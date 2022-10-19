Sign out
Best 8 Motorola 4 GB RAM mobile phones you can buy in 2022

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Oct 20, 2022 20:00 IST

Summary:

Our list of the best Motorola 4 GB RAM mobile phones in India mostly includes the ones with 64 GB ROM or internal memory. They are suitable for everyone with their prices ranging from 10,000 to 17,000.

Motorola 4GB RAM mobile phones provide a smooth user experience.

If you are looking for a good, affordable android smartphone that costs around Rs. 15,000, you can consider buying any one of the below 8 best Motorola 4 GB RAM mobile phones. Motorola provides good features like a triple or quad camera, selfie camera, stereo speaker, full HD+ display, and good battery backup with fast charging at affordable prices. We have curated this list based on the internal memory with other specifications, pros and cons so that you can pick the right one for you. Planning to buy a Motorola phone? Here are the best 8 Motorola 4 GB RAM mobile phones you can buy in India in 2022.

1. MOTOROLA e32s 4GB RAM 64 GB Storage

With a glossy acrylic panel on the back, the Moto e32s comes with a stylish design. It’s a good budget device in the 10,000 range that comes with dust and water resistance. Its SIM tray has 2 nano-SIM slots plus a dedicated micro SD card slot with a capacity of 1 TB. It supports Bluetooth 5, dual-band WiFi and 4 G VoLTE.

Specifications

OS: Android 12 with 2 years of security updates

Storage: 64 GB ROM + Expandable up to 1 TB

Display: 6.5 inches with HD+

Front Camera: 8 MP

Rear Camera: 16MP + 2MP + 2MP

Battery: 5000mAh Lithium

Processor: Mediatek Helio G 37 Octa-core processor

Colours: Misty Silver, Slate Gray

ProsCons
Extendable storageScreen responds slowly
Dual SIM both NanoAverage display & lacks vibrancy
Fingerprint sensorAverage speaker
No bloatware 
MOTOROLA e32s (Misty Silver, 4GB RAM 64GB Storage)
21% off
10,250 12,999
2. MOTOROLA e40 4 GB RAM 64 GB Storage

Featuring a bezel-less IPS LCD display, the Moto e40 comes with a selfie-shooting 8MP camera making it the perfect phone for selfie-takers. Its 48 MP rear primary camera is no less and boasts features like LED Flash, autofocus, exposure, ISO control, HDR mode, and continuous shooting helping you capture beautiful images.

Specifications

OS: Android 11

Storage: 64 GB ROM + Expandable up to 1 TB

Display: 6.5 inches with HD+

Front Camera: 8 MP

Rear Camera: 48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP

Battery: 5000 mAh Lithium

Processor: UNISOC T700 Octa-core processor

Colours: Carbon Gray, Pink Clay

ProsCons
Dedicated Google Assistant KeyAndroid 11 OS
Fingerprint sensor in the rearNo fast charging
Bigger displayNo FHD+ display
Longer battery lifeNo 5 G support
Splashproof 
MOTOROLA e40 (Carbon Gray, 4GB RAM 64GB Storage)
16% off
10,040 11,999
3. MOTOROLA g31 4 GB RAM 64 GB Storage

Motorola g31 is another mobile phone with a selfie-shooting lens but accompanied by a better rear camera. With a great display and long-lasting battery life, it’s the right pick for movie lovers and gamers. The triple camera setup on the rear helps you take great pictures irrespective of lighting conditions. It also has a 6 GB variant with 124 GB storage for a little higher price.

Specifications

OS: Android 11

Storage: 64 GB ROM + Expandable up to 1 TB

Display: 6.47 inches with Full HD+ AMOLED

Front Camera: 13 MP

Rear Camera: 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP

Battery: 5000 mAh Lithium-Polymer

Processor: Mediatek Helio G 85 Octa-core processor

Colours: Baby Blue, Meteorite Grey

ProsCons
Great camera performanceAndroid 11
13 MP selfie-shooting lensA slower refresh rate of 60 Hz
AMOLED DisplaySingle speaker
Stock Android 
All-rounder 
MOTOROLA g31 (Baby Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
11% off
13,339 14,999
4. MOTOROLA g22 4 GB RAM 64 GB Storage

With a quad camera setup on the rear and a 16 MP front camera, the Moto g22 flaunts a 6.5 inches LCD display with thin bezels on the side. You can take great pictures with its setup of a 50 MP main camera, 8 MP wide-angle camera, and 2 MP depth and macro cameras each. It supports both face unlock and fingerprint unlock with the latter’s sensors on the side.

