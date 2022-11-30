Panasonic camera: The best deals worth your money

Camera

The Panasonic camera is a versatile and powerful camera that's ideal for capturing beautiful photos. With the right lens, this camera can take quality images that are crisp and clear. The cameras are powerful performers, with a strong sensor and a high-speed 4D FHD Live MOS sensor that helps you capture more details. Some of the Panasonic cameras feature a 4-axis IS and 5-axis in-body stabilization to help you capture great shots without blur. These cameras also feature a large touch-screen LCD, ideal for composing your pictures. They have Wi-Fi connectivity to help you share photos with friends and family. This versatile and robust camera is perfect for capturing beautiful images. Moreover, Panasonic cameras are very durable and high-quality cameras that will produce high-quality photos. The battery life is long, and its pictures are crisp and clear. They are versatile cameras with many options for the photographer to use. Panasonic Camera is the most reliable and trusted camera brand. Panasonic cameras are known for their high quality and innovative design. They are durable, easy to use, and reliable. Check out the best Panasonic cameras here. 1. Panasonic LUMIX G7 A hybrid camera with a scintillating recording that comes with advanced shooting capabilities. Any subject is captured with the finest clarity owing to its 16 MP Live MOS sensor with a low pass with detailed images. The results of the camera are consistent and function better in a variety of lighting conditions and embedded Venus Engine 9 automatically sharpens edges. The recording experience takes place on another level that happens due to a built-in stereo microphone with an integrated wind-cut filter for a clearer sound. In a matter of 0.07 seconds, DFD technology adjusts focus. Specifications: Model name: G Series

Feature: Live View

Optical Zoom: 3x

Product Weight: 645 Grams

Product Dimensions: ‎7.74 x 12.49 x 8.62 cm

Pros Cons A mirrorless form factor with 3x optical zoom. The screen size is 3 inches only. 16-megapixel micro four-third sensor. Only 2-year warranty. Can capture 4k video.

2. Panasonic Lumix FZ80 Both the front and rear of the camera with a commendable touch-sensitive LCD screen. The images in it can be dragged from side to side and can be magnified to 16x. With a focal length of 20-1200 mm, photography particularly at night with bulb shooting mode gives better results. The intelligent resolution feature makes a standard image appear as a high-resolution image by processing contour, texture and smooth areas. The HDR setting along with three EV strengths records more details in the highlights and shadows. Specifications: Model name: Panasonic Lumix FZ80

Feature: Image stabilization

Optical Zoom: 60x

Product Weight: 617 g

Product Dimensions: 11.9 x 13 x 9.4 cm

Pros Cons 18.1MP sensor resolution. High cost. 3-touch control LCD. Image stabilization special feature. Low light performance.

3. Panasonic HC-PV100GW Imagine a camcorder in any situation with low noise distortion, the camcorder brand is a fine option. In a variety of conditions and dim lighting conditions, high-quality images can be captured. The built-in LED video light comprises a diffusion filter and colour conversion filter for capturing dark places. The high-powered zooming in it makes it top notch and images become memorable. Clear images are a guarantee even when an unwanted shake happens to owe to its 5-axis hybrid O.I.S. The camcorder with a hot swap recording comes with a dual SD card slot. Specifications: Model name: ‎HC-PV100GW

Feature: 3 manual rings/2-channel XLR terminals

Optical Zoom: 20x

Product Weight: 1500 grams

Product Dimensions: 33.5 x 17 x 17 cm

Pros Cons 1/3.1-inch BSI MOS Sensor High cost. Good for professional use. Only 2-year warranty. Built-in LED video light. Optical 20x zoom.

