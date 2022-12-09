Best 360-degree cameras you can buy today

Camera

Finally, if you’re going to buy a security camera, then you probably want to choose one of the best 360-degree cameras that can monitor the area inside your home and outside your home. That way, you can feel comfortable about the safety of your family and property. However, there are many different types of security cameras that you can choose from. But each of these has advantages and disadvantages. One of the most popular ones is the 360-degree security camera. Check out the list. 1. TP-LINK (Tapo C210) Apart from its great performance, the TP-LINK (Tapo C210) HD 720p camera is also designed with multiple features that make it stand out among others. It comes with a pan and tilt range of 360°, making it easy to capture images and videos. It has a wide-angle optical zoom of 6x and advanced night vision that provides a visual distance of up to 30 feet. This is a great device for surveillance purposes. It comes with a motion detection and notification feature that can be used as a security tool in your home. Specifications: Ultra-High-Definition Video — Captures every image in crisp 3MP resolution. Tilt and Pan — 360° horizontal range Object Tracking and Notifications — Provides a viewing distance of up to 30 feet. When the camera detects movement, it will notify you. Alarm Sound and Light — Trigger light and sound effects to warn out unwanted people. Two-Way Audio — Allows for communication via a built-in microphone and speaker. Secure Storage — Locally stores up to 256 GB of footage on a microSD card, which is equivalent to 512 hours (21 days). (Based on laboratory results) Voice Control: Voice Control frees your hands with the help of Google Assistant and Alexa. (Not all languages and nations have Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa.)

Pros Cons Great Performance Subscriptions are needed to access some features Low in Cost Can not view or stream on computer Great Video and audio Quality Voice control

2. CP Plus 1080p Full HD Smart WiFi camera (CP-E25A) No more messy wires or awkward angles with this high-definition plug-and-play camera. It is equipped with a built-in Wi-Fi camera for easy and fast setup. The camera captures video footage at 1080p HD resolution, which makes it crystal clear in any lighting condition. Now, enjoy the convenience of streaming your video to your smart devices anytime and anywhere. Specifications: 1080P HD Resolution Double Glass Lens IR night vision Night Vision: yes Night vision temperature: - 20°C - 50°C. IR illumination distance: up to 5 meters Pan and tilt functions 180° WIFI Directional Indicator (If Applicable)

Pros Cons 2 Way Audio Bad Software Support Night Vision 2MP Camera Lens Bigger battery life Support 2.4GZ WiFi and Ethernet Cabel

3. MI Xiaomi Wireless Home Security Camera Full HD 2i Set up your home surveillance system with this Xiaomi MI Wireless Home Security Camera 2i to take full advantage of the latest technology. This camera uses infrared night vision, so it can capture clear images in even the darkest rooms. With a 360-degree panorama, you won't miss a thing. The wireless camera comes with a remote control, so you can access the camera and record video at the push of a button. Specifications Ultra-High-Definition Video- MI Xiaomi consist of a 2MP 1080p lens which results in sharp and crisp video quality. Tilt and Pan - MI Xiaomi provides a 360° Pan-tilt zoom panoramic view that covers every blind spot. Enhanced Night Vision - Invisible 940nm infrared LEDs offer amazing night vision for clear night images and videos. Human Detection - MI Xiaomi has inbuilt AI Human Detection features that can effectively filter out false alarms and give accurate notifications. 2-ways Calling - This Feature enables you to experience real-time calls. Intruder Alert - Through advanced technology, the camera can accurately alert and notifies on your phone.

Pros Cons Enhanced Night Vision For Indoor Use Only Pocket Friendly Not Waterproof Cloud Storage

4. Qubo Smart Cam 360 from Hero Group Qubo Smart Cam 360 is designed and made in India by the Hero Group. Qubo Smart Cam 360, designed for the Indian market's security demands, delivers unmatched features and best-in-class technology. Specifications: Proudly Indian - The Qubo Smart Cam 360 was designed and manufactured in India. Engineered for the Indian Market's Security Needs. 360 Coverage - The smart security camera enables lens rotation in all directions, ensuring that there are no blind spots. Secure Cloud Storage - Unlike traditional CCTV cameras, you may secure your records on cloud storage in India. Even if the device is stolen, your private home moments remain with you. Person Detection With Intruder Alarm - The security camera has Advanced AI capabilities that can intelligently recognize and alert when a person is detected. Full Color in Low Light: Thanks to advanced low-light technology, colors can be seen even in low-light conditions.

