Friday, Sep 30, 2022
Best 5000 mAh battery phones: A buying guide

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Sep 30, 2022 22:00 IST
Summary:

With a wide range of exciting options available, it sometimes becomes difficult to pick one that offers a long-lasting battery and great performance. Here’s the complete list of the best 5000 mAh battery phones. Check it out!

product info
A mobile phone with 5000 mAh battery is a good investment any day.

Since a long-lasting battery is one of the prime features of any smartphone, there is no way you can compromise on it. Beside camera and storage, battery is one feature that keeps you going from dawn to dusk. The world of phones is vast; as a result, there are a handful of options of 5000 mAh battery phones. However, searching the internet to find the right pick might not be the most ideal option. Well, fret not! We have got you covered! Here’s our list of top ten 5000 mAh battery phones that you can invest in!

List of Best 5000 mAh Battery Phones

1. Samsung Galaxy M53 5G

Launched by Samsung, the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G is one of the best phones featuring 5000 mAh battery that never leaves your side. Beside this, the phone comes with features like an incredible 108 MP Quad Camera setup, Object Eraser, Single Take and Photo Remaster. Additionally, the FHD+ resolution offers an enhanced viewing experience.

OS - Android v12.0

Product dimensions - ‎0.7 x 7.7 x 16.5 cm; 176 grams

Display features - Wireless

RAM - ‎8 GB

Connectivity - Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB Type C

Colour - Mystique Green

Camera features - Rear, front

Battery power rating - 5000 mAh

ProsCons
Handy and sleekLess RAM size
Great camera qualitySmaller screen size
Comes with Knox securityNo water resistance
cellpic
Samsung Galaxy M53 5G (Mystique Green, 8GB, 128GB Storage) | 108MP | sAmoled+ 120Hz | 16GB RAM with RAM Plus | Travel Adapter to be Purchased Separately
31% off 23,999 34,999
Buy now

2. Redmi Note 11S

Redmi Note 11S is one of the newest editions by Redmi launched recently in India. It comes with a 33W Pro fast charger in-box, 8GB RAM, 108 MP quad rear camera and other exciting features, which makes it the best pick from the list. Besides these, one feature that truly stands out is the 5000 mAh battery, which can keep you hooked throughout.

OS - ‎MIUI 13

RAM - 8 GB

Product dimension - 16 x 0.8 x 7.4 cm; 179 grams

Connectivity technology - Bluetooth, Infrared, Wi-Fi, USB

Display technology - AMOLED

Device interface - Touchscreen

Camera features - 108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP (quad)

Battery power rating - 5000 mAh

ProsCons
Presence of touchscreenLimited RAM storage
Slim and elegant designNo 5G connectivity
Excellent camera quality 
cellpic
Redmi Note 11S (Polar White, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)|108MP AI Quad Camera | 90 Hz FHD+ AMOLED Display | 33W Charger Included | Additional Exchange Offers|Get 2 Months of YouTube Premium Free!
25% off 16,499 21,999
Buy now

3. Lava X2 (2+32 GB, Striped Cyan)

Another excellent pick for 5000 MAh battery phones is the Lava X2 mobile phone. Featuring 5000 mAh battery and memory storage of 32 GB, this phone is ideal for everyday use. Additionally, this phone is known for offering 2X security and excellent camera quality that captures every moment beautifully.

OS - Stock Android 11 Go

RAM - 2 GB

Product description - 16.5 x 7.6 x 0.9 cm; 192 grams

Communication technologies - Cellular

Connectivity technology - Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB

Display technology - LCD

Device interface - Touchscreen

Audio jack - ‎3.5 mm

Battery power rating - 5000 mAh

ProsCons
Affordable and easy on the pocketLimited hard disk space
Excellent camera qualityLimited RAM size
Touchscreen 
cellpic
Lava X2 (2GB RAM, 32GB Storage) - Striped Cyan| Long Lasting 5000 mAh Battery| High Performance Octa Core Processor| Big 6.5 inch(16.5cm) Display HD+IPS Notch Display
25% off 5,999 7,999
Buy now

4. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G

Known for its sleek and stylish design, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is a highly durable phone which can be used on the go. This phone is perfect to travel with as it comes with 5000 MAh phone battery that keeps you going unstoppably. Also, the fingerprint reader ensures maximum security.

