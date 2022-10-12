Best 8 MP front camera phones: Now click insta-worthy selfies

What should one review before buying a smartphone?
Before buying a smartphone, one should check its technical specs such as the processor, speed, front camera, etc.
Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Valid Upto : 9 Mar 2023
Summary:
Smartphones are replacing heavyweight laptops for generic tasks. They are also beneficial for those who do vlogging or create video content. Thus, the front camera becomes an essential aspect for such people. According to research reports, the camera module market will grow from 31.5 billion USD in 2020 to 44.6 billion USD by 2025. It will bring a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. Let's dig into the best 8 MP front camera phones. Want to buy the best 8 MP front camera phone in 2022? We have compiled some of the best 8 MP front camera phones in 2022.
1. Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime
Apart from a very high customer rating and dot display, this smartphone features a MediaTek Helio G88 octa-core processor with HyperEngine 2.0 and a clock speed of 2.0 GHz.
Specifications
Brand name - Xiaomi
Weight – 192 grams
Size – 6.5 inches
Colour – Phantom Black
CPU – MediaTek Helio G88
RAM - 4 GB
Internal storage – 64 GB
Camera – 50MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP advanced AI imaging rear camera + 8 MP front camera
Operating System – Android MIUI 12.5
Warranty – 1-year manufacturer warranty
Battery – 6000 mAh lithium-polymer battery
|Pros
|Cons
|Excellent sound quality
|Storage is slightly less
|Good for content creation
|Powerful processor for multitasking
2. Samsung Galaxy M33 5G
It is a 5G phone with a high-quality front camera and features Exynos 1280 octa-core processor. It has a 50MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP AI rear camera and 8 MP front camera. It also comes with Power Cool and intelligent voice focus technologies. It also packs massive internal storage and a stylish design.
Specifications
Brand name - Samsung
Weight – 215 grams
Size – 6.6 inches
Colour – Deep Ocean Blue
CPU – Exynos 1280 Octa Core 2.4GHz
RAM - 6 GB/8 GB
Internal storage – 128 GB
Camera – 50MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP AI rear camera + 8 (F1.8) MP Front Camera
Operating System – Android 12.0
Warranty – 1-year manufacturer warranty
Battery – 6000 mAh lithium-polymer battery
|Pros
|Cons
|Excellent battery backup
|Storage is slightly less
|The storage is expandable up to 1 TB
|FHD+ resolution (1080x2400 pixels)
3. OPPO A74 5G
This 8 MP front camera phone features a pin-hole display (2400x1080 pixels). It leverages Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 (2 GHz octa-core) 5G GPU and supports two 5G (nano + nano) SIMs. It runs Android 11.
Specifications
Brand name - OPPO
Weight – 188 grams
Size – 6.49 inches
Colour – Black
CPU – Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 2 GHz
RAM - 6 GB
Internal storage – 128 GB
Camera – 48MP + 2MP + 2MP rear camera and 8 MP front camera
Operating System – Android 11.0
Warranty – 1-year manufacturer warranty
Battery – 5000 mAh lithium-polymer battery
|Pros
|Cons
|Excellent memory
|Battery backup could have been better
|High-resolution screen
|The camera quality is excellent
4. Vivo Y15s Mystic Blue
It is another popular 8 MP front camera phone that features a stylish notch display and leverages Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 processor. It runs Android 11.1. It comes with 32GB internal storage and a sleek design that is easy to carry.
Specifications
Brand name - Vivo
Weight – 179 grams
Size – 6.51 inches
Colour – Mystic blue
CPU – Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
RAM - 3 GB
Internal storage – 32 GB
Camera – 13MP + 2MP Rear and 8 MP Front Camera
Operating System – Android 11.1
Warranty – 1-year manufacturer warranty
Battery – 5000 mAh lithium-polymer battery
|Pros
|Cons
|Excellent sound quality
|Battery backup could have been better
|Comes with a screen protector
|Internal storage is less
|Affordable price
5. Infinix HOT 12 Play
It is another 8 MP front camera phone that runs Android 11 and features a face unlock feature. It leverages the power of the Unisoc T610 processor. Its AI-powered rear camera gives fantastic picture quality.
