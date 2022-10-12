Best 4G Xiaomi mobile phones: A buying guide

Xiaomi 4G mobile phones are known for their amazing features and user experience.

It’s no surprise that Xiaomi has such a huge market base. The Xiaomi 4G Mobile Phone provides a wide range to choose from and has to offer something for everyone's needs. Xiaomi has its headquarters in Beijing, China. It has its manufacturing plant here in India; hence most Xiaomi phones are made in our country. Mi,, Redmi, and Poco are the 3 brands that come under the mother company Xiaomi. Each brand has its speciality. The Mi phones are a bit pricey on the premium side, whereas the Redmi devices are budget-friendly options. The Poco was initially a sub-brand, but on 17th January 2020, it became an independent entity in India, and on 24th November 2020, it became so globally.Xiaomi 4G Mobile Phonehas a wide range of collections, each with its unique feature. Product Details 1. Redmi 10 Prime The company markets this product as the all-rounder superstar, as it claims to be great in all aspects. This comes in the colour astral white and has 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM. It has an AI quad-camera with 50MP primary, 8MP ultra-wide, 2MP macro, and 2MP depth sensor, and an 8MP in-display selfie camera. The processor in it is MediaTek Helio G88. It has a 6000mAh battery and comes with a 22.5W charger, and the device has a 6.5-inch FHD+ display. It is one of the finest in the Xiaomi 4G mobile phones range. OS- MIUI 12.5, Android MIUI 12.5 RAM- 4GB Product Dimensions- 16.2 1 7.6cm; 192grams Batteries- 1 Lithium Polymer battery required (included) Item model number- Redmi 10 Prime Connectivity technologies- Wi-Fi Bluetooth; Infrared; USB Display technology- LCD Audio jack- 3.5mm Manufacturer- Redmi Item weight- 192g

Pros Cons FHD+ 90 Hz display Pricey The massive battery of 6000mAh The front camera can be better 3.5 Audio Jack LCD 50MP camera Dedicated slot for Micro-SD card

2. Redmi Note 11 This comes in the colour space black and 6GB RAM and 128 GB ROM. It highlights the feature of a super AMOLED display. It has a quad camera with 50MP primary, 8MP ultra-wide, 2MP macro, and 2MP depth sensor, and a 13MP in-display front camera. It has Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor and a 16.33cm FHD+ display. It provides a 5000mAh battery and comes with a 33W charger. OS- MIUI 13 RAM- 6GB Product Dimensions- 16 x 0.8 x 7.4 cm; 179 Grams Batteries- 1 Lithium Polymer battery is required. (included) Connectivity technologies- Bluetooth, Infrared, Wi-Fi, USB Display technology- AMOLED Audio Jack- 3.5mm Manufacturer- Redmi Item weight- 179g

Pros Cons 90Hz AMOLED display Not well-optimized MIUI Superfast charging support of 33W Has pre-installed bloatware Amazing battery life Widevine L1 Support Dedicated SD-card slot

3. Redmi Note 10 Pro This Xiaomi 4G mobile phone is in the colour vintage bronze and has 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM. This phone is said to have a "Pro Display, Pro Camera." It has a 64MP quad-camera allows users to take stunning pictures, with an 8MP ultra-wide, 5MP telemacro, and portrait lens. It also has to offer night mode 2.0 for capturing clear photos in low light. It has a super AMOLED display and a Qualcomm snapdragon 732G processor and comes with a 5020mAh batter. OS- Android RAM- 6GB Product Dimensions- 16.5 x 0.8 x 7.6 cm; 192 Grams Batteries- 1 Lithium Polymer battery. (included) Item model number- Exclusive_2020_1153 Connectivity technologies- USB; Wi-Fi Bluetooth Display technology- AMOLED Audio jack- 3.5mm Manufacturer- Redmi Item weight- 192g

Pros Cons Great build No 5g support 108MP set up od quad camera Ads in the UI 120Hz refresh rate Fast charging Brighter display

4. Redmi 9 Activ This Xiaomi 4G mobile phone variant has a metallic purple colour and 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM. The company's tagline for this product is 'More RAM Activ Fun.' It is said to be efficient in multitasking. It has a dual camera with a 13MP main camera and 2MP depth sensor and a 5MP selfie camera. It has a 5000mAh battery with a 10W charger inside the box. OS- MIUI 12, Android MIUI 12 RAM- 4GB Product Dimensions- 16.5 x 0.9 x 7.7 cm; 194 Grams Batteries- 1 Lithium Polymer battery. (included) Item model number- Redmi 9 Activ Connectivity technologies- USB, Wi-Fi Bluetooth Display technology- IPS LSD display Audio jack- 3.5mm Manufacturer- Redmi Item weight- 194g

