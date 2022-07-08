Best budget laptops with 4 GB RAM in 2022

Budget laptops are meant for basic work like browsing the internet for personal use.

You can do tasks quickly and effectively with the ASUS VivoBook 15s as it encompasses the 10th Gen Intel Core CPU. The dual-storage ASUS VivoBook 15 provides you with the advantages of extremely quick data speed and sizable storage space.

This article lists ten 4 GB RAM laptops that could be ideal for you in 2022. We have highlighted their key specifications, pros, cons, and prices. In the end, you can also find the FAQs! We bet this will help you decide on the laptop you need.

Most users of 4 GB RAM laptops do not require advanced features often highly marketed by the brands. Most people prefer a Windows laptop over a Mac. While Mac might come at a higher price range, it can help you with the incredible Apple ecosystem. Once you decide what operating system would suit you in the 4 GB RAM laptop, it is time to consider factors like RAM, storage, ports, and more.

The IdeaPad D330 flawlessly combines tablet mobility with laptop performance. Compact and feature-rich, it includes smooth processing, two cameras, an all-day battery, and several connectors.

The AMD Dual Core Athlon 3050U AMD Radeon 4GB 1TB HDD DOS Lenovo V15 82C700HXIH Laptop is designed for long-lasting performance. This laptop has a fashionable look and enables quick processing.

The Intel Pentium Silver N5030 CPU allows you to multitask and complete tasks easily and effectively. Additionally, you can benefit from quicker file access thanks to the 4 GB single-channel DDR4 system memory.

Use the HP Chromebook 14A G5, a 14" diagonal with the controllable, secure, and user-friendly Chrome OS to maximise productivity. The robust design has a choice of an HD or FHD IPS display, universal USB-C connectivity, and the most recent AMD CPUs.

The Vostro 14 3400's eye-catching design gives users a polished, fashionable appearance. Use the strength of the most recent Intel CPUs to take on your workweek. The updated Vostro 14 3400, starting at 1.59kg and less than 20mm thin, is prepared to travel whenever you are.

Use the 1.10 GHz base and 2.80 GHz maximum speeds of the Intel Celeron N4020 CPU to speed up your tasks. It comes pre-loaded with the Windows 11 Home OS. Your productivity will increase due to its innovative user interface, which is easy to use and gives you precise control over every aspect.

The frame of the Aspire 3 houses a lot of power. Your laptop is enhanced for work and play with the newest Next Generation AMD Athlon 3020e, AMD Radeon graphics, up to 8GB of upgradeable DDR4 memory, and a precise touchpad.

The ASUS BR1100, powered by an Intel N4500 Celeron CPU, 4 GB of onboard DDR4 memory, and 128 GB NVMe SSD storage, makes work and study look easy. The ASUS BR1100 is equipped with cutting-edge ASUS AI noise-cancelling technology, which uses machine learning to separate undesirable noise from the human voice to deliver great remote learning and video-conferencing experiences.

Want to guarantee top performance? With features like power management, charging limits, and regular software upgrades to provide an improved user experience, Lenovo Vantage is here to simplify your life.

Best budget

Acer’s Extensa 15 might be an ideal budget-friendly laptop as it has all the major features most users will need in their day-to-day usage. Currently, it is available at a price of ₹26,990.

It offers 4 GB RAM and 256 GB of SSD storage which is snappy. Even though this 4 GB RAM laptop does not have a fingerprint scanner, most of the essential features are present in the device. The entire package at a sub-30k price range makes it the best budget laptop overall.

Best overall

The Dell Vostro 3401 takes our best overall laptop with a 4 GB RAM mention, as it fulfils all the major requirements along with some latest features. Its wide display and good battery life allow users to work continuously for a long time without plugging in.

The incredible combination of a 1TB HDD and a 256GB SSD will be enough for all the storage-related needs. Moreover, the 4 GB RAM and SSD will surely deliver sustained performance for days to come.

How to find the perfect laptops with 4 GB RAM in 2022?

As we have mentioned before, it is essential to list your requirements to find the perfect 4 GB RAM laptop. This will help you rule off the choices and narrow down your search.

Once you have prepared the list of all the specifications you need in the new laptop, you can check out the different online eCommerce stores to get a good idea about what the market offers.

Use filters to find the right 4 GB RAM laptop. For instance, choose the 4 GB RAM filter if that is what you want. Comparing the same model on different websites can also be beneficial at times. You can also check out the official websites of the major laptop brands because they often have special offers for some products.

Price list of 4 GB RAM laptops at a glance:

Laptops Price ASUS VivoBook 15 ₹ 26,990 Lenovo IdeaPad D330 ₹ 20,990 Lenovo V15 AMD ₹ 31,000 Acer Extensa 15 ₹ 26,990 HP Chromebook 14A G5 ₹ 16,299 Dell Vostro 3401 ₹ 36,690 AVITA SATUS ULTIMUS S111 ₹ 21,990 Acer Aspire 3 ₹ 24,990 ASUS Notebook 12 ₹ 29,990 Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 ₹ 31,490

FAQs

1. Are 4 GB RAM laptops ideal for gaming?

Most budget laptops with 4 GB RAM can run most of the games, at least if it has an Intel i5 processor. However, if you want to play high-end games, it is better to go for a device with fairly good specifications.

2. Can the laptop be connected to mobile or television?

Most laptops these days let you connect to a phone or TV. An HDMI cable is used to connect the laptop to the television. Different applications are available as well to connect the mobile with the laptop.

3. Are 8th generation laptops good?

The generation of a laptop processor plays an unimportant role in the laptop’s overall performance. Usually, the higher the generation of the processor, the better the performance. For instance, Intel Core i3 11th will be more powerful than the same 6 or 7th gen chip.

4. Can we run Windows 10 on 4GB RAM?

4 GB RAM laptops can run Windows 10. Depending on the OEM, it can also run Windows 11 if the update is available.

5. Is 4 GB RAM good for graphic designing?

4 GB RAM is more than enough for light to moderate graphic designing. Based on your work, the processor and the RAM will play a critical role to ensure a seamless design experience.

