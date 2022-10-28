Best Electric Kettle under Rs.1000: The top deals worth your money

Best Electric Kettle

Introducing electric kettles has made it easier for users to boil water and other liquids in no time. The good news is you can get the best electric kettles under 1000. And, they can even control the temperature of the boiling liquid easily. In addition, electric kettles under 1000 offer great relief from exorbitant cooking gas rates and improved energy efficiency. They are versatile as well! So, here are the best electric kettles under 1000: take your pick from them. Best Electric Kettle for you 1. iBELL SEK105BL Electric Kettle 500 ml with Removable Lid This 500ml electric kettle under 1000 is one of the most excellent options for people who live alone. Its auto-shutoff button avoids dry heating while its secure open and lock lid offers maximum safety. You can spate the 360-degree rotating base of this kettle for added convenience. Price: Rs 928

Pros Cons Easy-grip handle The lid’s locking mechanism is not good Impressive power wattage

2. iBELL Hold The World. Digitally! Stainless Steel Electric Kettle The iBELL 1.8L stainless steel electric kettle has been specifically designed to make things easier. Suitable for heating water, this portable electric kettle keeps a check on temperature and stops the heating process automatically, all thanks to its automatic cut-off technology. Just switch it on and the kettle will take care of everything else. Price: Rs 734

Pros Cons Value for money Uses too much power Regulated movement Non-ergonomic design Easy to clean Heavyweight Exclusive steam reactor setting Superior quality thermistor Scratch-resistant glass protection

3. Prestige PKOSS 1.8-Litre 1500W Electric Kettle This durable stainless steel kettle features elegant handles that remain cool even when water is boiling inside. Its wonderful, single-touch, lid-locking feature secures the product while its 360 swivel base helps you set its position as per your comfort. Price: Rs 825

Pros Cons Strong build Difficult to clean Easy to use Short cord length The self-boiling feature turns off automatically Actual temperature control not available

4. Pigeon by Stovekraft Quartz Electric Kettle This electric kettle in hygienic stainless steel body and a sleek design keeps water hot for a long time. Its classical, mirror-polished appearance makes it aesthetic and exclusive. You can lift the kettle from its swivel base for wire-free and hassle-free usage and also use the kettle to serve tea or coffee without the hassle of a power cord. Its single-touch glass lid lock mechanism prevents steam from escaping and helps the water boil in no time. Price: Rs 769

Pros Cons Easy to use Build quality is not good Good temperature control The cord length is very short Multipurpose usage Cleaning the kettle is not easy

5. Prestige Electric Kettle - PKCS 1.2 L This electric kettle from Prestige is for you if you want something durable and stylish within ₹1000. The best thing is its concealed components, not to mention its detachable power base. With a stainless steel body and sturdy and durable plastic handle, this electric kettle has been designed to be safe to hold and easy to use. Price: Rs 780

Pros Cons Easy to clean and use The cord length is too short Auto-cut feature No temperature control The quality of the build material is not good

6. Prestige PKOSS 1.2-Litre Electric Kettle This electric kettle from Prestige is made of robust and sturdy materials and is therefore highly durable. The mild steel construction of the kettle makes it safe to use on regular basis. You can easily turn or tilt the 360-degree swivel base of this kettle to pour all the contents out. Price: Rs 895

Pros Cons Modern look and design Not suitable to boil milk Easy to use and clean Perfect travel partner Temperature control Elegant handle with single-touch locking lid Great value for money Decent performance for regular use

7. iBELL Castor CTEK15L Premium 1.5 Litre Stainless Steel Electric Kettle This stainless steel electric kettle from iBELL will be your go-to product if you want to save the time you spend in your kitchen. This premium quality product features automatic cut-off technology which means it switches off on its own when the contents within heat up to optimum temperature. Price: Rs 661

Pros Cons Value for money Requires more convenient features Easy to use Poor performance The cord length is good Uses too much energy

