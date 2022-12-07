Best electric choppers & slicers

Best electric choppers

There are a few things to think about before selecting the best electric choppers available in India. You can choose a product that is the perfect fit for your home by learning as much as you can about it. It becomes difficult for us to select the Best Electric Choppers and Slicers in India, nonetheless, given the abundance of possibilities. A convenient electric chopper can be used for everything, including mincing, slicing, and chopping. Check out the list of the best electric choppers and slicers here. You can pick the one that best suits your needs. Here are the 10 best electric choppers and slicers under 2000 1. InstaCuppa Rechargeable Mini Electric Chopper The InstaCuppa food chopper rechargeable comes with a durable lithium-ion battery of 1300mAh and takes up to 4.5 hours to fully charge it. This can be used up to 30 times on one full charge. There is a 45-watt motor and sharp stainless steel blades in this mini-chopper. Moreover, it can process most ingredients in 30 to 60 seconds, depending on the ingredients. This electric mini food chopper is a breeze to operate, simply load it up with some ingredients, put on the cover, and press the ON button to finely grind the food in seconds. This is it! This mini food chopper is lightweight, compact and perfect for travel. Carrying this rechargeable chopper in your bag or suitcase is easy. Specifications: Wattage: 45 Watts

Bowl Capacity: 250 ml

Weight: 0.200 Kg

Dimensions LxWxH: 6 x 6 x 10 CM

Power Source: Battery-Powered

Pros Cons Quick chopping Poor quality of the container Easy to carry Easy to clean

2. Borosil Chef Delite BCH20DBB21 Borosil Chef Delite BCH20DBB21 300-Watt Chopper is the most convenient and reliable chopper you could ever find in the market. It is made of a high-quality plastic body and its bowl is made up of SS material to increase durability. With its powerful motor unit, this premium chopper can chop any kind of vegetable or chillies within seconds. Moreover, its blades are removable and dishwasher-safe for ease of cleaning them. You get along with 1N Rubber Lid along with 1 user manual. Specifications: Wattage: 300 Watts

Bowl Capacity: 600 ml

Weight: 0.890 Kg

Dimensions LxWxH: 12.6 x 12.6 x 25 CM

Power Source: Electric corded

Pros Cons Good build quality More of a shredder than a chopper Handy and compact design Can handle a large quantity

3. HOOK i Stainless Steel Electric Meat Grinders It includes 4 stainless steel blades as well as two modes for chopping and grinding various foods, including onions, meat, ham, garlic, onions, and small herbs. Whether you want to present this electric mincer to your wife or mother, it is the ideal gift. It is Strong and speedy, this electric meat grinder is the best, because of the 700-watt power that allows it to be more powerful and quickly efficient. 4 stainless steel blades and a four-dimensional design that allows food to be evenly chopped from every 360-degree angle. It has High-capacity and is durable too, The HOOK i mini chopper is fitted with a steel bowl that holds up to two litres. You'll find it stronger, healthier, and shockproof - among many other things - in comparison to glass bowls, which won't do so well. Specifications: Wattage: 700 Watts

Bowl Capacity: 2 L

Weight: 0.48 Kg

Dimensions LxWxH: 25 x 23 x 12 CM

Power Source: Electric corded

Pros Cons Large capacity and durability Cannot see how it is grinding Easy-to-clean Anti-corrosion

4. Unicron Meat Grinders Thanks to its 4-cup glass bowl and stainless steel blades, this powerful meat grinder is the perfect kitchen tool for all your slicing, chopping, grinding, and blending needs. Make your gourmet salsa and other dishes with this appliance. Handy for cooking soups, marinades, and more. From mincing to chopping, our electric grinder is dishwasher safe and so easy to clean that you can spend more time in the kitchen being creative. Specifications: Wattage: 300 Watts

Bowl Capacity: 2 L

Weight: 1 Kg

Dimensions LxWxH: ‎20 x 10 x 12 CM

Power Source: Electric corded

Pros Cons 4-cup capacity glass bowl Very delicate Stainless steel blades Transparent jar

5. Envop Glass Electric Meat Grinders This multipurpose food processor can handle grinding more than just meat, with its ability to process other products such as watermelon, carrots, garlic, peppers, and other types of food. You will enjoy its powerful 300-watt motor and 4 stainless steel blades operating at two speeds for your precise speed control. They do a better job than regular knives. The design of its glass bowl means that the upper and lower blades work together to chop food evenly. Specifications: Wattage: 300 Watts

Bowl Capacity: 2 L

Weight: 1 Kg

Dimensions LxWxH: ‎26.5 x 18 x 18 CM

Power Source: Electric corded

Pros Cons ABS Plastic + Glass material Can seem bulky Sharp stainless steel blades Push button design

6. Saliya SEAHELTON ABS To prepare healthy and delicious meals for your family, the Saliya Electric Meat Grinders are designed for superior performance and maximum usability. Additionally, you can use the automatic slicing blade attachment to slice vegetables and nuts quickly when you are making your favourite side dishes, guacamole, salsa, or dips. A mini electric food chopper with powerful and multifunctional tools is perfect for amateur chefs wishing to make delectable dishes without requiring professional training. Specifications: Wattage: 850 Watts

Bowl Capacity: 2 L

Weight: 0.48 Kg

Dimensions LxWxH: 27 x 18 x 18 CM

Power Source: Electric corded

Pros Cons Easy to use Heating issues Efficient meat mincer No maintenance required

