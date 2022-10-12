Story Saved
Best 4G Xiaomi mobile phones: A buying guide

  Published on Oct 12, 2022 21:00 IST
Xiaomi 4G mobile phones are value for money. Read on to see top picks in the category.

Xiaomi 4G mobile phones are known for their amazing features and user experience.

It’s no surprise that Xiaomi has such a huge market base. The Xiaomi 4G Mobile Phone provides a wide range to choose from and has to offer something for everyone's needs.

Xiaomi has its headquarters in Beijing, China. It has its manufacturing plant here in India; hence most Xiaomi phones are made in our country. Mi,, Redmi, and Poco are the 3 brands that come under the mother company Xiaomi. Each brand has its speciality. The Mi phones are a bit pricey on the premium side, whereas the Redmi devices are budget-friendly options. The Poco was initially a sub-brand, but on 17th January 2020, it became an independent entity in India, and on 24th November 2020, it became so globally.Xiaomi 4G Mobile Phonehas a wide range of collections, each with its unique feature.

Product Details

1. Redmi 10 Prime

The company markets this product as the all-rounder superstar, as it claims to be great in all aspects. This comes in the colour astral white and has 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM. It has an AI quad-camera with 50MP primary, 8MP ultra-wide, 2MP macro, and 2MP depth sensor, and an 8MP in-display selfie camera. The processor in it is MediaTek Helio G88. It has a 6000mAh battery and comes with a 22.5W charger, and the device has a 6.5-inch FHD+ display. It is one of the finest in the Xiaomi 4G mobile phones range.

OS- MIUI 12.5, Android MIUI 12.5

RAM- 4GB

Product Dimensions- 16.2 1 7.6cm; 192grams

Batteries- 1 Lithium Polymer battery required (included)

Item model number- Redmi 10 Prime

Connectivity technologies- Wi-Fi Bluetooth; Infrared; USB

Display technology- LCD

Audio jack- 3.5mm

Manufacturer- Redmi

Item weight- 192g

ProsCons
FHD+ 90 Hz displayPricey
The massive battery of 6000mAhThe front camera can be better
3.5 Audio JackLCD
50MP camera 
Dedicated slot for Micro-SD card 
cellpic
Redmi 10 Prime (Astral White 4GB RAM 64GB ROM |Helio G88 with extendable RAM Upto 2GB |FHD+ 90Hz Adaptive Sync Display)
27% off 10,999 14,999
Buy now

2. Redmi Note 11

This comes in the colour space black and 6GB RAM and 128 GB ROM. It highlights the feature of a super AMOLED display. It has a quad camera with 50MP primary, 8MP ultra-wide, 2MP macro, and 2MP depth sensor, and a 13MP in-display front camera. It has Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor and a 16.33cm FHD+ display. It provides a 5000mAh battery and comes with a 33W charger.

OS- MIUI 13

RAM- 6GB

Product Dimensions- 16 x 0.8 x 7.4 cm; 179 Grams

Batteries- 1 Lithium Polymer battery is required. (included)

Connectivity technologies- Bluetooth, Infrared, Wi-Fi, USB

Display technology- AMOLED

Audio Jack- 3.5mm

Manufacturer- Redmi

Item weight- 179g

ProsCons
90Hz AMOLED displayNot well-optimized MIUI
Superfast charging support of 33WHas pre-installed bloatware
Amazing battery life 
Widevine L1 Support 
Dedicated SD-card slot 
cellpic
Redmi Note 11 (Space Black, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage)|90Hz FHD+ AMOLED Display | Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 680-6nm | Alexa Built-in | 33W Charger Included | Get 2 Months of YouTube Premium Free!
23% off 15,499 19,999
Buy now

3. Redmi Note 10 Pro

This Xiaomi 4G mobile phone is in the colour vintage bronze and has 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM. This phone is said to have a "Pro Display, Pro Camera." It has a 64MP quad-camera allows users to take stunning pictures, with an 8MP ultra-wide, 5MP telemacro, and portrait lens. It also has to offer night mode 2.0 for capturing clear photos in low light. It has a super AMOLED display and a Qualcomm snapdragon 732G processor and comes with a 5020mAh batter.