8. Boxn Stainless Steel Cordless Electric Kettle for Tea and Hot Water This programmable and highly versatile kettle will satisfy all your hot beverage requirements. Self-clean function and auto-on setting make this unit an all-inclusive and simple-to-use hot beverage centre. Use it to brew fresh coffee or heat water for instant tea or soup. Price: Rs 499

Pros Cons 100% BPA free Poor performance Removable nylon filter for easy cleaning Heavyweight Cool touch, lift-off base is safe on table surfaces Easy to view water window

9. Kent Vogue 1500W 1.2 Litre Electric Kettle Get this amazing and convenient stainless steel electric kettle to make your morning or afternoon hot beverage without taking much time. Its concealed heating plate offers even heat distribution while the 360-degree cordless base rotation ensures easy pouring and serving. You can trust this kettle for its safety and durability. Price: Rs 935

Pros Cons The auto-off feature offers protection against dry boiling and overheating Expensive Safe and durable Inefficient

10. Butterfly EKN 1.5-Litre Electric Kettle Get the Butterfly EKN 1.5 litre electric kettle if you want to boil water in less than a minute. You can plug in this kettle in any direction, all thanks to its 360-degree swivel power base. It is also detachable from its power base thus offering portability of ease of use. The automatic cut-off enables the kettle to switch off when the temperature within reaches maximum levels. Its strong grip design is enhanced by its plastic lid which opens and closes easily and fit in snugly to avoid leakage. Price: Rs 699

Pros Cons Top-quality thermostat control The water level indicator is missing Durable plastic handle Short cord length String build quality Easy to use and clean

Best 3 important features for consumers

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 iBELL SEK105BL Electric Kettle 500 ml with Removable Lid 500 millilitres 950 watts 654 g iBELL Hold The World. Digitally! Stainless Steel Electric Kettle 1.8 litres 1800 watts 720 g Prestige PKOSS 1.8-Litre 1500W Electric Kettle 1.8 litres 1500 watts 870 g Pigeon by Stovekraft Quartz Electric Kettle 1.7 litres 1500 watts 900 g Prestige Electric Kettle - PKCS 1.2 L 1.2 litres 1500 watts 800 g Prestige PKOSS 1.2-Litre Electric Kettle 1.2 litres 1200 watts 880 g iBELL Castor CTEK15L Premium 1.5 Litre Stainless Steel Electric Kettle 1.5 litres 1500 watts 900 g Boxn Stainless Steel Cordless Electric Kettle for Tea and Hot Water 2 litres 1500 watts 3 Kg Kent Vogue 1500W 1.2 Litre Electric Kettle 1.2 litres 1500 watts 650 g Butterfly EKN 1.5-Litre Electric Kettle 1.5 litres 1500 watts 940 g

Best value for money With an overall weight of just 900 grams and some of the smartest features available for just Rs. 661, the iBELL castor CTEK15L Premium 1.5 litre stainless steel electric kettle is the best value for money product. The silver body and black handle of this kettle, along with the auto-cut-off feature, make it a smart and stylish buy within an affordable range. Best overall Butterfly EKN 1.5-Litre Electric Kettle is the best overall product in this list of electric kittles within Rs. 1000, in that it comes as a lightweight kettle offering a 1.5-litre capacity at an affordable price of Rs. 699 only. The kettle also has a strong build structure and durable handle, making it a product that can offer long years of service without any damage. Not to mention, its 360-degree swivel base adds to the smart feature list of the product. How to find the best Electric Kettle under 1000? Here are some vital factors to consider when trying to find the best electric kettle under 1000: Kettle size There are different sizes of electric kettles available these days. Always choose one with a larger space than you plan to use to ensure you have sufficient room to boil liquids. The best is to go for an electric kettle that can handle 3 to 4 cups of water. Temperature setting Look out for pre-set temperature controls as electric kettles with this feature will allow you to brew tea and coffee a well while being used for boiling water simultaneously. Corded or cordless The corded electric kettles are small and affordable, while the cordless models offer user convenience. You can detach the kettle, which further facilitates easier pouring. Best Electric Kettle under 1000 price list

