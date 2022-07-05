Sign out
Best 28 and above megapixels front camera phones to buy in 2022

  • By hindustantimes.com Edited by Md Ibrahim Hussain
  • Published on Jul 05, 2022 19:10 IST

Summary:

Front camera phones have become extremely popular today. People look for phones with 20 or above megapixels to get the perfect first click. 

Taking selfies can be easy and convenient with these phones.

The selfie camera positioned in front evolved as smartphone camera capabilities advanced. People are always looking for everyday occurrences to record and post on social media in the aftermath of social media. It should be understood that a high megapixel count does not guarantee a high-quality image. However, it collects more information for the programme and produces a more detailed image. In addition, one must consider the sensor's size, the lens's aperture, and other factors. These front camera phones with 28MP or more are geared for those who enjoy taking selfies and provide features that produce rich and clear photographs.

Best front camera phones to buy today

1. Vivo V23 Pro 5G

The V23 Pro is the phone that appears to have undergone just modest visual modifications; however, the interior has undergone significant alterations. A lightweight and compact smartphone with a fancy back panel, the Vivo V23 Pro is appealing to fashionistas. Although it provides a good selection of cameras, the fundamentals are lacking.

Specifications & Features

  • Price: 42,655
  • Display: 6.56-inch, 1080x2,376 pixels
  • RAM: 8GB, 12GB
  • Storage: 128GB, 256GB
  • Battery Capacity: 4300mAh
  • Rear Camera: 108MP + 8MP + 2MP
  • Front Camera: 50MP + 8MP
  • Sleek and compact design.
  • Selfie cameras perform well in daylight.
  • 2 front cameras 50MP + 8MP.

ProsCons
Amazing camera qualityBattery performance is a bit thin
Unique colour, design and build qualityExpensive
Slim and lightweightAverage low-light camera performance
Vivo V23 Pro 5G (Stardust Black, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage)
5% off
43,490 45,990
Buy now

2. OnePlus Nord 2

A 6.43-inch AMOLED screen with fullHD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 90Hz is featured in the OnePlus Nord 2. The mobile device has a high-end appearance and feel. OnePlus has been able to limit the smartphone's weight to 189g. It has a 4,500mAh battery inside and can charge at 65W Warp.

Specifications

  • Price: 24,999 (subjected to change)
  • Performance: MediaTek Dimensity 1200
  • Display: 6.43 inch
  • Storage: 128 and 256 GB
  • Rear Camera: 50MP + 8MP + 2MP
  • Front Camera: 32MP
  • Battery: 4500 mAh
  • RAM: 6, 8, 12 GB
  • The Nord 2 does a great job with close-ups and portrait photography.
  • The performance of low-light cameras is good.
  • The phone can take better photos in low light thanks to Nightscape mode.

ProsCons
Competent and high-performance smartphonesLow refresh rate displays
Good camera performanceNo IP rating
Fast charging 

3. OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

Hasselblad, a Swedish camera company, guided the co-development of the new camera sensors for the OnePlus 9 Pro to bring its renowned colour science to OnePlus' phone cameras. According to the manufacturer, its 6.7-inch LTPO OLED display reduces power usage by up to 50% compared to the previous generation. The Snapdragon 888 SoC drives it from Qualcomm.

Specifications

  • Price: 49,999 (subjected to change)
  • Performance: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
  • Display: 6.78 inch
  • Storage: 128 GB
  • Rear Camera: 48 MP+50MP+8MP
  • Front Camera: 32MP
  • Battery: 4500mAh
  • RAM: 8 GB
  • Comes with a 4500 mAh battery and supports 50W and 65W wireless charging.
  • 120Hz refresh rate with the latest LTPO technology.
  • High-definition rear and front camera.

ProsCons
Excellent build quality and performanceOverheating by the camera app
Competent and high-performing rear camerasMinor software issues
Good overall performance 
Good overall performance 
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G (Stellar Black, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
23% off
49,999 64,999
Buy now

4. Moto G60

The Moto G60 is the first smartphone from Motorola to include a 108-megapixel camera and is competitively priced. The Moto G60 offers solid performance because of its well-proven Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G CPU. In India, it is only available in one configuration that offers 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The hybrid SIM slot allows for further storage expansion.

Specifications

  • Price: 15,940 (subjected to change)
  • OS: Android 11
  • Display: 6.80 inch
  • Storage: 128 GB
  • Rear Camera: 108MP+8MP+2MP
  • Front Camera: 32MP
  • Battery: 6000mAh
  • RAM: 6GB
  • Adding more storage is possible by using the hybrid SIM slot.
  • A triple camera arrangement on the rear of the Moto G60 accomplishes the work of four cameras.
  • Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G for improved performance.