Specifications

OS: Android 12 + three years of security updates

Storage: 64 GB ROM + Expandable up to 1 TB

Display: 6.5 inches with HD+

Front Camera: 16 MP

Rear Camera: 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP

Battery: 5000 mAh Lithium Ion

Processor: Mediatek Helio G37 Octa-core processor

Colours: Cosmic Black, Iceberg Blue, Mint Green

ProsCons
20 W Fast chargingBloatware
Quad cameraNo IP rating
Android 12 
Soft edges 
Dual SIM + micro SD slots 
MOTOROLA Moto g22 (Cosmic Black, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
23% off
10,770 13,999
5. MOTOROLA G 40 Fusion 4 GB RAM 64 GB Storage

Moto G 40 Fusion stays true to its name with a fusion of amazing features. It has an incredibly stylish design with 6.8 inches Max Vision display to watch movies and play games. It has a long-lasting battery life of 54 hours on a single full charge. It comes with a triple camera setup in the rear accompanied by an auto flash, zoom, face detection and touch-to-focus.

Specifications

OS: Android 11

Storage: 64 GB ROM + Expendable up to 1 TB

Display: 6.78 inches with Full HD+

Front Camera: 16 MP

Rear Camera: 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MBattery: 6000 mAh Lithium Ion

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 732 G Octa-core processor

Colours: Frosted Champagne, Dynamic Gray

ProsCons
120 Hz Refresh RateAndroid 11
Stock AndroidNo dedicated micro SD slot
Longer Battery Life of 54 hoursBit heavy: 225 gms
Fast Charging 
Max Vision Display 
MOTOROLA G40 Fusion (Frosted Champagne, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
30% off
13,990 19,999
6. MOTO g51 5 G 4 GB RAM 64 GB Storage

If you are looking for a 5 G smartphone with a superfast processor, the Moto g51 5 G is the one for you. You can multitask and run many apps in the background thanks to its Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus processor. You can take perfect shots in any light setting with its 50 MP triple camera setup. You can watch movies, and videos and play games with its ultra wide-immersive screen and full HD+ display.

Specifications

OS: Android 11 but upgradable

Storage: 64 GB ROM + Expendable up to 512 GB

Display: 6.8 inches with Full HD+

Front Camera: 13 MP

Rear Camera: 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP

Battery: 5000 mAh Lithium Polymer

Processor: Snapdragon 480 Plus Octa-core processor

Colours: Indigo Blue, Bright Silver

ProsCons
5 GWeighs 420 gms
Superfast processorNo dedicated micro SD slot
Ultra wide-immersive screenAndroid 11
120 Hz refresh rate 
  
Motorola Moto g51 5G (RAM-4GB,Internal Memory-64GB, Color-Indigo Blue)
17% off
14,990 17,999
7. MOTOROLA g52 4 GB RAM 64 GB Storage

Moto g52 has the thinnest bezels for a maximum viewing area with a pOLED display for a more immersive experience. Weighing just 169 grams, it’s the lightest phone in the 4 GB RAM segment. It has stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos for better audio clarity even with high volumes. It’s designed for music lovers who can immerse themselves in the multidimensional sound as they enjoy their favourite music.

Specifications

OS: Android 12

Storage: 64 GB ROM + Expendable up to 1 TB

Display: 6.6 inches with Full HD+

Front Camera: 16 MP

Rear Camera: 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP

Battery: 5000mAh Lithium

Processor: Snapdragon 680 Octa-core processor

Colours: Charcoal Grey, Metallic White

ProsCons
Lightweight - 169 gmsNo dedicated micro SD slot
30 W Fast charging 
Stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos 
90 Hz pOLED display 
Slimmest phone 
Motorola g52 (Charcoal Grey, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
18% off
13,999 16,999
8. MOTOROLA g42 4 GB RAM 64 GB Storage

Moto g42 makes up for its small screen size of 6.47 inches with a stunning bezel-less AMOLED display. You can take great pictures with its 50 MP main camera and 8 MP ultra-wide angle camera. It has a stylish design with a stunning look that comes in two unique colours - metallic rose and atlantic green.