OS- Android

RAM- 6GB

Product Dimensions- 16.5 x 0.8 x 7.6 cm; 192 Grams

Batteries- 1 Lithium Polymer battery. (included)

Item model number- Exclusive_2020_1153

Connectivity technologies- USB; Wi-Fi Bluetooth

Display technology- AMOLED

Audio jack- 3.5mm

Manufacturer- Redmi

Item weight- 192g

ProsCons
Great buildNo 5g support
108MP set up od quad cameraAds in the UI
120Hz refresh rate 
Fast charging 
Brighter display 
cellpic
Redmi Note 10 Pro (Vintage Bronze, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) -120Hz Super Amoled Display | 64MP Camera with 5MP Super Tele-Macro | 33W Charger Included
Check Price on Amazon

4. Redmi 9 Activ

This Xiaomi 4G mobile phone variant has a metallic purple colour and 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM. The company's tagline for this product is 'More RAM Activ Fun.' It is said to be efficient in multitasking. It has a dual camera with a 13MP main camera and 2MP depth sensor and a 5MP selfie camera. It has a 5000mAh battery with a 10W charger inside the box.

OS- MIUI 12, Android MIUI 12

RAM- 4GB

Product Dimensions- 16.5 x 0.9 x 7.7 cm; 194 Grams

Batteries- 1 Lithium Polymer battery. (included)

Item model number- Redmi 9 Activ

Connectivity technologies- USB, Wi-Fi Bluetooth

Display technology- IPS LSD display

Audio jack- 3.5mm

Manufacturer- Redmi

Item weight- 194g

ProsCons
5000mAh batteryNo gorilla glass protection
Display with 400 nits brightnessThe camera is average
Dedicated micro-SD card slot10W charger
Water repellent coating 
Fair price 
cellpic
Redmi 9 Activ (Metallic Purple, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) | Octa-core Helio G35 | 5000 mAh Battery
26% off 8,099 10,999
Buy now

5. Redmi Note 10S

It is cosmic purple and has 8GB RAM and 128 GB ROM. This phone has a very premium feel, a sleek body, and its ends are flattened. This Xiaomi 4G mobile phone has a 64MP Wide Angle Camera, 8MP ultra-wide, 2MP depth sensor, and 2MP macro. It has a 13MP in-display front camera. The side-mounted fingerprint sensor just adds to its premium feel of it. Further, it provides MediaTek Helio G95 and offers a super AMOLED display of 16.33cm. It has a standard battery of 5000mAh and a 33W in-box charger.

OS- Android 11

RAM- 8GB

Product Dimensions- 16 x 0.8 x 7.5 cm; 179 Grams

Batteries- 1 Lithium-Ion battery is required. (included)

Connectivity technologies- Wi-Fi Bluetooth; Infrared; USB

Display technology- AMOLED

Audio jack- 3.5mm

Manufacturer- Redmi

Item weight- 179g

ProsCons
It has an elegant designOverheating problem
UI performanceHas bloatware
Battery backup 
Camera quality 
Stereo speaker 
cellpic
Redmi Note 10S (Deep Sea Blue, 6GB RAM, 64GB Storage) - Super Amoled Display | 64 MP Quad Camera | 6 Month Free Screen Replacement (Prime only) | Alexa Built in | 33W Charger Included
26% off 12,499 16,999
Buy now

6. Poco M2 Pro

This Xiaomi 4G Mobile Phone range model comes in green and greener and has 4GB RAM and 64 GB ROM. Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor has a battery power of 5000mAh. It has a quad camera set with a 48MP of the main camera, and the front camera is 16 MP.

