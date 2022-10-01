Story Saved
Best Google 5-inch mobile phones

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Oct 01, 2022 18:52 IST
Summary:

Have you thought about buying Google phones? The article below helps you choose the best Google mobile phone per your needs, budget, and technology. Even the best Android phone in 2022 is from Google, which is Google Pixel 6. Google 5-inch phones are mobile phones from Google Pixel. These are the Android phones designed, marketed, and developed by Google.

The best Android Google mobile phones

Mobile phones have several features such as internet connectivity, mobile browser, embedded memory, sync with more than one email, QWERTY keyboard, wireless connectivity, wireless synchronisation with laptops and MacBooks, etc. It also provides features such as streamlining music and noise-cancelling.

When buying a mobile phone, we mainly look at a phone with a long-lasting battery, a great camera, plenty of storage space, speedy processing, a clear display, a high pixel camera, a fingerprint sensor, and wireless charging.

You get all of these and much more with Google Phones. Many renowned Google mobile phones ensure smooth, fast, unlimited space, reliable, realistic, and efficient performance.

The best part is that they have unlimited storage in Google Photos. Pixel handsets have data caps that provide backing up photos to the cloud. These mobile phones have brilliant pixel features, saving them in their original quality. Here, we look at the best 5-inch Google mobile phones.

Top Google 5-inch mobile phones:

1. Google Pixel 2 (just black)

The Google Pixel 2 mobile phone has features of128GB, with 1080 x 1920 pixels, and it works on the Android 8 operating system. It has a primary camera of 12.2MP and a front-facing camera of 8MP. It has an excellent working lithium-ion battery with 2700 mAH. It provides 1-year manufacturer warranty for devices and six months manufacturer warranty for in-box accessories.

Specifications:

  • OS : ‎Android
  • RAM : ‎4 GB
  • Product dimensions : ‎14.6 x 0.8 x 7 cm;145 gms
  • Wireless communication : ‎Bluetooth, Wi-Fi
  • Connectivity technologies : GSM; CDMA; HSPA; 4G LTE; EVDO
  • Special features : ‎Single SIM; Music Player; Video Player; Email
  • Other display features : ‎Wireless
  • Device interface : Primary touchscreen
  • Resolution : ‎1080 x 1920
  • Other camera features : ‎Front
  • Form factor : ‎Touchscreen phone
  • Colour : Black
  • Battery power rating : 2700 mAh
  • Item weight : ‎145 grams
ProsCons
Great battery backup because of the lithium-ion batteryIt is costlier than other Android phones
Saving photos directly to the cloud 
cellpic
Google Pixel 2 (18:9 Display, 128 GB) Just Black
Check Price on Amazon

2. Google Pixel 6 5G smartphone (black)

Meet Google Pixel 6, which is a 5G phone. This phone is fast, smart, and secure. This has been powered by the Google Tensor processor. It has a rear camera lens of 50MP + 12MP configuration. It has an inbuilt storage of 128GB. It has the operating system of Android 12.

Specifications:

  • OS : ‎Android 12
  • RAM : ‎8 GB
  • Product dimensions : ‎15.85 x 7.47 x 0.89 cm; 175 grams
  • Special features : ‎Rear camera
  • Other display features : Wireless
  • Device interface : Primary touchscreen
  • Other camera features : ‎Rear
  • Battery power rating : ‎4614 mAh
  • Item weight : ‎175 grams

ProsCons
It has features of 128GB data storage5G service is not available on all networks
A great camera with 50MP + 12MPThe 5G network pack is sold separately
The phone is more intelligent and secureIt is costlier
cellpic
Google Pixel 6 5G 128 GB Smartphone (Black)
56% off 43,945 99,999
Buy now

3. Google Pixel 4 (Clearly white)

This product comes with relevant accessories and has a maximum guarantee of six months. It has 6GB RAM and 64GB of data space. The colour of this phone is white. It has the best camera features, which give perfect photos. It has Google Assistant features, which help you text, call

Specifications:

