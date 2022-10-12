Best featured Nokia mobile phones

Find the best Nokia mobile phone

From coming up with keypad phones to luxurious full HD display smartphones, Nokia has upgraded itself with technology. The best part is that their phones are highly durable and equipped with the fastest processors. If you are on the search for the most reliable smartphone that offers the latest android features and up-to-date security, explore our list of best Nokia mobile phones under ₹50,000. Best Nokia mobile phones 1.Nokia G21 android smartphone, dual SIM, 3-day battery life, 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, 50MP triple AI camera | Dusk Available in stunning dusk and nordic blue colours, the Nokia G21 Android smartphone is the next generation smartphone that comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. In addition, the phone is equipped with a 50MP Triple AI camera and a 6.5-inch wide display for smooth viewing and scrolling experience. Specifications: • OS - Android 11 64bits • RAM - 6GB • Product dimensions - 16.5 x 7.5 x 0.8 cm; 191 grams • Connectivity technologies - bluetooth, USB • Batteries - 1 Lithium polymer battery required • Special features - Rear camera, face unlock, camera • GPS - True

Pros Cons Equipped with the latest OS Inadequate battery life Comes with Bluetooth and USB connectivity Looks bulky Features an excellent camera to capture every moment

2.NOKIA 110 TA-1434 DS in Rosegold With 1.77 screen size, the Nokia 110 TA is a keypad mobile phone that comes in stunning rose gold colour. This phone is equipped with 32MB memory storage to store everything hassle-free. In addition, its simple and sleek design makes it an ideal phone for daily work. Specifications: • OS - S30+ • Product weight - 73 grams • Batteries - ‎1 Lithium polymer battery required • Item model number - NOKIA 110 DS • Connectivity technologies - Bluetooth

Pros Cons Equipped with the latest OS Inadequate RAM size Simple and sleek design Supports bluetooth and USB technology

3.Nokia 2.3 android 10 smartphone 2GB RAM, 32GB storage, dual rear Camera, charcoal Next on the list is the Nokia 2.3 android 10 smartphone. Discover the power of Nokia mobile phones with this stunning phone in charcoal colour. It comes with 2GB RAM and 32GB ROM for smooth functioning. The best feature of this phone is its incredible camera quality for better and more elegant pictures. Specifications: • OS - Android 10.0 • RAM - 2GB • Product dimensions - 15.8 x 0.9 x 7.5 cm; 183 grams • Batteries - ‎1 Lithium polymer battery required • Wireless communication technologies - Bluetooth, Wi-Fi • Item model number - Nokia 2.3 • Display technology - LCD

Pros Cons Equipped with the latest OS Inadequate RAM size LED display technology Supports bluetooth and USB technology

4.Nokia G20 smartphone, dual SIM 4G, 4GB RAM/64GB storage, 48MP quad camera with 6.5” (16.51 cm) screen | silver, 4GB+64Gb The Nokia G20 is a very stylishly designed smartphone. It comes with a handful of exciting features, such as 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. In addition, the 6.5-inch display offers an extraordinary viewing experience. Specifications: • OS - Android 11 • RAM - 4GB • Product dimensions - 16.5 x 7.6 x 0.9 cm; 196 grams • Batteries - 1 Lithium Ion battery required • Item model number - ‎Nokia G20 4G MTK Helio G35 Octa Core • Wireless communication technology - Cellular

Pros Cons Comes with dual Sim, 48 MP quad camera Inadequate RAM size Lightweight and fits in the pocket easily Decent camera quality

5.Nokia XR20 5G, IP68 & military-grade casing, corning gorilla glass victus, 6GB RAM/128GB storage, blue Another Nokia phone that not only offers an array of features but looks exceptionally good is the Nokia XR20. It is a 5G phone that comes with Gorilla Glass. In addition, it offers excellent storage to save all your favourite songs and photos. Its sleek design and colour attract all eyes. Specifications: • OS - Android 11 One • RAM - 6GB • Product dimensions - 17.2 x 8.2 x 1.1 cm; 247 grams • Batteries - 1 Lithium polymer battery required • Connectivity technologies - Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB • GPS - True

Pros Cons Equipped with the latest OS Does not fit in everyone’s budget Comes with an in-built GPS Supports Wi-Fi, bluetooth and USB technology

6.Nokia C01 Plus 4G, 5.45” HD+ Screen, Selfie camera with front flash (Blue) Looking for a full HD Nokia mobile phone under ₹50,000? The Nokia C01 Plus 4G is an exciting addition to the brand's range of feature phones. It comes with a 5MP rear camera and a 2MP front camera to capture every detail. In addition, a 3000 mAh battery keeps you going from dawn to dusk. Specifications: • OS - Android 11 (Go edition) • RAM -2 GB • Product dimensions - 14.8 x 7.2 x 0.9 cm; 157 grams • Batteries - ‎1 Lithium Ion battery required • Item model number - C01 • Wireless communication technology - Cellular

Pros Cons Comes with cellular wireless technology Inadequate RAM size Easily on pocket Supported by the latest OS

