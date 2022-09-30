Story Saved
New Delhi 33oCC
Friday, Sep 30, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Friday, Sep 30, 2022
New Delhi 33oC
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe

Best 2 GHz processor phone that you can buy this season

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Sep 30, 2022 20:45 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

One of the most needed and fundamental properties of any phone is its processor. Here are the best 2 GHz processor phones you can buy.

product info
2 GHz Processor phone

The evolution of mobile phones has been gradual yet beneficial. This steady technological advancement has paved the way for more and more features. One such feature is choosing the right processor for your phone based on your usage. The processor speed of a phone is measured in gigahertz (GHz)—the more GHz, the faster the phone.

2 GHz processor phones are a customer favourite these days. Phones equipped with a 2 GHz processor will be faster than the current models and more efficient in processing tasks on the phone. They are much faster than 1.5 GHz and 1 GHz processor phones and provide much better performance.

Here are the best 2 GHz processor phones in the market today.

1. Redmi 10A:

The brand Redmi is one of the top-most brands that manufactures affordable phones. It has been releasing more models in the past few years, with advanced specifications that adapt to current scenarios. This model has been ranked within 100 in the top 100 electronics category. The phone's RAM booster feature and fingerprint sensor make the model more remarkable.

Specifications:

  • OS : MIUI 12.5
  • RAM : 4GB
  • Dimensions : ‎16.5 x 7.7 x 0.9 cm; 194 Grams
  • Batteries : ‎1 Lithium Polymer 5000mAh battery
  • Communication features : Cellular (4G)
  • Connectivity features : USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth
  • GPS option : Available
ProsCons
Powerful processorCamera quality is average
Long-lasting battery lifeGyroscope sensor is absent
Charging support: 18W 
cellpic
Redmi 10A (Charcoal Black, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) | 2 Ghz Octa Core Helio G25 | 5000 mAh Battery | Finger Print Sensor | Upto 5GB RAM with RAM Booster
Check Price on Amazon

2. Redmi 9 A sport:

The Redmi 9 A sport is a budget phone for those who are looking for a device that is both affordable and powerful. It features a 5.84-inch display with an aspect ratio of 19:9. The phone also has the Snapdragon 632 SoC, which gives it enough power to run games and other apps smoothly.

Specifications:

  • OS : MIUI 12
  • RAM : 2GB
  • Dimensions : ‎16.5 x 0.9 x 7.7 cm; 194 Grams
  • Batteries : 5000mAH
  • Communication features : Cellular (4G)
  • Connectivity features : USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth
  • GPS option : Available
ProsCons
Powerful processorCamera quality is average
Long-lasting battery lifeGyroscope sensor is absent
Charging support: 18W 
SD slot available 
cellpic
Redmi 9A Sport (Metallic Blue, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage) | 2GHz Octa-core Helio G25 Processor | 5000 mAh Battery
13% off 6,999 7,999
Buy now

3. Redmi note 11 pro:

The Redmi Note 11 Pro is the successor to the Redmi Note 10 Pro. It has a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display with a waterdrop notch. The back of the phone has a glass panel and comes in three colours: black, blue, and white. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 AIE processor and has up to 8 GB RAM with 128 GB storage. It also has an in-display fingerprint sensor, which supports face unlock as well. There are two camera sensors on the back of the phone- a 12 MP + 5 MP AI dual camera setup with 4K video recording capability and a 13 MP front camera for selfies.

Specifications:

  • OS: MIUI 13
  • RAM : 6GB
  • Dimensions : ‎16.4 x 0.8 x 7.6 cm; 202 Grams
  • Batteries : ‎5000mAH
  • Communication features : Cellular (4G)
  • Connectivity features : USB, Infrared, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth
  • GPS option : Available
ProsCons
Powerful processorCamera quality is average
Long-lasting battery lifeGyroscope sensor is absent
Charging support: 18W 
SD slot available 
cellpic
Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G (Phantom White, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | 67W Turbo Charge | 120Hz Super AMOLED Display | Additional Exchange Offers | Charger Included| Get 2 Months of YouTube Premium Free!
20% off 19,999 24,999
Buy now

4. Oppo A74:

The Oppo A74 is a budget 2 GHz processor phone that has a dual camera setup. The 18:9 aspect ratio display gives the phone more screen space than its predecessor, the A73. The A74 also has a much better camera than the A73, which is one of its primary selling points.

