhone 13 Pro would have been a nice addition but the iPhone 13 is still an amazing phone. Specifications: Processor: Apple A15 Bionic

RAM: 4GB

ROM: 512 GB/256 GB/128 GB

Battery: 3240 mAh

Front and Rear Camera: 12 MP

Fast Charging: up to 50% in 30 minutes

Pros Cons Amazing design Not a major upgrade over the iPhone 12 Class-leading battery life Lacks a high refresh rate display Outstanding performance

4. Apple iPhone 13 Mini The iPhone 13 mini is the ideal option for people who prefer a more compact device. It's so good that it would be safe to say that it's the best compact phone available today. It's more powerful than the iPhone 12 Mini, has a superior camera, and lasts longer on a single charge. It's not the top-tier iPhone, but if portability is your priority, you could take a look at the iPhone 13 mini. Specifications: Processor: Apple A15 Bionic

RAM: 4GB

ROM: 512 GB/256 GB/128 GB

Battery: 2438 mAh

Front and Rear Camera: 12 MP

Fast Charging: Upto, 50% in 30 minutes

Pros Cons Impressive design Scope for improvement in refresh rate display Powerful battery No adapter is included in the purchase Easy to carry and pocket friendly

5. Apple iPhone SE The iPhone SE, with its lightning-fast performance and high-quality photographs from its single back camera, is the best smartphone money can buy. However, if you need a larger display or greater battery life at a lower price, there are better options on the market. Specifications: Processor: Apple A15 Bionic

RAM: 4GB

ROM: 256 GB/128 GB/64GB

Battery: 2018 mAh

Front and Rear Camera: 7 MP and 12MP

Fast Charging: Upto, 50% in 30 minutes

Pros Cons Seamless TouchID Somewhat overpriced Powerful A15 Bionic chipset Single camera design

6. Apple iPhone 12 The iPhone 12 is a stunning device that offers full 5G connectivity, excellent cameras, and powerful performance. While the new, lower pricing is nice, the base's lack of storage space is a major concern for most power users. But it is a good entry point for someone outside of the IOS ecosystem.

Specifications: Processor: Apple A14 Bionic

RAM: 4GB

ROM: 256 GB/128 GB/64GB

Battery: 2815 mAh

Front and Rear Camera: 12 MP

Fast Charging: Supports 20W adapter (Charges from 0-50% in 30 minutes)

Pros Cons Incredible cameras Lacks a high refresh rate display Impressive OLED display No adapter is included when the phone is purchased Robust battery backup

7.Apple iPhone 12 Mini Apple's iPhone 12 mini is perfect for individuals who desire a compact phone without sacrificing on quality. If you can overlook the mini's middling battery life and just 64GB of storage, you'll adore what it can do.

Specifications: Processor: Apple A14 Bionic

RAM: 4 GB

ROM: 256 GB/128 GB/64GB

Battery: 2227 mAh

Front and Rear Camera: 12 MP

Fast Charging: Upto, 50% in 30 minutes

Pros Cons Excellent OLED display FaceID does not work with a mask on Powerful A14 Bionic chip Abysmal battery life Introduces MagSafe to the iPhone lineup

8. Apple iPhone 14 The iPhone 14 is a great value considering its upgraded cameras, quicker A15 Bionic chip, and entertaining Action mode for video capture. However, a telephoto lens and ProMotion would be nice for this price. For its larger display and longer battery life, the iPhone 14 Plus may be a better option for some consumers.

Specifications: Processor: Apple A15 Bionic

Apple A15 Bionic RAM: 6GB

6GB ROM: 512GB/256 GB/128 GB

512GB/256 GB/128 GB Battery: 3279 mAh

3279 mAh Front and Rear Camera: 12 MP

12 MP Fast Charging:Up to, 50% in 30 minutes

Pros Cons New and upgraded front-facing camera with auto-focus Scope for improvement in camera Improved battery life Not a major upgrade from the previous generation The option of Purple colour

9. Apple iPhone 14 Plus The iPhone 14 Plus, with its 6.7-inch screen and a significant price cut in comparison to the iPhone 14 Pro Max, is an excellent choice for those who want a large screen at a lower price. While the other improvements are less noteworthy, the cameras, especially in low light, are vastly superior.