ProsCons
120Hz display refresh rateSlow charging
Good softwareBulky phone
Decent Performance 
MOTOROLA G60 (Frosted Champange, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
28% off
15,790 21,990
Buy now

5. OPPO F21 Pro

An octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 CPU powers the Oppo F21 Pro. Retro Ultra-slim Design with Dual Orbit Lights for Notifications surrounding Camera Module. Front camera with exceptional rarity and high-definition photos.

Specifications

  • Price: 26,999 (subjected to change)
  • OS: Android 12
  • Display: 6.43 inch
  • Storage: 128 GB
  • Rear Camera: 64MP+2MP+2MP
  • Front Camera: 32MP
  • Battery: 4500mAh
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Good camera performance in daylight.
  • Above satisfactory colour display.
  • Dual view video feature.

ProsCons
Solid Build QualityNot the best deal for gamers
90hz refresh rateUnsatisfactory performance
Decent battery life 
OPPO F21 Pro 5G (Rainbow Spectrum, 8GB RAM, 128 Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
16% off
26,999 31,999
Buy now

6. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

The Galaxy S20 FE (LTE) from Samsung, which debuted last year, has been a strong competitor in the low-cost flagship market. Regarding cameras, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G has a 12-megapixel primary camera, a 12MP camera, and an 8MP camera on the back. It has autofocus on the back camera system. For selfies, it has a 32-megapixel front camera.

Specifications

  • Price: 36,990 (subjected to change)
  • OS: Android 10
  • Display: 6.50 inch
  • Storage: 128,256GB
  • Rear Camera: 12MP+12MP+8MP
  • Front Camera: 32MP
  • Battery: 4500mAh
  • RAM: 6,8GB
  • Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor for better performance.
  • Expandable microSD card for extended storage.
  • Dust and water-resistant.

ProsCons
Premium design and quality cameraRelatively slow charging
IP rating and wireless charging 
Vibrant 120Hz display 
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G (Cloud Navy, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) with No Cost EMI & Additional Exchange Offers
47% off
39,990 74,999
Buy now

7. OPPO Reno 5 Pro 5G

The Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G is quite thin and light. It boasts a high-end design, a vibrant display, a long battery life, rapid charging, and generally decent cameras. Additionally, it boasts a Super AMOLED Display, AI Highlight Video (Ultra Night Video + Live HDR), and a 3D Borderless Sense Screen.

Specifications

  • Price: 35,990 (subjected to change)
  • OS: Android 11
  • Display: 6.55 inch
  • Storage: 128GB
  • Rear Camera: 64MP+8MP+2MP+2MP
  • Front Camera: 32MP
  • Battery: 4350mAh
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Exceptional 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 flash charging.
  • Immersive surround sound experience.
  • Ultra wide-angle camera for the perfect first shot.

ProsCons
Lightweight and slim phoneVideo recording not up to the mark
Fast chargingExpensive
Competent cameras and vivid displayNo stereo speakers
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G (Astral Blue, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
8% off
35,990 38,990
Buy now

8. Realme X50 Pro

The Realme X50 Pro has the top-of-the-line Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 CPU and is 5G ready. This gadget performs exceptionally well in both gaming and regular productivity. For a speedy overall experience, Realme has also incorporated high-speed RAM and storage, as well as a 90Hz display.

Specifications

  • Price: 14,998 (subjected to change)
  • OS: Android 10
  • Display: 6.44 inch
  • Storage: 128GB
  • Rear Camera: 64MP+8MP+12MP+2MP
  • Front Camera: 32MP+8MP
  • Battery: 4200mAh
  • RAM: 6GB
  • The speakers are quite strong, and the display is excellent.
  • Premium Snapdragon 865 SoC.
  • You receive four back cameras, one of which has a 2X optical zoom.

ProsCons
Incredible sound quality and displayNo wireless charging
Fast chargingNo wireless charging
5G Ready 
Realme X50 Pro (Moss Green, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
2% off
41,998 42,999
Buy now

9. Huawei P30

The Huawei P30 Lite smartphone debuted in March 2019. The Huawei P30 Lite has three cameras: a 24-megapixel primary camera, an 8MP camera, and a 2MP camera on the back. The arrangement for the back camera has autofocus. It has a 32-MP front-facing camera for taking selfies.

