Best Motorola 128 GB internal memory mobile phones that are a must buy

The world of mobile phones continues to evolve and change throughout the years. New models with better features and specifications replace older models. Upgraded features like better battery life, higher memory, increased RAM, etc., are some of the top features that you must look out for. So, if you are looking to upgrade your phone, you can invest in a mobile phone with 128 GB internal memory. More memory allows you to carry more files and download more apps on the phone, making your everyday tasks easier. In this segment, Motorola mobile phones have been a game changer. Top 10 best Motorola 128 GB internal memory mobile phones 1.Motorola g52 Motorola G52 offers a super smooth 90 Hz pOLED screen, fast charging support of 33 W, a lightweight body, long-lasting battery life, NFC support, stereo speakers, a premium design, and decent cameras. It is available for ₹16999. Enjoy lag-free gameplay and workflow on the Motorola G52. Furthermore, you can expand the internal storage up to 1 TB by using a microSD card to store plenty of data on this phone. Multitasking is made easy with this phone's efficient Snapdragon 680 processor. Specifications RAM: ‎6 GB

Internal storage: 128 GB

Front camera: 16 MP

Rear camera: 50 MP +8 MP +2 MP

Screen size: 6.6 inches

Other display features ‎: Wireless

Processor: Snapdragon 680

Audio Jack: ‎2.5 mm

Battery power: ‎5000

Pros Cons Good cameras Night mode needs improvement Smooth 90 Hz pOLED display 4G smartphone 33 W charging support Not apt for gaming Long-lasting battery life

2. Motorola G60 Motorola G60 comes with a 108 MP camera, 120 Hz punch-hole display with a notch, Snapdragon 732G chipset, 6000 mAh battery, and Android 11 at just ₹18,989. Thanks to the large volume of ultra pixels and the camera's light sensitivity, you can capture sharp and bright pictures even in bad lighting conditions. You can enjoy the thrill of two perspectives with the 8 MP macro and ultra-wide sensor on the Moto G60. Specifications Display: 6.78-inch, 1080 x 2400 pixels, 120 Hz refresh rate, IPS LCD, 450 nits, HDR10

Rear camera: 108 MP main+ 5 MP macro + 2 MP depth

Front camera: 32 MP; 1080p60fps

Processor: Snapdragon 732G

Battery: 6000 mAh with 20 W fast charging

Memory: 6 GB RAM+ 128 GB storage

Software: Android 11

Pros Cons Long battery life No AMOLED panel Effective performance Slow charging Large 120 Hz display Camera needs optimization Decent audio

3. Motorola Moto G71 5G This Motorola G71 mobile phone lets you play online games smoothly and lag-free. In addition to having a powerful mid-range chipset, 13 5G bands, 4X4 MIMO Carrier Aggregation, excellent camera placement, a bright AMOLED display, and no ads in the user interface, Motorola Moto G71 5G boasts a well-designed camera layout. The phone also boasts a 33 W fast charging feature. Specifications Display: 6.4 inches AMOLED

Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695

Software: Android v11

RAM & ROM: 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage

Selfie camera: 16 MP

Rear camera: 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP

Battery: 5000 mAh

Pros Cons Pure Android 11 OS No additional storage 33W rapid charging Cannot capture 4K footage NFC and 5G connectivity are built-in lacks HDR higher refresh rate OLED display No stereo speakers

4. MOTOROLA Edge 20 Fusion Despite being a mid-range device, this device handles most tasks with grace. A wide-angle lens helps include much more in the frame with the Motorola Edge Fusion '20s 108 MP Quad Function Camera. A macro vision lens lets you get up close and personal with your subject. There is a built-in storage capacity of 128 GB. After charging the phone for 10 minutes, you can enjoy up to 12 hours of battery life. The 5000 mAh battery provides up to 12 hours of power. Specifications RAM: 6 GB

Front camera: 32 MP

Rear camera: 108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP

Battery: 5000 mAh

Processor: MediaTek dimensity 800U MT6853V

Display: 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)

Pros Cons Good for daylight photography Night photography could be improved Clean software Display could be brighter Decent performance Lacks stereo speakers

5. MOTOROLA g31 The Motorola G31 has a beautiful OLED display and a good stock experience. With brightness up to 700 nits and an FHD+ resolution, you'll be able to enjoy sharp, crisp, and clear content on this phone every day. Featuring a 50 MP primary camera with Quad Pixels, you'll be able to take clear, vivid pictures no matter the lighting of your environment. Specifications Display: 6.4 inches, LCD, 60 Hz refresh rate,

CPU: MediaTek helio G85

RAM: 4/6 GB LPDDR4x

Front camera: 13 MP; 1080P 30FPS

Rear cameras: 50 MP Main camera + 8 MP ultrawide lens + 2 MP Macro lens;

Storage: 64/128 GB eMCP

Battery: 5000mAh with 20 W fast charging

Pros Cons OLED display Outdated processor Good camera setup Low refresh rate Clean Android stock Camera needs optimization Solid battery life Single speaker

6. MOTOROLA G40 Fusion Moto G40 Fusion features fast processing speeds, a long battery life, and a beautiful design. With its 17.2 cm (6.8) Max Vision display, the device is a pleasure to use for viewing videos, playing games, and browsing the Internet. The large 6000 mAh battery powers the device for a maximum playback time of 54 hours per charge, so you won't have to worry about low battery warnings. Specifications Screen: 6.8-inch, IPS LCD

