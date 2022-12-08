Story Saved
Thursday, Dec 08, 2022
Best air purifier for your bedroom in 2022

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Dec 08, 2022 11:24 IST
  • The air purifier will purify your room's air in seconds and reduce toxic particles in the air. read this article to learn more about the best air purifiers for bedrooms. find the product details to buy the best one.

Best air purifiers for bedrooms

Most people would be surprised to find out that a product that cleans the air and provides a peaceful environment is also a product that is easy to use. Purify your bedroom with the best Air Purifiers. These products have a sleek design and a few features an LED light which can brighten your room while also filtering out all the toxins in the air. With the best Air Purifier, you will experience a new level of relaxation and sleep. It is a big step up from the typical air purifier you may have in your home. It is designed to be installed in your bedroom and can effectively remove allergens, pollen, dust, and mould.

Air purifiers clean the air in your home by removing dust, pollen, and other particles from the air. This device has a small filter that can be removed and cleaned. Most of them also have a timer set to turn the cleaner on for the time of day that is most suitable for you. With air purifiers, it is essential to ensure that they are compatible with the size of the room that they will be used. With a filter lasting up to 6 months, this air purifier is excellent for any home plagued by a lot of dust. Check out the list of the best air purifiers for the bedroom today.

1. Eureka Forbes Air Purifier

An easy-to-operate air purifier suitable for a spacious area of up to 600 sq. ft. HEPA 11 filter tends to remove 99.95% dust, pollen and mould spores. A healthier environment is ensured after it is owned showing the colour indicator. Carbon particles are actively trapped and an activated carbon filter reduces odours in a room. Asthma attacks can be dealt with with the aid of an air purifier for relief from respiratory conditions. The 7-stage purification system in the air purifier makes a room bacteria-free.

Specifications:

  • Brand:Eureka Forbes
  • Power Source:Corded Electric
  • Item Weight: 4800 g
  • Control Method:Touch
  • Item Dimensions:‎12.8D x 20.9W x 50H cm
ProsCons
Eliminates 99% of Bacteria & VirusesMay not be suitable for extremely polluted areas
Different colour indicators to indicate air purity 
3 Stages of Purification  
Good for residential use at a budget 
Sturdy and durable design 
cellpic
Eureka Forbes Air Purifier FAP 7000|Eliminate 99.95% Bacteria & Viruses|HEPA Filter|Controls Foul Smell (White), Standard
50% off 6,499 12,999
Buy now

2. Kent 15002 Aura Air Purifier

A plain air purifier that keeps home particulate matter levels low and controls the fan speed and sleep timer. It is suitable for small rooms and it is easy to be removed or snapped into place. Air quality is brought down to a breathable level and it has an ionizer mode and silent function. Polluted air is properly tackled after it is owned and placed in a small room for bacteria-free living. A child lock feature is a part of the air purifier so that no unwanted changes in settings take place.

Specifications:

  • Brand: KENT
  • Power Source: ‎Corded Electric
  • Item Weight: 5900 g
  • Control Method: ‎Touch
  • Item Dimensions: ‎18D x 35W x 48.2H cm
ProsCons   
The 3-stage air purification processMight not be effective for heavily polluted cities
Highly Efficient HEPA Technology 
Child lock feature 
Low noise operations 
cellpic
Kent 15002 Aura Air Purifier |Highly Efficient HEPA Technology | In-Built Ionizer| Filter Change Indicator & Air Quality Sensor | Child Lock Feature
56% off 6,999 15,990
Buy now

3. American micronic

A compact desktop device for small spaces that has solutions to air pollution in a city. Pollutants and allergens are reduced in a room owing to the air purifier’s multi-stage filtration system. It is adjustable in 200 sq. ft. of a room that gels well in an office cabin and a bedroom. The auto shut timer of 2/4/8 hours can be a convenience to its owner and particularly at night. 3-touch button panels are easy and a built-in ionizer makes the air in a small room breathable. A cost-effective solution for a better standard of living.

