Best Electric Kettle under Rs.1000: The top deals worth your money

Introducing electric kettles has made it easier for users to boil water and other liquids in no time. The good news is you can get the best electric kettles under 1000. And, they can even control the temperature of the boiling liquid easily. In addition, electric kettles under 1000 offer great relief from exorbitant cooking gas rates and improved energy efficiency. They are versatile as well! So, here are the best electric kettles under 1000: take your pick from them.
1. iBELL SEK105BL Electric Kettle 500 ml with Removable Lid
This 500ml electric kettle under 1000 is one of the most excellent options for people who live alone. Its auto-shutoff button avoids dry heating while its secure open and lock lid offers maximum safety. You can spate the 360-degree rotating base of this kettle for added convenience.
- Price: Rs928
- Capacity: 500 millilitres
- Material: Stainless Steel
- Colour: Black
- Power: 950 Watts
- Product dimensions: 43 x 43 x 67 Millimetres
- Included components: Kettle
- Weight: 654 g
|Pros
|Cons
- The lid’s locking mechanism is not good
2. iBELL Hold The World. Digitally! Stainless Steel Electric Kettle
The iBELL 1.8L stainless steel electric kettle has been specifically designed to make things easier. Suitable for heating water, this portable electric kettle keeps a check on temperature and stops the heating process automatically, all thanks to its automatic cut-off technology. Just switch it on and the kettle will take care of everything else.
- Price: Rs734
- Capacity:1.8 litres
- Material: Stainless Steel
- Colour: Black
- Power: 1800 Watts
- Product dimensions: 18.5 x 18.5 x 23 centimetres
- Included components: Lid
- Weight: 720 g
|Pros
|Cons
- Exclusive steam reactor setting
- Superior quality thermistor
- Scratch-resistant glass protection
3. Prestige PKOSS 1.8-Litre 1500W Electric Kettle
This durable stainless steel kettle features elegant handles that remain cool even when water is boiling inside. Its wonderful, single-touch, lid-locking feature secures the product while its 360 swivel base helps you set its position as per your comfort.
- Price: Rs825
- Capacity:1.8 litres
- Material: Stainless steel
- Colour: Silver
- Power:1500 Watts
- Product dimensions:19 x 19 x 24 centimetres
- Included components: Main unit, warranty card and user manual
- Weight: 870 g
|Pros
|Cons
- The self-boiling feature turns off automatically
- Actual temperature control not available
4. Pigeon by Stovekraft Quartz Electric Kettle
This electric kettle in hygienic stainless steel body and a sleek design keeps water hot for a long time. Its classical, mirror-polished appearance makes it aesthetic and exclusive. You can lift the kettle from its swivel base for wire-free and hassle-free usage and also use the kettle to serve tea or coffee without the hassle of a power cord. Its single-touch glass lid lock mechanism prevents steam from escaping and helps the water boil in no time.
- Price: Rs769
- Capacity: 1.7 litres
- Material: Stainless steel
- Colour: Silver
- Power: 1500 Watts
- Product dimensions:22.2 x 18.7 x 23 centimetres
- Included components: Kettle and warranty card
- Weight: 900 g
|Pros
|Cons
- Build quality is not good
- The cord length is very short
- Cleaning the kettle is not easy
5. Prestige Electric Kettle - PKCS 1.2 L
This electric kettle from Prestige is for you if you want something durable and stylish within ₹1000. The best thing is its concealed components, not to mention its detachable power base. With a stainless steel body and sturdy and durable plastic handle, this electric kettle has been designed to be safe to hold and easy to use.
- Price: Rs780
- Capacity:1.2 litres
- Material: Plastic
- Colour: Silver
- Power: 1500 Watts
- Product dimensions: 22 x 18 x 16 centimetres
- Included components: Kettle
- Weight: 800 g
|Pros
|Cons
- The cord length is too short
- The quality of the build material is not good
6. Prestige PKOSS 1.2-Litre Electric Kettle
This electric kettle from Prestige is made of robust and sturdy materials and is therefore highly durable. The mild steel construction of the kettle makes it safe to use on regular basis. You can easily turn or tilt the 360-degree swivel base of this kettle to pour all the contents out.
- Price: Rs895
- Capacity: 1.2 litres
- Material: Stainless steel
- Colour: Silver
- Power: 1200 Watts
- Product dimensions: 22 x 18 x 16 centimetres
- Included components: Kettle
- Weight: 880 g
|Pros
|Cons
- Not suitable to boil milk
- Elegant handle with single-touch locking lid
- Decent performance for regular use
7. iBELL Castor CTEK15L Premium 1.5 Litre Stainless Steel Electric Kettle
This stainless steel electric kettle from iBELL will be your go-to product if you want to save the time you spend in your kitchen. This premium quality product features automatic cut-off technology which means it switches off on its own when the contents within heat up to optimum temperature.
- Price: Rs661
- Capacity:1.5 litres
- Material: Stainless steel
- Colour: Silver body and black handle
- Power:1500 Watts
- Product dimensions: 20.5 x 17 x 20.5 centimetres
- Included components: Kettle and lid
- Weight: 900 g
|Pros
|Cons
- Requires more convenient features
8. Boxn Stainless Steel Cordless Electric Kettle for Tea and Hot Water
This programmable and highly versatile kettle will satisfy all your hot beverage requirements. Self-clean function and auto-on setting make this unit an all-inclusive and simple-to-use hot beverage centre. Use it to brew fresh coffee or heat water for instant tea or soup.
