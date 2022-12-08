Best air purifier for your bedroom in 2022

Best air purifiers for bedrooms

Most people would be surprised to find out that a product that cleans the air and provides a peaceful environment is also a product that is easy to use. Purify your bedroom with the best Air Purifiers. These products have a sleek design and a few features an LED light which can brighten your room while also filtering out all the toxins in the air. With the best Air Purifier, you will experience a new level of relaxation and sleep. It is a big step up from the typical air purifier you may have in your home. It is designed to be installed in your bedroom and can effectively remove allergens, pollen, dust, and mould. Air purifiers clean the air in your home by removing dust, pollen, and other particles from the air. This device has a small filter that can be removed and cleaned. Most of them also have a timer set to turn the cleaner on for the time of day that is most suitable for you. With air purifiers, it is essential to ensure that they are compatible with the size of the room that they will be used. With a filter lasting up to 6 months, this air purifier is excellent for any home plagued by a lot of dust. Check out the list of the best air purifiers for the bedroom today. 1. Eureka Forbes Air Purifier An easy-to-operate air purifier suitable for a spacious area of up to 600 sq. ft. HEPA 11 filter tends to remove 99.95% dust, pollen and mould spores. A healthier environment is ensured after it is owned showing the colour indicator. Carbon particles are actively trapped and an activated carbon filter reduces odours in a room. Asthma attacks can be dealt with with the aid of an air purifier for relief from respiratory conditions. The 7-stage purification system in the air purifier makes a room bacteria-free. Specifications: Brand:Eureka Forbes

Power Source:Corded Electric

Item Weight: 4800 g

Control Method:Touch

Item Dimensions:‎12.8D x 20.9W x 50H cm

Pros Cons Eliminates 99% of Bacteria & Viruses May not be suitable for extremely polluted areas Different colour indicators to indicate air purity 3 Stages of Purification Good for residential use at a budget Sturdy and durable design

2. Kent 15002 Aura Air Purifier A plain air purifier that keeps home particulate matter levels low and controls the fan speed and sleep timer. It is suitable for small rooms and it is easy to be removed or snapped into place. Air quality is brought down to a breathable level and it has an ionizer mode and silent function. Polluted air is properly tackled after it is owned and placed in a small room for bacteria-free living. A child lock feature is a part of the air purifier so that no unwanted changes in settings take place. Specifications: Brand: KENT

Power Source: ‎Corded Electric

Item Weight: 5900 g

Control Method: ‎Touch

Item Dimensions: ‎18D x 35W x 48.2H cm

Pros Cons The 3-stage air purification process Might not be effective for heavily polluted cities Highly Efficient HEPA Technology Child lock feature Low noise operations

3. American micronic A compact desktop device for small spaces that has solutions to air pollution in a city. Pollutants and allergens are reduced in a room owing to the air purifier’s multi-stage filtration system. It is adjustable in 200 sq. ft. of a room that gels well in an office cabin and a bedroom. The auto shut timer of 2/4/8 hours can be a convenience to its owner and particularly at night. 3-touch button panels are easy and a built-in ionizer makes the air in a small room breathable. A cost-effective solution for a better standard of living. Specifications: Brand:‎AMERICAN MICRONIC INSTRUMENTS

Power Source: Electric

Item Weight: 2030 g

Control Method: Touch

Item Dimensions:‎20.4D x 20.5W x 34.6H cm

Pros Cons Compact device Not ideal for large spaces 1-2-4-8 hour timer Plain design 3-speed Airflow Comes with a sleep mode

4. Proscenic A8 s air purifier An air purifier with less noise and energy consumption and the capability to be purified five times an hour. A three-layer filtration system can clean allergens as small as 0.3 microns for bacteria-free living. Uninterrupted sleep is guaranteed as it operates silently at a noise level of 28 dB due to the presence of super denoise technology. The expenditure of energy is minimum for the air purifier and uses less energy than a bulb. It can be controlled by Google Home and Alexa for purification scheduling or voice control. Specifications: Brand: ‎Proscenic