Pros Cons Full Colours in Low Light condition For Indoor Use Only Secure Cloud Storage Continuous Recording can be used only on SD Card Intruder Alarm Only 2.4GHz WiFi Alexa and Google Assistant-Enabled

5. Imou 360° 1080P Full HD Security Camera The Imou 1080p Full HD Wireless IP Security Camera sends live video to the Imou Life App, allowing you to create a panorama and rotate the camera to view every corner, leaving no blind spots. The video recording frame rate of the camera is up to 25 or 30 fps, making the video more smooth. Specifications: 360° Coverage View - With the Imou Life App, you can generate a panorama and swivel the camera to view every corner, leaving no blind spots. Smooth Video - The camera's video recording frame rate can reach 25/30fps, making the video more smooth. 1080P Full HD & Night Vision - A 1080p full HD security camera captures and records crystal clear video and audio. Every image in the video is detailed. Night Vision - High-quality infrared LEDs enhance the range of night vision to up to 10m/33ft, allowing you to see everything clearly even in complete darkness. WiFi & Ethernet Connection - It supports both WiFi (2.4GHz only) and Ethernet connections, allowing you to switch between them depending on your network conditions. Extended WiFi improves network connection stability.

Pros Cons Nice build Quality No video Downloading available in its app Amazing Motion Sensing Technology Prices are a bit higher Easily Connected Via Phone Camera sensor can be better Smooth Video Recording

6. Kent Cam Eye Home Cam 360 CCTV WiFi Security Camera Kent Cam Eye Home Cam provides an affordable alternative to traditional security cameras. Designed to provide a 360° panoramic view, it features a motorized control for smooth pan and tilt. The Wi-Fi and infrared night vision functionality let you see clearly in the dark up to 30 ft. with no power required. This product is compatible with iOS and Android devices without installing additional software or drivers. Specifications: Tilt and Pan Control - Kent Cam Eye Home Cam provides a 360° panoramic view with motorized pan and tilt control. Storage Capacity - Kent Cam Eye Support for up to 128 GB microSD cards (60 days recording) and optional cloud storage (subscription-based). WiFi Connectivity - Kent Cam Eye Home Cam connects to the internet using only 2.4GHz WiFi. Night Vision - Wi-Fi connectivity with infrared night vision up to 30 feet in the dark AI motion detection and tracking, as well as human detection. Offline recording is supported.

Pros Cons Better Wide Angle for Good View Angle Mounting Kit is missing from the box Both SD Card and Cloud Storage are available Build Quality can be better Great Night Vision Mode Easy to use application

7. EZVIZ by Hikvision (C6N) The Hikvision EZVIZ 360° Night Vision Camera, a 2.4 GHz internal wireless camera, provides a high-speed transmission rate of 1050 MHz for clear and reliable video transmission. This helps reduce the load on your cellular network service by up to 50%. The pan/tilt system allows you to adjust the camera's viewing angle to focus on items that you wish to monitor in different rooms and locations in your home or office. Specifications: Talking back and forth: Using the built-in speaker and microphone, you may talk and listen at the same time with the EZVIZ App. Smart Monitoring: To track moving objects and provide you with real-time warnings, the camera will rotate automatically. With night vision, smart IR: provides a clean video image up to 10 meters (33 feet) and ensures that your video image in low-light settings is more uniformly illuminated and has clearer details. Rest Mode: Your camera will cease producing videos and sending out notifications when you enable the Sleep Mode feature in the EZVIZ App, offering you greater privacy.

Pros Cons This camera has a night vision range of up to 100 feet. Expensive among its competitors Good Noise Cancellation Build Quality can be better Amazing Video Quality Could get better dust and water resistance Good Voice Transmission

8. CP Plus 4MP Full HD WiFi Security Camera (CP-E44A) This CP Plus 4MP Full HD Wi-Fi CCTV Indoor Security Camera is a digital video surveillance system that has been digitally designed to meet your security needs. The advanced technology allows you to use the camera as a regular camera or turn it off in "privacy mode," and no one will ever know you are using it. Specifications: Video Quality - This 360-degree coverage video camera comes with a 4 MP lens and with 1440p resolution. Storage - This camera support 128GB SD Cards and Privacy Mode. Connectivity - It supports for 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, as well as Google and Alexa assistants. Audio - It supports audio in both directions