OS - Oxygen OS

RAM - ‎6 GB

Product dimensions - ‎7.6 x 0.9 x 16.4 cm

Processor - Qualcomm

In-built storage (in GB) - 128 GB

Colour - Black Dusk

Battery power rating - 5000 mAH

Item weight - 195 g

ProsCons
The great hard drive sizeAverage camera quality
Powerful processingLimited colour options
Budget-friendlyNo 4K video recording
cellpic
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G (Black Dusk, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
5% off 18,999 19,999
Buy now

5. Samsung Galaxy A13 Black

Samsung Galaxy A13 Black comes with a 5000 mAh long-lasting battery. It is believed to be one of the latest editions launched by Samsung. If you’re on a hunt for budget-friendly phones with ever-lasting batteries, this can be an ideal pick for you. It features 64 GB storage and 4 GB RAM, making it efficient in all possible ways.

OS - Android 12.0

RAM - ‎4 GB

Product dimensions - ‎0.9 x 7.6 x 16.5 cm; 195 grams

Connectivity technologies - Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB

Special features - 50 MP main camera

Device interface - Touchscreen

Camera features - 50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP

Colour - Black

Battery power rating - 5000 mAh

ProsCons
Affordable and easy on the budgetNo 5G and IR connectivity
54 hours phone talk timeOnly one processor is present
Excellent storage 
cellpic
Samsung Galaxy A13 Black, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers, (SM-A135FZKGINS)
24% off 13,999 18,490
Buy now

6. Realme narzo 50i (Mint Green, 4 GB RAM+64 GB Storage) - 6.5" inch Large Display | 5000mAh Battery

Next on the list is the Realme phone Realme narzo 50i. With a massive display and enhanced features, it is one of the latest editions launched by Realme. This phone is packed with features such as 5000 mAh battery, which offers a wholesome experience in every use. Also, the 8 MP primary camera captures all moments with details.

OS - Android 11

RAM - ‎4 GB

Product dimensions - 16.5 x 7.6 x 0.9 cm; 195 grams

Connectivity technologies - 4G

Display technology - LCD

Camera features - 8 MP primary camera; 5 MP selfie camera

Display features - Wireless

Colour - Mint green

ProsCons
Affordable and easy on the budgetLow RAM and storage capacity
Great connectivityOnly one processor is present
Excellent storage 
cellpic
realme narzo 50i (Mint Green, 4GB RAM+64GB Storage) - 6.5" inch Large Display | 5000mAh Battery
Check Price on Amazon

7. POCO C31 (Shadow Gray, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

Another phone that comes under the category of 5000 mAh battery phones is the Poco C31. It comes with 4GB RAM and a powerful battery that completely lives up to your expectations. The best part is this phone is priced decently to fit everyone’s budget. Additionally, the simple and sleek look of this phone looks classy in every hand.

OS - Android 10.0

RAM - 4 GB

Product dimensions - 7 x 5 x 3 cm; 380 grams

Communication technologies - Cellular, Wi-Fi

Connectivity technologies - Wi-Fi

Display technology - LCD, LED

Camera features - Rear, Front

Colour - Shadow Gray

Battery power rating - 5000 Milliamp Hours

Item weight - 380 g

ProsCons
Moderate RAMLimited storage space.
6.53 inch displayHeavy body.
cellpic
POCO C31 (Shadow Gray, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
13% off 8,749 9,999
Buy now

8. Tecno Spark 8T

Tecno Spark 8T is perfect for professionals or gamers who require extra storage. With a strong 50 MP rear camera and 5000 MAh Battery, this phone is ideal to use everyday. Also, it is priced decently to fit in every budget.

RAM and Storage - 4 GB + 64 GB

Selfie Camera - 8 MP

Rear Camera- Primary 50MP

Processor - Octa-core

Battery - 5000 mAH

OS - ‎ Android 11 (HiOS 7.6)

Dimensions - ‎16.5 x 7.6 x 0.9 cm

Connectivity - 2G, 3G and LTE

ProsCons
Rear-mounted Fingerprint sensorLong body, not likely to fit in small pockets
50 MP Primary lensLimited colours
Expandable RamNo 5G connectivity
cellpic
Tecno Spark 8T (Turquoise Cyan,7GB Expandable RAM, 64GB Storage)| 50MP AI Camera | 6.6" (16.7cm) FHD+Display | 5000mAh
35% off 8,499 12,999
Buy now

9. Realme C31

Another great 5000 MAh Battery Phones is the Realme C31. This phone comes with 5000 MAh battery and a triple rear camera to keep you hooked. Beside this, features such as HDR, LED flash and Panorama are also in-built making it ideal to click pictures.

