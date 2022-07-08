Story Saved
New Delhi 37oCC
Friday, Jul 08, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Friday, Jul 08, 2022
New Delhi 37oC
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe

Best budget laptops with 4 GB RAM in 2022

  • By hindustantimes.com Edited by Riya Gupta
  • Published on Jul 08, 2022 13:53 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

A 4 GB RAM laptop is meant for people who are do not need too many features or too advance features in their devices. In case you are keen on picking up a laptop in this category, then we have put together their key specifications, pros, cons and prices for your perusal. Do take a look.

product info
Budget laptops are meant for basic work like browsing the internet for personal use.

Most users of 4 GB RAM laptops do not require advanced features often highly marketed by the brands. Most people prefer a Windows laptop over a Mac. While Mac might come at a higher price range, it can help you with the incredible Apple ecosystem. Once you decide what operating system would suit you in the 4 GB RAM laptop, it is time to consider factors like RAM, storage, ports, and more.

This article lists ten 4 GB RAM laptops that could be ideal for you in 2022. We have highlighted their key specifications, pros, cons, and prices. In the end, you can also find the FAQs! We bet this will help you decide on the laptop you need.

1. ASUS Vivo Book 15

You can do tasks quickly and effectively with the ASUS VivoBook 15s as it encompasses the 10th Gen Intel Core CPU. The dual-storage ASUS VivoBook 15 provides you with the advantages of extremely quick data speed and sizable storage space.

  • Offer price: 26,990
  • Screen size: 15.6 inches (39.62 cm)
  • Ram: 4 GB
  • Storage: 256 GB SSD
  • Graphics: Integrated Intel HD Graphics
  • Weight: 1.8 Kg
  • Operating system: Windows 11 Home
  • Processor: Celeron N4020
ProsCons
Wide DisplayLimited storage capacity
Fast SSDBattery backup could be higher
10th Gen Intel Core processorNo Optical Drive
Fingerprint sensor
Anti-glare display
cellpic
ASUS VivoBook 15 (2021), 15.6-inch (39.62 cm) HD, Dual Core Intel Celeron N4020, Thin and Light Laptop (4GB RAM/256GB SSD/Integrated Graphics/Windows 11 Home/Transparent Silver/1.8 Kg), X515MA-BR011W
24% off
25,990 33,990
Buy now

2. Lenovo IdeaPad D330

The IdeaPad D330 flawlessly combines tablet mobility with laptop performance. Compact and feature-rich, it includes smooth processing, two cameras, an all-day battery, and several connectors.

  • Offer price: 20,990
  • Screen size: 10.1 inches (25.65 cm)
  • Resolution: 1280x800
  • Ram: 4 GB DDR4-2133
  • Storage: 128 GB
  • Weight: 1 kg 130 g
  • Operating system: Windows 10 Home 64
  • Battery life: ‎6 Hours
  • Processor: Intel Celeron N4020
ProsCons
Touchscreen and detachableVery limited storage capacity
Lightweight and compactNo DVD player
Anti-glare displayNo option to upgrade RAM
IPS TechnologyNo Fingerprint sensor
cellpic
Lenovo IdeaPad D330 Intel Celeron N4020 10.1" (25.65cm) HD IPS Detachable 2-in-1 Touchscreen Laptop (4GB/128GB eMMC/Windows 10/1 Yr Warranty/Mineral Grey/1.1Kg), 82H0001YIN
35% off
20,999 32,090
Buy now

3. Lenovo V15 AMD

The AMD Dual Core Athlon 3050U AMD Radeon 4GB 1TB HDD DOS Lenovo V15 82C700HXIH Laptop is designed for long-lasting performance. This laptop has a fashionable look and enables quick processing.