Pros Cons Amazing Video Quality Video gets lags sometimes High-Resolution Software Issue Consists of Privacy mode More features should be there Infrared Night Vision

9. Realme 360° Full HD Smart Security Camera (RMH2001) The Realme 360° full HD smart security camera with infrared night vision is packed with features such as immersive audio, motion detection, and support for up to 128 GB of memory. The Realme 360° Full HD Smart Security Camera is ideal for keeping an eye on your home. It is equipped with advanced features like face unlock, motion detection, a dual camera, and more. Specifications: Memory Support - This camera supports up to 128 GB of Storage. Operating Condition - (-10 C- 50 C). Motion Detection - This camera comes with an AI motion detection monitor with a real-time alarm. Night Vision: This camera provides a nice infrared night vision feature for sharp and crisp images at night or in low light.

Pros Cons Best camera among its competitors Build quality can be better Motion Tracking and intruder alert Design could have been better Live Notification on the application Noise cancellation is not that great Infrared Night Vision

Best 3 features

Product Storage Wifi connection Special Feature TP-Link (TapoC210) 256GB of storage capacity Supports 2.4GHz of WiFi connection 6x Optical Zoom CP Plus (CP-E25A) 128GB of storage capacity Supports 2.4GHz of WiFi connection IR night vision Xiaomi 2i 2022 32GB of storage capacity Supports 2.4GHz of WiFi connection Cloud storage Qubo 360 256GB of storage capacity Supports 2.4GHz of WiFi connection Full color in low light Sonata gold Series 64GB of storage capacity Supports 2.4GHz of WiFi connection Bulb Design Imou 360° 256GB of storage capacity Supports 2.4GHz of WiFi connection Motion sensing technology Kent Cam 360° 128GB of storage capacity Supports 2.4GHz of WiFi connection Secure cloud storage Ezviz (C6N) 256GB of storage capacity Supports 2.4GHz of WiFi connection High speed Transmission-rate CP Plus (CP-E44a) 128GB of storage capacity Supports 2.4GHz of WiFi connection Privacy Mode

Best value for money The Mi home security camera provides 360° protection in 1080p full HD footage. Because of its dual motor-head design, the camera rotates completely, and its deep AI learning technology alerts you on your phone if an alarm is required. This camera includes a brand-new low-light true colour technology that allows you to see a full-colour palette even in low light and at night. If you're looking for the best and most affordable CCTV camera for a home with mobile connectivity, this is a wonderful option. All these features make it one of the best 360-degree cameras. Best overall Firstly, the Realme Smart Security Camera has a 360° horizontal field of view and a 104° vertical field of view, and it records 1080P WDR video with 3D noise cancellation. Secondly, it also has a real-time warning system and an AI motion detection monitor to track moving items. Now, this Wi-Fi-enabled smart camera is easy to set up and connect, and it has infrared night vision to capture high-quality videos even at night. The camera has two-way audio in real-time and can be controlled by voice using Alexa. With such good features, it is indeed one of the best 360-degree cameras. How to find the perfect 360° security camera Now, to find the perfect 360° security camera for yourself, you will have to look after your needs. Here are the features to look for before buying a 360° security camera. Fast Motion Good Smartphone Application Night Vision Good Camera Quality Video Storage Two-Way Audio Wide Angle Build Quality When compared to all these aspects, one of the best 360-degree cameras is Realme Smart Security Camera. Price list

Product name Price TP-Link(Tapo C210) Rs. 2,879.00 CP Plus (CP-E25A) Rs. 1,699.00 MI Xiaomi Wireless Home Security Camera 2i 2022 Rs. 2,999.00 Qubo Smart Cam 360 Rs. 2,873.00 Sonata Gold Series HD Blub Smart Cam Rs. 1,999.00 Imou 360° 1080p Full HD Security Camera Rs. 2,299.00 Kent Cam Eye Home Cam 360° Rs. 2,499.00 EZVIZ by Hikvision (C6N) Rs. 2,750.00 CP Plus 4MP Full HD WiFi Security Camera Rs. 2,980.00 Realme 360° Full HD Smart Security Camera (RMH2001) Rs. 3,289.00