Specifications
Brand name - Infinix
Weight – 420 grams
Size – 6.82 inches
Colour – Horizon blue
CPU – Unisoc T610 Processor
RAM - 4 GB
Internal storage – 64 GB
Camera – 13MP AI Rear & 8 MP Front Camera
Operating System – Android 11
Warranty – 1-year manufacturer warranty
Battery – 6000 mAh lithium-polymer battery
|Pros
|Cons
|The display screen is large
|The phone is comparatively heavy
|Internal storage is expandable up to 256 GB.
|Affordable price
6. Samsung Galaxy A13
This popular 8 MP front camera phone features a high-resolution display and leverages a powerful 2.2 GHz octa-core processor. It has four rear cameras that capture high-quality photos with depth and clarity. It also leverageDolby audio for excellent sound quality.
Specifications
Brand name - Samsung
Weight – 195 grams
Size – 6.6 inches
Colour – Black
CPU – Exynos 1280 Octa Core 2.2 GHz
RAM - 4 GB/6 GB
Internal storage – 64 GB/128 GB
Camera – 50MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP rear camera and 8 MP front camera
Operating System – Android 12.0
Warranty – 1-year manufacturer warranty
Battery – 5000 mAh lithium-polymer battery
|Pros
|Cons
|High-resolution display screen
|Battery backup could have been better
|Leverages Dolby audio for excellent sound quality
|Excellent sound quality
7. Vivo Y72 5G
It is a multi-purpose, powerful 8 MP front camera phone with a 2.0 GHz processor speed. It runs on Android 11 and supports dual nano SIM with stand-by 5G. It uses the processor's power for the camera to capture amazing photos.
Specifications
Brand name - Vivo
Weight – 186 grams
Size – 6.58 inches
Colour – Stale Gray
CPU – Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 octa-core
RAM - 8 GB
Internal storage – 128 GB
Camera – 48MP + 2MP rear camera and 8 MP front camera
Operating System – Android 11
Warranty – 1-year manufacturer warranty
Battery – 5000 mAh lithium-polymer battery
|Pros
|Cons
|Excellent memory and processing speed
|The camera quality could have been better
|High-resolution display screen
|Amazing sound quality
8. POCO M4 Pro
The POCO M4 Pro is an excellent 16 MP front camera phone that leverages a MediaTek Helio G96 processor. It runs on Android 12. It has a stylish and sleek design.
Specifications
Brand name - POCO
Weight – 460 grams
Size – 6.43 inches
CPU – MediaTek Helio G96 Processor 2.05 GHz speed
RAM - 6 GB
Internal storage – 128 GB
Camera – 64MP + 8MP + 2MP rear camera and 16 MP Front Camera
Operating System – Android 12
Warranty – 1-year manufacturer warranty
Battery – 5000 mAh lithium-polymer battery
|Pros
|Cons
|Phone storage is expandable up to 256 GB
|Battery backup is less in this price range
|Excellent processing speed
|The sound quality is great
9. Vivo Y21T
The Vivo Y21T is another popular 8 MP front camera phone with a stylish design and 128GB internal storage. It leverages the power of the Snapdragon 680 octa-core for excellent processing and photo capturing. It runs on Android 11.
Specifications
Brand name - Vivo
Weight – 182 grams
Size – 6.58 inches
Colour – Midnight Blue
CPU – Snapdragon 680 octa-core
RAM - 4 GB
Internal storage – 128 GB
Camera – 50MP + 2MP + 2MP rear camera and 8 MP front camera
Operating System – Android 11
Warranty – 1-year manufacturer warranty
Battery – 5000 mAh lithium-polymer battery
|Pros
|Cons
|Massive phone storage
|The camera quality could have been better
|Comes with a fast-charging cable.
|The sound quality is great
10. MOTOROLA e32s
It is another stylish 8 MP front camera phone that leverages the Mediatek Helio G37 processor. It runs on Android 12. Its sleek and stylish look makes it unique from others.