Pros Cons 5000mAh battery No gorilla glass protection Display with 400 nits brightness The camera is average Dedicated micro-SD card slot 10W charger Water repellent coating Fair price

5. Redmi Note 10S It is cosmic purple and has 8GB RAM and 128 GB ROM. This phone has a very premium feel, a sleek body, and its ends are flattened. This Xiaomi 4G mobile phone has a 64MP Wide Angle Camera, 8MP ultra-wide, 2MP depth sensor, and 2MP macro. It has a 13MP in-display front camera. The side-mounted fingerprint sensor just adds to its premium feel of it. Further, it provides MediaTek Helio G95 and offers a super AMOLED display of 16.33cm. It has a standard battery of 5000mAh and a 33W in-box charger. OS- Android 11 RAM- 8GB Product Dimensions- 16 x 0.8 x 7.5 cm; 179 Grams Batteries- 1 Lithium-Ion battery is required. (included) Connectivity technologies- Wi-Fi Bluetooth; Infrared; USB Display technology- AMOLED Audio jack- 3.5mm Manufacturer- Redmi Item weight- 179g

Pros Cons It has an elegant design Overheating problem UI performance Has bloatware Battery backup Camera quality Stereo speaker

6. Poco M2 Pro This Xiaomi 4G Mobile Phone range model comes in green and greener and has 4GB RAM and 64 GB ROM. Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor has a battery power of 5000mAh. It has a quad camera set with a 48MP of the main camera, and the front camera is 16 MP. OS- Android RAM- 4GB Product Dimensions- 18 x 9 x 6 cm; 540 Grams Battery- 1 Lithium Polymer battery required. (included) Connectivity technologies- 4g Display technology- LCD Audio jack-3.5mm Manufacturer- Xiaomi Technology India Pvt Item weight- 540g

Pros Cons Good camera at the price range The camera bump Good battery life Refresh rate Reliable performance Display Side-mounted finger sensor

7. Poco M4 Pro This variant comes in the classic colour yellow and has 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM. It has a classic POCO design and accommodates the Z-axis linear Motor. It comes with a MediaTek Halio G96 processor, offers an extensive battery of 5000mAh, and has a 33W charger in the box. It has a triple camera set with a 64 MP high-resolution primary camera, 8MP ultra-wide, and 2MP macro, with a stunning 16MP front camera. This Xiaomi 4G mobile phone variant has quite a lot to offer its buyers. OS- Android RAM- 6GB Product Dimensions- ‎0.81 x 7.38 x 15.98 cm; 179.5 Grams Item model number- ‎MZB0B5RIN Connectivity technologies- Wi-Fi Bluetooth; Infrared; USB Display technology- AMOLED Audio jack-3.5mm Manufacturer- Poco Item weight- 179.5G

Pros Cons AMOLED display Huge camera bump Good camera Plastic build Great Battery life 3.5mm audio jack Fast charging

8. Redmi Note 10 Pro Max ‘Pro cameras, max smoothness’ is the tagline of this Xiaomi 4G Mobile phone. This phone comes in the colour vintage bronze and has 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM. It is supported by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G, has a battery of 5020mAh, and comes with a 33W power adapter. It has a 108MP quad camera and a 16MP front camera. It has a 120 Hz super AMOLED display. OS- Android RAM- 6GB Product Dimensions- 16.5 x 0.8 x 7.6 cm; 192 Grams Battery- 1 Lithium Polymer battery. (included) Item model number- Exclusive_2020_1159 Connectivity technologies- Wi-Fi Bluetooth; USB Display technology- AMOLED Audio jack- 3.5mm Manufacturer- Redmi Item weight- 192g

Pros Cons Stylish design The camera quality is not so good in low light 120Hz AMOLED No reverse charging Wonderful battery performance Good camera quality under light Stereo speaker

