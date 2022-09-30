Best 2 GHz processor phone that you can buy this season

1. Is a 2 GHz processor good for my mobile?
The fastest mobile phone processors range between 1.8 GHz to 2.2 GHz. Hence, the best mobile phones have 2 GHz processors, which are by far the best.
The evolution of mobile phones has been gradual yet beneficial. This steady technological advancement has paved the way for more and more features. One such feature is choosing the right processor for your phone based on your usage. The processor speed of a phone is measured in gigahertz (GHz)—the more GHz, the faster the phone.
2 GHz processor phones are a customer favourite these days. Phones equipped with a 2 GHz processor will be faster than the current models and more efficient in processing tasks on the phone. They are much faster than 1.5 GHz and 1 GHz processor phones and provide much better performance.
Here are the best 2 GHz processor phones in the market today.
1. Redmi 10A:
The brand Redmi is one of the top-most brands that manufactures affordable phones. It has been releasing more models in the past few years, with advanced specifications that adapt to current scenarios. This model has been ranked within 100 in the top 100 electronics category. The phone's RAM booster feature and fingerprint sensor make the model more remarkable.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Powerful processor
|Camera quality is average
|Long-lasting battery life
|Gyroscope sensor is absent
|Charging support: 18W
2. Redmi 9 A sport:
The Redmi 9 A sport is a budget phone for those who are looking for a device that is both affordable and powerful. It features a 5.84-inch display with an aspect ratio of 19:9. The phone also has the Snapdragon 632 SoC, which gives it enough power to run games and other apps smoothly.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Powerful processor
|Camera quality is average
|Long-lasting battery life
|Gyroscope sensor is absent
|Charging support: 18W
|SD slot available
3. Redmi note 11 pro:
The Redmi Note 11 Pro is the successor to the Redmi Note 10 Pro. It has a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display with a waterdrop notch. The back of the phone has a glass panel and comes in three colours: black, blue, and white. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 AIE processor and has up to 8 GB RAM with 128 GB storage. It also has an in-display fingerprint sensor, which supports face unlock as well. There are two camera sensors on the back of the phone- a 12 MP + 5 MP AI dual camera setup with 4K video recording capability and a 13 MP front camera for selfies.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Powerful processor
|Camera quality is average
|Long-lasting battery life
|Gyroscope sensor is absent
|Charging support: 18W
|SD slot available
4. Oppo A74:
The Oppo A74 is a budget 2 GHz processor phone that has a dual camera setup. The 18:9 aspect ratio display gives the phone more screen space than its predecessor, the A73. The A74 also has a much better camera than the A73, which is one of its primary selling points.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Powerful processor
|Camera quality is average
|Long-lasting battery life
|Gyroscope sensor is absent
|Charging support: 18W
|SD slot available
5. Infinix Note 12:
The Infinix Note 12 is an affordable smartphone that is perfect for people looking for a device with a lot of storage and battery life. The phone has a 6.2-inch HD display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. Its back panel is made of metal and comes in two colours - black and blue. The Infinix Note 12 also has a 4,000 mAh battery which can last up to 2 days on average.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Powerful processor
|Average camera
|Long-lasting battery life
|Gyroscope sensor is absent
|Charging support: 18W
|SD slot available
Best features
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Redmi 10A
|Display: HD+ quality (1600x700) IPS LCD display with 15.58 centimeters (6.53 inches)
|Resolution: 720 x 1600 pixels
|Special features: expandable storage space of 512 GB with an extra SD card slot; dual SIM
|Redmi 9 A Sport
|Display: HD+ quality display with 16.58 cm (6.53 inches)
|Resolution: 720 x 1600 pixels
|Special features: expandable storage up to 512 GB; dual SIM option with extra memory card slot
|Redmi Note 11 Pro
|Display: 6.67" FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED along with 360Hz touch sampling
|Resolution: 2400 x 1080 pixels
|Special features: Dual SIM option 108MP rear camera; memory card slot
|Oppo A74
|Display: 6.4" 16.5cm FHD+ punch hole display with 2400*1080 pixels
|Resolution: 2400 x 1080 pixels
|Special features: Dual SIM with memory card slot
|Infinix Note 12
|Display: 17.02cm (6.7 inch) Full HD+ AMOLED display
|Resolution: 2400 x 1080 pixels
|Special features: AMOLED display and 5000 mAH powerful battery
Redmi 9 A Sport is the best value-for-money product, priced at ₹6,999 with a 2GHz Octa-Core Helio G25 Processor. The 6.5" display is perfect for this amount of money. The battery life is excellent with a 5000 mAH battery. It is an absolute delight for your entertainment.
It is a no-brainer that you should opt for Redmi Note 11 Pro if you are looking for a budget 2 GHz processor phone. The phone comes with a 6.6" AMOLED display with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution. The phone comes with a dual SIM option with a memory card slot too.
There are a plethora of Google 2 GHz processor phone options available in the market these days. In such a scenario, choosing the right phone that suits for requirements best can be a daunting task. Here are a few tips to help you:
|S. No.
|Product
|Price
|1.
|Redmi 10A
|₹8,499
|2.
|Redmi 9 A Sport
|₹6,999
|3.
|Redmi Note 11 Pro
|₹17,999
|4.
|Oppo A74
|₹14,990
|5.
|Inrfinix Note 12
|₹12,990
There is no significant difference between 2.0 and 2.2 GHz processors. However, if you are looking for better graphics, you should opt for a 2.2 GHz processor.
Yes, a 2GHz processor offers you great speed and optimal performance. The should be no lag while gaming with this.
Leading brands such as Google, Oppo, Redmi, Samsung, and Infinix offer you a wide range of phones with 2GHz processors.
The highest processor as of now in phones is 3.1GHz.