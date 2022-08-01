Best gaming motherboards: Top picks for the best buy in India By Affiliate Desk

Published on Aug 01, 2022 14:03 IST





Summary: Are you looking to purchase the best gaming motherboard for your PC or laptop? You can also customise and update it along with your processor and graphics card.

For a gamer, a reliable gaming motherboard is a must.

If you are a gamer, you must often feel the need to upgrade your PC and be reliable with your hardware. A few specifications you might want to be aware of before looking for new motherboards should be the size of your PC, RAM, USB port, and SSD specifications if you are going forth with high-end processors for the purpose of future usage. For this, you must also look into the form factor, memory support and chipset in the designated features. Here’s a comprehensive list of the best gaming motherboards: 1. ASUS AMD X570 ATX ASUS brings to you its AMD X570 ATX gaming motherboard, which comes with PCIe 4.0, 2.5 Gbps and Intel Gigabit LAN. Along with that, it has Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax), 16 power stages, dual M.2 with heatsinks, SATA 6Gb/s/. In addition, it is adept to USB 3.2 Gen 2 and Aura Sync RGB lighting. Some of its best features are listed below: The AM4 socket makes it ready for 2nd and 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen processors to maximise connectivity and speed with up to two M.2 drives, USB 3.2 Gen2 and AMD store.

It provides an Optimal Power Solution with 12+4 power stages, a ProCool II power connector, alloy chokes and durable capacitors to support multi-core processors.

The gaming connectivity is strong: It supports PCIe 4.0, HDMI 2.0, and DisplayPort 1.2 and features dual M.2 and USB 3.2 Type-A and Type-C connectors.

It has high fidelity audio with SupremeFX S1220A, DTS Sound Unbound and Sonic Studio III to draw you deeper into the action.

The price is ₹ 34,645.

Pros Cons AMD 3rd Generation Ryzen No autofocus Bluetooth and wireless options No programmable button 128 GB PCI Express Processor Count: 4

2. ASUS ROG Strix B550-F WiFi ASUS’s B500 series provides you a higher-end ROG Strix X570 Gaming series, which includes the latest PCIe® 4.0. With robust power delivery and effective cooling, ROG Strix B550 Gaming is efficient and compatible with 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen™ CPUs. Boasting futuristic aesthetics and intuitive ROG software, ROG Strix B550-F Gaming comes with the following features: It has ROG Strix B550-F Gaming (Wi-Fi). It features two M.2 slots, one of which supports the latest PCIe 4.0 standard to provide maximum storage flexibility and the fastest data speeds available via the 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen platform.

It has AI noise-cancelling microphone software exclusively featured on ROG Strix motherboards and supports 3.5 mm, USB, or Bluetooth headsets with only little load on your CPU.

The ROG Strix B550 series features the most comprehensive cooling options ever configurable via Fan Xpert 4 or the UEFI BIOS. It has: 1) CPU Fan Header 2) AIO Pump Fan Header 3) M.2 Heatsink 4) 4-pin PWM/DC Fan Header 5) VRM Heatsink 6) Thermal Pad

The proprietary ROG GameFirst VI utility is designed to help all users — beginners, experts, and all; to optimise network settings to ensure smooth online gameplay.

Pros Cons 4 x DDR4 4400+, Max. 128GB Graphic output: HDMI 2.1 (4K@60HZ); DP 1.2 Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX200 CPU Power - 12+2

3. MSI MPG B550 Gaming Edge WiFi With advanced RGB lighting control and synchronisation, the MPG series is here to give you advanced time notifications for an ultra amazing gaming experience! It comes with a digital PWM, which is a high quality digital power IC for your gaming comfort. With its premium hardware design, it is a high performance motherboard with extended PWM heatsink. It has the following features: It is powered by the 3rd Gen AMD 3000 series AM4 processors.

It has an Extended Heatsink Design, 7W/mK level thermal and choke pad with 2oz thickened copper to help your PC remain cool, high performing and reliable.

A larger aluminium cover improves VRM heat dissipation and ensures the power delivery system can sustain even high-end processors running at full load.