4. Panasonic Lumix DC-FZ10002 The camera comprises excellent ergonomics suitable for travel and casual video capture. It is far-reaching due to its 16x optical zoom lens offering versatility and compactness. A good all-rounder camera is known for its portability and churns out nice colours. The buffer of the camera is worth it with a more attractive menu system. The viewfinder comprises higher magnification and an efficient tilt/swivel display. Noise reduction settings can be tweaked in the camera and photographers can shoot raw for better results. The control dial makes quicker exposure adjustments. Specifications: Model name: DC-FZ10002GW

Feature: Face Detection

Optical Zoom: 16x

Product Weight: 810 Grams

Product Dimensions: ‎13.6 x 13.2 x 9.7 cm

Pros Cons 16x optical zoom High cost Presence of face detection feature Only 2-year warranty. High-speed video shooting

5. Panasonic Lumix DMC-G85 A high-end features camera, fast and prominent autofocus with high ISO performance and 4K video recording. The notable upgrades in it make it a suitable option, compact and rugged with better image stabilization and faster burst shooting. Its improved shutter mechanism takes sharper and more detailed images with fewer internal vibrations. Events, ceremonies, and other sound-sensitive environments are turned colourful besides being sturdy and lightweight. Utilizing new gyroscopic sensors and new algorithms, the brand claims 5-stops of image stabilization correction. It has a handy power-saving feature and the ability to bulk-save shots. Specifications: Model name: DMC-G85KGW-K

Feature: Live View

Optical Zoom: 0

Product Weight: 1030 grams

Product Dimensions: ‎8.7 x 13.9 x 9.8 cm

Pros Cons 16 MP mirrorless camera. High cost Wireless communication technology. Smaller screen size. Live view feature. Mos photo sensor technology.

6. Panasonic HC-V180K A camcorder with an automatic level shot that corrects tilting in images at three different levels. A videographer can add creative control effects to enhance his or her creativity. More people fit into the frame because of the 28mm wide-angle lens, especially in tight spaces. Whenever there is no tripod, the 5-axis hybrid O.I.S+ suppresses blurring and jitters the video. Subjects are easier to capture in full HD with results in the form of more stable-looking handheld footage. The camcorder is embedded with a backside illuminated sensor to capture lower light and reduce image noise. Specifications: Model name: HC-V180K

Feature: Low Light

Optical Zoom: 50x

Product Weight: 213.19

Product Dimensions: ‎11.68 x 5.33 x 5.84 cm

Pros Cons 5-axis hybrid OIS for stability. No external memory. 90x zoom No remote control feature. 2.7-inch LCD No warranty Full HD 1080p recording.

7. Panasonic HC-V785GW-K The value for money camcorder is a compact lightweight that produces quality video in low light. It is suitable to capture slow-motion videos and comes with a wind protection shield on the microphone that reduces noise. If everyday scenes are covered by the camcorder, the production of videos is equivalent to a piece of art. Twin cameras allow a person to connect his wi-fi-enabled device to select cameras to record the picture-in-picture. A 4-drive lens system drives the four lens groups independently to achieve an optical 20x zoom. Specifications: Model name: HC-V785GW-K

Feature: Slow Motion Video

Optical Zoom: 20x

Product Weight: 351 grams

Product Dimensions: ‎13.9 x 6.5 x 7.3 cm

Pros Cons 20x zoom optical No self-timer CCD photosensor technology. For stable shooting, there is the presence of 5 axis hybrid OIS.

8. Panasonic HC-V385GW-K A brand with a camcorder that counteracts wobbly hand-induced camera shake-reducing blur. A new optical image stabilizer promises a smoother video making the camera high-end. Anything that involves fast movement and a slow-motion effect can be captured by it owing to 60 fps image capture speed. The product comprises H.264 compression which is a benefit during a network security camera operation generating enhanced images. The image beauty is maintained by the camcorder due to the level shot function and corrects camera tilt for a confident recording. Specifications: Model name: HC-V385GW-K

Feature: Optical Image Stabilizer

Optical Zoom: 50x

Product Weight: 1500 grams

Product Dimensions: 33.5 x 17 x 17 cm

Pros Cons MOS photosensor technology. No self-timer. 2-millimetre minimum focal length. zoom lens type. Wireless multi-camera.

