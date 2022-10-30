Best Eureka Forbes water purifier: Buyer's guide By Affiliate Desk

Summary: Looking for the best water purifier for your home? Check out our top pick – the Eureka Forbes Aquaguard!

The Eureka Forbes water purifier is the best way to purify your water as it has the capability of removing 99.9% of harmful bacteria and 99.9% of harmful protozoa. It ensures that you have 100% safe drinking water that's pure and refreshing. With several products to choose from, finding the right product can get tricky sometimes. But if you are looking for the best water purifier here are some factors you need to consider before buying. Such as the size of your family and the space available in your house or apartment, budget restrictions, etc. Best water purifier for you 1. Eureka Forbes AquaSure The Aquaguard water purifier saves up to 60% of water compared to standard RO+UV water purifiers, which waste up to 50-75% of water. It has a smart LED indicator that shows the status of Power On, Purification On, and Tank Full. In addition, overflow protection is also provided. Specifications: Brand: Eureka Forbes

Eureka Forbes Colour: Black/White

Black/White Special feature: RO+, 500-1999ppm

RO+, 500-1999ppm Material: Plastic

Plastic Capacity: 7 litres

7 litres Included components: User manual, installation kit

Pros Cons Budget-friendly Water leakage issue Easy to install Good taste of water

2. Eureka Forbes Aquaguard Aura This water machine extracts all the important minerals present in water like calcium and magnesium for your everyday healthy diet. Ultrafiltration provides the pure and perfect clarity with which one can quench one’s thirst. At the same time remains safe for our children as well. This copper-infused water has antimicrobial, antioxidant, and anti-inflammatory properties that support a healthy metabolism. The body also uses it to provide energy and for growth. Specifications Brand: Eureka Forbes

Eureka Forbes Colour: Black

Black Special features: UV, UF, RO

UV, UF, RO Material: Plastic

Plastic Capacity: 7 litres

7 litres Included components: Plumbing kit, power supply adapter

Pros Cons Water tastes good Handle switch is fragile Easy to install Good in design

3. Eureka Forbes Aquaguard Marvel The Eureka Forbes Aquaguard Marvel 8L water purifier is the ideal machine for water purification purposes. It has been designed to treat multiple sources of water such as tanker, borewell or tap water and is compact and reliable. This appliance runs on 230 watts of power. The UV lamp used in this purifier is 4 Watts. Specifications Brand: Eureka Forbes

Eureka Forbes Colour: White & Black

White & Black Special feature: RO, RO+

RO, RO+ Material: Plastic

Plastic Capacity: 8 litres

8 litres Included components: Plumbing kit, power supply adapter and bracket for adapter

Pros Cons Good build quality Hard to see the water level because of its dark theme Easy to install Great in water taste

4. AquaSure From Aquaguard Amaze The AquaSure is a solid, sleek, and highly portable water purifier easy to carry wherever you go. The high storage capacity helps users to store enough purified water for use at homes and in offices. Specifications Brand: Eureka Forbes

Eureka Forbes Colour: Grey

Grey Special feature: RO+, 500-1999ppm

RO+, 500-1999ppm Material: Plastic

Plastic Capacity: 7 litres

7 litres Included components: User Manual

Pros Cons Good in design The water level sensor could be improved Good performance Good in services Water tastes good

5.Eureka Forbes Aquaguard Elite This water purifier has Active Copper Technology brings the health benefits of copper to your water. Advanced Virus Filter, or AVF, is an additional protective feature, not just against bacterial contamination but also viral. The booster pump is required to work when the incoming water pressure is lower than 0.3 kg/cm sq. Specifications Brand: Eureka Forbes

Eureka Forbes Colour: White & Black

White & Black Special features: AVF, RO

AVF, RO Material: Plastic

Plastic Capacity: 8 litres

8 litres Included components: User manual

Pros Cons Good Water capacity The water taste could be better Easy to install Heavy maintenance cost Wall stand issues

6. AquaSure from Aquaguard Smart Plus Spend less money and reduce your water usage. The AquaSure Smart Plus water purifier can be easily wall-mounted or kept on your counter. If the inlet water pressure is low, an external booster pump may be necessary. Available to you through our service technician, but an additional fee applies. Specifications Brand: Eureka Forbes

Eureka Forbes Colour: Black

Black Special feature: RO+, 500-1999ppm

RO+, 500-1999ppm Material: Plastic

Plastic Capacity: 6 litres

6 litres Included components: Installation Kit

Pros Cons Hassle-free installation Overflowing water issues Good build quality

7. Aquaguard Vista UV You can go a step further to ensure that your water is as healthy and safe as water boiled for 20 minutes. By purifying your drinking water with this Ultrabrite Ultraviolet water purifier from Eureka Forbes, you can enjoy peace of mind about the quality of water at home. The Mineral Guard Technology in this UV purifier retains essential minerals like Magnesium, Calcium and Molybdenum within the water to promote healthy living. The e-boiling technology ensures that every drop of water is purified in 5 stages before being ready to drink. Specifications Brand: Eureka Forbes

Eureka Forbes Colour: White

White Special feature: UV

UV Material: Plastic

Plastic Included components: User manual

Pros Cons Premium look Slow refill of water Easy to install Free Installation Good water taste

8. Aquaguard Ivory Our 7-stage purification process ensures that your water is fresh, filtered and healthy. The large storage capacity of 7 litres allows you to store more water for longer periods. Aquaguard Ivory with Active Copper Technology always provides you with a healthy, safe and fresh source of drinking water every time. It removes harmful impurities from the water and helps to keep you hydrated. Specifications Brand: Eureka Forbes