Its ‘Mystic Light’ provides a complete function to control the RGB light all around the system, supporting both RGB and RAINBOW LED strips with 16.8 million colours / 29 effects

Pros Cons 128 GB No Bluetooth support Reversible USB Type C connector Wireless transmission speeds up to 2.4 Gbps AMD Ryzen 7 with AMD B550 Chipset

4. ASUS ROG Maximus XII Formula Z490 ROG Maximus XII series comes with CrossChill EK III VRM block, co-developed with EK Water Blocks, to align with higher VRM loads associated with Intel Comet Lake CPUs. Along with AI cooling, it comes with AI Networking with GameFirst VI optimising network bandwidth, effectively reducing jitter and diminishing spike lag to ensure smooth online gameplay. Here are a few features of the product: This motherboard features 16 Infineon power stages with a maximum handling capacity of 70 amps, high-quality alloy chokes and durable capacitors to provide a powerful performance boosting your CPU.

It also comes with a hybrid cooling system with CrossChill EK III VRM block and extra-large heatsinks for chipset and M. 2 slots. Along with this, you will find a solid steel backplate, which is very efficient for your gaming motherboard and set-up.

It is compatible with Intel WiFi 6 AX201 (802. 11 ax) processor.

It also has a dual ethernet option for connectivity and is applicable for Intel 2.5GB Ethernet with LANGuard technology.

Pros Cons USB 3. 2 Gen 2x2 front panel connectors Not compatible with AMD processors High fidelity audio with the SupremeFX S1220A codec, DTS Sound Unbound and Sonic Studio III 2” Livedash OLED, PCI Express Graphics Card Interface 128 GB

6. MSI MEG Z490 GODLIKE The ‘Master the Game’ (MEG) series innovative technology and higher efficiency is stacked with 7W/mk and Frozr heatsink design. It also comes with an easy to enable XMP profile with auto power settings to get the best memory speed and stability. It has 10G Super LAN plus 2.5G LAN for power users with incredible data transfer speed and lower latency. Some of its specifications include: It has a high-bandwidth and low-latency onboard 10G Super LAN plus 2.5G LAN for power users

It is compatible with 10th Generation Intel Core

It has a PCI Express graphics card.

It comes with an LGA 1200 socket and DDR4 RAM.

Pros Cons Comes with MSI Lan Manager Dim colour display 10G Super LAN plus 2.5G LAN for power users Thunderbolt 3 Type C WiFi 6, Mystic Light RGB

6. GIGABYTE B450 Gaming X The Gigabyte gaming motherboard is compatible with AMD Ryzen™ 4000, 3000, 2000 and 1000 series processors with AMD StoreMI. There is a high speed of SSDs and HDDs combined into a single drive, which highlights functioning power and bolsters data performance for incredible value. The specifications for the product are: It supports the latest AMD Ryzen 3000 processors and is compatible with AMD Ryzen 2000 and 1000 processors.

It has a 64 GB memory storage capacity.

It comes with fast onboard storage with NVMe PCIe Gen3 x4 110mm M.2 (Up to 32 Gb/s).

Its Realtek 8118 Gaming LAN creates a seamless VR experience.

It has RGB Fusion 2.0 with digital LEDs support.

Pros Cons DDR4 SDRAM with 64 GB It does not support Bluetooth technology AM4 Socket Compatible with Ryzen Processors and Athlon processor PCI Express x4 Graphics Interface

7. ASROCK MB ASROCK MB X570 Phantom Gaming X You will find the Intel Wi-Fi 6 802.11ax adapter with 2.4 Gbps speed in the AMD Ryzen 3000 series. It boosts networking performance up to 2.5X the bandwidth compared to the standard gigabit ethernet, and has the censor to automatically track gaming traffic. Along with this, the motherboard is capable of supporting DDR4 ECC un-buffered memory modules. It has the following features: With 64 GB memory and 2666 MHz processor speed, it is built for DDR4 SDRAM type.

It has an AMD Premium X570 chipset.

It supports multiple GPUs NVIDIA NVLink, Quad SLI, AMD 3-Way CrossFireX

With the PCI Interface graphics card, it has both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connections.

It is a Mini ITX form factor with an AM4 socket.