9. Panasonic LUMIX G100 The mirrorless camera is exclusively meant for vloggers and content creators and directional audio with tracking mode. It has impressive electronic image stabilization which utilizes gyroscope sensors and algorithms. The DSLR-style grip and large viewfinders make it more of a trendy camera with a good degree of customization. It works well with lens-based OIS for sharper stills and a person can record while walking, working and riding. Video content is suitable for a smartphone as it is embedded with vertical video recording. In-camera image editing enables images to be resized. Specifications: Model name: DC-G100KK

Feature: 5-Axis Hybrid Image Stabilization

Optical Zoom: 2x

Product Weight: 590 Grams

Product Dimensions: 23.11 x 23.11 x 23.11 cm

Pros Cons Lightweight and built-in microphone camera. No autofocus. 5-axis hybrid I.S. for stability. No audio recording. Built-in flash

10. PANASONIC LUMIX LX10 A capable pocket camera that comprises video-based features to back up its still’s capabilities. The LX10 camera built around average sensors and bright lenses has many direct controls. Its post-focus mode enables it to capture a video clip and grab the frame. The compact camera is ultimately capable of advanced functions for creative use in a sleek body. Anybody can experience faster response and higher mobility owing to its high-speed, high precision with depth from defocus technology. Derivative functions are available such as focus stacking, post-focus and light composition. Specifications: Model name: Panasonic Lumix LX10

Feature: 4K Live Cropping

Optical Zoom: 3x

Product Weight: 308.44 Grams

Product Dimensions: ‎13.97 x 34.29 x 14.61

Pros Cons Image stabilization feature. No warranty on this product. Wi-Fi and USB connectivity. 1-inch photo sensor size. 3-inch screen size. Ultra high-speed focusing.

Best 3 features

Product Feature Optical Zoom Weight (in grams) Panasonic LUMIX G7 Live View 3x 645 Panasonic Lumix FZ80 Image stabilization 60x 617 Panasonic HC-PV100GW 3 manual rings/2-channel XLR terminals 20x 1500 Panasonic Lumix DC-FZ10002 Face Detection 16 810 Panasonic Lumix DMC-G85 Live View 0 1030 Panasonic HC-V180K Low Light 50x 213.19 Panasonic HC-V785GW-K Slow Motion Video 20x 351 Panasonic HC-V385GW-K Optical Image Stabilizer 50x 1500 Panasonic LUMIX G100 5-Axis Hybrid Image Stabilization 2x 590 PANASONIC LUMIX LX10 4K Live Cropping 3x 308.44

Best value for money ThePanasonic HC-V385GW-K Consumer is a great option if you want a Panasonic cam recorder. It has a MOS Sensor, an Optical Sensor Resolution of 2.5 megapixels, and a Level Shot Function. This camera weighs 252 grams and captures video at 720p. Best overall ThisPanasonic LUMIX G7 is the best mirrorless camera if you are planning to buy a camera for professional photos and videos. It's effective still resolution is 16MP with 3X optical zoom. You can record videos through 4K QHD. There is 2 years warranty on this product and the product price is Rs. 41990.00. How to find the perfect panasonic camera You'll have to make an informed choice based on the evaluations you read if you can't physically handle the camera in your local camera store. How big is it? Has it got a firm grip? Are the necessary buttons spaced apart enough? Your camera should ideally be portable and lightweight. There is no need to consider this if you select a compact camera with a fixed lens. Look at the alternative lenses available if you choose an interchangeable lens camera. Making this choice should be possible after reading camera reviews. If your camera doesn't take better-looking pictures than your phone or at least has comparable features, there is no point in carrying it around. Product price list

S. No. Product Price (in rupees) 1 Panasonic LUMIX G7 41990 2 Panasonic Lumix FZ80 54177 3 Panasonic HC-PV100GW 99990 4 Panasonic Lumix DC-FZ10002 65999 5 Panasonic Lumix DMC-G85 53990 6 Panasonic HC-V180K 35363 7 Panasonic HC-V785GW-K 42990 8 Panasonic HC-V385GW-K 27497 9 Panasonic LUMIX G100 54990 10 PANASONIC LUMIX LX10 78129