Best camcorders to capture your memories

Best camcorders offer user-friendly features and are compact in size as well.

Camcorders are essential for capturing memories in high definition and having access to them anywhere. These are the best ones on the market, with a wide variety of features, making it easy to record crucial moments in your life. Most camera has three modes: Photo, Video, and Time-lapse. They are designed for children with only three buttons, making them easy to use. So, you can have a colour screen that allows children to take pictures, watch videos, or even set a time-lapse. Get the best quality and features with a top-notch camera for your next family video. Whether you are looking for a video camera for a professional, or need a good quality video camera for family memories, this is the one. They also come in a large LCD screen, making it easy to preview your footage and get it right—a perfect all-around camcorder for the person who needs a camera to take it everywhere. Also, you get a wide range of camcorders, from popular models to more specialised and professional ones. These camcorders offer superior performance and ease of use. The top camcorders on the market are made to be compact, easy to use and provide outstanding picture and sound quality. 1. Sony HDRCX405 9.2MP HD Handycam Camcorder: A Carl Zeiss zoom lens and An Exmor R CMOS sensor with 30x interchangeable lenses are features of the Sony HDR-CX405. This camera captures 9.2MP still images and Full HD 1920 x 1080 videos at 60 fps to Memory Card and microSD/SDXC/SDHC media cards. Specifications: Brand name: Sony Item Weight: 540 g Product Dimensions: 12.7 x 5.3 x 5.8 cm Optical Zoom: 30x Resolution: 9.2 MP Flash Memory Type: Memory Stick; Micro SD

Pros Cons 30x Optical / 60x Clear Image Zoom Only 2-year warranty. 26.8mm wide angle 9.2MP Exmor R CMOS Sensor

2. Leqtroniq 4K HD Auto Focus Video Camera The Leqtroniq 4K HD Auto Focus Video Camera has auto-focus and a focus range of 0.328 FT. This video camera comes with its portable stabiliser, which allows you to capture images and videos at low angles while keeping the camera stable. While travelling, you can output lovely views via WIFI and publish them to social media. This is a 4K (38802160) HD camcorder with 48.0MP. It has a digital zoom of 30X and video fluency of 60FPS. The upgraded control system on this video camera can be governed by 360°, the remotely controlled spacing is 65ft, and the battery prototype is 2AAA batteries (not included), making it simpler to operate the camcorder. Specifications: Brand Name: Leqtroniq Product Dimensions: 25 x 12 x 20 cm Optical Zoom: 30x Resolution:: 48 MP Flash Memory Type: Micro SD

Pros Cons 4500mah battery and handheld form factor. Only one year warranty. Wi-Fi and USB connector type. No water-resistant level. Presence of microphone and remote control features.

3. Panasonic HC-V385GW-K The HC-V385 HD Camcorder has a high-power zoom that allows you to capture your children playing from a distance. As well as 5-Axis Hand-Shake Detection eliminates fuzziness even when zooming, resulting in consistently stunning images. The Hybrid O.I.S employs five-axis adjustment to effectively suppress blurring from the field of view to potent zoom shots. The 28 mm wide angle accommodates more people while also allowing the backstory to enter the frame. Enjoy a new shooting style that allows you to add far more feeling to your films. You can connect up to three smartphones via WiFi and document a maximum of two of them into sub-windows. This allows you to capture images from a variety of perspectives and outlooks. Specifications: Brand Name: Panasonic Item Weight: 1.5 Kilograms Product Dimensions: ‎33.5 x 17 x 17 cm Optical Zoom: 50x Resolution: 2.5 mp Flash Memory Type: ‎SDXC memory card

Pros Cons It is a wireless multi-camera and can capture footage from any angle. There is no self-timer. An optical zoom with a new optical image stabiliser. Zoom lens type.

