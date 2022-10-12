Story Saved
Best 8 MP front camera phones: Now click insta-worthy selfies

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Oct 12, 2022 20:00 IST
Summary:

A mobile phone with 8MP front camera is decent enough to click stunning selfies. Read on to see top picks in the category.

product info
8 MP front camera mobile phones click clear photographs.

Smartphones are replacing heavyweight laptops for generic tasks. They are also beneficial for those who do vlogging or create video content. Thus, the front camera becomes an essential aspect for such people. According to research reports, the camera module market will grow from 31.5 billion USD in 2020 to 44.6 billion USD by 2025. It will bring a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. Let's dig into the best 8 MP front camera phones. Want to buy the best 8 MP front camera phone in 2022? We have compiled some of the best 8 MP front camera phones in 2022.

1. Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime

Apart from a very high customer rating and dot display, this smartphone features a MediaTek Helio G88 octa-core processor with HyperEngine 2.0 and a clock speed of 2.0 GHz.

Specifications

Brand name - Xiaomi

Weight – 192 grams

Size – 6.5 inches

Colour – Phantom Black

CPU – MediaTek Helio G88

RAM - 4 GB

Internal storage – 64 GB

Camera – 50MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP advanced AI imaging rear camera + 8 MP front camera

Operating System – Android MIUI 12.5

Warranty – 1-year manufacturer warranty

Battery – 6000 mAh lithium-polymer battery

ProsCons
Excellent sound qualityStorage is slightly less
Good for content creation 
Powerful processor for multitasking 
cellpic
Redmi 10 Prime (Phantom Black 4GB RAM 64GB | Helio G88 with extendable RAM Upto 2GB | FHD+ 90Hz Adaptive Sync Display)
27% off 10,999 14,999
Buy now

2. Samsung Galaxy M33 5G

It is a 5G phone with a high-quality front camera and features Exynos 1280 octa-core processor. It has a 50MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP AI rear camera and 8 MP front camera. It also comes with Power Cool and intelligent voice focus technologies. It also packs massive internal storage and a stylish design.

Specifications

Brand name - Samsung

Weight – 215 grams

Size – 6.6 inches

Colour – Deep Ocean Blue

CPU – Exynos 1280 Octa Core 2.4GHz

RAM - 6 GB/8 GB

Internal storage – 128 GB

Camera – 50MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP AI rear camera + 8 (F1.8) MP Front Camera

Operating System – Android 12.0

Warranty – 1-year manufacturer warranty

Battery – 6000 mAh lithium-polymer battery

ProsCons
Excellent battery backupStorage is slightly less
The storage is expandable up to 1 TB 
FHD+ resolution (1080x2400 pixels) 
cellpic
Samsung Galaxy M33 5G (Deep Ocean Blue, 6GB, 128GB Storage) | 6000mAh Battery | Upto 12GB RAM with RAM Plus | Travel Adapter to be Purchased Separately
38% off 15,499 24,999
Buy now

3. OPPO A74 5G

This 8 MP front camera phone features a pin-hole display (2400x1080 pixels). It leverages Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 (2 GHz octa-core) 5G GPU and supports two 5G (nano + nano) SIMs. It runs Android 11.

Specifications

Brand name - OPPO

Weight – 188 grams

Size – 6.49 inches

Colour – Black

CPU – Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 2 GHz

RAM - 6 GB

Internal storage – 128 GB

Camera – 48MP + 2MP + 2MP rear camera and 8 MP front camera

Operating System – Android 11.0

Warranty – 1-year manufacturer warranty

Battery – 5000 mAh lithium-polymer battery

ProsCons
Excellent memoryBattery backup could have been better
High-resolution screen 
The camera quality is excellent 
cellpic
OPPO A74 5G (Fluid Black, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
29% off 14,990 20,990
Buy now

4. Vivo Y15s Mystic Blue

It is another popular 8 MP front camera phone that features a stylish notch display and leverages Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 processor. It runs Android 11.1. It comes with 32GB internal storage and a sleek design that is easy to carry.

Specifications

Brand name - Vivo

Weight – 179 grams

Size – 6.51 inches

Colour – Mystic blue

CPU – Qualcomm Snapdragon 480

RAM - 3 GB

Internal storage – 32 GB

Camera – 13MP + 2MP Rear and 8 MP Front Camera

Operating System – Android 11.1

Warranty – 1-year manufacturer warranty

Battery – 5000 mAh lithium-polymer battery

ProsCons
Excellent sound qualityBattery backup could have been better
Comes with a screen protectorInternal storage is less
Affordable price 
cellpic
vivo Y15s Mystic Blue (3GB RAM & 32GB ROM) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
32% off 9,499 13,990
Buy now

5. Infinix HOT 12 Play

It is another 8 MP front camera phone that runs Android 11 and features a face unlock feature. It leverages the power of the Unisoc T610 processor. Its AI-powered rear camera gives fantastic picture quality.