Specifications:

  • Brand:‎AMERICAN MICRONIC INSTRUMENTS
  • Power Source: Electric
  • Item Weight: 2030 g
  • Control Method: Touch
  • Item Dimensions:‎20.4D x 20.5W x 34.6H cm
ProsCons
Compact deviceNot ideal for large spaces
1-2-4-8 hour timerPlain design
3-speed Airflow 
Comes with a sleep mode 

4. Proscenic A8 s air purifier

An air purifier with less noise and energy consumption and the capability to be purified five times an hour. A three-layer filtration system can clean allergens as small as 0.3 microns for bacteria-free living. Uninterrupted sleep is guaranteed as it operates silently at a noise level of 28 dB due to the presence of super denoise technology. The expenditure of energy is minimum for the air purifier and uses less energy than a bulb. It can be controlled by Google Home and Alexa for purification scheduling or voice control.

Specifications:

  • Brand: ‎Proscenic
  • Power Source: ‎Corded Electric
  • Item Weight: 3790 g
  • Control Method: ‎Touch
  • Item Dimensions: ‎26D x 26W x 52H cm
ProsCons
Smart control via App, Google Home, AlexaLimited air quality indicator
Three fan speedsCan produce noise when operated at high
Lightweight  
cellpic
Proscenic A8 SE Air Purifier for Home, H13 True HEPA Filter, CADR 200 m³/h, up to 1345 sq. ft per Hour, App Control, Alexa & Google Home, 28 dB
59% off 6,990 16,900
Buy now

5. Buy Philips air purifier ac2887/20

An air purifier with a special bacteria and virus mode scans pollutants with the support of sensor technology. In just 10 minutes, a standard room gets purified and harmful gasses are filtered out. Smart light control on the UI of the air purifier can be dimmed to reduce light disturbance. It can be easily maintained and an owner will know when a filter needs replacement. The air purifier can be operated in intelligent automatic mode to properly control airflow and sound level. Levels of allergens appear in air quality displays.

Specifications:

  • Brand:PHILIPS
  • Power Source:‎Corded Electric
  • Item Weight:‎7700 Grams
  • Control Method:‎Touch
  • Item Dimensions:‎9.4D x 14.1W x 22H cm
ProsCons
Three-layer filtrationA bit pricey
Effective for large roomsIn the allergy mode, the air volume reduces considerably.
Removes 99.9% of bacteria and viruses 
Aerodynamic Design 
Low noise 
cellpic
PHILIPS High Efficiency Air Purifier AC2887/20,Vitashield Intelligent Purification,for 99.9% Airborne Viruse & Bacteria,99.97% Airborne Pollutant,HEPA Filter, Ideal for Master Bedroom, White, Standard
13% off 20,390 23,559
Buy now

6. Buy dyson cure cool link air purifier

The air purifier with a compact remote is designed to project the purest air. Poison and fumes are detected due to the presence of volatile organic compounds and particles larger than one micron are detected due to dust sensors. Certified asthma and allergy-friendly air purifier automatically monitors and monitors their app. Its remote is attached to the top of the fan and it is easy to use and handy. It comes with an easily repaired filter, and IoT enabled unibody design that minimizes energy loss and increases efficiency.

Specifications:

  • Brand:‎Dyson
  • Power Source:‎Electric
  • Item Weight:‎6650 Grams
  • Control Method:‎Voice
  • Item Dimensions:‎18.5D x 20W x 102.2H cm
ProsCons
Eliminates 99.95% of allergens and PM 0.1 pollutantsHigh priced
Stunning designSlow air purification and odour removal
Voice EnabledSome users report poor customer service
10 air-speed settings 
cellpic
Dyson Pure Cool Link Air Purifier, HEPA + Activated Carbon Filter, Wi-Fi Enabled, TP03 (White/Silver), Large
36% off 27,900 43,900
Buy now

7. Buy havells studio meditate ap 400

The 6-layer filtration system equipped air purifier is efficient in the removal of hazardous gaseous pollutants. Impurities and odours are removed and cleaned with the brand’s ‘SpaceTech technology. The air purifier supports wireless charging, Alexa and Google Home and has an AQI monitor with touch buttons for modes, power and toggle. It utilizes a nylon pre-filter, HEPA filter, activated carbon filter, UV lamp, and airtight sealing strip. Its portability and child lock feature makes it stand out and comprises predictive analytics on the app and scheduling-automated on/off for everyday use.