4. Panasonic HC-V785GW-K With the high-sensitivity BSI sensor, you can replicate even dark scenes. This aids in capturing those once-in-a-lifetime dramatic moments. The 25.4/58.4-mm Back Side Lighting Sensor has a bigger surface area and 34% larger pixels than a standard 25.4/147.3-mm sensor, reducing noise when attempting to shoot in dimly lit environments such as interior action sequences or nightscapes. It creates stunningly beautiful images from the smallest details. You can shoot from two angles at the same time by using your smartphone with Wi-Fi as a sub-camera. Because you're using camera angles, you can use one at a distance or at any angle you want. This offers you a broad range of Picture in Picture images. Specifications: Brand Name: Panasonic Item Weight: ‎351 g Product Dimensions: ‎13.9 x 6.5 x 7.3 cm Optical Zoom: 20x Resolution:12.76 MP Flash Memory Type: ‎SDXC memory card

Pros Cons This is with 20x zoom power. No self-timer. The minimum focal length is 29 millimetres Only 2 years warranty. CCD photosensor technology. Can shoot slow-motion video.

5. Panasonic Hc-V800 HD Camcorder Cams have come a very long way and evolved significantly. The Live MOS Sensor sensor is found on the Panasonic HC-V800 Camcorder camera. In terms of ISO settings, this device is unspecified. Movies can be documented at 1920x1080 pixels (1080p HD) or 1280x720 pixels (720p HD). It accepts SD, SDHC, and SDXC memory cards and weighs 428 grams with a 3 Inch display for clicking and previewing images. Specifications: Brand Name: Panasonic Item Weight: 426.38 Grams Product Dimensions: ‎14.2 x 6.81 x 7.7 cm Optical Zoom: 24x Resolution: ‎8.57 MP Flash Memory Type: ‎SDXC, SDHC, SD Card

Pros Cons Presence of low light features. No self-timer. The connector type is Wi-Fi No warranty period. CMOS photosensor technology. Included batteries.

6. Sony FDRAX53/B The Sony FDR-AX53 is a handheld Handycam camcorder that records sharp, enhanced UHD 4K footage thanks to its Zeiss 20x optic zoom lens and high-resolution picture. The Exmor R CMOS sensor uses Sony's XAVC S codec to record UHD 4K films at 24 and30 fps. Its pixels are around 1.6x larger than those of the original model, which improves performance, especially in low-light situations. Additionally, Sony's Balance Optical SteadyShot image stabilisation technology is built into the camcorder to help with the creation of steady, smooth video across the zoom range. Other enhancements include a less robust microphone, quicker and more precise autofocus, and a higher speed 1080p 120 fps recording option for producing significant slow-motion material. Specifications: Brand Name: Sony Item Weight: 453.59 Grams Product Dimensions: ‎18.9 x 15.01 x 10.8 cm Optical Zoom: 20x Resolution: 16.6 MP Flash Memory Type: ‎SDXC memory card

Pros Cons Its connector type is Wi-Fi and NFC. No colour screen. Time-lapse special feature. No external memory. CMOS photosensor technology. Not including any rechargeable battery. The display type is LCD with internal flash.

7. Canon XA11 Professional Camcorder The XA11 is a compressed Full HD ENG camera with a 20x zoom lens and 5-axis image stabilisation, two SD card slots, and 50p/60p capturing in both AVCHD and MP4 formats. It also has many effective features, such as assistance for both relay and concurrent recording, as well as the capability to capture video snippets in the 3Mbps method for use in breaking news. The camera offers the image processing acumen of the Canon Full HD system, incorporating the CMOS sensor's excellent sensitivity with the DIGIC DV 4 camera module for high picture quality even in low-light situations. Specifications: Brand Name: ‎Canon Item Weight: 725.75 Grams Product Dimensions: ‎23.11 x 13.21 x 18.03 cm Optical Zoom: 20x Resolution: ‎‎3.09 MP Flash Memory Type: ‎SD Card

Pros Cons The connector type is infrared with SD flash memory. Only one year warranty. 20x high-definition optical zoom. No self-timer. Full HD recording capabilities.

