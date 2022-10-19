Motorola 6 GB RAM mobile phones in India: Buying guide

Motorola 6GB RAM mobile phones offer smooth performance.

If classic, stylish and HD is your definition of a phone, look no further than these best Motorola phones with 6 GB RAM.Motorola is famous for its latest updates and high-quality camera phones. This time they have come up with the best-in-class phones with 6 GB RAM. These popular phones have a high-resolution camera, HD screen, and stereo speakers. You can enjoy playing games and streaming videos without worrying about the battery. This list of the best Motorola 6 GB RAM phones has 4 G and 5 G. Performance and Motorola go hand in hand. Here you will find the top-performing Motorola 6 GB RAM phones. 1. Motorola G 60 Motorola G 60 is an ultra-affordable phone with 6 GB RAM. Plus, it comes with amazing features at this price, like a high-resolution sensor display, quad-function camera, and Android 11. With 128 GB internal storage and expandable memory of up to 1 TB, you get ample space to store your data and files. A fast Snapdragon processor and stock Android experience at this price is a steal deal. Specifications ROM: 128 GB Operating System: Android 11 Cellular Technology: 4 G Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 732 G Processor Special Feature: Ultra High-Resolution Quad Function Camera Colours Available: Moonless

Pros Cons High resolution sensor HDR display The battery gets exhausted quickly Long-lasting battery The good quality selfie camera ThinkShield for mobile safety Fast processor

2. Motorola G 40 Fusion With a stylish design, the latest processor, 4 G connectivity, and quad-pixel technology, Motorola G 40 Fusion has it all. The cherry on top is a 6000 mAh battery to let you enjoy the hassle-free experience of using Android 11. Thighs phone is designed to give you a fast and seamless experience of switching between apps. Overall Motorola G 40 Fusion with 6 GB RAM is a package at an affordable price. Specifications ROM: 128 GB Operating System: Android 11 Cellular Technology: 4 G Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 732 G Special Feature: Quad Pixel Technology Colours Available: Dynamic Gray

Pros Cons Long-lasting battery Slow processor Good camera quality High-resolution display Fast charging Ample storage

3. Motorola g31 Motorola is known for excellent mid-range phones, and the G 31 is one of them. It has the high-end tech, like a quad-function camera and an AMOLED FHD+ display. The phone's OS, Android 11, is paired with a Mediatek processor to give you a smooth and fast mobile experience. You can click beautiful selfies with a 13 MP front camera, and the triple rear camera lets you shoot videos with details. Motorola G 31 is the best option if you are looking for a 6 GB RAM phone at an affordable price. Specifications ROM: 128 GB Operating System: Android 11 Cellular Technology: 4G Processor: Mediatek Helio G85 Processor Special Feature: FHD+ display, water-repellent design Colours Available: Meteorite Gray

Pros Cons Quad function camera Phone overheats Mediatek processor HD+ display Long-lasting battery

4. Motorola g52 Are you looking for a slim phone in splendid colour with the latest Android?Look no further; Motorola G 52 is your best bet. It has stereo speakers and an HD+ display to give extravagant gaming and video-calling experience. It is paired with Snapdragon 680 processor for smooth mobile operation. You can do all of it without worrying about the battery getting exhausted. Specifications ROM: 128 GB Operating System: Android 12 Cellular Technology: 4 G Processor: Snapdragon 680 Special Feature: Stereo speakers Colours Available: Metallic white

Pros Cons Slim and lightweight design The camera quality is not good OLED HD+ display Water repellent design

5. Motorola Moto G 71 Moto G 71 is a budget 5 G phone that offers fantastic features. 5 G connectivity at this price is a bonus point. It also has a high-resolution responsive AMOLED display. You can experience impeccable browsing and video streaming with a fast Snapdragon processor. It comes with a turbocharger to charge your mobile in a jiffy—overall an affordable 5 G phone with 6 GB RAM. Specifications ROM: 128 GB Operating System: Android 11 Cellular Technology: 5 G Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Processor Special Feature: AMOLED display Colours Available: Neptune green

Pros Cons Fast processor Phone buffering High-resolution Clear images Turbocharger

6. Motorola Moto g82 Looking to upgrade your phone to 5 G connectivity?Motorola got you covered with G 82. That too at an affordable price. With Motorola G 82, you get high-quality sound and a pOLED display to enjoy your video streaming time. Plus, you get a fast processor with the latest Android version. The 50 MP OIS camera lets you click out-of-world pictures and share them seamlessly. Motorola G 82 is one of the premium phones with 6 GB RAM. Specifications ROM: 128 GB Operating System: Android 12.0 Cellular Technology: 5 G Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5 G Special Feature: pOLED display, Stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos Colours Available: Meteorite Gray, White Lily

Pros Cons High-quality speakers Low battery life Water-repellent design Latest Android Brilliant display 50 MP OIS camera

Best 3 features for consumers

Product Feature - 1 Feature - 2 Feature - 3 Motorola G60 Battery Capacity in mAh - 6000 Display - 6 .78" Full HD+ display Camera - rear 108 MP+8MP+2MP front 32 MP Motorola G40 Fusion Battery Capacity in mAh - 6000 Display -6 .8" HDR 10 Camera - rear 64 MP+8MP+2MP front 16 MP Motorola g31 Battery Capacity in mAh - 5000 Display -6 .47" Full HD+ Display Camera - rear 50 MP+8MP+2MP front 13 MP Motorola g52 Battery Capacity in mAh - 5000 Display - 6.6" pOLED Camera - rear 50 MP+8MP+2MP front 16 MP Motorola Moto G71 Battery Capacity in mAh - 5000 Display - 6.6 inch Full HD Camera - rear 64 MP+8MP+2MP front 16 MP Motorola Moto g82 Battery Capacity in mAh - 5000 Display -6 .6" Full HD+ Camera - rear 64 MP+8MP+2MP front 16 MP

Best value for money Moto G 71 is the best value-for-money phone with 6 GB RAM. It offers the latest 5 G connectivity with other excellent high-end tech. It is also a good option for people who are always on the go, as it comes with a turbocharger. Moto G 71 has India's first Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5 G with 13 5 G Bands processor that offers smooth operation. So it without a doubt provides the best features at this price. Best overall Moto G 82 has a 120 Hz 10-bit pOLED display to give you a better visual experience. It is paired with a 6.6" full HD screen and high quality so that you can have an out-of-the-world video streaming experience. The 50 MP OIS (optical image stabilisation) lets you shoot videos on the go without compromising the quality. All these extravagant features make Moto G 82 the best Motorola phone with 6 GB RAM. How to find Motorola 6 GB RAM mobile phones? Two factors play an important role in deciding the perfect Motorola 6 GB phone. Budget What is your budget? Do you want basic features at an affordable price? Or can you splurge a little more to get advanced features? However, Motorola offers phones at a wide range of prices. The Motorola 6 GB RAM phones are available from RS. 14000 to Rs. 22000. So there is definitely a phone for every budget. Features What are you looking for in a phone? Do you want to upgrade to 5 G? Do you need a good battery life? Do you want a large screen? Do you want a good camera quality? Does a slimmer and more stylish phone attract you? When deciding the budget for Motorola 6 GB RAM phone, you should consider these questions. Knowing your needs will narrow your search and help you find the best Motorola phone. Price of Motorola 6 GB RAM mobile phones at a glance :

Product Price in Rs Motorola G60 15,999 Motorola G40 Fusion 14,680 Motorola g31 13,999 Motorola g52 19,490 Motorola Moto G71 18,990 Motorola Moto g82 28,999