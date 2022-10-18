Best Motorola 128 GB internal memory mobile phones that are a must buy

Is 128 GB storage enough for a phone?
For most casual smartphone users, 64 GB of phone memory is enough. Many prefer to opt for 256 GB phones based on their usage.
The world of mobile phones continues to evolve and change throughout the years. New models with better features and specifications replace older models. Upgraded features like better battery life, higher memory, increased RAM, etc., are some of the top features that you must look out for.
So, if you are looking to upgrade your phone, you can invest in a mobile phone with 128 GB internal memory. More memory allows you to carry more files and download more apps on the phone, making your everyday tasks easier. In this segment, Motorola mobile phones have been a game changer.
Top 10 best Motorola 128 GB internal memory mobile phones
1.Motorola g52
Motorola G52 offers a super smooth 90 Hz pOLED screen, fast charging support of 33 W, a lightweight body, long-lasting battery life, NFC support, stereo speakers, a premium design, and decent cameras. It is available for ₹16999. Enjoy lag-free gameplay and workflow on the Motorola G52. Furthermore, you can expand the internal storage up to 1 TB by using a microSD card to store plenty of data on this phone. Multitasking is made easy with this phone's efficient Snapdragon 680 processor.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Good cameras
|Night mode needs improvement
|Smooth 90 Hz pOLED display
|4G smartphone
|33 W charging support
|Not apt for gaming
|Long-lasting battery life
2. Motorola G60
Motorola G60 comes with a 108 MP camera, 120 Hz punch-hole display with a notch, Snapdragon 732G chipset, 6000 mAh battery, and Android 11 at just ₹18,989. Thanks to the large volume of ultra pixels and the camera's light sensitivity, you can capture sharp and bright pictures even in bad lighting conditions. You can enjoy the thrill of two perspectives with the 8 MP macro and ultra-wide sensor on the Moto G60.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Long battery life
|No AMOLED panel
|Effective performance
|Slow charging
|Large 120 Hz display
|Camera needs optimization
|Decent audio
3. Motorola Moto G71 5G
This Motorola G71 mobile phone lets you play online games smoothly and lag-free. In addition to having a powerful mid-range chipset, 13 5G bands, 4X4 MIMO Carrier Aggregation, excellent camera placement, a bright AMOLED display, and no ads in the user interface, Motorola Moto G71 5G boasts a well-designed camera layout. The phone also boasts a 33 W fast charging feature.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Pure Android 11 OS
|No additional storage
|33W rapid charging
|Cannot capture 4K footage
|NFC and 5G connectivity are built-in
|lacks HDR higher refresh rate
|OLED display
|No stereo speakers
4. MOTOROLA Edge 20 Fusion
Despite being a mid-range device, this device handles most tasks with grace. A wide-angle lens helps include much more in the frame with the Motorola Edge Fusion '20s 108 MP Quad Function Camera. A macro vision lens lets you get up close and personal with your subject. There is a built-in storage capacity of 128 GB. After charging the phone for 10 minutes, you can enjoy up to 12 hours of battery life. The 5000 mAh battery provides up to 12 hours of power.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Good for daylight photography
|Night photography could be improved
|Clean software
|Display could be brighter
|Decent performance
|Lacks stereo speakers
5. MOTOROLA g31
The Motorola G31 has a beautiful OLED display and a good stock experience. With brightness up to 700 nits and an FHD+ resolution, you'll be able to enjoy sharp, crisp, and clear content on this phone every day. Featuring a 50 MP primary camera with Quad Pixels, you'll be able to take clear, vivid pictures no matter the lighting of your environment.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|OLED display
|Outdated processor
|Good camera setup
|Low refresh rate
|Clean Android stock
|Camera needs optimization
|Solid battery life
|Single speaker
6. MOTOROLA G40 Fusion
Moto G40 Fusion features fast processing speeds, a long battery life, and a beautiful design. With its 17.2 cm (6.8) Max Vision display, the device is a pleasure to use for viewing videos, playing games, and browsing the Internet. The large 6000 mAh battery powers the device for a maximum playback time of 54 hours per charge, so you won't have to worry about low battery warnings.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Long-lasting battery
|Slow charging
|Clean software
|Thick and heavy
|120Hz HRR display
|Solid hardware