Specifications
Brand name - Motorola
Weight – 185 grams
Size – 6.5 inches
Colour – Slate Gray
CPU – Mediatek Helio G37
RAM - 4 GB
Internal storage – 64 GB
Camera – 16MP + 2MP + 2MP rear camera and 8 MP front camera
Operating System – Android 12
Warranty – 1-year manufacturer warranty
Battery – 5000 mAh lithium-polymer battery
|Pros
|Cons
|Stylish design
|Not that popular customer rating
|Phone storage is expandable up to 1 TB
|The screen size is great
Best 3 features for consumers
|Product
|Feature - 1
|Feature - 2
|Feature - 3
|Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime
|It leverages a powerful octa-core processor with Hyper Engine 2.0. Its clock speed can go up to 2.0 GHz.
|It also has a camera corning gorilla glass 3 for robust protection, dual stereo speakers for excellent sound, and splash-proof nano-coating.
|It comes in three colour variants
|Samsung Galaxy M33 5G
|It leverages the power of a 5nm octa-core processor that delivers impeccable speed and performance.
|It delivers a shutter-free viewing experience with a 120 Hz refresh rate.
|It comes with enhanced Samsung Knox security the moment the phone is turned on.
|OPPO A74 5G
|It leverages the power of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 (2 GHz octa-core) 5G GPU speed and performance, which is good for mobile gaming.
|It uses a side fingerprint sensor. Because of this, it becomes easy to unlock your phone without tapping on the screen.
|The camera quality is excellent.
|Vivo Y15s Mystic Blue
|It delivers excellent sound quality at an affordable price
|It has a 6.51 inches large screen with 1600 × 720 pixels resolution
|Its sound quality is amazing.
|Infinix HOT 12 Play
|It has a 6.82 inches large HD display.
|It delivers excellent sound quality at an affordable price.
|Its internal storage is expandable up to 256 GB.
|Samsung Galaxy A13
|It leverages a powerful processor to deliver seamless gaming and processing experience.
|The phone is excellent for mobile photography and selfies
|It leverages Dolby audio for excellent sound quality
|Vivo Y72 5G
|It leverages a powerful 2.2 GHz processor to deliver an immersive gaming experience.
|It comes with excellent phone storage of 128 GB. Also, it can be expandable up to 1 TB
|The camera quality is also good.
|POCO M4 Pro
|It leverages a powerful 2.05 GHz processor to deliver an immersive gaming experience.
|It has a meticulous design and a high-quality notch display for an immersive view.
|The phone storage is expandable up to 256 GB.
|Vivo Y21T
|It has a meticulous design and a high-quality notch display for a better viewing and gaming experience.
|We can use dual SIM (nano + nano) with dual standby 4G support.
|It comes with massive phone storage.
|MOTOROLA e32s
|The phone comes with a water-resistant design.
|It has various sensors like Proximity Sensor, Accelerometer, Ambient Light Sensor, Gyroscope, E-Compass, Notification LED, etc.
|The phone storage is expandable up to 1 TB.
Best value for money
Among all the 8 MP front camera phones, the Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime is the best budget-wise. It has a stylish look, powerful octa-core processor, good camera quality, decent battery backup, and excellent sound – all these at an affordable price.
Best overall
The Samsung Galaxy M33 5 G is the best overall because it leverages a powerful octa-core 2.4GHz processor. It also provides a shutter-free viewing experience with a 120 Hz refresh rate. It has a powerful rear AI-powered camera and an 8 (F1.8) MP front camera.
How to find best 8 MP front camera phone?
To grab the best 8 MP front camera phone, you should filter your search by specifying the mobile specifications or brand names you need. You can try looking for your preferred choice on Amazon. Filter the right product as per your requirement and expected specifications (brand, camera quality, phone memory storage, RAM, etc).
Price of 8 MP front camera phones at a glance:
|Product
|Price in Rs
|Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime
|10,999
|Samsung Galaxy M33 5G
|18,999
|OPPO A74 5G
|14,990
|Vivo Y15s Mystic Blue
|9,499
|Infinix HOT 12 Play
|9,490
|Samsung Galaxy A13
|13,999
|Vivo Y72 5G
|23,990
|POCO M4 Pro
|16,489
|Vivo Y21T
|15,490
|MOTOROLA e32s
|10,389
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.
Before buying a smartphone, one should check its technical specs such as the processor, speed, front camera, etc.
The camera and processor work like the eye and the brain. The information captured by the camera gets processed by the processor with precision. Without a proper processor, the image quality fades.
Users can go with Snapdragon 680 octa-core processor with 2.2 or 2.4 GHz speed or Mediatek Helio or Dimensity processor with 2+ GHz speed. Both deliver excellent speed and processing power for seamless performance.
AI algorithms associated with the cameras can wisely deal with picture quality and video capturing. Computational photography is a core area where photography leverages the power of AI to bring detailing and adjust various aspects of a photo or video.
The front camera helps in taking selfies, video calls, creating vlogs, etc.