Pros Cons DDR4 SDRAM with 64 GB Difficulty in upgrading storage 2666 Mhz clock speed Realtek ALC1220 Audio Codec BT 5.0 Intel Gigabit LAN

8. AORUS GIGABYTE AMD B450 AORUS Elite The AORUS B40 Series gaming motherboard also comes with the StoreMI technology and uses Hybrid Digital PWM + Lower RDS(on) MOSFETs design to support the 2nd Gen AMD Ryzen™ processors. The Realtek 8118 LAN comes with automatic bandwidth allocation. There is also RGB Fusion 2, supporting upto 300 LED lights. It could be your next big purchase. It comes with the following features: It supports AMD 3rd Gen Ryzen/ 2nd Gen Ryzen/ 1st Gen Ryzen/ 2nd Gen Ryzen with Radeon Vega Graphics

It has Ultra Durable Armour for PCIe/ memory slots.

It is USB Type-C friendly, which is a big bonus.

It also has Dual Channel Non-ECC Unbuffered DDR4, 4 DIMMs

For display, you can count on its HDMI, and DVI-D Ports for multiple display

What is interesting is that it has dual Ultra-Fast NVMe PCIe Gen3 M.2 (x4, x2) with One Thermal Guard

It also has GIGABYTE Exclusive 8118 Gaming LAN with bandwidth management.

Pros Cons Socket AM4 The cooling system is not very efficient 2 GB DDR4 SDRAM 1 A batteries are a must Memory Clock Speed - 3600 MHz PCI Express Graphics interface

Price of best gaming motherboards at a glance:

Product Price AMD X570 ATX ₹ 38,990 ASUS ROG Strix B550-F WiFi Rs 21,955 MSI MPG B550 Gaming Edge WiFi ₹ 19,750 ASUS ROG Maximus XII Formula Z490 ₹ 44,999 MSI MEG Z490 GODLIKE Rs 1,02,819 GIGABYTE B450 Gaming X Rs 7,449 ASROCK MB X570 Phantom Gaming ₹ 14,999 AORUS GIGABYTE AMD B450 AORUS Elite ₹ 9,144

Best 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 AMD X570 ATX 4 GB DDR4 SDRAM Compatible with AMD Processors signature RGB lighting ASUS ROG Strix B550-F WiFi 6 4 GB DDR4 SDRAM WiFi 6 (802.11 ax), Intel 2.5 GB Ethernet supports 3.5 mm, USB, or Bluetooth headsets MSI MPG B550 Gaming Edge WiFi MSI MPG B550 Gaming Edge WiFi Wifi & Bluetooth - Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX200/ AX 210 extended heatsink, 7W/mK level thermal & choke pad with 2oz thickened copper PCB ASUS ROG Maximus XII Formula Z490 Intel WiFi 6 AX201 (802.11 ax), Dual Ethernet with Marvell AQtion 10Gb and Intel 2. 5Gb Ethernet with LANGuard technology Compatible with 10th Generation Intel Core 2” Livedash OLED, ASUS-exclusive Aura Sync RGB lighting MSI MEG Z490 GODLIKE 128 GB Compatible with ‎10th Generation Intel Core PCI-Express x16, PCI Express, 802.11ax Wireless Tye GIGABYTE B450 Gaming X DDR4 SD RAM with 64 GB PCI Express x4 is compatible with AMD. Ryzen and Athlon with Vega Graphics Processors AMD B450 chipset with the AM4 socket ASROCK MB X570 Phantom Gaming DDR4 with Socket AM4 Supports Ryzen 2000 and 3000 Series processors Supports Creative Sound Blaster Cinema 5, NVIDIA® NVLinkTM, Quad SLITM, AMD 3-Way CrossFireXTM, ASRock Polychrome SYNC, 7.1 CH HD Audio (Realtek ALC1220 Audio Codec) AORUS GIGABYTE AMD B450 AORUS Elite DDR4 with Socket Supports AMD 2nd Gen Ryzen/ Ryzen with Radeon Vega Graphics HDMI and DVD ports for multiple displays and Supports Digital LED and RGB LED strips Gigabyte exclusive 8118 Gaming LAN with bandwidth management