Power Source: ‎Corded Electric

Item Weight: 3790 g

Control Method: ‎Touch

Item Dimensions: ‎26D x 26W x 52H cm

Pros Cons Smart control via App, Google Home, Alexa Limited air quality indicator Three fan speeds Can produce noise when operated at high Lightweight

5. Buy Philips air purifier ac2887/20 An air purifier with a special bacteria and virus mode scans pollutants with the support of sensor technology. In just 10 minutes, a standard room gets purified and harmful gasses are filtered out. Smart light control on the UI of the air purifier can be dimmed to reduce light disturbance. It can be easily maintained and an owner will know when a filter needs replacement. The air purifier can be operated in intelligent automatic mode to properly control airflow and sound level. Levels of allergens appear in air quality displays. Specifications: Brand:PHILIPS

Power Source:‎Corded Electric

Item Weight:‎7700 Grams

Control Method:‎Touch

Item Dimensions:‎9.4D x 14.1W x 22H cm

Pros Cons Three-layer filtration A bit pricey Effective for large rooms In the allergy mode, the air volume reduces considerably. Removes 99.9% of bacteria and viruses Aerodynamic Design Low noise

6. Buy dyson cure cool link air purifier The air purifier with a compact remote is designed to project the purest air. Poison and fumes are detected due to the presence of volatile organic compounds and particles larger than one micron are detected due to dust sensors. Certified asthma and allergy-friendly air purifier automatically monitors and monitors their app. Its remote is attached to the top of the fan and it is easy to use and handy. It comes with an easily repaired filter, and IoT enabled unibody design that minimizes energy loss and increases efficiency. Specifications: Brand:‎Dyson

Power Source:‎Electric

Item Weight:‎6650 Grams

Control Method:‎Voice

Item Dimensions:‎18.5D x 20W x 102.2H cm

Pros Cons Eliminates 99.95% of allergens and PM 0.1 pollutants High priced Stunning design Slow air purification and odour removal Voice Enabled Some users report poor customer service 10 air-speed settings

7. Buy havells studio meditate ap 400 The 6-layer filtration system equipped air purifier is efficient in the removal of hazardous gaseous pollutants. Impurities and odours are removed and cleaned with the brand’s ‘SpaceTech technology. The air purifier supports wireless charging, Alexa and Google Home and has an AQI monitor with touch buttons for modes, power and toggle. It utilizes a nylon pre-filter, HEPA filter, activated carbon filter, UV lamp, and airtight sealing strip. Its portability and child lock feature makes it stand out and comprises predictive analytics on the app and scheduling-automated on/off for everyday use. Specifications: Brand:‎ Havells Studio

Power Source:‎Corded Electric

Item Weight:‎11000 Grams

Control Method:‎Remote

Item Dimensions:36.9D x 36.9W x 66.4H cm

Pros Cons IoT, Alexa & Google home enabled It is pricey. Scheduling-Automated On/Off via Havells App Quickly purifies air Comes with a remote indicating air quality, filter life, humidity level, and temperature. Suitable for highly polluted cities

8. Sharp room air purifier fp-f40e-w A solution to pollution in the form of an air purifier is through the release of ions via plasmacluster technology. Oxidizing hydroxyl radicals from the ions can reduce moulds and viruses. Different settings of the device show the air quality in a room and the status of plasmacluster filter. The presence of an activated charcoal layer aids in the elimination of smoke and chemical fumes. Air composed of PM 2.5 particles are intelligently tackled to make a room breathable and bacteria-free. The air purifier is a choice in buildings with a reduction in cross-ventilation. Specifications: Brand:‎SHARP

Power Source:‎Corded Electric

Item Weight: 4700 grams

Control Method:‎Touch

Item Dimensions:20.9 x 38.3 x 54 cm

Pros Cons Powerful purification in less time No smart connectivity Less noise No remote Well-designed and stylish product Stylish design Good price point Covers are up to 320 ft² Active Carbon Filter eliminates odours and volatile organic compounds from the air (VOCs)

9. M purifier Allergies will take a backseat if the air purifier makes its way into the bedroom of its owners. It blends well with a home décor offering a minimalist design and decent performance. An easy-to-remove panel for accessing the filter assembly makes it more of an easy-to-maintain product. High-Efficiency Particulate Air filter removes the majority of dust and airborne particles with a size of 0.3 microns. The air purifier includes a clean air delivery rate of 380 cubic meters per hour and a higher number means it can quickly clean the air of a bedroom. Specifications: Brand:‎MI

