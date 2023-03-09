Best 16 GB pen drives: Buying guide

A good pen drive can ensure you securely share and store critical data.

From movies to photos to important files, your pen drive is your biggest asset regarding data. Your pen drive should be secure and protect your files from viruses and bugs. It should also be safe for your laptops and computers. Finally, it should come in a compact and easy-to-carry design. Investing in a good-quality pen drive is the best way to ensure your files are secure. In this article, we have put together some great pen drives with 16 GB storage. You can read through and compare the various features these products offer and make the best choice for your needs. 1. SanDisk Cruzer Blade SDCZ50-016G-135 16 GB USB 2.0 Pen Drive This 16 GB pen drive comes in a sleek design and is very convenient to carry. It has an impeccable capacity to accommodate all your devices. It has a write speed of 20 MB/s. It can operate in a wide range of temperatures from zero to forty-five degrees. It can also be stored at up to seventy degrees. It is also tipped with security features like SanDisk SecureAccess Software Protection, which prevents unauthorized access. Specifications: Brand- SanDisk Memory- 16 GB Hardware Interface- USB 2.0 Write Speed- 20 MB/s

Pros Cons You can transfer even heavy files. The plastic is bendable. It can accommodate up to 900 photos.

2. HP v236w 16 GB USB 2.0 Pen Drive This pen drive is made with high-quality and durable material, adding to its design. It has a new electronic plating after the printing technic. It has a carry-friendly design and is lidless. It comes with a strap-hole to make it easily accessible however you want it to be. It is temperature-proof, shockproof, and also vibration-proof. It is very durable. It has a write speed of 4 MB/s and a read speed of 14 MB/s. Specifications: Brand- HP Memory- 16 GB Hardware Interface- USB 2.0 Write Speed- 4 MB/s

Pros Cons It is very easy to carry, even with a bag. The colour coat can come off. It is durable and damage-resistant.

3. SanDisk Ultra CZ48 16 GB USB 3.0 Pen Drive Here is a high-speed 16 GB pen drive of up to 100 Mbps. It is unique in being USB 3.0 enabled and compatible with USB 2.0. It has a compact design and is very easy to carry. It can accommodate all your essential files for the go. Moreover, it is very reliable and made with durable material. Specifications: Brand- SanDisk Memory- 16 GB Hardware Interface- USB 3.0 Write Speed- 100 MB/s

Pros Cons It is compatible with PC and Mac OS. There might be issues with data extraction. It has access protection.

4. HP v222w USB 2.0 Pen Drive This 16 GB pen drive is made with a superior-finish, shiny metal. It goes great with your laptops. It is small, making it very convenient to store and carry. It is also light in weight. It can accommodate all your major files, from media to official data. In addition, it has a unique CompactFlash memory. Specifications: Brand- HP Memory- 16 GB Hardware Interface- USB 2.0 Write Speed- 14 MB/s

Pros Cons It is light in weight. The transfer speed could be faster. It is small in size.

5. SanDisk Ultra Dual 16 GB USB 3.0 OTG Pen Drive This is an OTG-enabled android compatible 16 GB pen drive. You can use it back up the data on your phone as well as multimedia files from your computer for up to 130 Mbps speed. It has a great retractable design and a micro-USB chip. It has ultra-speed performance. It can be managed via the SanDisk Memory Zone app. Specifications: Brand- SanDisk Memory- 16 GB Hardware Interface- USB 3.0 Write Speed- 130 MB/s

Pros Cons It is compatible with android. It is not compatible with a c-type port. It can back up your contacts as well.

6. HP v165w 16 GB USB Flash Drive This 16 GB pen drive comes with an 18 Mbps write speed, and a 30 Mbps read speed. It can easily handle multimedia files. It is lightweight and travel-friendly as well. It is optimal for storing your essential data when you are on the go. It is compatible with laptops and PC. Specifications: Brand- HP Memory- 16 GB Hardware Interface- USB Write Speed- 18 MB/s

Pros Cons It is easy to carry. It does not have advanced security. It is compatible with regular operating systems.