Specifications

Brand name - Infinix

Weight – 420 grams

Size – 6.82 inches

Colour – Horizon blue

CPU – Unisoc T610 Processor

RAM - 4 GB

Internal storage – 64 GB

Camera – 13MP AI Rear & 8 MP Front Camera

Operating System – Android 11

Warranty – 1-year manufacturer warranty

Battery – 6000 mAh lithium-polymer battery

ProsCons
The display screen is largeThe phone is comparatively heavy
Internal storage is expandable up to 256 GB. 
Affordable price 
cellpic
Infinix HOT 12 Play (Horizon Blue, 4GB RAM 64GB Storage)
18% off 9,799 11,999
Buy now

6. Samsung Galaxy A13

This popular 8 MP front camera phone features a high-resolution display and leverages a powerful 2.2 GHz octa-core processor. It has four rear cameras that capture high-quality photos with depth and clarity. It also leverageDolby audio for excellent sound quality.

Specifications

Brand name - Samsung

Weight – 195 grams

Size – 6.6 inches

Colour – Black

CPU – Exynos 1280 Octa Core 2.2 GHz

RAM - 4 GB/6 GB

Internal storage – 64 GB/128 GB

Camera – 50MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP rear camera and 8 MP front camera

Operating System – Android 12.0

Warranty – 1-year manufacturer warranty

Battery – 5000 mAh lithium-polymer battery

ProsCons
High-resolution display screenBattery backup could have been better
Leverages Dolby audio for excellent sound quality 
Excellent sound quality 
cellpic
Samsung Galaxy A13 Black, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers, (SM-A135FZKGINS)
24% off 13,999 18,490
Buy now

7. Vivo Y72 5G

It is a multi-purpose, powerful 8 MP front camera phone with a 2.0 GHz processor speed. It runs on Android 11 and supports dual nano SIM with stand-by 5G. It uses the processor's power for the camera to capture amazing photos.

Specifications

Brand name - Vivo

Weight – 186 grams

Size – 6.58 inches

Colour – Stale Gray

CPU – Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 octa-core

RAM - 8 GB

Internal storage – 128 GB

Camera – 48MP + 2MP rear camera and 8 MP front camera

Operating System – Android 11

Warranty – 1-year manufacturer warranty

Battery – 5000 mAh lithium-polymer battery

ProsCons
Excellent memory and processing speedThe camera quality could have been better
High-resolution display screen 
Amazing sound quality 
cellpic
Vivo Y72 5G (Prism Magic, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) Without Offers
4% off 23,990 24,990
Buy now

8. POCO M4 Pro

The POCO M4 Pro is an excellent 16 MP front camera phone that leverages a MediaTek Helio G96 processor. It runs on Android 12. It has a stylish and sleek design.

Specifications

Brand name - POCO

Weight – 460 grams

Size – 6.43 inches

CPU – MediaTek Helio G96 Processor 2.05 GHz speed

RAM - 6 GB

Internal storage – 128 GB

Camera – 64MP + 8MP + 2MP rear camera and 16 MP Front Camera

Operating System – Android 12

Warranty – 1-year manufacturer warranty

Battery – 5000 mAh lithium-polymer battery

ProsCons
Phone storage is expandable up to 256 GBBattery backup is less in this price range
Excellent processing speed 
The sound quality is great 
cellpic
POCO M4 5G (Power Black, 4GB RAM 64GB RAM)
Check Price on Amazon

9. Vivo Y21T

The Vivo Y21T is another popular 8 MP front camera phone with a stylish design and 128GB internal storage. It leverages the power of the Snapdragon 680 octa-core for excellent processing and photo capturing. It runs on Android 11.

Specifications

Brand name - Vivo

Weight – 182 grams

Size – 6.58 inches

Colour – Midnight Blue

CPU – Snapdragon 680 octa-core

RAM - 4 GB

Internal storage – 128 GB

Camera – 50MP + 2MP + 2MP rear camera and 8 MP front camera

Operating System – Android 11

Warranty – 1-year manufacturer warranty

Battery – 5000 mAh lithium-polymer battery

ProsCons
Massive phone storageThe camera quality could have been better
Comes with a fast-charging cable. 
The sound quality is great 
cellpic
Vivo Y21T (Midnight Blue, 4GB RAM, 128GB ROM) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
22% off 15,499 19,990
Buy now

10. MOTOROLA e32s

It is another stylish 8 MP front camera phone that leverages the Mediatek Helio G37 processor. It runs on Android 12. Its sleek and stylish look makes it unique from others.