  • Offer price- 31,000
  • Screen size- 15.6 inches (39.62 cm)
  • Resolution- 1920 x 1080 FHD display
  • Battery life- Upto 5.5 hours
  • RAM- 4 GB
  • Storage- 1 GB HDD
  • Processor- AMD Athlon Silver 3050U
  • Operating system- DOS
ProsCons
Anti-glare PanelNo SSD
Wide displayBattery backup could be higher
Good storage capacity
cellpic
Lenovo V15 AMD 15.6-inch FHD Thin and Light Laptop (AMD Athlon Silver 3050 U/ 4GB RAM/ 1TB HDD/ DOS /Integrated AMD Radeon Graphics/ Iron Grey/ 1.85 kg), 82C700HXIH
14% off
31,000 35,999
Buy now

4. Acer Extensa 15

The Intel Pentium Silver N5030 CPU allows you to multitask and complete tasks easily and effectively. Additionally, you can benefit from quicker file access thanks to the 4 GB single-channel DDR4 system memory.

  • Offer price: 26,990
  • Screen size: 15.6 inches (39.62 cm)
  • Battery life: Up to 6.5 hours
  • Battery: Lithium Battery with 36.7 Watt Hours
  • RAM: 4 GB
  • Storage: 256 GB SSD
  • Operating system: Windows
  • Processor: Intel Pentium Silver N5030 processor
ProsCons
Good battery lifeHeavier than other laptops
Fast SSDLimited storage capacity
Wide displayNo fingerprint sensor
Lightweight
cellpic
Acer Extensa 15 Thin & Light Intel Processor Pentium Silver N5030 15.6 inches ( 39 cm ) Business Laptop (4GB RAM/256 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/Black/1.9 Kg, EX215-31)
33% off
26,997 39,999
Buy now

5. HP Chromebook 14A G5

Use the HP Chromebook 14A G5, a 14" diagonal with the controllable, secure, and user-friendly Chrome OS to maximise productivity. The robust design has a choice of an HD or FHD IPS display, universal USB-C connectivity, and the most recent AMD CPUs.

  • Offer price: 16,299
  • Screen size: 14-inches (35.6 cm)
  • Resolution: HD, 1366 x 768
  • RAM: 4 GB DDR4-1866 MHz
  • Storage: 32 GB
  • Weight: ‎1 kg 570 g
  • Operating system: Chrome OS
  • Processor: AMD A4-9120C APU
ProsCons
Optional backlit keyboardNo DVD player
180° hingeBattery backup could be higher
USB Type-C compatibilityLimited storage capacity
cellpic
HP Chromebook 14A G5, AMD A4 14-inch(35.6 cm) HD(1366 x 768), Anti-Glare Display (4GB RAM/32GB eMMC/Chrome OS/Chalkboard Gray/1.57 Kg) - 7QU82PA
40% off
16,500 27,668
Buy now

6. Dell Vostro 3401

The Vostro 14 3400's eye-catching design gives users a polished, fashionable appearance. Use the strength of the most recent Intel CPUs to take on your workweek. The updated Vostro 14 3400, starting at 1.59kg and less than 20mm thin, is prepared to travel whenever you are.

  • Offer price: 36,690
  • Screen size: 14 inches (35.56 cm)
  • RAM: 4 GB
  • Storage: 1TB HDD + 256GB SSD
  • Weight: ‎1 kg 590 g
  • Processor: Intel i3-1115G4 (1.70 GHz up to 4.10 GHz)
ProsCons
Wide displayNo optical drive
Option to upgrade RAMNo backlit keyboard
Fast SSDNo anti-glare panel
Incredible storage capacity
cellpic
Dell Vostro 3401 Laptop, Intel I3-1115G4, 4Gb, 1Tb + 256Gb Ssd, Windows 11 + Ms Office'21, 14 Inches (35.56 Cms) Fhd Display, Accent Black (D552221Win9Be, 1.64Kgs)
37% off
35,990 56,743
Buy now

7. AVITA SATUS ULTIMUS S111

Use the 1.10 GHz base and 2.80 GHz maximum speeds of the Intel Celeron N4020 CPU to speed up your tasks. It comes pre-loaded with the Windows 11 Home OS. Your productivity will increase due to its innovative user interface, which is easy to use and gives you precise control over every aspect.