Specifications:

  • Brand:‎ Havells Studio
  • Power Source:‎Corded Electric
  • Item Weight:‎11000 Grams
  • Control Method:‎Remote
  • Item Dimensions:36.9D x 36.9W x 66.4H cm
ProsCons
IoT, Alexa & Google home enabledIt is pricey. 
Scheduling-Automated On/Off via Havells App 
Quickly purifies air 
Comes with a remote indicating air quality, filter life, humidity level, and temperature. 
Suitable for highly polluted cities 
cellpic
Havells Studio Meditate AP 400 Air purifier with SpaceTech Air Purification Technology with TiO2 module & Integrated H14 HEPA filter (Silver Satin)
23% off 49,999 64,900
Buy now

8. Sharp room air purifier fp-f40e-w

A solution to pollution in the form of an air purifier is through the release of ions via plasmacluster technology. Oxidizing hydroxyl radicals from the ions can reduce moulds and viruses. Different settings of the device show the air quality in a room and the status of plasmacluster filter. The presence of an activated charcoal layer aids in the elimination of smoke and chemical fumes. Air composed of PM 2.5 particles are intelligently tackled to make a room breathable and bacteria-free. The air purifier is a choice in buildings with a reduction in cross-ventilation.

Specifications:

  • Brand:‎SHARP
  • Power Source:‎Corded Electric
  • Item Weight: 4700 grams
  • Control Method:‎Touch
  • Item Dimensions:20.9 x 38.3 x 54 cm
ProsCons
Powerful purification in less timeNo smart connectivity 
Less noiseNo remote
Well-designed and stylish product 
Stylish design 
Good price point 
Covers are up to 320 ft² 
Active Carbon Filter eliminates odours and volatile organic compounds from the air (VOCs) 
cellpic
SHARP Room Air Purifier FP-F40E-W with Plasmacluster™ Ion Technology, 7 Years Warranty, Additional HEPA Filter, Haze Mode, Odour & Dust Sensor, True HEPA & Deodorizing Filter | Coverage Area: up to 320 ft²
36% off 10,490 16,500
Buy now

9. M purifier

Allergies will take a backseat if the air purifier makes its way into the bedroom of its owners. It blends well with a home décor offering a minimalist design and decent performance. An easy-to-remove panel for accessing the filter assembly makes it more of an easy-to-maintain product. High-Efficiency Particulate Air filter removes the majority of dust and airborne particles with a size of 0.3 microns. The air purifier includes a clean air delivery rate of 380 cubic meters per hour and a higher number means it can quickly clean the air of a bedroom.

Specifications:

  • Brand:‎MI
  • Power Source:‎Corded Electric
  • Item Weight:‎4800 Grams
  • Control Method:‎App, Touch
  • Item Dimensions:‎24D x 24W x 52H cm

ProsCons
True HEPA Filter with 99.97% filtering efficiency for particles as small as 0.1 microns.No remote controller
WiFi connectivityHandling white colour can be difficult 
Affordable pricing 
Coverage area up to 484 sqft 
Effective working throughout all season 
cellpic
Mi Air Purifier 3 with True HEPA Filter, removes air pollutants, smoke, odor, bacteria & viruses with 99.97% efficiency, coverage area up to 484 sq. ft., Wi-Fi & Voice control - Alexa/GA (white)
23% off 9,998 12,999
Buy now

10. Philips a1215/20 air purifier

An air purifier that fits into the home décor has an effective night sense mode which is excellent yet economical. Suitable for nighttime and bedrooms and a person doesn’t have to wake up due to noise levels. NanoProtect Pro Filter along with VitaShield IPS removes dust particles from the air at the rate of 270 m3 per hour. The speed of air purification is automatically adjusted owing to its auto-purification mode. The affordable air purifier consists of a healthy air protection alert to warn about the time of filter change for maximum efficiency.