7. ShopWave 400W With four stainless steel blades and two different modes, this food grinder can grind various foods including, but not limited to, onions, meat, ham, and garlic. This electric mincer makes an ideal gift for your wife, mother, and other baby-related food grinding, etc. Its blades are made of high-quality, food-grade stainless steel and our body is also made of high-quality stainless steel. a 400-Watts motor with 4 stainless steel blades and a glass bowl will allow for food to be chopped evenly. Slicing vegetable salads, chopping nuts, herbs, veggies, boneless meat, and more is easy with this tool. Specifications: Wattage: 400 Watts

Bowl Capacity: 2 L

Weight: 0.5 Kg

Dimensions LxWxH: 15 x 10 x 10 CM

Power Source: Electric corded

Pros Cons Fast operation No transparent jar Stainless Steel blades Easy to clean

8. ZINBLE09 Electric Meat Grinders The Zinble09 mini chopper has a stainless steel bowl with a capacity of 2 litres, stronger and healthier than glass bowls which makes it resistant to shock, making it very durable. This powerful electric meat grinder, coming with 4 stainless steel blades and a 4-D design, shreds food to produce very even results every time, with speed and efficiency in mind. This food grinder comes with 4 stainless steel blades, which offer 2 modes, enabling you to chop, grind and produce your desired products, such as onion, garlic, and spices, as well as ground meats like ham and beef. Specifications: Wattage: 250 Watts

Bowl Capacity: 2 L

Weight: 0.48 Kg

Dimensions LxWxH: 25 x 23 x 12 CM

Power Source: Electric corded

Pros Cons Can handle large capacity No transparent jar Easy to clean Stainless steel material

9. EMNDR Electric Meat Grinders The mini chopper is fitted with a stainless steel bowl that can hold up to 3 litres and is strong, healthy, and resilient, ensuring durability. This electric meat grinder is 400 Watts of power, which is more efficient and speeds up the process. 4 stainless steel blades with a four-dimensional design ensure uniform food chopping from all angles. Easy-to-clean and easy-to-use design - The unit can be disassembled and accessories are easier to clean than ever. You can put the bowl on the mat that comes with the cutter. Specifications: Wattage: 400 Watts

Bowl Capacity: 2 L

Weight: 0.4 Kg

Dimensions LxWxH: 24 x 12 x 12.7 CM

Power Source: Electric corded

Pros Cons Can handle large capacity Blades are very thin Easy-to-use design Stainless steel material

10. MYHEART Electric Meat Grinders With a stainless steel bowl and a capacity of 2 litres, the mini chopper is stronger, healthier, and shockproof compared to glass bowls. 4 stainless steel blades and a 360-degree rotating design create consistently chopped food. With real 700W power, it is more efficient and faster. It's easier to clean because you can take the parts apart and because it includes a non-slip mat with a bowl that you can put on top of it. Specifications: Wattage: 700 Watts

Bowl Capacity: 3 L

Weight: 0.45 Kg

Dimensions LxWxH: 23 x 22 x 12 CM

Power Source: Electric corded

Pros Cons Transparent jar No different variations in cutting Easy-to-clean 2-speed levels

Best 3 features of electric choppers & slicers

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 InstaCuppa Rechargeable Mini Electric Chopper 45 w 250 ml chopping, mincing Borosil Chef Delite BCH20DBB21 300w 600 ml chopping, blending HOOK i Stainless Steel Electric Meat Grinders 700w 2 litre chop, grind Unicron Meat Grinders 300w 2 litre chopping, mincing and smoothie Envop Glass Electric Meat Grinders 300w 2 litre chopping, mincing Saliya SEAHELTON ABS 850w 2 litre chopping, mincing and smoothie ShopWave 400W 400w 2 litre chopping ZINBLE09 Electric Meat Grinders 250w 2 litre chopping EMNDR Electric Meat Grinders 700w 3 litre chopping MYHEART Electric Meat Grinders 700w 2 litre chop, grind

Best value for money The search for budget mini choppers is over with InstaCuppa rechargeable mini electric chopper. This comes with stainless steel blades that make it convenient and super easy to cut, chop and mince any kind of vegetable and meat. It is lightweight to be travel friendly. If you need a budget-friendly chopper then this product adds value to your pocket. Best overall Nowadays everyone is busy with their professional life and this is the reason InstaCuppa has bought an instant mini electric chopper for busy people. This product contains stainless steel blades to cut, chop, and mince garlic, onion, vegetable, meat, and nuts. This is to go shopping for items that must be there with every household. It makes people’s lives easy and smooth. One can easily carry it along anywhere. The bowl capacity is 250 ml which is sufficient to chop down vegetables daily. Visit the site to grab exciting deals. How to find the perfect electric chopper and slicer Choppers are a best friend to every household and companies are offering various functionality to them these days. One should always check for its durability, functionality, and utility before purchasing. Should run on an electric cord or cordless matters the most. Cordless are more efficient and travel-friendly than any other system. The quality of the blade should be stainless steel to prevent any rust. Should be eco-friendly, budget-friendly, and travel-friendly for daily usage for cutting and chopping fruits, vegetables, nuts, meat, etc. Price list of best electric choppers & slicers

S.No. Product Price 1. InstaCuppa Rechargeable Mini Electric Chopper 999 2. Borosil Chef Delite BCH20DBB21 1,779 3. HOOK i Stainless Steel Electric Meat Grinders 1,399 4. Unicron Meat Grinders 1,299 5. Envop Glass Electric Meat Grinders 1,181 6. Saliya SEAHELTON ABS 1,299 7. ShopWave 400W 1,549 8. ZINBLE09 Electric Meat Grinders 1,399 9. EMNDR Electric Meat Grinders 1,199 10. MYHEART Electric Meat Grinders 1,195