  • Brand : ‎Google
  • Manufacturer : Google
  • Series : Pixel
  • Colour : ‎White, Clearly White
  • Item width : ‎2.7 inches
  • Standing screen display size : ‎5.7 inches
  • Product dimensions : 0.84 x 6.86 x 14.66 cm; 162 grams
  • Batteries : ‎1 AAA battery is required. (included)
  • Processor brand : ‎Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
  • Processor speed : ‎2.84 GHz
  • Processor count : ‎8
  • RAM size : ‎6 GB
  • Operating system : ‎Android
  • Item weight : ‎162 grams
ProsCons
It has the features of a good cameraIt provides less warranty time, which is of 6 months only
It has a feature of 64GB of space 
cellpic
Google Pixel 4 (6GB RAM, 64GB, 5.7 inches) Clearly White
28% off 28,750 39,999
Buy now

4. Google 5a 5G - mobile black

This Google 5a 5G mobile phone has 128GB of internal memory. The phone also has a rear camera, which makes your images and videos crystal clear. It contains a crystal clear display. It has the best battery, which can be used for 24 hours. This mobile phone has a front camera and a primary camera for clicking images and videos seamlessly from your phone.

Specifications:

  • OS : ‎Android 12.0
  • RAM : ‎6 GB
  • Product dimensions : ‎15.49 x 7.37 x 0.76 cm; 410 grams
  • Batteries : ‎1 Lithium Ion battery is required.
  • Item model number : Google Pixel5a 5G
  • Connectivity technologies : ‎Wi-Fi
  • Other display feature : ‎Wireless
  • Item weight : 410 grams
ProsCons
It contains a rearer camera that helps in taking the best photosIt is costlier than other brands
It has a crystal clear displayIt only provides a six months warranty
cellpic
google 5a 5g - Mobile Black
Check Price on Amazon

5. Google Pixel 2 XL (18:9 display, 64 GB) black

This phone has a great display, which helps the user view the best videos and photos and gives a pleasant viewing experience with a larger display. It has a Snapdragon octa-core processor with Pixel 2XL, which helps in the seamless and smooth functioning of the phone. This phone is fast and secure, enabling playing games and shooting videos effectively, efficiently, and fast. It has an internal storage of 128GB. These photos and videos will be saved in the Google cloud for risk mitigation. It has a primary camera of 12.2MP and an 8MP front-facing camera with a 2.35 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon, which has an 835 64-bit octa-core processor, 4GB RAM, 128GB internal memory, and a single SIM.

Specifications:

  • OS : ‎Android
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Product dimensions : ‎15.8 x 0.8 x 7.7 cm; 175 grams
  • Batteries : ‎1 Lithium Polymer battery is required. (included)
  • Item model number : Pixel 2 XL
  • Wireless communication technologies : ‎Bluetooth, WiFi Hotspot
  • Connectivity technologies : GSM, 4G LTE, CDMA, HSPA
  • Special features : ‎Single SIM, Email, Video Player, Music Player
  • Other display features : ‎Wireless
  • Device interface : Primary ‎touchscreen
  • Resolution : 1440 x 2880
  • Other camera features : 8MP (Front camera)
  • Battery power rating : 3520
  • Phone talk time : 13 Hours
  • Item weight : ‎175 grams
ProsCons
It has a great displayThe phone is too costly
It is secure, fast, and effectiveIt has less space than other phones
 It has less warranty of 6 months
cellpic
Google Pixel 2 XL (18:9 Display, 128 GB) Black-White
12% off 31,200 35,600
Buy now

6. Google Pixel 3 XL (Just black, 4GB RAM, 128GB storage)

This mobile phone has a 12.2MP rear camera with an 8MP+8MP dual front camera. This phone has a great display with 1440 × 2960 pixels resolution. It has 4GB RAM with 128GB of internal memory and a single sim. You can capture beautiful memories on the phone anytime and anywhere. The cameras of this phone have attractive features such as the portrait mode, which helps take insta-worthy portraits and group selfies. It has a battery of 3430 mAh. It has a lithium-ion battery that works 24 hours and charges very fast.

