Best earbuds under 800: Buying guide

Earbuds under ₹ 800 are user-friendly as well as budget-friendly.

Earbuds are small wireless earphones that are inserted into the ear and connected via Bluetooth to your device. They are available in different types and prices. There are many expensive earbuds with the best quality and bass, but there are also many earbuds that are budget-friendly and give you the best experience. You can find many earbuds of different brands under ₹800 with good battery backup and life, unwanted noise cancellation, better controls over earbuds, audio quality, overall performance, and many more. 1. pTron Bassbuds The first on the list is pTron bassbuds which has wireless Bluetooth 5.0 and deep bass. They are made in India, are IPX4 water/sweat resistant and have multifunction buttons for music control and calling. These earbuds have passive noise-cancelling TWS and come with a beautiful black digital display case. Specifications Brand: pTron Colour: Black Noise Control: Sound Isolation Bluetooth: 5.0 Charging Time: 1.2 Hours Wireless Range: 10 m Playback Time: 4 Hours

Pros Cons Digital Display Case Touch sensitivity Compact in Size

2. WeCool moonwalk mini earbuds WeCool Moonwalk Mini Earbuds are quality earbuds as they include a magnetic charging case that is sleek and easy to carry. In addition, these earbuds come with AI-Powered Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) to provide a clear, hands-free calling experience. They are available in a black and yellow colour combination. Specifications Brand: WeCool Colour: Yellow and Black Noise Control: Environmental Noise Cancellation Bluetooth: 5.2 Wireless Range: 10 m Playback Time: 30 hours with case

Pros Cons Ultra-lightweight Charging Hi-fi stereo sound Charging 1-year warranty

3. Swott airLIT 005 truly wireless earbuds Swott airLIT earbuds are clearly wireless earbuds that come with a stunning ergonomic layout and dynamic 10mm drivers. They have general 20-hour playtime with full touch control, a silicon microphone, and IPX5 water resistance. These earbuds are made in India and come in white. Specifications Brand: Swott Colour: White Bluetooth: 5.1 Wireless Range: 10 m Charging Time: 1 hour Playback Time: 5 hours

Pros Cons Sweat-resistant IPX4 Difficult touchability Fast Charging Low battery Sound is good

4. Njin X-Beats Njin earbuds are newly launched in India. It has X-BEATS Bluetooth Earbuds with low latency and 12mm Bass drivers. In addition, they come with a dual mic, passive noise cancellation, a manufacturer warranty of 6 months, and are IPX4 water resistant. The battery capacity is 300 mah, which makes it an excellent product to use for a longer time. Specifications Brand: Njin Audio Colour: Black Noise Control: Active Noise Cancellation Bluetooth: 5.0 Wireless Range: 10 m Charging Time: 1.5 Hours Playback Time: 3 Hours for each earbud Battery Backup with case: 15 hours

Pros Cons Lightweight Sound quality Good touch control Instant Connectivity

5. M10 TWS wireless earbuds These wireless earbuds come in a beautiful black colour with 3D touch and LED display. It can handle sweat or water splashes and has an IPX7 water resistance rating. In addition, these earbuds can power on and go into pairing mode automatically to reconnect to your last paired device. These have a good battery backup and have a charging case of 3500mAh capacity. Specifications Brand: Generic Colour: Black Bluetooth: 5.0 Wireless Range: 10 m Charging Time: 1 Hour Battery Backup with case: 20 hours

Pros Cons Long-lasting battery life Latency will observe during gaming Sound Quality Quick Charging

6. BENCO Flow-1 The earbuds by Benco flow-1 are truly wireless TWS earbuds. They come in black colour with a voice assistance feature and IPX4 waterproof rating. These earbuds provide a swift and stable transmission making it easier to connect these to your devices for a longer duration. Specifications Brand: BENCO Colour: Black Noise Control: Noise Cancellation Available Bluetooth: 5.0 Playback time with case: 38 hours

Pros Cons Light-weight No touch support Good sound quality Fast charging

7. Protista M1 Bluetooth truly wireless Protista earbuds are truly Bluetooth wireless earbuds with a mic. You can access the voice assistant instantly with the multifunction button. They are lightweight and come with 8mm powerful drivers, multifunction controls to provide seamless calling, and an LED battery indicator on the case. Specifications Brand: Protista Colour: Black Form Factor: In-ear Bluetooth: 5.0 Playback Time: 3.5 Hours Playback Time with the Cash: 10.5 Hours

