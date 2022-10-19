Motorola 6 GB RAM mobile phones in India: Buying guide

Motorola 6GB RAM mobile phones offer smooth performance.
If classic, stylish and HD is your definition of a phone, look no further than these best Motorola phones with 6 GB RAM.Motorola is famous for its latest updates and high-quality camera phones. This time they have come up with the best-in-class phones with 6 GB RAM. These popular phones have a high-resolution camera, HD screen, and stereo speakers. You can enjoy playing games and streaming videos without worrying about the battery. This list of the best Motorola 6 GB RAM phones has 4 G and 5 G. Performance and Motorola go hand in hand. Here you will find the top-performing Motorola 6 GB RAM phones.
1. Motorola G 60
Motorola G 60 is an ultra-affordable phone with 6 GB RAM. Plus, it comes with amazing features at this price, like a high-resolution sensor display, quad-function camera, and Android 11. With 128 GB internal storage and expandable memory of up to 1 TB, you get ample space to store your data and files. A fast Snapdragon processor and stock Android experience at this price is a steal deal.
Specifications
ROM: 128 GB
Operating System: Android 11
Cellular Technology: 4 G
Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 732 G Processor
Special Feature: Ultra High-Resolution Quad Function Camera
Colours Available: Moonless
|Pros
|Cons
|High resolution sensor HDR display
|The battery gets exhausted quickly
|Long-lasting battery
|
|The good quality selfie camera
|
|ThinkShield for mobile safety
|
|Fast processor
|
2. Motorola G 40 Fusion
With a stylish design, the latest processor, 4 G connectivity, and quad-pixel technology, Motorola G 40 Fusion has it all. The cherry on top is a 6000 mAh battery to let you enjoy the hassle-free experience of using Android 11. Thighs phone is designed to give you a fast and seamless experience of switching between apps. Overall Motorola G 40 Fusion with 6 GB RAM is a package at an affordable price.
Specifications
ROM: 128 GB
Operating System: Android 11
Cellular Technology: 4 G
Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 732 G
Special Feature: Quad Pixel Technology
Colours Available: Dynamic Gray
|Pros
|Cons
|Long-lasting battery
|Slow processor
|Good camera quality
|
|High-resolution display
|
|Fast charging
|
|Ample storage
|
3. Motorola g31
Motorola is known for excellent mid-range phones, and the G 31 is one of them. It has the high-end tech, like a quad-function camera and an AMOLED FHD+ display. The phone's OS, Android 11, is paired with a Mediatek processor to give you a smooth and fast mobile experience. You can click beautiful selfies with a 13 MP front camera, and the triple rear camera lets you shoot videos with details. Motorola G 31 is the best option if you are looking for a 6 GB RAM phone at an affordable price.
Specifications
ROM: 128 GB
Operating System: Android 11
Cellular Technology: 4G
Processor: Mediatek Helio G85 Processor
Special Feature: FHD+ display, water-repellent design
Colours Available: Meteorite Gray
|Pros
|Cons
|Quad function camera
|Phone overheats
|Mediatek processor
|
|HD+ display
|
|Long-lasting battery
|
4. Motorola g52
Are you looking for a slim phone in splendid colour with the latest Android?Look no further; Motorola G 52 is your best bet. It has stereo speakers and an HD+ display to give extravagant gaming and video-calling experience. It is paired with Snapdragon 680 processor for smooth mobile operation. You can do all of it without worrying about the battery getting exhausted.
Specifications
ROM: 128 GB
Operating System: Android 12
Cellular Technology: 4 G
Processor: Snapdragon 680
Special Feature: Stereo speakers
Colours Available: Metallic white
|Pros
|Cons
|Slim and lightweight design
|The camera quality is not good
|OLED HD+ display
|
|Water repellent design
|
5. Motorola Moto G 71
Moto G 71 is a budget 5 G phone that offers fantastic features. 5 G connectivity at this price is a bonus point. It also has a high-resolution responsive AMOLED display. You can experience impeccable browsing and video streaming with a fast Snapdragon processor. It comes with a turbocharger to charge your mobile in a jiffy—overall an affordable 5 G phone with 6 GB RAM.