Specifications:

  • Brand : ‎Google
  • Manufacturer : ‎Google
  • Series : ‎Pixel3_XL_64
  • Colour : Black
  • Form factor : Touchscreen Phone
  • Standing screen display size : 6.3 inches
  • Product dimensions : ‎15.8 x 0.8 x 7.6 cm; 184 Grams
  • Processor brand : ‎Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 64-bit
  • Processor speed : ‎2.5 GHz
  • Processor count : 8
  • RAM size : ‎4 GB
  • Connectivity type : ‎Bluetooth, WiFi
  • Wireless carrier : ‎Unlocked for All Carriers
  • Front webcam resolution : ‎8 MP
  • Operating system : ‎Android 9.0
  • Battery description : ‎Lithium-Ion
  • Average battery life (in hours) : ‎17 Hours
  • Item weight : ‎184 grams
ProsCons
It has a great camera featureIt has less warranty time, of 6 months only
It has a dual front camera 
cellpic
Google Pixel 3 XL (Just Black, 4GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
30% off 27,500 39,500
Buy now

7.Google Pixel 6 5G (Sorta seafoam, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage)

This phone is considered one of the best Android mobile phones in 2022. It is powered by a Tensor, making the phone faster, smarter, and more secure. This phone has the best battery backup, which adapts to you and remains charged for 24 hours. This phone has a new Titan M2TM chip to help protect you, your stuff, and your privacy. In the digital era, privacy is more important, and this phone provides it.


Specifications:

  • Brand: ‎Google
  • Manufacturer: ‎Google
  • Item height: ‎66 centimetres
  • Item width: 76 centimetres
  • Standing screen display size: ‎6.4 inches
  • Product dimensions: ‎76 x 76 x 66 cm; 350 grams
  • Batteries: ‎1 Lithium Ion battery is required. (included)
  • RAM size: 8GB
  • Are batteries included : Yes
  • Lithium battery energy content : ‎10 Watt Hours
  • Lithium battery weight : ‎10 Grams
  • Manufacturer : Google
  • Country of origin : ‎China
  • Item weight : ‎350 grams
ProsCons
This phone has a safety app, which helps provide privacyThe phone cost is very high
This phone is more secure, fast, and smart because of its new processor 
It has a great battery backup 
cellpic
Google Pixel 6 5G (Sorta Seafoam, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage)
Check Price on Amazon

Best 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Google Pixel 2 (Just Black)Best Rear CameraFast Charging   1-year warranty
Google Pixel 6 5G 128 GB Smartphone (Black)Great Rear CameraLightweightCan record excellent quality videos
Google Pixel 4 (Clearly White)Google Assistant helps send text and photos more quicklyThe quick Gesture feature is amazingCan take brilliant photos without using flash through its night sight
Google 5a 5g - Mobile BlackCrystal Clear DisplayLong-lasting battery6GB RAM
Google Pixel 2 XL (18:9 Display, 64 GB) Black12.2MP primary camera and 8MP front-facing cameraAndroid v8.0.1 Oreo operating system with 2.35GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 64-bit octa-core processor6 Inch QHD+ display
Google Pixel 3 XL (Just Black, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)12.2MP rear camera and 8MP+8MP dual front cameraAndroid v9 Pie operating system with 2.5GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 64-bit octa-core processorFast charging
Google Pixel 6 5G (Sorta Seafoam, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage)Powerful Google Tensor processoFeatures such as magic eraser, motion mode, and Portrait Mode take excellent photosFast charging

Best value for money

The best value-for-money phone on our list is the Google Pixel 6. It has an internal memory of 256GB. The screen size of this 5G phone is 6.4 inches, and its RAM is 8GB.

Best overall

The Google Pixel 6 5G is considered the best Android mobile phone in 2022. This phone has the best battery backup, which adapts to you and remains charged for 24 hours. It has the Personal Safety app. This phone has a new Titan M2TM chip to help protect you, your files, and your privacy. In the digital era, privacy is more important, and this phone provides it.

How to find the best mobile phone for ourselves?

  • It should be within your budget.
  • Quality must be good.
  • Sound, camera, and battery quality must be good
  • Comparing the features of different mobile phones to similar models.
  • Test them with various gear and in the field and check specific activities.

Products price list

S. No.ProductPrice
1.Google Pixel 2 (Just Black) 18,000
2.Google Pixel 6 5G 128 GB Smartphone (Black) 44,060
3.Google Pixel 4 (Clearly White) 29,300
4.Google 5a 5g - Mobile Black 44,900
5.Google Pixel 2 XL (18:9 Display, 64 GB) BlackRs27,500
6.Google Pixel 3 XL (Just Black, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) 27,500
7.Google Pixel 6 5G (Sorta Seafoam, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage) 59,490

“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.”

Frequently asked question(FAQs)

1. Are Google mobile phones expensive?

2. Which type of mobile phone is suitable?

3. Why is Google different from others?

4. Which Google phone is best for clicking pictures?

5. What is the warranty on Google phones?