7.NOKIA C30 TA-1345 DS 4/64 in WH (White) Another Nokia phone that manages to grab a position in our list of best Nokia mobile phones under ₹50,000. It comes in the classic white colour. Features such as excellent battery backup, a 6.82-inch display size, 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage make it a preferred choice among the masses. Specifications: • OS - Android R • RAM - 4GB • Product dimensions - 17.8 x 7.9 x 1 cm; 237 grams • Batteries - 1 Lithium polymer battery required • Connectivity technology - Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB • GPS - True

Pros Cons Comes with an in-built GPS Inadequate RAM size Easy connectivity with Wi-Fi, bluetooth and USB Available in only one colour Supported by the latest OS

8.Nokia 105 Another simple and stylish phone on the list is the Nokia 105. This phone is highly budget friendly and has a handful of exciting features. In addition, its simple and sleek design suits everyone. The phone also comes with a memory card slot, the latest OS and FM radio to keep you entertained from dawn to dusk. Specifications: • Screen size: 1.77 Inch • RAM: .04 GB • Special features - MP3, Radio • Batteries - 1 Lithium Ion battery required • Connectivity technology - Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB • Product dimensions - 11.5 x 5 x 1.4 cm; 72 grams • OS: Nokia Series 30+

Pros Cons Features memory card slot Inadequate RAM size Decent talk time Simple and sturdy style

9.Nokia 6310 Another Nokia phone that is priced under ₹50,000 is the Nokia 6310. This keypad phone has a decent screen size for an immersive viewing experience. Besides this, 8 MB storage and long-lasting battery life keep you going throughout the day. Specifications: • Screen size: 2.8 inch • RAM: 8 MB • Batteries - ‎1 Lithium Ion battery required • Connectivity technology - Gsm 2G • Product dimensions - 13.6 x 5.6 x 1.4 cm; 100 grams • OS: Nokia Series 30+

Pros Cons Great gaming experience Comes in only black colour Lightweight and easy to operate Supports bluetooth and USB technology

10.Nokia 225 4G Nokia 225 is a keypad mobile phone with 64 MB storage and 4G connectivity. This phone is equipped with the latest operating features and comes with the perks of Nokia phones. In addition, it is highly durable. Specifications: • Brand - Nokia • Storage: 64 MB • Batteries - ‎1 Lithium Ion battery required • Connectivity technology - Bluetooth, 4G • Product dimensions - 12.5 x 5.1 x 1.4 cm; 91 grams • OS: Series 30+

Pros Cons Simple and sturdy look Inadequate display Light in weight Latest OS

Best three features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Nokia G21 android smartphone Ample storage space Good RAM backup Great battery backup NOKIA 110 TA-1434 DS in Rosegold Smooth and clear display Great storage capacity Power saving mode Nokia 2.3 android 10 smartphone Stunning colours are available Good RAM backup Good camera resolution Nokia G20 smartphone Good colours are available Good for everyday use Lightweight and sturdy Nokia XR20 5G Expandable memory Bluetooth enabled Powerful processor Nokia C01 Plus 4G Good RAM Excellent battery life Latest operating system NOKIA C30 TA-1345 DS 4/64 in WH (White) HD+ display Long and quality display Dual AI camera Nokia 105 Simple and sturdy design Adeuqate RAM Comes with the torch light Nokia 6310 Great battery backup Budget friendly Bluetooth enabled Nokia 225 4G Latest operating system Simple design Light weight

Best value for money Nokia offers a variety of phones. Out of all on our list, the best value-for-money phone is the Nokia 2.3 Android 10 smartphone. It is packed with all the necessary features. It has enough RAM to save all of your pictures and videos. In addition, you may take quality images with this phone. This phone retails decently at ₹ ₹7,990.00 after a discount on Amazon. Best overall Out of all, one phone that stands out in the list of Nokia mobile phones under ₹50,000 is the Nokia XR20 5G. This model offers all features you might need for everyday use. Right from adequate RAM to excellent camera quality, it is an ideal pick for all individuals. It is priced moderately at ₹44,999 after a discount on Amazon. How to find the perfect Nokia mobile phones? Follow our “to-do items” list before finding your perfect mobile phone: • Sufficient storage capacity • All-day battery life • Great camera quality • Power saving mode • Full HD display • High resolution • Price of the mobile Products price list

Product Price Discounted price Nokia G21 android smartphone ₹ 16,999 ₹ 14,999 NOKIA 110 TA-1434 DS in Rosegold ₹ 2,099 ₹ 1,915 Nokia 2.3 android 10 smartphone ₹ 10,999 ₹ 7,990 Nokia G20 smartphone ₹ 14,999 ₹ 11,990 Nokia XR20 5G ₹ 52,999 ₹ 44,999 Nokia C01 Plus 4G ₹ 7,999 ₹ 6,798 NOKIA C30 TA-1345 DS 4/64 in WH (White) ₹ 13,499 ₹ 10,249 Nokia 105 ₹ 1,599 ₹ 1,349 Nokia 6310 ₹ 4,499 ₹ 3,399 Nokia 225 4G ₹ 4,399 ₹ 3,749