RAM and Storage - 3 GB + 32 GB

Selfie Camera - 5 MP

Rear Camera- 13 + 2 + 0.5 MP triple rear camera

Processor - Octa-core

Battery - 5000 mAH

OS - Android 11

Dimensions - 164.7 x 76.1 x 8.4 mm

ProsCons
Triple Rear cameraLimited RAM and Storage
Side-mounted Fingerprint SensorNano-SIM slot
6.5-inch long screenPlastic back
cellpic
Realme C31 (Dark Green, 3GB RAM, 32GB Storage)
19% off 8,897 10,999
Buy now

10. Vivo Y15s (3 GB RAM & 32 GB ROM)

The last on the list is the Vivo Y15s. Vivo Y15s is one brand that never fails to offer budget phones with long-lasting battery backup. If you’re someone who is on the phone 24*7, this phone is an ideal pick. It also features Powerful double rear and selfie camera lenses to click amazing pictures.

RAM and Storage - 3 GB + 32 GB

Selfie Camera - 8MP

Rear camera- 13MP+2MP

Processor - Octa-core

Battery - 5000 mAH

OS - FunTouch OS 11.1, Android 11 (Go edition)

Dimensions - 164 x 75.2 x 8.3 mm

Network Connectivity - 2G, 3G and LTE

ProsCons
Excellent battery lifeAvailable in only two colours
Device and accessories warrantyPlastic back
Appealing wave Green hue of deviceN/A
cellpic
Vivo Y15s Wave Green (3GB RAM & 32GB ROM) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
32% off 9,499 13,990
Buy now

Price of 5000 mAh battery phones at a glance:

ProductPrice
Samsung Galaxy M53 5G 28,499.00
Redmi Note 11S 18,499.00
Lava X2 (2+32GB, Striped Cyan) 6,999.00
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G 19,999
Samsung Galaxy A13 Black 18,499
Realme narzo 50i 9,999
POCO C31 (Shadow Gray, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM) 11,999
Tecno Spark 8T 12,999.00
Realme C31 10,999.00
Vivo Y15s 13,990.00

Best three features

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Samsung Galaxy M53 5G128 GB storageExcellent AMOLED Plus Display5000 mAh battery
Redmi Note 11SAMOLED displayDual sim slotLong battery life
Lava X2 (2+32GB, Striped Cyan)Long lasting batteryOffers 2X securityIPS notch display
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5GAI-infused triple cameraAll flexibleWi-fi support
Samsung Galaxy A13 BlackExcellent processorLarge display size5000 mAh battery
Realme narzo 50iElegant designExcellent memory storageProtection glasses
POCO C31 (Shadow Gray, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)Ultra slim bodyExcellent processorAll flexible
Tecno Spark 8TExcellent 50 MP Rear cameraLong and quality displayExpandable RAM
Realme C31Triple rear cameraMultiple in-built sensors including accelerometer and fingerprintGood storage space
Vivo Y15s8MP selfie cameraAppealing coloursSuperfast Octacore processor

Best value for money

The Realme narzo 50i is one of the most effective and budget-friendly on the list. It comes with features such as full HD display, 5000 MAh battery and so on. Post-discount, it costs around Rs. 8,999.

Best overall

Out of the list, Samsung Galaxy M53 5G is priced at 28,499 after a discount. It is packed with features such as a 108MP quad camera setup, Photo Remaster, Object Eraser, Single Take and other features which makes it an ideal phone.

How to find the perfect 5000 mAh battery phones?

Keep the following things in mind when searching for an 5000 mAh battery phones:

Prioritise the features of the mobile phone rather than just the looks.

It should have a functional keypad.

It should have a functional and effective OS.

It should have ample storage space.

Should have 5000 MAh.

It should be budget-friendly.

Best 5000 mAh battery phones