OS- Android

RAM- 4GB

Product Dimensions- 18 x 9 x 6 cm; 540 Grams

Battery- 1 Lithium Polymer battery required. (included)

Connectivity technologies- 4g

Display technology- LCD

Audio jack-3.5mm

Manufacturer- Xiaomi Technology India Pvt

Item weight- 540g

ProsCons
Good camera at the price rangeThe camera bump
Good battery lifeRefresh rate
Reliable performance 
Display 
Side-mounted finger sensor 
cellpic
MI Poco M2 Pro (Green and Greener, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)
29% off 11,999 16,999
Buy now

7. Poco M4 Pro

This variant comes in the classic colour yellow and has 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM. It has a classic POCO design and accommodates the Z-axis linear Motor. It comes with a MediaTek Halio G96 processor, offers an extensive battery of 5000mAh, and has a 33W charger in the box. It has a triple camera set with a 64 MP high-resolution primary camera, 8MP ultra-wide, and 2MP macro, with a stunning 16MP front camera. This Xiaomi 4G mobile phone variant has quite a lot to offer its buyers.

OS- Android

RAM- 6GB

Product Dimensions- ‎0.81 x 7.38 x 15.98 cm; 179.5 Grams

Item model number- ‎MZB0B5RIN

Connectivity technologies- Wi-Fi Bluetooth; Infrared; USB

Display technology- AMOLED

Audio jack-3.5mm

Manufacturer- Poco

Item weight- 179.5G

ProsCons
AMOLED displayHuge camera bump
Good cameraPlastic build
Great Battery life 
3.5mm audio jack 
Fast charging 
cellpic
POCO M4 Pro 5G (Cool Blue, 6GB RAM 128GB Storage)
11% off 16,996 18,999
Buy now

8. Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

‘Pro cameras, max smoothness’ is the tagline of this Xiaomi 4G Mobile phone. This phone comes in the colour vintage bronze and has 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM. It is supported by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G, has a battery of 5020mAh, and comes with a 33W power adapter. It has a 108MP quad camera and a 16MP front camera. It has a 120 Hz super AMOLED display.

OS- Android

RAM- 6GB

Product Dimensions- 16.5 x 0.8 x 7.6 cm; 192 Grams

Battery- 1 Lithium Polymer battery. (included)

Item model number- Exclusive_2020_1159

Connectivity technologies- Wi-Fi Bluetooth; USB

Display technology- AMOLED

Audio jack- 3.5mm

Manufacturer- Redmi

Item weight- 192g

ProsCons
Stylish designThe camera quality is not so good in low light
120Hz AMOLEDNo reverse charging
Wonderful battery performance 
Good camera quality under light 
Stereo speaker 
cellpic
Redmi Note 10 Pro Max (Vintage Bronze, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) -108MP Quad Camera | 120Hz Super Amoled Display
22% off 17,999 22,999
Buy now

9. Redmi Note 9 Pro

This comes in the colour glacier white and has 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM. This Xiaomi 4G Mobile Phone is known to be 'the performance beast.' It has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor and a battery of 5020mAh. It is splash-proof and has the perfect sandwich design for increasing the device's lifespan. It also has collaborated with ISRO and has the NavlC. It has a quad camera setup, a 48MP prime camera, and a 16MP selfie camera.

OS- Android 10.0

RAM- 4GB

Product Dimensions- 16.6 x 0.9 x 7.7 cm; 209 Grams

Battery- 1 Lithium Polymer battery required. (included)

Item model number- Redmi Note 9 Pro

Connectivity technologies- Bluetooth, Wi-Fi

Display technology- LCD

Audio jack-3.5mm

Manufacturer- Redmi

Item weight- 209g

ProsCons
Gorilla glass 5The display can be better
Good camera qualityThe back notch
Amazing battery life 
NFC 
Great performance 
cellpic
Redmi Note 9 Pro (Glacier White, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) - Latest 8nm Snapdragon 720G &Alexa Hands-Free Capable
18% off 13,999 16,999
Buy now

10. Redmi Note 11 Pro

ThisXiaomi 4G Mobile phone is star blue and has 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM. This model's tagline is 'best gets better. The processor is MediaTek Helio G96 and has a massive battery of 5000mAh; inside the box, you get a 67W turbo charger. The refresh rate is 120Hz. It has a quad camera that takes stunning pictures, with a 108MP primary camera and a 16MP front camera for beautiful selfies.