Specifications
ROM: 128 GB
Operating System: Android 11
Cellular Technology: 5 G
Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Processor
Special Feature: AMOLED display
Colours Available: Neptune green
|Pros
|Cons
|Fast processor
|Phone buffering
|High-resolution
|
|Clear images
|
|Turbocharger
|
6. Motorola Moto g82
Looking to upgrade your phone to 5 G connectivity?Motorola got you covered with G 82. That too at an affordable price. With Motorola G 82, you get high-quality sound and a pOLED display to enjoy your video streaming time. Plus, you get a fast processor with the latest Android version. The 50 MP OIS camera lets you click out-of-world pictures and share them seamlessly. Motorola G 82 is one of the premium phones with 6 GB RAM.
Specifications
ROM: 128 GB
Operating System: Android 12.0
Cellular Technology: 5 G
Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5 G
Special Feature: pOLED display, Stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos
Colours Available: Meteorite Gray, White Lily
|Pros
|Cons
|High-quality speakers
|Low battery life
|Water-repellent design
|
|Latest Android
|
|Brilliant display
|
|50 MP OIS camera
|
Best 3 features for consumers
|Product
|Feature - 1
|Feature - 2
|Feature - 3
|Motorola G60
|Battery Capacity in mAh - 6000
|Display - 6 .78" Full HD+ display
|Camera - rear 108 MP+8MP+2MP front 32 MP
|Motorola G40 Fusion
|Battery Capacity in mAh - 6000
|Display -6 .8" HDR 10
|Camera - rear 64 MP+8MP+2MP front 16 MP
|Motorola g31
|Battery Capacity in mAh - 5000
|Display -6 .47" Full HD+ Display
|Camera - rear 50 MP+8MP+2MP front 13 MP
|Motorola g52
|Battery Capacity in mAh - 5000
|Display - 6.6" pOLED
|Camera - rear 50 MP+8MP+2MP front 16 MP
|Motorola Moto G71
|Battery Capacity in mAh - 5000
|Display - 6.6 inch Full HD
|Camera - rear 64 MP+8MP+2MP front 16 MP
|Motorola Moto g82
|Battery Capacity in mAh - 5000
|Display -6 .6" Full HD+
|Camera - rear 64 MP+8MP+2MP front 16 MP
Best value for money
Moto G 71 is the best value-for-money phone with 6 GB RAM. It offers the latest 5 G connectivity with other excellent high-end tech. It is also a good option for people who are always on the go, as it comes with a turbocharger. Moto G 71 has India's first Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5 G with 13 5 G Bands processor that offers smooth operation. So it without a doubt provides the best features at this price.
Best overall
Moto G 82 has a 120 Hz 10-bit pOLED display to give you a better visual experience. It is paired with a 6.6" full HD screen and high quality so that you can have an out-of-the-world video streaming experience. The 50 MP OIS (optical image stabilisation) lets you shoot videos on the go without compromising the quality. All these extravagant features make Moto G 82 the best Motorola phone with 6 GB RAM.
How to find Motorola 6 GB RAM mobile phones?
Two factors play an important role in deciding the perfect Motorola 6 GB phone.
Budget
What is your budget? Do you want basic features at an affordable price? Or can you splurge a little more to get advanced features?
However, Motorola offers phones at a wide range of prices. The Motorola 6 GB RAM phones are available from RS. 14000 to Rs. 22000. So there is definitely a phone for every budget.
Features
What are you looking for in a phone? Do you want to upgrade to 5 G?
Do you need a good battery life? Do you want a large screen?
Do you want a good camera quality? Does a slimmer and more stylish phone attract you?
When deciding the budget for Motorola 6 GB RAM phone, you should consider these questions. Knowing your needs will narrow your search and help you find the best Motorola phone.
Price of Motorola 6 GB RAM mobile phones at a glance :
|Product
|Price in Rs
|Motorola G60
|15,999
|Motorola G40 Fusion
|14,680
|Motorola g31
|13,999
|Motorola g52
|19,490
|Motorola Moto G71
|18,990
|Motorola Moto g82
|28,999
