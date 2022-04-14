Best earphones under 300: Promise great sound quality with punchy bass

Earphones are an accessory that all of us need in our day-to-day life for multiple purposes. Whether you want to listen to music in private, stream videos, take calls while multitasking and so on, earphones come in handy. Wired earphones continue to be popular. For one, they do not require the hassle of frequent charging and secondly, they don’t cost much. You can find decent options online within the price range of ₹300. The ones we have shortlisted for you produce great audio quality with a punchy bass. They also come with a mic and control buttons so that you can manage your calls and music hassle-free while on the move. You also get to choose the colour you want in these earphones. Besides, the soft earbuds sit perfectly in your ears without causing any discomfort.

Interested in getting yourself a decent pair of wired in-ear earphones under ₹300? Then scroll down.

iBall Earwear Gem in Ear Wired Earphones with Mic (Black)

These in-ear wired earphones are available in black colour. They come with a mic and are angular in design which explains their perfect fit. The soft silicone earbuds fit amazingly well in-ear without any hassle. These are perfect for everyday use when going for a run, walk, workout etc. Besides, these provide premium quality audio experience with crystal clear sound and a thumping bass.

pTron Pride Evo HBE (High Bass Earphones) in-Ear Wired Headphones with in-line Mic, 10mm Powerful Driver for Hi-Fi Audio, Noise Cancelling Headset with 1.2m Tangle-Free Cable & 3.5mm Aux - (Grey)

These in-ear wired earphones come with a mic and 10 mm dynamic drivers for a great sound experience. It is available in a few colours and two style variants. These earphones sit comfortably in the ears and effectively cancel all the noise too. There’s an in-line remote control too to manage music and phone calls with ease. The cable is 1.2 mm long and these are compatible with a device which has a 3.5 mm audio jack.

ZEBRONICS Zeb-Buds 30 3.5mm Stereo Earphone with Inline Microphone for Calling, Volume Control, Multifunction Button, 14mm Drivers, Stylish eartip,1.2 Meter Durable Cable and Lightweight Design(Blue)

These in-ear wired earphones come in many colours. They are compatible with smartphones, tablets and laptops and come with 14 mm drivers for a powerful audio experience. Lightweight and stylish earphones, you can manage calls and music with the help of control options on the earphones. Besides, the cable is 1.2 meter long and is durable.

Boult Audio BassBuds X1 in-Ear Wired Earphones with 10mm Extra Bass Driver and HD Sound with mic(Blue)

These in-ear wired earphones provide HD sound experience and come with a mic. The aerospace grade AL alloy drivers give the best acoustics, 3D HD sound and a punchy bass. There are in-line controls to answer and reject calls, play/pause music or call and a feature of voice command as well. They are also IPX5 water-resistant and fit comfortably in ears. The earphones are lightweight , comfortable and of premium metallic finish.