7. Motorola Edge 30
Its elegant design and sleek appearance make the Motorola Edge 30 easy to like. Enjoy brilliant visuals with a fast refresh rate of 144 Hz and a pOLED display. Aside from its excellent performance and incredible storage capacity, this phone features 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, so you'll be able to store everything you need.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Long battery life
|Cameras need tweaking
|Respectable performance
|Heavy and poor design
|120 Hz display is excellent
8. Motorola Moto g82
The Moto G82 5G's brilliant pOLED display provides excellent picture quality with out-of-this-world visuals. Additionally, this phone has a 120 Hz refresh rate, allowing you to elevate your productivity because of its fluid performance.You can capture stunning images with fantastic clarity thanks to the 50 MP OIS and 8 MP two-in-one camera. Moreover, the Snapdragon 695 5G and 6 GB of RAM enhance the performance of this phone.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Solid battery life
|Decent cameras
|120Hz pOLED display
|Only 30W charging support
|Pure stock Android experience
|Plastic build
|Excellent speaker quality
9.MOTOROLA Edge 20 Pro
The Motorola edge pro features an ultra-high-resolution sensor with 108 MP for taking realistic photos. With Ultra Pixel technology that supports nine times the light sensitivity, you can take crisp images no matter the lighting condition.The Motorola Edge 20 Pro is among the best under 40k smartphones.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|144 Hz refresh rate
|No SD card slot
|OLED display
|No stereo speakers
|Powerful Snapdragon 870 SoC
|Night photography needs optimization
|30 W fast charging
|No 3.5mm audio jack
10. Motorola Moto g82 5G
Embrace excellence effortlessly thanks to the Moto G82 5G's many incredible features that will mesmerize you into an extraordinary world. Thanks to its brilliant pOLED display, this device can offer you out-of-this-world visuals.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|120 Hz pOLED display
|Camera needs improvement
|Solid battery life
|Low build quality
|Good speaker quality
|Only 30W charging support
|Stock Android
Best features of Motorola 128G internal memory mobile phones
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Motorola g52
|Good Cameras
|Smooth 90Hz pOLED display
|Long Battery Life
|MOTOROLA G60
|Long Battery Life
|Effective Performance
|Large 120Hz display
|Motorola Moto G71 5G
|33W rapid charging
|5G connectivity
|OLED display
|MOTOROLA Edge 20 Fusion
|Good for daylight photography
|Clean software
|Decent performance
|MOTOROLA g31
|Good Camera Setup
|OLED display
|Solid Battery Life
|MOTOROLA G40 Fusion
|120Hz HRR display
|Long-lasting battery
|Clean software
|Motorola Edge 30
|Long battery life
|Respectable performance
|120Hz display is excellent
|Motorola Moto g82
|Solid Battery Life
|120Hz pOLED Display
|Pure Stock Android Experience
|MOTOROLA Edge 20 Pro
|OLED Display
|30W Fast Charging
|144Hz Refresh Rate
|Motorola Moto g82 5G
|120Hz pOLED display
|Solid Battery Life
|Excellent Speaker Quality
Best value for money
Motorola Moto G71 smartphone with 5G connectivity is the best value-for-money phone on the list. It has a vast internal memory of 128 GB and is known for its great cameras and battery life. Moto G71 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, which gives exceptional performance in all aspects, including gaming, multitasking and high-end photography.
Best overall product
The Motorola Edge 20 Pro is the best overall product on the market. It has a large display, good battery life, a great camera and a fast processor. The only downside is that it does not support wireless charging. The phone has many great features that come with it, which makes it one of the most desired phones.
How to find the perfect Motorola 128 GB internal memory mobile phone?
One thing that will help you decide which phone is right for you is its features and specifications. If you want specific features such as 5G LTE connectivity and better resolution displays, many brands offer these features. Motorola phones have always been popular because they offer great features at affordable prices, making them an excellent choice for anyone looking for a new phone.
Best Motorola 128 GB internal memory mobile phone price list
|S.no
|Motorola 128 GB internal memory phone
|Prices
|1.
|Motorola g52
|RS 16999
|2.
|MOTOROLA G60
|RS 18,989
|3.
|Motorola Moto G71 5G
|RS 19,990
|4.
|MOTOROLA Edge 20 Fusion
|RS 25990
|5.
|MOTOROLA g31
|RS 14399
|6.
|MOTOROLA G40 Fusion
|RS 15589
|7.
|Motorola Edge 30
|RS 30690
|8.
|Motorola Moto g82
|RS 22490
|9.
|MOTOROLA Edge 20 Pro
|RS 32999
|10.
|Motorola Moto g82 5G
|RS 23069
