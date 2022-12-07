Best 5G mobile phones under ₹ 25,000 in India By Affiliate Desk

Published on Dec 07, 2022 20:27 IST





Summary: Connectivity is one of the essential features of smartphones. A 5G smartphone will provide you with next-generation speeds and connectivity. Read on to discover our top picks.

A 5G smartphone is designed to make you future ready.

This guide is a must-read for those who have a budget of ₹25,000 to spend on a new 5G phone but are overwhelmed by the options. We have put together a list of the best 5G mobile phones from brands such as Samsung, Xiaomi, Oppo, and more. If you're looking for a smartphone with 5G capabilities, an excellent display, a nice camera setup and a fast processor, then look no further. Listed below are ten of the best 5G mobile phones under ₹25,000. Best 5G Mobile Phone Under ₹25,000 in India 1. OnePlus Nord CE 2 (8 GB RAM) OnePlus Nord CE 2 features a sleek design and impressive specifications, including a Mediatek Dimensity 900 processor, 128 GB of internal storage and 6/8 GB RAM. Furthermore, it has 64 + 8 + 2 MP rear cameras and 16 MP front cameras, a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The device also comes with a 4500 mAh battery with a charging capacity of 65W. Specifications Processor: Mediatek Dimensity 900 Storage: 128 GB Ram: 6/8 GB RAM Rear Camera: 64 + 8 + 2 MP Front Camera: 16 MP Display: 6.43 inches 90Hz AMOLED FHD+ Battery: 4500 mAh OS: OxygenOS 11, based on Android 11

Pros Cons OxygenOS offers a clean UI Average low-light camera performance Great build quality No IP ratings 65W charging It lacks stereo speakers Stunning display , Decent performance

2. Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G (6 GB RAM) This 5G smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor and has 6/8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. It sports a 6.55-inch Dolby Vision 90Hz AMOLED display. Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G features a triple-camera setup of 64 + 8 + 5 MP at the back and 20 MP at the front. With a capacity of 4250 mAh, the battery is capable of 33 W charging. Specifications Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Storage: 128 GB Ram: 6/8 GB RAM Rear Camera: 64 + 8 + 5 MP Front Camera: 20 MP Display: 6.55 inches AMOLED FHD+ Battery: 4250 mAh OS: Android v11

Pros Cons Lightweight design Average camera performance Beautiful display Lack of 120Hz display Good battery backup Decent performance

3. Oppo A74 5G (6 GB RAM) Oppo A74 5G has a 6.5-inch FHD+ IPS LCD screen with a refresh rate of 90 Hz. With 6/8 GB of RAM, it has 128 GB of storage with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 processor. Furthermore, it has a 16 MP front camera and a quad-camera setup with 48 + 8 + 2 + 2 MP at the back. The battery has a capacity of 5000 mAh and can charge at 18W. The price starts at Rs. 14,990. Specifications Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Storage: 128 GB Ram: 6/8 GB RAM Rear Camera: 48 + 8 + 2 + 2 MP Front Camera: 16 MP Display: 6.5 inches 90Hz FHD+ IPS LCD Battery: 5000 mAh OS: Android 11

Pros Cons Decent display Average camera performance Great performance Bloatware Good battery backup

4. Samsung Galaxy M33 5G (8 GB RAM) This smartphone is powered by an Exynos 1280 processor and sports 6/8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. Samsung Galaxy M33 5G has a 50 + 5 + 2 + 2 MP quad camera setup on the back, and an 8 MP camera on the front. It features a 6.6-inch FHD+ display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. This battery supports up to 25 W charging with a capacity of 6000 mAh. Specifications Processor: Exynos 1280 Storage: 128 GB Ram: 6/8GB RAM Rear Camera: 50 + 5 + 2 + 2 MP Front Camera: 8 MP Display: 6.6 inches FHD+ LCD with 120Hz refresh rate Battery: 6000 mAh OS: Android v12

Pros Cons 120Hz display Performance of low-light cameras Supports SD cards No IP rating Good overall performance No AMOLED display Good battery backup

5. Realme Narzo 50 5G (4 GB RAM) Realme Narzo 50 5G offers a 6.6-inch FHD+ IPS display with a 90Hz refresh rate. This phone has 48 + 2 MP dual rear cameras and an 8 MP front camera. This smartphone is equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor and comes with 4/6 GB of RAM and 64/128 GB of storage. It features a 5000 mAh battery that can be charged at 33 W. Specifications Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 810 Storage: 64/128 GB Ram: 4/6 GB RAM Rear Camera: 48 + 2 MP Front Camera: 8 MP Display: 6.6 inches 90Hz FHD+ IPS Battery: 5000 mAh OS: Android 12

Pros Cons Attractive design Pre-install bloatware Decent performance Average camera performance 90Hz display

6. iQOO Vivo Z5 5G (8 GB RAM) This smartphone features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor, a 6.67-inch FHD+ IPS LCD with 120Hz refresh rate & HDR10 support, 128 GB of storage, and 8 GB of RAM. The battery supports up to 44 W charging and has a capacity of 5000 mAh. It has 64 + 8 + 2 MP triple rear cameras and a 16 MP front camera. Specifications Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Storage: 128 GB Ram: 8 GB RAM Rear Camera: 64 + 8 + 2 MP Front Camera: 16 MP Display: 6.67 inches FHD+ IPS LCD Battery: 5000 mAh OS: Android 11

Pros Cons Elegant design Average camera performance 44W charging Average display Good performance