Specifications:

  • OS : Android 11
  • RAM : 8GB
  • Dimensions : ‎73.4 x160.01x 7.8mm; 173 Grams
  • Batteries : ‎4310mAH
  • Communication features : 5G, 4G VOLTE, 4G, 3G, 2G
  • Connectivity features : USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth
  • GPS option : Available
ProsCons
Powerful processorCamera quality is average
Long-lasting battery lifeGyroscope sensor is absent
Charging support: 18W 
SD slot available 
cellpic
OPPO A74 5G (Fluid Black, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
29% off 14,990 20,990
Buy now

5. Infinix Note 12:

The Infinix Note 12 is an affordable smartphone that is perfect for people looking for a device with a lot of storage and battery life. The phone has a 6.2-inch HD display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. Its back panel is made of metal and comes in two colours - black and blue. The Infinix Note 12 also has a 4,000 mAh battery which can last up to 2 days on average.

Specifications:

  • OS : Android 11
  • RAM : 4G
  • Dimensions : ‎76.6mm*164.43mm ; 184.5 Grams
  • Batteries : ‎5000mAH
  • SIM type : Dual Sim
  • Connectivity features : USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth
  • GPS option : Available
ProsCons
Powerful processorAverage camera
Long-lasting battery lifeGyroscope sensor is absent
Charging support: 18W 
SD slot available 
cellpic
Infinix Note 12 (Force Black, 4GB RAM 64GB RAM)
19% off 12,990 15,999
Buy now

Best features

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Redmi 10ADisplay: HD+ quality (1600x700) IPS LCD display with 15.58 centimeters (6.53 inches)Resolution: 720 x 1600 pixelsSpecial features: expandable storage space of 512 GB with an extra SD card slot; dual SIM 
Redmi 9 A SportDisplay: HD+ quality display with 16.58 cm (6.53 inches) Resolution: 720 x 1600 pixelsSpecial features: expandable storage up to 512 GB; dual SIM option with extra memory card slot
Redmi Note 11 ProDisplay: 6.67" FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED along with 360Hz touch samplingResolution: 2400 x 1080 pixelsSpecial features: Dual SIM option 108MP rear camera; memory card slot
Oppo A74Display: 6.4" 16.5cm FHD+ punch hole display with 2400*1080 pixelsResolution: 2400 x 1080 pixelsSpecial features: Dual SIM with memory card slot
Infinix Note 12Display: 17.02cm (6.7 inch) Full HD+ AMOLED display Resolution: 2400 x 1080 pixelsSpecial features: AMOLED display and 5000 mAH powerful battery

Best value for money

Redmi 9 A Sport is the best value-for-money product, priced at 6,999 with a 2GHz Octa-Core Helio G25 Processor. The 6.5" display is perfect for this amount of money. The battery life is excellent with a 5000 mAH battery. It is an absolute delight for your entertainment.

Best overall product

It is a no-brainer that you should opt for Redmi Note 11 Pro if you are looking for a budget 2 GHz processor phone. The phone comes with a 6.6" AMOLED display with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution. The phone comes with a dual SIM option with a memory card slot too.

How to find the perfect Google 2 GHz processor phone?

There are a plethora of Google 2 GHz processor phone options available in the market these days. In such a scenario, choosing the right phone that suits for requirements best can be a daunting task. Here are a few tips to help you:

  1. Note down your requirements and the absolutely necessary features that you will need on your phone.
  2. Decide upon your budget.
  3. Shortlist a few mobile phone options, and compare their features and prices with each other.
  4. Look for offers and discounts on the phone you pick, and buy!

Price table:

S. No.ProductPrice
1.Redmi 10A 8,499
2.Redmi 9 A Sport 6,999
3.Redmi Note 11 Pro 17,999
4.Oppo A74 14,990
5.Inrfinix Note 12 12,990
RELATED STORIES
Best Realme mobile phones under 13,000
Google 32GB internal memory mobile phones
10 best 32GB internal memory mobile phones
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Dainty pendants up for grabs at up to 91% off
Buying guide for 10 best HD mobile phones

Frequently asked questions:

1. Is a 2 GHz processor good for my mobile?

2. Which processor is better, 2.0 GHz or 2.2 GHz?

3. Is a 2 GHz processor good for gaming?

4. Which brands offer 2.0 GHz processor phones in India?

5. What is the highest GHz in a phone?

View More
electronics FOR LESS