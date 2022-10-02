Story Saved
Best 16GB internal memory iPhones in the market

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Oct 02, 2022 21:37 IST
Summary:

The best Apple iPhone in the market ensures productivity, efficiency, and a high-end user interface. Our selection includes multiple ranges of iPhones that have more than 16GB of internal memory.

product info
Best Apple iPhones

Apple has invented the best smartphones in the industry. Their iPhones are famous for their simple functionality and top-quality applications ranging from games to instructional and social media. iPhone’s storage capacity is also quite good. But in recent times, iPhones have undergone massive revamps and reinvention that 16GB of memory is too less to expect from an iPhone. Apple iPhones currently have a memory of 64GB and more. Buying an Apple iPhone is a long-term investment. Their smartphones have jaw-dropping camera quality, great battery life, a very stable and easy user interface, and great memory. People who have iPhones do not even need a DSLR, power bank or even a hard drive. This article lists the five best Apple iPhones with more than 16GB of memory.

The best 16GB internal memory iPhones available in the market

1. Apple iPhone 12 (64GB) - Purple

This is a beast in every configuration aspect, packed with everything you would want, including the best camera, finest display, ideal battery for all-day use, and an efficient processing speed. Known for its brilliant photography and videography, the video stabilisation is remarkable. It is known for its high-end gaming performance; the only major downside is that it heats up while playing. It includes a sophisticated double-camera system with 12MP Ultra Wide and Wide cameras and night mode, Deep Fusion, Smart HDR 3, and 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording.

Specifications:

  • Display - 6.1 inch
  • Hardware features - Water/Dust Resistant
  • Camera and Video - Dual 12MP (with Depth Control, Portrait modes)
  • Front camera - 12MP
  • Face/Touch ID - Face ID
  • Connectivity technologies‎ - 5G
  • Screen - Smart HDR 4
  • Power and battery - 20W fast charging adapter
  • What's in the box‎- iPhone device, USB-C type lightning cable, documentation
  • Warranty - 1-year manufacturer warranty
  • Item Weight‎ - 164 grams
ProsCons
Good gaming performanceHeavily priced
Quick chargingBattery backup is an average
Sleek and eye-catchy designNo complimentary charger and earphones
A14 Bionic is the fastest, most efficient, and most reliable processor to date 
Stereo speakers sound high and clear 
cellpic
Apple iPhone 12 (64GB) - Purple
27% off 47,999 65,900
Buy now

2. Apple iPhone SE (Red) 128 GB

It is one of the more affordable iPhones. It is an iPhone that offers great value for money. The hardware is well-made hardware with a sturdy body. Even though the screen is not HD, it is bright and vibrant. It comes with good camera quality. The CPU is A15 bionic, which makes it a fast and responsive smartphone. The battery life is around 10 hours. It comes with a wireless charging feature.

Specifications:

  • Display - 4.7-inch (11.94 cm) Retina HD display
  • Operating system - iOS 15
  • Processor type - A15 Bionic Chip
  • Network type - 5G
  • Primary camera -12 MP
  • Front camera - 7 MP
  • Hardware features - Water and dust resistance
  • Weight - 144 grams
ProsCons
Fast A15 Bionic performanceNo night mode in camera
Very good camerasShorter battery life than other iPhones
Compact and sturdy design 
Supports wireless charging 
cellpic
Apple iPhone SE (128 GB) - (Product) RED (3rd Generation)
48,900
Buy now

3. Apple iPhone 14 (Blue) 128 GB

The iPhone 14 has the best hardware quality. It is a glass sandwich design, with Apple's Ceramic Shield protecting the front display and aluminium forming the frame. The style and weight of this model are quite neutral and are suitable for most people. It has the best stereo speakers. Apple has implemented its Photonic Engine technology in this phone, which makes the quality of the photos and videos look top-notch.It can also capture great photos and selfies even in a dim light situation. The screen is bright and vibrant, adding to the overall experience. They have a new feature called 'Emergency SOS', using which connections can be made through satellite when no network connectivity is available. The A15 Bionic processor makes the overall performance of the iPhone 14 great.


Specifications:

  • Display - 6.1-inch (15.5 cm) Super Retina XDR display
  • Camera - Two 12MP cameras
  • Front camera - 12MP- true depth camera
  • Face/Touch ID - Face ID
  • Connectivity technologies ‎- 5G and Emergency SOS
  • Chip - A15 Bionic chip
  • Hardware features - Water and Dust Resistant
  • Camera and Video - Dual-camera system: 12MP Main, 12MP Ultrawide with Portrait mode, Depth Control, Portrait Lighting, Smart HDR 4, and 4K Dolby Vision HDR video up to 60 fps
  • Front camera -12MP
  • Screen - smart HDR 4
  • Charger - 20W fast charging adapter
  • Item weight‎ - 172 grams
ProsCons
Best performance because of the processorNot much difference was seen from iPhone 13
Emergency SOS connection  
Excellent photo and video quality even in dim light 
cellpic
iPhone 14 128GB Blue
Check Price on Amazon

4. iPhone 6G Gold 64GB with 8 megaPixel camera

This phone has a top-notch zero-lag UI, super-smooth transition, and typing experience. Perfect in terms of style, but slightly lacking in terms of usability only due to just a decent battery. The display is breathtaking compared to some of the latest AMOLED Android phones. This phone provides fast application software updates, a loud and clear speaker, and a powerful vibration motor.