OS- MIUI 13

RAM-8GB

Product Dimensions- 16.4 x 0.8 x 7.6 cm; 202 Grams

Battery- 1 Lithium Polymer battery required. (included)

Connectivity technologies- Bluetooth, Infrared, Wi-Fi, USB

Display technology- ‎AMOLED

Audio jack-3.5mm

Manufacturer- Redmi

Item weight- 202g

ProsCons
120Hz AMOLED displayNo 5g
Stereo speakerPlastic frame
67W fast charging 
1200 pick brightness 
3.5mm 
cellpic
Redmi Note 11 Pro (Star Blue, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)| 67W Turbo Charge | 120Hz Super AMOLED Display | Charger Included | Get 2 Months of YouTube Premium Free!
20% off 19,999 24,999
Buy now

Price of Xiaomi 4G mobile phone at a glance:

ProductPrice
 Redmi 10 Prime Rs. 20,999.00
 Redmi Note 11 Rs.17,999.00
 Redmi Note 10 Pro Rs. 16,999.00
 Redmi 9 Activ: Rs. 16,690.00
 Redmi Note 10S Rs. 15,999.00
 Poco M2 Pro Rs. 15,999.00
 Poco M4 Pro 5g Rs. 13,790.00
 Redmi Note 10 Pro Max Rs. 12,999.00
 Redmi Note 9 Pro Rs. 10,999.00
Redmi Note 11 ProRs. 8,999.00

3 best features for consumers:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
DisplayCameraBattery (mAh)
Redmi 10 PrimeFHD+50MP + 8MP + 2MP+2MP (quad); 8 MP (Front)6000 mah
Redmi Note 10 ProAMOLED50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP (quad); 13Mp (front)5000 mah
Redmi Note 10 ProAMOLED64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP (quad); 16 MP (Front Camera)5020  mah
Redmi 9 Activ:LCD13MP + 2MP (dual); 5MP (Front camera)5000 mah
Redmi Note 10SAMOLED64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP (quad); 13 MP (Front Camera)5000 mah
Poco M2 ProLCD48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP (quad), 16MP Front Camera5000 mah
Poco M4 Pro 5gAMOLED64MP + 8 MP + 2MP (triple); 16 MP (front)5000  mah
Redmi Note 10 Pro MaxAMOLED108MP + 8MP + 2MP + 5MP (quad); 16MP (front)5020 mah
Redmi Note 9 ProLCD48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP (quad); 16 (front)5020 mah
Redmi Note 11 ProAMOLED108MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP (quad); 16 (front)5000 mah

Best value for money

Poco M4 Pro can be entitled with the "Best Value for Money" tag in theXiaomi 4G Mobile Phonerange. The camera quality in that price range is splendid. It also has LiquidCool Technology 1.0, which does not allow it to overheat and maintains an optimum performance. Features like Z-axis linear motor and powerful dual stereo speaker take the user experience to another level.

Best overall product

The all-rounder phone of theXiaomi 4G Mobile PhoneSegmenthas to be Redmi Note 11 Pro. It has RAM BOOSTER 11 on 11. The 120Hz refresh rate provides a smooth experience for its users. It has other features that take it a notch above, like reading mode 1.0, sunlight display, 100% DCI-P3, and up to 360Hz touch sampling rate.

How to find the perfect product?

Finding the perfect product can be quite a task at times. It differs from person to person what will be their ideal phone; hence one needs to decide accordingly. The Xiaomi 4G mobile phonevariants have an extensive range.

Firstly, one must decide what features they would like in their phone. Secondly, they need to shortlist what all models will come under their desired category. After doing this, they need to select some devices by comparing the price range. Finally, some research is to be done to select which model will meet the requirements.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