Specifications:

  • Brand:‎PHILIPS
  • Power Source:Electric
  • Item Weight: 5000 grams
  • Control Method:‎Touch
  • Item Dimensions:‎13D x 21.3W x 8.3H cm
ProsCons
AffordableNo WiFi connectivity or app control
Removes 99.97% of airborne pollutants 
Automatically senses air quality 
4-colour air quality indicator  
4 Stage Filtration process  
cellpic
Philips AC1215/20 Air purifier, removes 99.97% airborne pollutants, 4-stage filtration with True HEPA filter (white)
13% off 10,459 11,995
Buy now

Best 3 features

ProductFeature1Feature2Feature3
Eureka Forbes Air Purifier Corded Electric4800Touch
Kent 15002 Aura Air PurifierCorded Electric5900Touch
American MICRONIC-Imported Air Purifier Corded Electric2030Touch
Proscenic A8 SE Air Purifier Corded Electric3790Touch
PHILIPS High-Efficiency Air PurifierCorded Electric7700Touch
Dyson Pure Cool Link Air PurifierCorded Electric6500Voice
Havells Studio Meditate AP 400 Air purifierCorded Electric11000Remote
SHARP Room Air Purifier Corded Electric4700Touch
Mi Air PurifierCorded Electric4800App, Touch
Philips AC1215/20 Air purifierCorded Electric5000Touch

Best value for money

TheAmerican MICRONIC-Imported Air Purifier with HEPA Filter is a great choice at 4486 for a compact air purifier. The device can cover an area of up to 150-200 sq. ft. and the CADR 220 m3/hr. It has a three-speed Air flow with sleep mode and a one-year warranty. This is a great value-for-money product and you will not regret your purchase.

Best overall

TheEureka Forbes air purifier FAP 7000is a new model launched by Eureka. It comes with all the latest technologies. Such as cleaning 99% of bacteria, 2.5 digital display and there are different colours on this device that indicate your current air purity. You will get one year warranty on this device for Rs. 5999. Eureka Forbes is a reputable and highly rated brand. You can buy this product without hesitation.

How to find the perfect air purifier for your bedroom

Determine where your air purifier will be installed so you can select one that suits the room's dimensions when selecting the finest air purifier for bedrooms. Look for an efficient air purifier that gets rid of impurities like animal dander or smoking cigarettes that are specific to your house or your medical needs. Choose one of the top HEPA filter-using home air purifiers. For information on the decibel levels of noise, consult the product specifications. Based on where you plan to use the air purifier, you could choose a quieter unit. Determine the regular power and upkeep expenditures for the air purifier so that you can budget more funds.

Product price list

S. No. ProductPrice (in rupees)
1Eureka Forbes Air Purifier 5999
2Kent 15002 Aura Air Purifier6999
3American MICRONIC-Imported Air Purifier 4486
4Proscenic A8 SE Air Purifier 6490
5PHILIPS High-Efficiency Air Purifier14499
6Dyson Pure Cool Link Air Purifier27900
7Havells Studio Meditate AP 400 Air purifier49999
8SHARP Room Air Purifier 10490
9Mi Air Purifier9998
10Philips AC1215/20 Air purifier8799

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

FAQa

Do air cleaners function in bedrooms?

How long should an air purifier be left on in a bedroom?

Is a humidifier preferable to an air purifier?

Should the door to a room containing an air purifier be closed?

Can an air purifier eliminate dust?