Pros Cons Best quality and bass Battery Life Fast charging Voice Assistance

8. M10 wireless rechargeable earbuds These M10 wireless rechargeable earbuds are equipped with the most advanced Bluetooth 5.1 chip to provide the users with a more stable connection. An individual LED display is present on the case, which can help you check the remaining power of your earbuds. In addition, the HD LED display has a good touch feature, allowing you to attend calls or change songs easily. Specifications Brand: DOPSHOP Colour: Black Noise Control: CVC 8.0 Noise Cancellation Bluetooth: 5.1 Water Resistance Rating: IP7 Wireless Range: 15 m Charging Time: 2 hours

Pros Cons Great sound Long charging time Touchability

9. Mivi DuoPods The Mivi DuoPods A350 earbuds provide supreme bass sounds with All-Powerful 13 mm electro-dynamic bass drivers to ensure you enjoy a breath-taking Bass impression. These TWS earbuds have a 500mAh battery that provides 50 hours of combined playtime, allowing you to jam, talk, and binge-watch for an entire week on a single charge. With the Mivi A350 pods, you get remarkable audio that puts your favourite music to life, making entertainment incredibly immersive. Specifications Brand: Mivi Colour: Black Noise Control: CVC 8.0 Noise Cancellation Bluetooth: 5.1 Water Resistance Rating: IP7 Wireless Range: 15 m Charging Time: 2 hours Playback Time: 20 hours

Pros Cons Bass quality Build quality is not good Audio quality during calls Internal circuits The battery backup

10. I12 These I12 TWS earbuds come with Active Noise Cancellation to block the background noise and give you a clear calling and listening experience. You may enjoy non-stop entertainment with the extra long battery life and fast charging with these earbuds. In addition, it has an IPX5 waterproof rating to make it an excellent choice for workout activities and travelling. It has 10mm bass drivers with a bass boost algorithm to offer clear stereo audio to its users. Specifications Brand: Generic Colour: White Noise Control: Active Noise Cancellation Bluetooth: 5.2 Water Resistance Rating: IPX5 Wireless Range: 12-25 m Charging Time: 1.5 hours Playback Time: 1.5 - 2 hours

Pros Cons Good quality Difficulty in pairing for the first time Nice case Mic touch sensor

Best 3 features

Product Feature - 1 Feature - 2 Feature - 3 pTron Bassbuds Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 IPX4 water/sweat resistant Deep bass we cool moonwalk mini earbuds magnetic charging case 30 hours playtime Environmental Noise Cancellation Swot airLIT airtel Full touch control general 20-hour playtime Water-resistant Join 15 Hrs total Playtime with Case IPX4 Waterproof rating 12 mm Bass drivers M 10 TWS wireless earbuds IPX7 waterproof rating 3D Touch LED Display Bencof Deep Bass Voice Assistant Advanced Bluetooth Protista Up to 14 Hours of Playback Led Indicators Lightweight m10 Faster connectivity Large Capacity Charging Dual LED Display The Mivi DuoPods A350 50 Hours of combined Play Hours 500mAh battery Mic bass drivers I12 Long Battery Life IPX5 water resistance rating Bluetooth v5.2

Best value for money The M10 wireless rechargeable earbuds are the best value for money as they are equipped with the most advanced features at ₹699. It has a 5.1 Bluetooth version that offers a stable connection, clear voice quality while calling, and a CVC 8.0 noise cancellation feature. It is waterproof with a rating of IP7, which makes it an ideal choice for running, cycling, travelling, and other activities. Best overall The best overall product is the pTron Bassbuds Plus True Wireless Earbuds under INR 800. It is made in India and is IPX4 water/sweat resistant. With Bluetooth version 5, these earbuds have multifunction buttons for music control and calling. These earbuds offer deep bass, and passive noise cancelling TWS and come with a beautiful black digital display case. With a charging time of 1.2 hours, these earbuds have a playback time of around 4 hours. How to find best earbuds? You can choose amongst the variety of earbuds according to the price, colour, and brands that best suit your preferences. Noise cancellation, the weight of the product, and the Bluetooth version should be considered before choosing the earbuds. Additionally, when purchasing earbuds, fast charging and playback time are other essential features to consider. Also, choose earbuds according to the formation of your ear and check the material of the earbuds before buying. Price of best earbuds under ₹800 at a glance :

Product Price in Rs pTron Bassbuds 799 WeCool Moonwalk Mini Earbuds 699 Swott airLIT 005 Truly Wireless Earbuds 799 Njin 769 M10 TWS Wireless Earbuds 699 BENCO Flow-1 629 Protista 699 M10 Wireless Rechargeable Earbuds 699 Mivi DuoPods 799 I12 360