7. OPPO F21 Pro 5G (8GB RAM) OPPO F21 Pro 5G has a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 695-powered handset has 128 GB of internal storage and 6/8 GB of RAM. The battery has a capacity of 4500 mAh and supports up to 33W charging. It comes with a 64 + 2 + 2 MP triple rear camera and a 32 MP front camera. Specifications Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon™ 695 Storage: 128 GB Ram: 8 GB RAM Rear Camera: 64 + 2 + 2 MP Front Camera: 32 MP Display: 6.43 inches FHD+ AMOLED Battery: 4500 mAh OS: Android v11

Pros Cons Beautiful display Average low-light performance Good camera performance Lack of stereo speakers Looks stylish. Good battery backup Average chipset performance

8. Samsung Galaxy M32 5G (8 GB RAM) Samsung Galaxy M32 5G comes with a 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD TFT display. There are four cameras on the phone's back: 48 + 8 + 5 + 2 MP, as well as a 13 MP camera on the front. The smartphone has a MediaTek Dimensity 720 processor, 128 GB of internal storage and 8 GB of RAM. Its battery has a capacity of 5000 mAh and supports charging up to 15 watts. Specifications Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 720 Storage: 128 GB Ram: 8 GB RAM Rear Camera: 48 + 8 + 5 + 2 MP Front Camera: 13 MP Display: 6.5 inches FHD+ LCD TFT Battery: 5000 mAh OS: Android 11.1

Pros Cons Headphone jack and SD card slot Average cameras Decent performance No AMOLED display Decent battery backup

9. Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G (8 GB RAM) This phone is equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and comes with 6/8 GB of RAM and 128/256 GB of storage. It has a 6.67-inch 120Hz FHD+ AMOLED display. It has a 108 + 8 + 2 MP triple rear camera along with a 16 MP front camera. It has a battery capacity of 5000 mAh and supports 67W charging. Specifications Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Storage: 128/256 GB Ram: 6/8 GB RAM Rear Camera: 108 + 8 + 2 MP Front Camera: 16 MP Display: 6.67 inches FHD+ AMOLED Battery: 5000 mAh OS: MIUI 13

Pros Cons 67W charging No HDR support 120Hz display Average camera performance 3.5 mm jack

10. Samsung Galaxy M13 5G (6 GB RAM) This phone features a 6.5-inch FHD+ PLS LCD, HD+ with 720 x 1600 pixels, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB of storage and a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor. The Samsung Galaxy M13 features a 50 + 2 MP dual rear camera and a 5 MP front camera. It has a battery capacity of 5000mAh, which can be charged up to 15W. With 11 5G supports, this phone is an absolute eye-catcher. Specifications Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 700 Storage: 128 GB Ram: 6 GB RAM Rear Camera: 50 + 2 MP Front Camera: 5 MP Display: 6.5 inches 90Hz FHD+ PLS LCD Battery: 5000 mAh OS: Android v12

Pros Cons Headphone jack and SD card slot No ultra-wide camera sensor Good battery backup No IP rating Decent performance

Price of 5G mobile phones at a glance:

Product Price OnePlus Nord CE 2 (8 GB RAM) ₹ 24,999 Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G (6 GB RAM) ₹ 23,999 Oppo A74 5G (6 GB RAM) ₹ 14,990 Samsung Galaxy M33 5G (8 GB RAM) ₹ 20,499 Realme Narzo 50 5G (4 GB RAM) ₹ 18,990 iQOO Vivo Z5 5G (8 GB RAM) ₹ 18,990 OPPO F21 Pro 5G (8GB RAM) ₹ 25,890 Samsung Galaxy M32 5G (8 GB RAM) ₹ 20,999 Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G (8 GB RAM) ₹ 22,999 Samsung Galaxy M13 5G (6 GB RAM) ₹ 15,999

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 OnePlus Nord CE 2 (8 GB RAM) OxygenOS 65W charging 90Hz display Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G (6 GB RAM) Beautiful display Great battery backup Lightweight design Oppo A74 5G (6 GB RAM) Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 processor Great battery backup 90Hz display Samsung Galaxy M33 5G (8 GB RAM) Great battery backup SD card support 120Hz display Realme Narzo 50 5G (4 GB RAM) Stylish design Decent performance 90Hz display iQOO Vivo Z5 5G (8 GB RAM) 44W charging Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor 8 GB RAM OPPO F21 Pro 5G (8GB RAM) Great battery backup Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor Beautiful display Samsung Galaxy M32 5G (8 GB RAM) 3.5 mm jack SD card support Decent battery backup Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G (8 GB RAM) 120Hz display 67W charging 3.5 mm jack Samsung Galaxy M13 5G (6 GB RAM) 3.5 mm jack Knox security Great battery backup

Best value for money Among 5G mobile phones under Rs. 25,000, the Oppo A74 5G offers the best value. At ₹14,990, this smartphone has five 5G bands, a beautiful 6.5-inch FHD+ 90Hz display, 128 GB storage and Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 processor, making it one of the best value-for-money 5G smartphones. Best overall For those seeking a 5G mobile phone with good specifications, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 is a perfect choice. Currently priced at ₹24,999, this smartphone features a beautiful display, intuitive OxygenOS, a decent processor and 65W charging support, making it one of the best 5G smartphones under ₹25,000. How to find the perfect 5G mobile phone under Rs. 25,000? 5G mobile phones are available for nearly every budget. Making an informed smartphone purchase begins with knowing what features are relevant to you. It could be content creation, photography, social media or even simple day-to-day tasks.It is imperative to consider the number of 5G bands supported by a 5G smartphone and the chipset it is equipped with when making the decision. With each device having its pros and cons, pick the one that suits your needs and budget. There are many factors to consider when choosing a smartphone, including processors, displays, RAM, cameras and storage capacity.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.