Specifications

Brand name - Motorola

Weight – 185 grams

Size – 6.5 inches

Colour – Slate Gray

CPU – Mediatek Helio G37

RAM - 4 GB

Internal storage – 64 GB

Camera – 16MP + 2MP + 2MP rear camera and 8 MP front camera

Operating System – Android 12

Warranty – 1-year manufacturer warranty

Battery – 5000 mAh lithium-polymer battery

ProsCons
Stylish designNot that popular customer rating
Phone storage is expandable up to 1 TB 
The screen size is great 
cellpic
MOTOROLA e32s (Slate Gray, 4GB RAM 64GB Storage)
13% off 10,499 11,999
Buy now

Best 3 features for consumers

ProductFeature - 1Feature - 2Feature - 3
Xiaomi Redmi 10 PrimeIt leverages a powerful octa-core processor with Hyper Engine 2.0. Its clock speed can go up to 2.0 GHz. It also has a camera corning gorilla glass 3 for robust protection, dual stereo speakers for excellent sound, and splash-proof nano-coating.It comes in three colour variants
Samsung Galaxy M33 5GIt leverages the power of a 5nm octa-core processor that delivers impeccable speed and performance.It delivers a shutter-free viewing experience with a 120 Hz refresh rate.It comes with enhanced Samsung Knox security the moment the phone is turned on.
OPPO A74 5GIt leverages the power of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 (2 GHz octa-core) 5G GPU speed and performance, which is good for mobile gaming.It uses a side fingerprint sensor. Because of this, it becomes easy to unlock your phone without tapping on the screen.The camera quality is excellent.
Vivo Y15s Mystic BlueIt delivers excellent sound quality at an affordable priceIt has a 6.51 inches large screen with 1600 × 720 pixels resolutionIts sound quality is amazing.
Infinix HOT 12 PlayIt has a 6.82 inches large HD display.It delivers excellent sound quality at an affordable price.Its internal storage is expandable up to 256 GB.
Samsung Galaxy A13It leverages a powerful processor to deliver seamless gaming and processing experience.The phone is excellent for mobile photography and selfiesIt leverages Dolby audio for excellent sound quality
Vivo Y72 5GIt leverages a powerful 2.2 GHz processor to deliver an immersive gaming experience.It comes with excellent phone storage of 128 GB. Also, it can be expandable up to 1 TBThe camera quality is also good.
POCO M4 ProIt leverages a powerful 2.05 GHz processor to deliver an immersive gaming experience.It has a meticulous design and a high-quality notch display for an immersive view. The phone storage is expandable up to 256 GB.
Vivo Y21TIt has a meticulous design and a high-quality notch display for a better viewing and gaming experience.We can use dual SIM (nano + nano) with dual standby 4G support.It comes with massive phone storage.
MOTOROLA e32sThe phone comes with a water-resistant design.It has various sensors like Proximity Sensor, Accelerometer, Ambient Light Sensor, Gyroscope, E-Compass, Notification LED, etc.The phone storage is expandable up to 1 TB.

Best value for money

Among all the 8 MP front camera phones, the Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime is the best budget-wise. It has a stylish look, powerful octa-core processor, good camera quality, decent battery backup, and excellent sound – all these at an affordable price.

Best overall

The Samsung Galaxy M33 5 G is the best overall because it leverages a powerful octa-core 2.4GHz processor. It also provides a shutter-free viewing experience with a 120 Hz refresh rate. It has a powerful rear AI-powered camera and an 8 (F1.8) MP front camera.

How to find best 8 MP front camera phone?

To grab the best 8 MP front camera phone, you should filter your search by specifying the mobile specifications or brand names you need. You can try looking for your preferred choice on Amazon. Filter the right product as per your requirement and expected specifications (brand, camera quality, phone memory storage, RAM, etc).

Price of 8 MP front camera phones at a glance:

ProductPrice in Rs
Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime10,999
Samsung Galaxy M33 5G18,999
OPPO A74 5G14,990
Vivo Y15s Mystic Blue9,499
Infinix HOT 12 Play9,490
Samsung Galaxy A1313,999
Vivo Y72 5G23,990
POCO M4 Pro16,489
Vivo Y21T15,490
MOTOROLA e32s10,389

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