9. Redmi Note 9 Pro This comes in the colour glacier white and has 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM. This Xiaomi 4G Mobile Phone is known to be 'the performance beast.' It has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor and a battery of 5020mAh. It is splash-proof and has the perfect sandwich design for increasing the device's lifespan. It also has collaborated with ISRO and has the NavlC. It has a quad camera setup, a 48MP prime camera, and a 16MP selfie camera. OS- Android 10.0 RAM- 4GB Product Dimensions- 16.6 x 0.9 x 7.7 cm; 209 Grams Battery- 1 Lithium Polymer battery required. (included) Item model number- Redmi Note 9 Pro Connectivity technologies- Bluetooth, Wi-Fi Display technology- LCD Audio jack-3.5mm Manufacturer- Redmi Item weight- 209g

Pros Cons Gorilla glass 5 The display can be better Good camera quality The back notch Amazing battery life NFC Great performance

10. Redmi Note 11 Pro ThisXiaomi 4G Mobile phone is star blue and has 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM. This model's tagline is 'best gets better. The processor is MediaTek Helio G96 and has a massive battery of 5000mAh; inside the box, you get a 67W turbo charger. The refresh rate is 120Hz. It has a quad camera that takes stunning pictures, with a 108MP primary camera and a 16MP front camera for beautiful selfies. OS- MIUI 13 RAM-8GB Product Dimensions- 16.4 x 0.8 x 7.6 cm; 202 Grams Battery- 1 Lithium Polymer battery required. (included) Connectivity technologies- Bluetooth, Infrared, Wi-Fi, USB Display technology- ‎AMOLED Audio jack-3.5mm Manufacturer- Redmi Item weight- 202g

Pros Cons 120Hz AMOLED display No 5g Stereo speaker Plastic frame 67W fast charging 1200 pick brightness 3.5mm

Price of Xiaomi 4G mobile phone at a glance:

Product Price Redmi 10 Prime Rs. 20,999.00 Redmi Note 11 Rs.17,999.00 Redmi Note 10 Pro Rs. 16,999.00 Redmi 9 Activ: Rs. 16,690.00 Redmi Note 10S Rs. 15,999.00 Poco M2 Pro Rs. 15,999.00 Poco M4 Pro 5g Rs. 13,790.00 Redmi Note 10 Pro Max Rs. 12,999.00 Redmi Note 9 Pro Rs. 10,999.00 Redmi Note 11 Pro Rs. 8,999.00

3 best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Display Camera Battery (mAh) Redmi 10 Prime FHD+ 50MP + 8MP + 2MP+2MP (quad); 8 MP (Front) 6000 mah Redmi Note 10 Pro AMOLED 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP (quad); 13Mp (front) 5000 mah Redmi Note 10 Pro AMOLED 64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP (quad); 16 MP (Front Camera) 5020 mah Redmi 9 Activ: LCD 13MP + 2MP (dual); 5MP (Front camera) 5000 mah Redmi Note 10S AMOLED 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP (quad); 13 MP (Front Camera) 5000 mah Poco M2 Pro LCD 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP (quad), 16MP Front Camera 5000 mah Poco M4 Pro 5g AMOLED 64MP + 8 MP + 2MP (triple); 16 MP (front) 5000 mah Redmi Note 10 Pro Max AMOLED 108MP + 8MP + 2MP + 5MP (quad); 16MP (front) 5020 mah Redmi Note 9 Pro LCD 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP (quad); 16 (front) 5020 mah Redmi Note 11 Pro AMOLED 108MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP (quad); 16 (front) 5000 mah

Best value for money Poco M4 Pro can be entitled with the "Best Value for Money" tag in theXiaomi 4G Mobile Phonerange. The camera quality in that price range is splendid. It also has LiquidCool Technology 1.0, which does not allow it to overheat and maintains an optimum performance. Features like Z-axis linear motor and powerful dual stereo speaker take the user experience to another level. Best overall product The all-rounder phone of theXiaomi 4G Mobile PhoneSegmenthas to be Redmi Note 11 Pro. It has RAM BOOSTER 11 on 11. The 120Hz refresh rate provides a smooth experience for its users. It has other features that take it a notch above, like reading mode 1.0, sunlight display, 100% DCI-P3, and up to 360Hz touch sampling rate. How to find the perfect product? Finding the perfect product can be quite a task at times. It differs from person to person what will be their ideal phone; hence one needs to decide accordingly. The Xiaomi 4G mobile phonevariants have an extensive range. Firstly, one must decide what features they would like in their phone. Secondly, they need to shortlist what all models will come under their desired category. After doing this, they need to select some devices by comparing the price range. Finally, some research is to be done to select which model will meet the requirements.