- Price: Rs499
- Capacity: 2 litres
- Material: Premium stainless steel
- Colour: Silver body and black handle
- Power: 1500 Watts
- Product dimensions: 12 x 10 x 5 centimetres
- Included components: 1 Electric Kettle
- Weight: 3Kg
|Pros
|Cons
- Removable nylon filter for easy cleaning
- Cool touch, lift-off base is safe on table surfaces
- Easy to view water window
9. Kent Vogue 1500W 1.2 Litre Electric Kettle
Get this amazing and convenient stainless steel electric kettle to make your morning or afternoon hot beverage without taking much time. Its concealed heating plate offers even heat distribution while the 360-degree cordless base rotation ensures easy pouring and serving. You can trust this kettle for its safety and durability.
- Price: Rs935
- Capacity: 1.2 litres
- Material: Stainless steel
- Colour: Silver body and black handle
- Power:1500 Watts
- Product dimensions: 17 x 17 x 20 centimetres
- Included components: 1 Electric Kettle
- Weight: 650 g
|Pros
|Cons
- The auto-off feature offers protection against dry boiling and overheating
10. Butterfly EKN 1.5-Litre Electric Kettle
Get the Butterfly EKN 1.5 litre electric kettle if you want to boil water in less than a minute. You can plug in this kettle in any direction, all thanks to its 360-degree swivel power base. It is also detachable from its power base thus offering portability of ease of use. The automatic cut-off enables the kettle to switch off when the temperature within reaches maximum levels. Its strong grip design is enhanced by its plastic lid which opens and closes easily and fit in snugly to avoid leakage.
- Price: Rs699
- Capacity:1.5 litres
- Material: Stainless steel
- Colour: Silver body and black handle
- Power: 1500 Watts
- Product dimensions: 19.5 x 15.2 x 21 centimetres
- Included components:1 Electric Kettle
- Weight: 940 g
|Pros
|Cons
- Top-quality thermostat control
- The water level indicator is missing
Best 3 important features for consumers
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|iBELL SEK105BL Electric Kettle 500 ml with Removable Lid
|500 millilitres
|950 watts
|654 g
|iBELL Hold The World. Digitally! Stainless Steel Electric Kettle
|1.8 litres
|1800 watts
|720 g
|Prestige PKOSS 1.8-Litre 1500W Electric Kettle
|1.8 litres
|1500 watts
|870 g
|Pigeon by Stovekraft Quartz Electric Kettle
|1.7 litres
|1500 watts
|900 g
|Prestige Electric Kettle - PKCS 1.2 L
|1.2 litres
|1500 watts
|800 g
|Prestige PKOSS 1.2-Litre Electric Kettle
|1.2 litres
|1200 watts
|880 g
|iBELL Castor CTEK15L Premium 1.5 Litre Stainless Steel Electric Kettle
|1.5 litres
|1500 watts
|900 g
|Boxn Stainless Steel Cordless Electric Kettle for Tea and Hot Water
|2 litres
|1500 watts
|3 Kg
|Kent Vogue 1500W 1.2 Litre Electric Kettle
|1.2 litres
|1500 watts
|650 g
|Butterfly EKN 1.5-Litre Electric Kettle
|1.5 litres
|1500 watts
|940 g
Best value for money
With an overall weight of just 900 grams and some of the smartest features available for just Rs. 661, the iBELL castor CTEK15L Premium 1.5 litre stainless steel electric kettle is the best value for money product. The silver body and black handle of this kettle, along with the auto-cut-off feature, make it a smart and stylish buy within an affordable range.
Best overall
Butterfly EKN 1.5-Litre Electric Kettle is the best overall product in this list of electric kittles within Rs. 1000, in that it comes as a lightweight kettle offering a 1.5-litre capacity at an affordable price of Rs. 699 only. The kettle also has a strong build structure and durable handle, making it a product that can offer long years of service without any damage. Not to mention, its 360-degree swivel base adds to the smart feature list of the product.
How to find the best Electric Kettle under 1000?
Here are some vital factors to consider when trying to find the best electric kettle under 1000:
There are different sizes of electric kettles available these days. Always choose one with a larger space than you plan to use to ensure you have sufficient room to boil liquids. The best is to go for an electric kettle that can handle 3 to 4 cups of water.
Look out for pre-set temperature controls as electric kettles with this feature will allow you to brew tea and coffee a well while being used for boiling water simultaneously.
The corded electric kettles are small and affordable, while the cordless models offer user convenience. You can detach the kettle, which further facilitates easier pouring.
Best Electric Kettle under 1000 price list
|S.no
|Best Electric Kettle Under 1000
|Prices
|1.
|iBELL SEK105BL Electric Kettle 500 ml with Removable Lid
| ₹928
|2.
iBELL Hold The World. Digitally! Stainless Steel Electric Kettle
| ₹734
|3.
|Prestige PKOSS 1.8-Litre 1500W Electric Kettle
| ₹825
|4.
|Pigeon by Stovekraft Quartz Electric Kettle
| ₹769
|5.
|Prestige Electric Kettle - PKCS 1.2 L
| ₹780
|6.
|Prestige PKOSS 1.2-Litre Electric Kettle
| ₹895
|7.
|iBELL Castor CTEK15L Premium 1.5 Litre Stainless Steel Electric Kettle
| ₹661
|8.
|Boxn Stainless Steel Cordless Electric Kettle for Tea and Hot Water
|Rs. 499
|9.
|Kent Vogue 1500W 1.2 Litre Electric Kettle
|Rs. 935
|10.
|Butterfly EKN 1.5-Litre Electric Kettle
|Rs. 699
“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.”