The best headphones offer great audio quality with crystal-clear sound. Talking about the best Boult headphones are the ones offering not only good product quality but also great build quality, affordable rates, and amazing after-sale service. The Boult headphones and earphones are known for their excellent look and quality. The Boult headphones offer distinct sound qualities. Hence it depends upon the user which headphones to go for. Moreover, the Boult headphones are super affordable. Know which of the best Boult headphones to buy.
1. Boult Audio Probass Anchor Headphones
Boult Audio Probass Anchor Headphones are a good product for music enthusiasts. It has extra deep bass, Active noise cancellation feature that delivers crystal clear audio and cancels noises like trains, engines, traffic, etc. The Voice Command feature gives instructions to Google Voice and Siri with only a single click on the button. These headphones have long-lasting battery life, giving you 30 hours of constant listening and around five days of standby time. The product is quite comfortable and has a portable design. Additionally, the ultra-soft ear cups give a comfortable experience to the users. Boult Audio ProBass Anchor headphones have strong Bluetooth connectivity.
Specifications
- Model: ProBass Anchor
- Form: Over-ear
- Colour: Black
- Connector: Wireless
- Battery Included: Yes, 1 Lithium Ion Battery
- Battery Required: No
- Special Features: 30 hours of Play Time, Active Noise Cancellation
2. Audio ProBass Ranger Headphones
Boult Audio ProBass Ranger headphones are the perfect headphones with an ergonomic design. The product has multiple useful features that everyone looks for before buying headphones. These features include a 50mm driver size, extra bass, portable, advanced Bluetooth technology, soft ear cups, noise cancelling, long-lasting battery, voice command to Google and Siri, water resistance, and more. Additionally, these headphones have special features like dual mode that makes it flexible, aux cable for constant music playing, etc.
Specifications
- Model: ProBass Anchor
- Form: Over-ear
- Colour: Black or Gold
- Connector: Wireless
- Battery Included: Yes, 1 Lithium Ion Battery
- Battery Required: Yes
- Special Features: Noise Cancellation
|Pros
|Cons
- Not suitable for rough handling
|
3. Boult Audio ProBass Thunder Headphones
Boult Audio ProBass Thunder Headphones are well-packed with deep bass, 20 m Transmission Distance, and 40 mm Driver size. These headphones are enough comfortable to carry outdoors. The Boult Company has focused on cancelling the disturbing noise of lower frequency, such as aviation environment, rail engines, traffic, etc. The Voice Command feature helps users instruct Google and Siri with just a single click. These Boult headphones have a long-lasting battery that gives 10 hours of playtime and approximately two days of standby.
Specifications
- Model: ProBass
- Form: Over-ear
- Colour: Black or Red
- Connector: Wireless
- Battery Included: Yes, 1 Lithium Ion Battery
- Battery Required: Yes
- Special Features: Cancellation, Light Weight, Bluetooth, etc.
|Pros
|Cons
- The Aux cable is not up to the mark
- Great Bass with balanced tones
|
|
4. Boult Audio ProBass FluidX Headphone
Boult Audio ProBass FluidX Headphones are the best product for almost everyone as they are affordable. These headphones have almost every feature the headphones must include. From the comfort level to Voice commands to Google or Siri to Bluetooth connectivity, Boult Audio ProBass Fluidx headphones have all the necessary features. The product is water-resistant, has a long-running time of 10 hours with a single charge, noise cancelling, a well-designed body, dual mode, aux cable, and more.
Specifications:
- Model: ProBass
- Form: Over-ear
- Colour: Black
- Connector: Wireless
- Battery Included: Yes
- Battery Required: Yes
- Special Features: Foldable, Waterproof, Noise Cancellation, Light Weight, Bluetooth, Long-lasting battery, portable, etc.
|Pros
|Cons
- Woofers are not up to the mark
|
5. Boult Audio Bass Buds Q2 Headphones
Boult Audio Bass Buds Q2 Headphones are lightweight over-ear wired headphones. These headphones constitute the deep bass for those warm midst and sparkly highs. Use these headphones to talk to Siri with just a 2 seconds click. The sub-woofers are inbuilt that offer an extra punch. The headphones also allow you to reject or answer calls and play or pause music.
Specifications
- Model: BassBud
- Form: Over-ear
- Colour: Black
- Connector: Wired
- Battery Included: Yes
- Battery Required: No
- Special Features: Voice Command, Water Resistant, Wired, and Light Weight
|Pros
|Cons
- Battery life is not so good
|
- Voice command for Siri and Google Assistant
|
6. Boult Audio Omega
Boult Audio Omega is another pair of headphones in the category of best Boult headphones. It uses Zen technology that reduces the background noise to a minimum while having calls. The ENC chip filters out the environmental noise. Moreover, it has Bluetooth v5.2. The latency rate is 45ms, which makes it a gaming-centric product. It comes with IPX5, which denotes a great value for sweat and water resistance. The playback time is 8 hours.
Specifications
- Model: AirBass
- Form: In-ear
- Colour: Omega Black
- Connector: Wireless
- Battery Included: Yes
- Battery Required: No
- Special Features: IPX5 water resistant, inline mic, and wireless
|Pros
|Cons
- Active noise cancellation
|
|
7. Boult Audio AirBass PowerBuds with Inbuilt Powerbank
Boult Audio AirBass PowerBuds with an Inbuilt Powerbank have multiple necessary features like One Touch Control and Voice Assistant with a single button. Also, the product has an Auto Pairing function that automatically pairs the headphones to other devices. Its one-time charge gives you around 6 hours of playtime. The Monopod feature allows users to play music and take calls separately simultaneously. The Boult Audio AirBass With an inbuilt Powerbank has many other valuable features.