Specifications

OS: Android 12

Storage: 64 GB ROM + Expendable up to 1 TB

Display: 6.47 inches with Full HD+ AMOLED

Front Camera: 16 MP

Rear Camera: 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP

Battery: 5000mAh Lithium Polymer

Processor: Snapdragon 680 Octa-core processor

Colours: Metallic Rose, Atlantic Green

ProsCons
Lightweight - 175 gNo dedicated micro SD slot
Fast chargingNo 5 G
AMOLED Displaylow refresh rate of 60 Hz
Stereo Speakers 
Motorola g42 (Metallic Rose, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
13% off
14,790 16,990
Best 3 features for consumers

ProductFeature - 1Feature - 2Feature - 3
MOTOROLA e32s 4 GB RAM 64 GB StorageNo bloatwareAffordable priceStylish back panel
OTOROLA e40 4 GB RAM 64 GB StorageGood displayStock AndroidLong-lasting battery
MOTOROLA g31 4 GB RAM 64 GB StorageAll-rounderGreat displayGreat camera setup
MOTOROLA g22 4 GB RAM 64 GB StorageQuad camera20 W Fast chargingAndroid 12 + three years of security updates
MOTOROLA G 40 Fusion 4 GB RAM 64 GB Storage54 hours long battery lifeMax Vision display120 Hz refresh rate
MOTO g51 5 G 4 GB RAM 64 GB StorageSnapdragon 480 Pro Octa-core processor5 GUltra wide-immersive screen
MOTOROLA g52 4 GB RAM 64 GB StoragepOLED 90 Hz FHD+ display30 W Fast chargingStereo speakers
MOTOROLA g42 4 GB RAM 64 GB StorageAMOLED DisplayStereo speakersAcrylic glass finish

Best value for money

The Moto g22 is the one Motorola 4 GB RAM mobile phone that provides value for money. You get the latest Android OS version with 3 years of security updates, fast charging, a 50 MP quad camera and a 16 MP selfie camera - all for approximately Rs. 10,000. The official price is Rs. 13,999, but you can grab it for around 10 K during the festive seasons.

Best overall

The Moto G 40 Fusion is the best overall product among the above list of Motorola 4 GB RAM mobile phones. It has a long-lasting battery life, a superfast processor, a max vision display and great front and back cameras. Although the official price is Rs. 16,999, you can get it easily for Rs. 15,000 during Amazon sales.

How to find Motorola 4 GB RAM mobile phones?

Choosing the right smartphone can be daunting with so many options out there. Name your budget and you will find at least a hundred options.Apart from your budget, you need to consider your use cases too. What do you do most with your phone? Do you watch a lot of movies, take pictures, listen to music, play games, use a bunch of apps, store documents, use 2 SIMs, etc? Consider these factors and you will get an idea of the specifications that you require. Before buying, check out the reviews, compare the pros and cons, and choose the one that most suits your needs and is within your budget.

Price of Motorola 4 GB RAM mobile phones at a glance:

ProductPrice in Rs
MOTOROLA e32s 4GB RAM 64GB Storage9,999
MOTOROLA e40 4GB RAM 64GB Storage10,050
MOTOROLA g31 4GB RAM 64GB Storage13,349
MOTOROLA g22 4GB RAM 64GB Storage10,640
MOTOROLA G40 Fusion 4GB RAM 64GB Storage13,990
MOTO g51 5G 4GB RAM 64GB Storage14,890
MOTOROLA g52 4GB RAM 64GB Storage15,790
MOTOROLA g42 4GB RAM 64GB Storage14,790

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

Best Motorola 4 GB RAM mobile phones

Is 4 GB RAM enough for a smartphone?

That depends on what you use your phone the most for. A 4GB RAM is quite sufficient for using daily apps, and social media and running your phone smoothly.
 

How much external memory will I need?

That depends on how much storage space you need. While most of the Motorola 4 GB RAM mobile phones have a storage space of 64 GB, you can easily extend it up to 1 TB using a micro SD card.

Which processor should I look for - Snapdragon or MediaTek?

Generally, Snapdragon processors are better than MediaTek but their cost is higher too. Snapdragon processors have better graphics capability making them most suitable for gaming.

 