Specifications: Processor: Apple A15 Bionic

RAM: 6GB

ROM: 512GB/256 GB/128 GB

512GB/256 GB/128 GB Battery: 4323 mAh

Front and Rear Camera: 12 MP

Fast Charging: Upto, 50% in 30 minutes

Pros Cons Long-lasting battery The camera is not as good as pro models New and upgraded front-facing camera with auto-focus Uses the same A15 chip from the previous year

Best 3 Features Of iPhone 128 GB Mobile Phones

Product Feature - 1 Feature - 2 Feature - 3 iPhone 13 Pro max Camera with 12 megapixels (telephoto, ultrawide angle lens) The ultimate long battery life Promotion technology with adaptive refresh rates iPhone 13 Pro A 15 Bionic processor which excels in graphics The upgraded camera to 3x tele lens The notch is 20% smaller iPhone 13 Drag and Drop, focus mode, Live text, and app tracking control A15 Bionic chip empowers the phone One of the best water resistance rating phones iPhone 13 Mini Cinematic mode- Video recording (1080p at 30 fps) Splash, water, and dust resistant 12 MP dual camera featuring ultra-wide functionality iPhone SE It is pocket friendly and less expensive It has the portrait mode feature to click a photo with a shallow depth field It has a non-slippery grip and a smaller size to carry with ease iPhone 12 Super Retina XDR OLED displays There's an A14 chip built on a 5-nanometer process for performance and efficiency enhancement It supports 5 G connectivity for faster downloads and uploads iPhone 12 mini Future Proofed with 5G Smaller phone with ceramic screen and angular aluminum edges It is more compact with smooth and lag-free movement iPhone 14 Fastest performer in smartphones as powered with one more GPU than iPhone 13 12 MP main camera features a detailed, sharp, and faster aperture Durable and sleek aerospace aluminum grade design iPhone 14 Plus Robust camera upgrades by empowered by photonic engine A powerhouse with a 5 Cre GPU Emergency SOS and Crash Detection via satellite

Best Budget Apple iPhone 128GB Internal Memory Mobile Phone - iPhone 13 If you’re on a budget, you can’t go wrong with the iPhone 13. In fact, it seems like a much better choice than the newer iPhone 14. The iPhone 13 has a display that is more brightly lit, a battery life that lasts longer, and superb cameras, making it the ideal iPhone for those on a budget. On the other hand, we wish it supported features like faster charging and an adaptive display at 120Hz like the iPhone 13 Pro and the 13 Pro Max. But nevertheless, the iPhone 13 is an amazing value iPhone in 2022. Best Apple iPhone 128GB Internal Memory Mobile Phone - iPhone 13 Pro Max iPhone 13 Pro Max steals the show and proves to be the best overall phone amongst all mentioned in the list. The blend of the photography capabilities, its 120Hz ProMotion display, and its long battery life made it almost an ideal smartphone. The phone could use faster-charging speeds. In addition, its seamless TouchID adds to its value. How to find the Apple iPhone 128GB Internal Memory Mobile Phones? When looking for a new or used iPhone, it is imperative that you keep one key figure in mind: the amount of storage space it has. The storage capacity of your iPhone will dictate the number of apps, images, movies, and other types of data that you are able to store locally on the device. Take a look at the various compromises that are being made. iPhone storage is non-expandable, so you'll need as much space as possible on your iPhone if you take a lot of photos and videos, download a lot of apps, and wish to carry about a sizable music library. But you can leverage services like iCloud to keep copies of your local data in the cloud while deleting it from your local disk to save some space. Product Price List (September 2022)

S.no Product Price 1. iPhone 14 89,900 2. Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max 1,19,900 3. iPhone 14 Plus 99,900 4. Apple iPhone 13 Mini 74,900 5. Apple iPhone 13 65,900 6. Apple iPhone 12 44,999 7. Apple iPhone 13 Pro 1,00,900 8. Apple iPhone 12 Mini 49,999 9. Apple iPhone SE 48,900