Specifications:

  • OS‎ - IOS 8
  • RAM - ‎1 GB
  • Product dimensions ‎- 13.82 x 6.71 x 0.69 cm; 129 Grams
  • Item model number ‎- 6G
  • Connectivity technologies‎ - 4G
  • GPS ‎- True
  • Battery power rating - ‎1810 Milliamp Hours
  • Device interface – Primary tTouchscreen
  • Audio jack‎ - 3.5 mm
  • What's in the box ‎- 1 handset,1 set of EarPods, a charger, a fast USB cable and other required documentation.
  • Additional display features - ‎Wireless
  • Phone talk time - ‎48 hours
  • Item weight ‎- 129 grams
ProsCons
Lightweight and handyBuilt quality is not sturdy
Comes with a complimentary charger and earphonesBattery performance is below average
Good display and efficient processing speedNo 5G network connectivity
cellpic
I:Phone 6G Gold 64GB with 8 Mega Pixel Camera
Check Price on Amazon

5. iPhone 5s Space Grey 16GB with 8 megapixel camera

You only need to learn how to operate this phone once, whether you're tech-savvy or not. It's that simple to adjust to! The iPhone 5s features a relatively large sensor and a wide-ranging angle, allowing it to take stunning photos! And the dual-colour led flash enhances the drama of the photographs. Superb camera, fantastic music clarity, excellent multitasking, sharp screen, lengthy battery life, and the world's finest and most secure applications. The 5S has superior hardware, as well as preferable applications and design., including a brand-new locking system called Touch ID and software updates from the prior iPhone.


Specifications:

• Operating system - OS 7

• RAM ‎- 1 GB

• Product dimensions - ‎12.37 x 5.87 x 0.76 cm; 112 grams

• Item model number‎ - 5S

• Connectivity technologies ‎- 4G

• Additional camera feature - ‎Front

• GPS‎ - True

• Audio jack‎ - 3.5 mm

• Other device features‎ - Wireless

• Hours phone talk time ‎- 48 Hours

• What's in the box - ‎1 handset,1 set of EarPods, a charger, a fast USB cable and other required documentation.

• Weight - ‎112 grams

ProsCons
Affordable price rangeNo 5G network connectivity
Better battery backupOnly 1 GB RAM
Less device heating issueOnly1.2 MP rear camera
Extremely handy 
iOS updates available 
Comes with a complimentary charger and earphones 
cellpic
I:Phone 5s Space Grey 16GB with 8 Mega Pixel Camera
Check Price on Amazon

Best 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
 iPhone 12 (64GB) A14 Bionic CPU Stereo speakers Quick charging
 iPhone SE (128GB) A15 Bionic CPU Wireless charging Good camera
 iPhone 14 (128GB) A15 Bionic CPU Emergency SOS Good photos and videos even in the dim light
 iPhone 6G (64GB) Good speed Lightweight and handy Comes with handy earphones and charge
 iPhone 5s (16GB) Good battery life Lightweight and handyComes with handy earphones and charge

Best value for money

The Apple iPhone 12 (64GB) - purple is now available in the Indian market for just 46,999. There is a considerable market in India for both standard and high-end Apple products, and the Apple iPhone 12 (64GB) - Purple at the price mentioned above can successfully satisfy this requirement for a premium product at a more affordable price. The price-to-performance ratio of this model is quite remarkable because a broad range of premium features are provided at this price. Impressive hardware, haptics, auto-brightness, and other features frequently neglected by Android are significantly well performed in this iPhone. It brings a significant difference in user experience, making it one of the best value-for-money products.

Best overall

The device that can be ranked highest is the Apple iPhone 14 (128 GB). It has a fast and responsive interface. The camera quality is excellent. The phone comes with a stereo speaker. The other reason to buy it is the emergency SOS feature. It has 4K Dolby atmos HDR screen. Overall, it is the best of the mentioned iPhones.

How to find the perfect Apple iPhone

Once you have decided what you are most interested in, consider the other critical factors among the available options. Decision-making will eventually become better and easier as a result. Factors such as device storage, camera quality, budget, product built quality, privacy and security options, etc. must be considered while buying a suitable iPhone device.
Other essential factors include:

  • Offers and diverse product discounts
  • Purchasing from a trustworthy and reliable seller (e.g., Amazon)
  • Checking ratings and testimonials that are readily available on the internet

"At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