Specifications
- Model: AirBass
- Form: In-ear
- Colour: Black
- Connector: Wireless
- Battery Included: Yes
- Battery Required: Yes
- Special Features: Noise Cancelling
|Pros
|Cons
- Water, Dust, and Sweatproof
|
|
8. Boult Audio ZCharge
The Boult Audio Zcharge Headphones are one of the best products introduced by the Boult Brand recently. It comes up with a long-lasting 1 Lithium Ion battery included. Environment Noise Cancellation, In-Line Mic, Water Resistant, etc. are its special features. A strong Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity makes the product more lovable and attractive. You can generally call this product a Bluetooth Neckband. The headphones deliver top-notch audio quality to their users with their advanced features.
Specifications
- Model: ProBass
- Form: In-ear
- Colour: Zcharge Blue
- Connector: Wireless
- Battery Included: Yes
- Battery Required: No
- Special Features: IPX5 Water Resistant, Environmental Noise Cancellation, In-Line Mic
|Pros
|Cons
- Strong Bluetooth connectivity
- Compatible with all BT devices
- The battery included is not rechargeable
|
9. Boult Audio Probass Curve
The Boult Audio Probass Curve headphones include a long-lasting battery that lets you continuously play music for around 15 hours with a standby time of 2 days. The Off-Axis Magnetic Technology delivers clear audio directly and deeply into the ears. In addition, the product has multiple excellent features, such as Noise Isolating Aerospace Grade AL Drivers, IPX5 Water resistance, the latest Bluetooth 5.0 with wireless earbuds, the Flexible band, and more.
Specifications
- Model: Neckband
- Form: In-Ear
- Colour: Black
- Connector: Wireless
- Battery Included: Yes
- Battery Required: Yes
- Special Features: Wireless
|Pros
|Cons
- Can be connected to Smartphones, mobiles, PCs Android, iOS, etc
- Takes much time to charge
- Good Bluetooth connectivity
|
|
10. Boult Audio Probass X1-Air
Boult Audio Probass X1-Air Headphones are a well-featured product that is affordable. It can be connected to all Bluetooth devices effortlessly. These headphones come up with 1 Lithium Ion Battery included. The 89g in weight, the product has many useful features. A total of 5 items, such as two extra pairs of earbuds, a User Manual, a Micro USB Cable, and 1 X1 Air earphone, are packed in the box.
Specifications
- Model: ProBass
- Form: In-Ear
- Colour: Black
- Connector: Bluetooth
- Battery Included: Yes
- Battery Required: No
- Special Features: Bluetooth 5.0, Microphone, Wireless, and Water resistant.
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Boult Audio Probass Anchor
|Over-ear
|30 hours
|Yes
|Boult Audio Probass Ranger
|Over-ear
|13 hours
|Yes
|Boult Audio Probass Thunder
|Over-ear
|10 hours
|Yes
|Boult Audio Probass FluidX
|Over-ear
|10 hours
|Yes
|Boult Audio Bass Buds Q2
|Over-ear
|6 hours
|No
|Boult Audio Omega
|In-ear
|10 hours
|Yes
|Boult Audio Airbass Pwerbuds
|In-ear
|6 hours
|Yes
|Boult Audio ZCharge
|In-ear
|40 hours
|Yes
|Boult Audio Probass Curve
|In-ear
|15 hours
|No
|Boult Audio Probass X1-Air
|In-ear
|10 hours
|No
Best value for money
Boult Audio ZCharge is a pair of headphones that offers great value for money. The headphones are affordable to anyone and are one of the best Boult headphones. Bluetooth v5.0 offers awesome connectivity. The audio quality is incredible with features such as water resistance, inline mic, and environment noise cancellation. The headphones have a long-lasting battery with a playtime of 40 hours.
Best overall
Boult Audio Probass Anchor Headphones are the best Boult headphones overall. It is a great product for music enthusiasts. The active noise cancellation feature diminishes the background noise and offers a crystal-clear sound. This pair of headphones also supports Google Assistant and Siri using the voice command. The battery life is also amazing with 30 hours of continuous listening. The ear cups are also quite comfortable, and the headphones have a good Bluetooth connectivity range.
How to select the best Boult headphones?
There are certain features you should consider while buying any headphones. As you buy headphones to listen to music, sound quality comes at the top. After this comes the IPX rating that denotes how effective headphones are in terms of sweat-proof, water resistance, and dustproof. Then comes the connectivity that indicates if the headphones are wired or wireless. If wireless, then a range of Bluetooth connectivity is another factor to consider. Noise cancellation and battery life are the other features you should consider while buying a pair of headphones. Finally, budget is the feature you should consider. When you compare on all these aspects, Boult Audio Probass Anchor Headphones are the best Boult headphones.
Price list
|S.no
|Product
|Price
|1.
|Boult Audio Probass Anchor Headphones
|Rs. 3,999
|2.
|Boult Audio ProBass Ranger Headphones
|Rs. 1,799
|3.
|Boult Audio ProBass Thunder Headphones
|Rs. 1,199
|4.
|Boult Audio ProBass FluidX Headphones
|Rs. 1,099
|5.
|Boult Audio Bass Buds Q2 Headphones
|Rs. 599
|6.
|Boult Audio Omega
|Rs. 2,499
|7.
|Boult Audio AirBass PowerBuds
|Rs.1,499
|8.
|Boult Audio ZCharge
|Rs. 1,199
|9.
|Boult Audio Probass Curve
|Rs. 899
|10.
|Boult Audio Probass X1-Air
|Rs. 899