RAM: 6 GB

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G

Storage: 128 GB

Front camera: 16 MP

Rear cameras: 64 MP, 8 MP, 2 MP

Battery: 6000 mAh, 20 W charging

OS: Android 11

Pros Cons Long-lasting battery Slow charging Clean software Thick and heavy 120Hz HRR display Solid hardware

7. Motorola Edge 30 Its elegant design and sleek appearance make the Motorola Edge 30 easy to like. Enjoy brilliant visuals with a fast refresh rate of 144 Hz and a pOLED display. Aside from its excellent performance and incredible storage capacity, this phone features 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, so you'll be able to store everything you need. Specifications Display: 6.8 inches

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G

RAM: 4 GB

Front camera: 16 MP

Rear camera: 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP

Battery: 6000 mAh

Pros Cons Long battery life Cameras need tweaking Respectable performance Heavy and poor design 120 Hz display is excellent

8. Motorola Moto g82 The Moto G82 5G's brilliant pOLED display provides excellent picture quality with out-of-this-world visuals. Additionally, this phone has a 120 Hz refresh rate, allowing you to elevate your productivity because of its fluid performance.You can capture stunning images with fantastic clarity thanks to the 50 MP OIS and 8 MP two-in-one camera. Moreover, the Snapdragon 695 5G and 6 GB of RAM enhance the performance of this phone. Specifications Display: 6.60-inches FHD+ pOLED

Screen refresh rate: 120 Hz

OS: Android 12

Processor: Qualcomm SM6375 snapdragon 695 5G

Front camera: 16 MP

Rear cameras: 50 MP + 8 MP Ultra-Wide+ 2 MP Macro

Battery : 5,000 mAh

Pros Cons Solid battery life Decent cameras 120Hz pOLED display Only 30W charging support Pure stock Android experience Plastic build Excellent speaker quality

9.MOTOROLA Edge 20 Pro The Motorola edge pro features an ultra-high-resolution sensor with 108 MP for taking realistic photos. With Ultra Pixel technology that supports nine times the light sensitivity, you can take crisp images no matter the lighting condition.The Motorola Edge 20 Pro is among the best under 40k smartphones. Specifications Display: 6.67 inches FHD+ OLED

OS: Android 11

Processor: Qualcomm SM8250-AC Snapdragon 870 5G

Storage: 8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage

Rear cameras 108 MP + 16 MP+ 8 MP

Front amera: 32 MP

Battery: 4500 mAh

Pros Cons 144 Hz refresh rate No SD card slot OLED display No stereo speakers Powerful Snapdragon 870 SoC Night photography needs optimization 30 W fast charging No 3.5mm audio jack

10. Motorola Moto g82 5G Embrace excellence effortlessly thanks to the Moto G82 5G's many incredible features that will mesmerize you into an extraordinary world. Thanks to its brilliant pOLED display, this device can offer you out-of-this-world visuals. Specifications Display: 6.60-inches FHD+ pOLED

Processor: Qualcomm SM6375 snapdragon 695 5G

Front camera: 16 MP

Rear cameras: 50 MP, 8 MP, 2 MP

Battery: 5000 mAh

Pros Cons 120 Hz pOLED display Camera needs improvement Solid battery life Low build quality Good speaker quality Only 30W charging support Stock Android

Best features of Motorola 128G internal memory mobile phones

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Motorola g52 Good Cameras Smooth 90Hz pOLED display Long Battery Life MOTOROLA G60 Long Battery Life Effective Performance Large 120Hz display Motorola Moto G71 5G 33W rapid charging 5G connectivity OLED display MOTOROLA Edge 20 Fusion Good for daylight photography Clean software Decent performance MOTOROLA g31 Good Camera Setup OLED display Solid Battery Life MOTOROLA G40 Fusion 120Hz HRR display Long-lasting battery Clean software Motorola Edge 30 Long battery life Respectable performance 120Hz display is excellent Motorola Moto g82 Solid Battery Life 120Hz pOLED Display Pure Stock Android Experience MOTOROLA Edge 20 Pro OLED Display 30W Fast Charging 144Hz Refresh Rate Motorola Moto g82 5G 120Hz pOLED display Solid Battery Life Excellent Speaker Quality

Best value for money Motorola Moto G71 smartphone with 5G connectivity is the best value-for-money phone on the list. It has a vast internal memory of 128 GB and is known for its great cameras and battery life. Moto G71 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, which gives exceptional performance in all aspects, including gaming, multitasking and high-end photography. Best overall product The Motorola Edge 20 Pro is the best overall product on the market. It has a large display, good battery life, a great camera and a fast processor. The only downside is that it does not support wireless charging. The phone has many great features that come with it, which makes it one of the most desired phones. How to find the perfect Motorola 128 GB internal memory mobile phone? One thing that will help you decide which phone is right for you is its features and specifications. If you want specific features such as 5G LTE connectivity and better resolution displays, many brands offer these features. Motorola phones have always been popular because they offer great features at affordable prices, making them an excellent choice for anyone looking for a new phone. Best Motorola 128 GB internal memory mobile phone price list

S.no Motorola 128 GB internal memory phone Prices 1. Motorola g52 RS 16999 2. MOTOROLA G60 RS 18,989 3. Motorola Moto G71 5G RS 19,990 4. MOTOROLA Edge 20 Fusion RS 25990 5. MOTOROLA g31 RS 14399 6. MOTOROLA G40 Fusion RS 15589 7. Motorola Edge 30 RS 30690 8. Motorola Moto g82 RS 22490 9. MOTOROLA Edge 20 Pro RS 32999 10. Motorola Moto g82 5G RS 23069