7. Strontium Ammo 16 GB 2.0 USB Pen Drive This 16 GB pen drive has high-speed data transfers and performance. It also has a sleek and thin design to make it convenient and easy to use. It has a high-quality memory flash and is very reliable for all your important work and personal data files. It is compatible with USB 1.1, 2.0 as well as 3.0 ports. It also supports plug-and-play features. Specifications: Brand- Strontium Memory- 16 GB Hardware Interface- USB 2.0 Write Speed- 75 MB/s

Pros Cons It can back up all of your essential documents. It can be slow from time to time. It has a metal keychain attached to it.

8. Strontium Pollex 16 GB USB Pen Drive This 16 GB pen drive is compatible with all USB versions. It has a clock rate of 0 to 480 MHz. It is extremely reliable and durable. It also supports the operating systems of Windows, Mac OS X, and Linux. It has an MTBF of over five lakh hours. It is error-proof. It keeps your data very secure. It has a write speed starting from 5 Mbps and a read speed starting from 25 Mbps. Specifications: Brand- Strontium Memory- 16 GB Hardware Interface- USB Write Speed- 5 MB/s

Pros Cons It is made with high-quality plastic. There might be problems with device recognition. It has a chip-on-board flash module.

9. eo Pen Drive 16 GB This is a key lock-shaped metal pend rive with a ten-chip USB 2.0 interface. It has a compact design. It supports plug-and-play. It is great for all data transfers. It is very durable and has a special locking system. It is also spill-proof. It gives you a read speed of 15 Mbps. Specifications: Brand- eo Memory- 16 GB Hardware Interface- USB 2.0 Write Speed- 15 MB/s

Pros Cons It is perfect for corporate use. It is not compatible with Mac. It has a 10 USB chipset for high-speed performance.

10. Microcend 16 GB 3.0 USB Pen Drive This pen drive with 16 GB storage is made of a metal exterior and has a sleek design. It makes sharing data to and from your smartphone simple. It is compatible with Mac, Type-C ports, and Type-A computers. It has a swivel design. It also has a keyring hole. Specifications: Brand- Microcend Memory- 16 GB Hardware Interface- USB Write Speed- 50 MB/s

Pros Cons It is travel-friendly. It has a short life. It has high-speed data transfer.

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 SanDisk Cruzer Blade SDCZ50-016G-135 16 GB USB 2.0 Pen Drive It operates in temperatures from zero to forty-five degrees It can be stored in up to seventy degrees. It has SanDisk SecureAccess Software Protection. HP v236w 16 GB USB 2.0 Pen Drive It has an electronic plating after the printing technic. It is temperature-proof, shockproof and also vibration-proof. It comes with a strap-hole. SanDisk Ultra CZ48 16 GB USB 3.0 Pen Drive It is compatible with all USB versions. It has a durable design. It is compact. HP v222w USB 2.0 Pen Drive It has a superior, shiny metal finish. It has CompactFlash memory. It is light in weight. SanDisk Ultra Dual 16 GB USB 3.0 OTG Pen Drive It is compatible with android. It has a micro-USB chip and can be managed via an app. It has a retractable design. HP v165w 16 GB USB Flash Drive It is secure for your files. It has a high writing speed. It is travel-friendly. Strontium Ammo 16 GB 2.0 USB Pen Drive It has a high-quality memory flash. It is compatible with USB 1.1, 2.0 as well as 3.0. It supports plug-and-play. Strontium Pollex 16 GB USB Pen Drive It has a clock rate of 0 to 480 MHz. It supports Windows, Mac OS X, and Linux. It has an MTBF of over five lakh hours. eo Pen Drive 16 GB It has a ten-chip USB 2.0 interface. It has a special locking system. It is spill-proof. Microcend 16 GB 3.0 USB Pen Drive It is compatible with Mac, Type-C ports, and Type-A computers. It has a swivel design. It has a keyring hole.