Specification

  • Price: 14,990 (subjected to change)
  • OS: Android 9 Pie
  • Display: 6.15 inch
  • Storage: 128GB
  • Rear Camera: 24MP+8MP+2MP
  • Front Camera: 32MP
  • Battery: 3340mAh
  • RAM: 4GB
  • Huawei P30 Lite is compatible with in-house rapid charging.
  • Offers a pixel density of 415 pixels per inch and a resolution of 1080x2312 pixels (PPI).
  • Comes with accessories.

ProsCons
Versatile phoneNo 4K video recording
Toughened glass with an extra layer of protectionNot good battery life
Fast charging 

10. Honor 20i

The Honor 20i combines dependable performance, three back cameras, and a stylish appearance. The phone takes clear macro pictures. Photos taken by the 25 MP front camera are in-depth.

Specification

  • Price: 15,999 (subjected to change)
  • OS: Android 9 Pie
  • Display: 6.21 inch
  • Storage: 128GB
  • Rear Camera: 24MP+8MP+2MP
  • Front Camera: 32MP
  • Battery: 3400mAh
  • RAM: 4GB
  • Internal memory is expandable up to 512GB.
  • AI triple rear camera with a wide-angle lens.
  • Dewdrop display.

ProsCons
Versatile phoneNo 4K video recording
Dependable performanceSub-par battery life
Feature-rich EMUI skin 

Price of front camera phones at a glance:

ProductPrice
Vivo V23 Pro 5G - Save 333542,655
OnePlus Nord 2 - Save 300024,999
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G - Save 15,00049,999
MOTOROLA G60 - Save 200015,940
OPPO F21 Pro - Save 500026,999
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE - Save 38,00936,990
OPPO Reno 5 Pro 5G - Save 300035,990
Realme X50 Pro - Save 100141,998
Huawei P30 - Save 400014,990
Honor 20i - Save 100015,999

Best value for money

If you are looking to buy a great phone under budget with amazing features and specifications, Moto G60 is the best option. This phone from Xiaomi has been breaking the barriers and has been the talk of the town since its launch. This phone offers the best value for money with an amazing selfie camera and rear camera.

Best overall front camera mobile phone

You just finished an evaluation of the top 28MP and higher front cameras. The most important criteria for compiling this ranking were lens, durability, features, and performance. You must also be aware that all of these phones offer superb cameras and great features and performance at a fair price. We have only created this list after extensively studying each product. The Vivo V23 Pro 5G and OnePlus 9 Pro 5G are among our best selections from the list. This phone stands out from similar ones because of features including outstanding build quality, fantastic audio output, and amazing camera clarity options.

How to find perfect 28MP and above front camera

One of the most important considerations when choosing a smartphone is the camera functionality. Numerous things are done correctly on mobile devices with the greatest selfie cameras. It's not only how many cameras the smartphone has; it's also what kind of camera and lens it has. Large aperture values are associated with improved performance in low light for mobile devices, and a bigger camera sensor will be able to catch more light. A better camera doesn't have more megapixels; this is only one of many variables. The camera aperture, camera type, lens type, megapixel count, and sensor size should all be considered when selecting the finest selfie camera phone.

Conclusion

You need a good camera to capture the amazing selfies you want. All of the top mobile phones provide more advanced technical capabilities in their phones, which are designed for selfie enthusiasts. These days, pop-up cameras on mobile devices provide various functions, from 24MP front cameras to 32MP front cameras or AI features. Consumers, however, value and demand high Megapixel counts or camera resolution when discussing cameras. Knowing what you need, you may choose the best phone from the list above that satisfies your demands.

FAQs

1. Which MP works best for the front camera?

For most everyday camera use, a quality 6-megapixel camera is sufficient. Opt for greater megapixels if you want to utilise your photos for massive hoardings or canvas-sized prints. A bigger megapixel camera might also be crucial if you're interested in night sky photography.

2. Is a camera with more Megapixel better?

The adage that a camera's megapixel count determines how good it is no longer valid. The only benefit of having higher megapixels is the ability to trim and resize photos without revealing individual pixels.

3. What are a front-facing camera's two most crucial features?

A front-facing camera on the phone, or one on the same surface as the primary display. This makes two-way video communications and video conferencing possible, like Apple FaceTime. It may also be used to take self-portraits ("selfies").

4. Which camera is better, the front or the back?

A 1080p 30fps video may be recorded with the front-facing camera. The quality is far higher on the back camera, which can capture 4K at 60 frames per second or even 1080p at 240 frames per second. So use the back camera if you want high-quality footage!

What characteristics should a front camera have?

Most consumers initially consider file size or MegaPixel (MP) when purchasing a camera. The photo will seem crisper and print larger if the MP is greater.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