8. SJCAM SJ4000 The black SJ4000 Action Camera with Wi-Fi from SJCAM is based on the standard SJ4000 and includes Wi-Fi interconnection for monitoring and controlling via the SJCAM HD app. It comes with a variety of mounts to accommodate almost any situation, such as alternatives for headgear, handlebars, boogie boards, and more. The camera also includes an underwater housing with a depth rating of 100', making it suitable for snorkelling or many dives. A 2" LCD screen on the rear of the camera enables you to assemble shots and review previous recordings. The recording to microSD and microSDHC memory cards with capacities of up to 32GB. Specifications: Brand Name: SJCAM Item Weight: 557 Grams Product Dimensions: 23 x 6.2 x 16 cm Optical Zoom: 4x Resolution: 12 MP Flash Memory Type: ‎Micro SD

Pros Cons Time Lapse special feature Only one year warranty. Wi-Fi and USB connector type. There is no self-timer. The water resistance is 30 metres The adapter is not with this product.

9. Panasonic HC-PV100GW With three manual rings, XLR mic/line channels, and a 20x zoom lens, the HC-PV100 Full-HD camcorder conveniently aids professional camera work. A bright LED video light is also useful for shooting in low light. The advanced BSI Sensor on the HC-PV100 evokes fantastic, greater images even in low-light conditions. That means you can record spectacular scenery and objects with low noise distortion under several situations and in any situation, also which include indoor scenes and nightscapes. The video light is incredibly bright (300 lx at 1 metre), allowing for reliable shooting in low-light situations. The light source is softened by a diffusion filter, and the colour temperature is converted by a colour conversion filter. Specifications: Brand Name: Panasonic Item Weight: 1.5 Kilograms Product Dimensions: ‎33.5 x 17 x 17 cm Optical Zoom: 20x Resolution: ‎6.03 MP Flash Memory Type: ‎SD card

Pros Cons 2-year warranty. No self-timer. 1/3.1-inch BSI MOS Sensor Good for professional use. Built-in light special feature.

Price of Camcorders at a glance:

Product Price Sony HDRCX405 18190 Leqtroniq 4K 23990 Panasonic HC-V385GW-K 26999 Panasonic HC-V785GW-K 40690 Panasonic Hc-V800 56000 Sony FDRAX53/B 153227 Canon XA11 80990 SJCAM SJ4000 5999 Panasonic HC-PV100GW 97990

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Sony HDRCX405 540 30x 9.2 MP Leqtroniq 4K 229.631 30x 48 MP Panasonic HC-V385GW-K 1500 50x 2.5 MP Panasonic HC-V785GW-K 351 20x 12.76 MP Panasonic Hc-V800 426.38 24x 8.57 MP Sony FDRAX53/B 453.59 20x 16.6 MP Canon XA11 725.75 20x 3.09 MP SJCAM SJ4000 557 4x 12 MP Panasonic HC-PV100GW 1500 20x 6.03 MP

Best value for money The SJCAM SJ4000 is the best value for money camcorder you can buy. It comes with a range of time-lapse features which hardly any other camcorder in this range will offer. Moreover, it is water-resistant, making capturing videos easier even in the rain. With 32 GB rain, you have a lot of memory to store amazing amount in this device. Best overall This Sony HDRCX405 Handycam comes with 30x optical and 60x clear image when you zoom in to get a closer view. This is a perfect Handycam at the price of Rs. 19890.00. Its screen size is 2.7 inches and there is an in-built USB cable so that you can easily transfer files and charge your device also. How to find the perfect camcorder Before purchasing the best camcorder, keep the following factors in mind: Choose the high-definition camcorder kind that you want to purchase first. A full-sized model is a good option if you want better quality and more features. Purchase an action cam, which is about half the size of standard pocket camcorders, if you require a smaller, more portable device. Ensure the controls are simple to use and that you can easily switch the recording medium and remove the batteries. WiFi features are also being added to more models. So, if it matters to you, check for this. Check the lighting and LCD.