Power Source:‎Corded Electric

Item Weight:‎4800 Grams

Control Method:‎App, Touch

Item Dimensions:‎24D x 24W x 52H cm

Pros Cons True HEPA Filter with 99.97% filtering efficiency for particles as small as 0.1 microns. No remote controller WiFi connectivity Handling white colour can be difficult Affordable pricing Coverage area up to 484 sqft Effective working throughout all season

10. Philips a1215/20 air purifier An air purifier that fits into the home décor has an effective night sense mode which is excellent yet economical. Suitable for nighttime and bedrooms and a person doesn’t have to wake up due to noise levels. NanoProtect Pro Filter along with VitaShield IPS removes dust particles from the air at the rate of 270 m3 per hour. The speed of air purification is automatically adjusted owing to its auto-purification mode. The affordable air purifier consists of a healthy air protection alert to warn about the time of filter change for maximum efficiency. Specifications: Brand:‎PHILIPS

Power Source:Electric

Item Weight: 5000 grams

Control Method:‎Touch

Item Dimensions:‎13D x 21.3W x 8.3H cm

Pros Cons Affordable No WiFi connectivity or app control Removes 99.97% of airborne pollutants Automatically senses air quality 4-colour air quality indicator 4 Stage Filtration process

Best 3 features

Product Feature1 Feature2 Feature3 Eureka Forbes Air Purifier Corded Electric 4800 Touch Kent 15002 Aura Air Purifier Corded Electric 5900 Touch American MICRONIC-Imported Air Purifier Corded Electric 2030 Touch Proscenic A8 SE Air Purifier Corded Electric 3790 Touch PHILIPS High-Efficiency Air Purifier Corded Electric 7700 Touch Dyson Pure Cool Link Air Purifier Corded Electric 6500 Voice Havells Studio Meditate AP 400 Air purifier Corded Electric 11000 Remote SHARP Room Air Purifier Corded Electric 4700 Touch Mi Air Purifier Corded Electric 4800 App, Touch Philips AC1215/20 Air purifier Corded Electric 5000 Touch

Best value for money TheAmerican MICRONIC-Imported Air Purifier with HEPA Filter is a great choice at ₹4486 for a compact air purifier. The device can cover an area of up to 150-200 sq. ft. and the CADR 220 m3/hr. It has a three-speed Air flow with sleep mode and a one-year warranty. This is a great value-for-money product and you will not regret your purchase. Best overall TheEureka Forbes air purifier FAP 7000is a new model launched by Eureka. It comes with all the latest technologies. Such as cleaning 99% of bacteria, 2.5 digital display and there are different colours on this device that indicate your current air purity. You will get one year warranty on this device for Rs. 5999. Eureka Forbes is a reputable and highly rated brand. You can buy this product without hesitation. How to find the perfect air purifier for your bedroom Determine where your air purifier will be installed so you can select one that suits the room's dimensions when selecting the finest air purifier for bedrooms. Look for an efficient air purifier that gets rid of impurities like animal dander or smoking cigarettes that are specific to your house or your medical needs. Choose one of the top HEPA filter-using home air purifiers. For information on the decibel levels of noise, consult the product specifications. Based on where you plan to use the air purifier, you could choose a quieter unit. Determine the regular power and upkeep expenditures for the air purifier so that you can budget more funds. Product price list

S. No. Product Price (in rupees) 1 Eureka Forbes Air Purifier 5999 2 Kent 15002 Aura Air Purifier 6999 3 American MICRONIC-Imported Air Purifier 4486 4 Proscenic A8 SE Air Purifier 6490 5 PHILIPS High-Efficiency Air Purifier 14499 6 Dyson Pure Cool Link Air Purifier 27900 7 Havells Studio Meditate AP 400 Air purifier 49999 8 SHARP Room Air Purifier 10490 9 Mi Air Purifier 9998 10 Philips AC1215/20 Air purifier 8799