Eureka Forbes Colour: White

White Special features: Active copper, energy saving mode, and LED Indicator

Active copper, energy saving mode, and LED Indicator Material: Plastic

Plastic Capacity: 7 litres

7 litres Included components: Plumbing kit, user manual, accessories

Pros Cons Good overall performance Copper colour quality could be improved Easy to install Good water taste

9. Aquaguard Ritz Water purification has never been easier. The quiet, stylish, and powerful Aquaguard Ritz is an ideal solution to purify your drinking water conveniently for your entire family. The Aquaguard Ritz is designed with a high-grade 304 Stainless Steel tank made of the same material used in making surgical instruments for durability and easy cleaning. Specifications Brand: Eureka Forbes

Eureka Forbes Color: Black

Black Special features: UV e-Boiling,stainless steel tank, energy saving mode

UV e-Boiling,stainless steel tank, energy saving mode Material: Plastic

Plastic Capacity: 5.5 litres

5.5 litres Included components: Plumbing kit, power supply adapter with bracket for adapter

Pros Cons Hassle-free installation Suddenly stop working issues Good build quality Good water taste

10. Eureka Forbes Aquaguard UTC A compact design and easy-to-clean filter make the Aquaguard UTC the perfect fit for small kitchens, apartments, and bathrooms. You can easily install your water purifier under the sink and enjoy fresh water on the tap with minimum maintenance. With this premium RO+UV+MTDS, you'll enjoy a premium drinking experience while removing unhealthy chemicals from your water including lead, mercury, and arsenic. Additionally, you can adjust the taste of the water by using our unique e-boiling technology. Specifications Brand: Eureka Forbes

Eureka Forbes Colour: White & Black

White & Black Special features: RO+, 500-1999ppm

RO+, 500-1999ppm Material: Plastic

Plastic Capacity: 8 litres

8 litres Included components: Plumbing kit, power supply adapter, and bracket for adapter

Pros Cons Saves kitchen space Water leak issues Easy to use Great in water taste

Best 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Eureka Forbes AquaSure 500-1999ppm RO+ Easy to install Eureka Forbes Aquaguard Aura Good in design UV, UF, RO Water tastes good Eureka Forbes Aquaguard Marvel Good build quality RO, RO+ Easy to install AquaSure From Aquaguard Amaze Good in design RO+, 500-1999ppm Good performance Eureka Forbes Aquaguard Elite AVF, RO Good Water capacity Easy to install AquaSure from Aquaguard Smart Plus Hassle free installation Good build quality RO+, 500-1999ppm Aquaguard Vista UV Premium look UV Free Installation Aquaguard Ivory Active copper Energy saving mode LED Indicator Aquaguard Ritz Energy saving mode Stainless Steel Tank UV e-Boiling Eureka Forbes Aquaguard UTC 500-1999ppm RO+

Best value for money Aquaguard Vista UV is one of the best value-for-money water purifiers. This Ultrabrite Ultraviolet water purifier from Eureka Forbes can help you maintain the quality of your drinking water. Using the Mineral Guard Technology in this UV purifier, essential minerals like magnesium, calcium, and molybdenum are retained in the water to ensure healthy living. It is light on your pocket, easy to use, and gives peace of mind. The product has been designed keeping the user's need in mind, assuring maximum safety with minimum maintenance. Best overall TheAquaSure From Aquaguard Amaze is the best water purifier for home use when you are looking to remove impurities such as TDS, Fluoride etc. This purifier can be used in areas where you have municipal water and need to get rid of the various impurities that make your drinking water hazardous. The purifier also has a high storage capacity so that you do not run out of purified water easily. The product is easy to install and has features like LED indicator alerts when the tank is full when service is due & when cartridges need replacement etc. Use this water purifier to treat your water and make it safe for drinking. With a 7 liters tank capacity, it can treat multiple sources of water at a time. How to find the best Eureka Forbes water purifier The key when shopping for a new Eureka Forbes water purifier is to first define what you're looking for and how much you are willing to spend. Once you've done that, you can then begin to compare different models. Make a list of all the specifications you want in the water purifier. Don't prioritize one over another until you've thought of them all. Next, research your options and choose a brand and model. It is a good idea to start with Amazon as they offer just about every brand as well as every model. Searching on Amazon is easy thanks to the filters. Consider various models when looking to buy a new product. Compare and contrast what they have to offer, find the one with the best deals, and make the final decision that suits your needs best. Products price list

S.no Eureka Forbes Water Purifier Price 1. Eureka Forbes AquaSure ₹ 8499 2. Eureka Forbes Aquaguard Aura ₹ 16999 3. Eureka Forbes Aquaguard Marvel ₹ 12999 4. AquaSure From Aquaguard Amaze ₹ 8499 5. Eureka Forbes Aquaguard Elite ₹ 12499 6. AquaSure from Aquaguard Smart Plus ₹ 7499 7. Aquaguard Vista UV ₹ 7499 8. Aquaguard Ivory ₹ 15999 9. Aquaguard Ritz ₹ 18499 10. Eureka Forbes Aquaguard UTC ₹ 18100

Conclusion Successful entrepreneurs have always known that the key to success lies in having access to quality water. After all, we can only survive three days without water, and we often underestimate how much of an essential ingredient water plays in our daily lives. If you’re looking to improve your health and overall well-being or are simply looking to optimize your daily routine and productivity, look no further than Eureka Forbes Water Purifiers.