  • Offer price: 21,990
  • Screen size: 14.1 inches (35.81cms)
  • Resolution: 1920 x 1080 with full HD IPS panel
  • RAM: 4 GB
  • Storage: 128 GB SSD
  • Operating system: Windows 11 Home
  • Processor: ‎Celeron N4020
ProsCons
Good battery lifeLimited storage capacity
Fast SSDNo Optical Drive
Anti-glare display
Intel-integrated UHD Graphics
cellpic
AVITA SATUS ULTIMUS S111 NU14A1INC43PN-CS 14.1 FHD (35.81cms) Laptop (Intel Celeron N4020/4GB/128GB SSD/FHD Display/Windows 11 Home/ Intel UHD Graphics), Cloud Silver
25% off
22,490 29,990
Buy now

8. Acer Aspire 3

The frame of the Aspire 3 houses a lot of power. Your laptop is enhanced for work and play with the newest Next Generation AMD Athlon 3020e, AMD Radeon graphics, up to 8GB of upgradeable DDR4 memory, and a precise touchpad.

  • Offer price: 24,990
  • Size: 14 inches (35.5 cm)
  • Resolution: 1366 x 768
  • Battery life: 8 hours
  • Ram: 4GB DDR4 RAM
  • Storage: 1TB HDD
  • Operating system: Windows 11 Home
  • Processor: AMD 3020e dual core
ProsCons
Good storage capacityHeavier than other laptops
Plenty of portsNo optical drive
Full HD displayNo backlit keyboard
Good battery lifeNo fingerprint sensor
cellpic
Acer Aspire 3 AMD 3020e Dual core Processor 14 inches (35.5 cm) HD Display Laptop (4GB DDR4 RAM / 1TB HDD / Windows 11 Home/ Black /Narrow Bezel / 1.9 Kg, A314-22)
29% off
24,990 34,999
Buy now

9. ASUS Notebook 12

The ASUS BR1100, powered by an Intel N4500 Celeron CPU, 4 GB of onboard DDR4 memory, and 128 GB NVMe SSD storage, makes work and study look easy. The ASUS BR1100 is equipped with cutting-edge ASUS AI noise-cancelling technology, which uses machine learning to separate undesirable noise from the human voice to deliver great remote learning and video-conferencing experiences.

  • Offer price: 29,990
  • Size: 11.6-inches (29.46 cm)
  • RAM: 4 GB
  • Storage: 128 GB SSD
  • Processor: Intel Celeron N4500‎
  • Operating system: Windows 11 Home
ProsCons
Touch screenLimited storage capacity
Lightweight and compactNo optical drive
LED-backlit LCDNo fingerprint sensor
Anti-glare panel
cellpic
ASUS BR1100 Notebook 12 (2022), 11.6-inch HD, Touch Screen, Intel Celeron N4500, (4GB RAM/128GB M.2 NVMe PCIe/Integrated Graphics/Windows 11 Home/Star Grey/1.40 Kg), BR1100FKA-BP1104W, Gray
19% off
29,990 36,990
Buy now

10. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3

Want to guarantee top performance? With features like power management, charging limits, and regular software upgrades to provide an improved user experience, Lenovo Vantage is here to simplify your life.

  • Offer price: 31,490
  • Size: 15.6 inches (39.62 cm)
  • RAM: 4 GB
  • Storage: 256 GB SDD
  • Processor: ‎ 10th Gen Intel Core i3
  • Weight: 1 kg 700 gm
  • Operating system: Windows 11
ProsCons
Rapid chargingNo fingerprint sensor
Wide displayNo Optical Drive
Fast SSDLimited storage capacity
Anti-glare panel
cellpic
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 10th Gen Intel Core i3 15.6" FHD Thin & Light Laptop (4 GB/256 GB SDD/Windows 11/MS Office 2021/2 Yr Warranty/Platium Grey/1.7Kg), 81WB018XIN
9% off
35,549 38,990
Buy now

3 best features:

ASUS VivoBook 15Lenovo IdeaPad D330Lenovo V15 AMDAcer Extensa 15HP Chromebook 14A G5Dell Vostro 3401AVITA SATUS ULTIMUS S111Acer Aspire 3ASUS Notebook 12Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3
Fingerprint readerTouchscreen and detachableWide displayEnhanced video conferencingFull HD IPS displayGood storage capacityHigh quality speakersUpgradeable DDR4 RAM

10 hrs battery life

Upgradeable storage and RAM
15.6 Inches DisplayIPS TechnologySpill-resistant keyboard6.5 hours battery lifeBacklit keyboardSyncing with phone8 hrs Incredible battery lifeHigh storageCompact in size8 hours good battery
Anti-glare PanelTwo cameras‎Integrated AMD Radeon graphicsThinner and lighter designQuality AMD GraphicsHigh-speed processorAmazing screen resolutionIncredible displayQuality touch displayOptimum performance

Best budget

Acer’s Extensa 15 might be an ideal budget-friendly laptop as it has all the major features most users will need in their day-to-day usage. Currently, it is available at a price of 26,990.

It offers 4 GB RAM and 256 GB of SSD storage which is snappy. Even though this 4 GB RAM laptop does not have a fingerprint scanner, most of the essential features are present in the device. The entire package at a sub-30k price range makes it the best budget laptop overall.

Best overall

The Dell Vostro 3401 takes our best overall laptop with a 4 GB RAM mention, as it fulfils all the major requirements along with some latest features. Its wide display and good battery life allow users to work continuously for a long time without plugging in.

The incredible combination of a 1TB HDD and a 256GB SSD will be enough for all the storage-related needs. Moreover, the 4 GB RAM and SSD will surely deliver sustained performance for days to come.

How to find the perfect laptops with 4 GB RAM in 2022?

As we have mentioned before, it is essential to list your requirements to find the perfect 4 GB RAM laptop. This will help you rule off the choices and narrow down your search.

Once you have prepared the list of all the specifications you need in the new laptop, you can check out the different online eCommerce stores to get a good idea about what the market offers.

Use filters to find the right 4 GB RAM laptop. For instance, choose the 4 GB RAM filter if that is what you want. Comparing the same model on different websites can also be beneficial at times. You can also check out the official websites of the major laptop brands because they often have special offers for some products.

Price list of 4 GB RAM laptops at a glance:

LaptopsPrice
ASUS VivoBook 15 26,990
Lenovo IdeaPad D330 20,990
Lenovo V15 AMD 31,000
Acer Extensa 15 26,990
HP Chromebook 14A G5 16,299
Dell Vostro 3401 36,690
AVITA SATUS ULTIMUS S111 21,990
Acer Aspire 3 24,990
ASUS Notebook 12 29,990
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 31,490

FAQs

1. Are 4 GB RAM laptops ideal for gaming?

Most budget laptops with 4 GB RAM can run most of the games, at least if it has an Intel i5 processor. However, if you want to play high-end games, it is better to go for a device with fairly good specifications.

2. Can the laptop be connected to mobile or television?

Most laptops these days let you connect to a phone or TV. An HDMI cable is used to connect the laptop to the television. Different applications are available as well to connect the mobile with the laptop.

3. Are 8th generation laptops good?

The generation of a laptop processor plays an unimportant role in the laptop’s overall performance. Usually, the higher the generation of the processor, the better the performance. For instance, Intel Core i3 11th will be more powerful than the same 6 or 7th gen chip.

4. Can we run Windows 10 on 4GB RAM?

4 GB RAM laptops can run Windows 10. Depending on the OEM, it can also run Windows 11 if the update is available.

5. Is 4 GB RAM good for graphic designing?

4 GB RAM is more than enough for light to moderate graphic designing. Based on your work, the processor and the RAM will play a critical role to ensure a seamless design experience.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

RELATED STORIES
Party wear dresses for women: Time to make a statement this season
Best Window AC under 35,000 in India: Top 10 options that to suit your needs
Bracelet for girls: This dainty and charming piece of jewellery is a must-have  
Top 10 camera phones under 20000 
Best 5G phones under 30,000 in India: Buying guide
electronics FOR LESS