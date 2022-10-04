Best headphones under ₹ 5,000 in 2022 By Affiliate Desk

Summary: Everyone wants to listen to music of its best quality. For enjoying music and watching movies with the best audio quality, you should choose the right headphone. This article has handpicked some of the latest and best headphones under ₹ 5,000.

Headphones under ₹ 5000: These devices make listening to music as well as watching movies fun.

Due to the massive adoption of automation & technological advancement, companies are now able to produce high-quality headphones at a very affordable cost. With the increase in the headphone demand in the market, the prices are reducing dramatically. One can get audio editing or gaming headphones that render high quality sound at an affordable price. According to the research report, the growth of the headphone market will reach USD 77.76 billion by 2025. Without further ado, let us jump into the ten best headphones under 5000. Ten best headphones under ₹5000: 1. JBL Tune 710BT by Harman This is one of the best headphones under 5000 because of its excellent JBL signature sound, deep bass, non-stop 50 hours of backup, and quick charging feature. Its foldable design and voice assistant feature also makes it an excellent choice. Its long battery backup makes this headphone perfect for binge-watch. Specifications Brand: JBL Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0, 3.5mm AUX input Compatible devices: Laptop, Desktop Computer, Tablets, All Smartphones, gaming consoles & Other Bluetooth-enabled Audio Devices Microphone: Yes Connector type: Wireless over-the-ear Charge holding time: 50 hours playback Weight: 220 g

Pros Cons It supports fast charging. The charger size is small. Perfect headphones for a binge watch. It enables users to dual-pair up to two devices Its foldable design makes it easy to carry. It comes with a comfortable cushion.

2. Sony WH-CH510 Sony is known for creating music and quality sound devices. Sony WH-CH510 is one such headphone under 5000 that comes with high sound quality. This lightweight headphone comes with comfortable ear cushions, making it ideal for long usage. It allows easy hands-free calling and voice assistant support through the microphone. Specifications Brand: Sony Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0, 3.5mm AUX input Compatible devices: Laptop, Desktop Computer, Tablets, All Smartphones, and Other Bluetooth-enabled Audio Devices Microphone: Yes Connector type: Wireless over-the-ear Charge holding time: 35 hours playback Weight: 132 g

Pros Cons Lightweight The folding design is not that good. Portable Perfect headphones for a binge watch. Quality comfort

3. Audio-Technica Ath-M20X Audio-Technica is another company that is getting popular these days for its audio devices. This particular wired headphone, under Rs. 5000, has a very high customer rating. It is excellent for studio recording, mixing audio, hardcore gaming, and other everyday uses. Specifications Brand: Audio-Technica Connectivity: 3.5mm AUX input Compatible devices: Laptop, Desktop Computer, Tablets, Gaming consoles, Smartphones, etc. Microphone: Yes Connector type: Wired AUX over-the-ear Weight: 190 g

Pros Cons Its quality is robust because of the aluminium finish. Flat sound signature It delivers excellent sound quality, even in a loud environment. It comes with a comfortable cushion. Extremely durable

4. HyperX Cloud Stinger It is a stylish, lightweight headphone under Rs. 5000 that features 90-degree rotating ear cups with 50mm directional drivers for quality audio & precision. It is an excellent choice for gaming and entertainment. It is compatible with multiple platforms and devices, making it useful for general purposes. Specifications Brand: HyperX Connectivity: 3.5mm AUX input Compatible devices: Laptop, Desktop Computer, Tablets, Gaming consoles, PS4, Smartphones, etc. Microphone: Yes Connector type: Wired AUX over-the-ear Weight: 275 g

Pros Cons Quality sound The quality of the volume controller is not that good. Lightweight It has a noise-cancellation feature in the microphone.

5. EKSA E900Pro Gaming It is another pro gaming headphone under 5000 that features a noise cancellation mic with virtual 7.1 surround sound for an immersive gaming experience. It comes with a 50mm audio driver that provides powerful & precise bass for stereo surround sound. Specifications Brand: ESKA Connectivity: 3.5mm AUX input Compatible devices: Laptop, Desktop Computer, Tablets, Gaming consoles, PS4, PS4 Pro, Xbox, Xbox One S, Smartphones, etc. Microphone: Yes Connector type: Wired AUX over-the-ear Weight: 300 g

Pros Cons It has a noise-cancellation mic. Slightly heavier than its competitors Quality sound Detachable microphone.

6. Sennheiser HD 400s Renowned Sennheiser is known for its ultra-high quality sound and audio experience. Sennheiser HD 400s is a powerful headphone under 5000 that features a foldable design with a remote button for accepting and rejecting calls or playing/pausing music. Specifications Brand: Sennheiser Connectivity: 3.5mm AUX input Compatible devices: Laptop, Desktop Computer, Tablets, Gaming consoles, PS4, Smartphones, etc. Microphone: Yes Connector type: Wired AUX over-the-ear Weight: 217 g

Pros Cons Eliminates unwanted background noise No other colour variations Excellent sound quality Foldable design

7. Razer Rz04-02830200-R3M1 It is another stylish headphone under 5000 that features a Bauxite Aluminum frame that makes it flexible, lightweight, and durable. Its precise yet powerful sound and infused ear cushions make it an excellent choice for gaming. Its microphone has a noise cancellation feature for gaming so that your teammates will always hear you loud and clear. Specificattions Brand: Razer Connectivity: 3.5mm AUX input Compatible devices: Laptop, Desktop Computer, Tablets, Gaming consoles, PS4, Smartphones, etc. Microphone: Yes Connector type: Wired AUX over-the-ear Weight: 217 g

Pros Cons Eliminates unwanted background noise No other colour variations Excellent sound quality Foldable design

8. OneOdio DJ Monitoring Mixing Guitar PC TV (Pro-50) OneOdio is unique among all the headphones under 5000 because it supports connecting dual Aux cables (3.5mm and 6.35mm) for smartphones/PCs and other audio interfaces at an affordable price. Because of its precise sound quality, it is an excellent choice for DJs and musicians. Specifications Brand: Sony Connectivity: 3.5mm AUX input, 6.35mm audio input Compatible devices: Laptop, Desktop Computer, Tablets, All Smartphones, compatible with various audio interfaces and audio devices Microphone: Yes Connector type: Wireless over-the-ear Weight: 399 g

Pros Cons Multi-purpose use Heavier than its competitors Stylish foldable design Excellent sound quality

9. Cosmic Byte Equinox Phobos 7.1 If you want a powerful multi-purpose headphone under 5000 with RGB LED controls and virtual surround sound. It comes with a multi-purpose in-line sound controller for easy call receiving/rejecting and play/pause of music. It is best for gaming and other multi-purpose use. Specifications Brand: Cosmic Byte Connectivity: 3.5mm AUX input Compatible devices: Laptop, Desktop Computer, Tablets, All Smartphones, and Other Bluetooth-enabled Audio Devices Microphone: Yes Connector type: Wireless over-the-ear Weight: 336 g

Pros Cons Multi-purpose use Slightly heavier Adjustable microphone Excellent sound quality Durable and comfortable ear cushion

10. Fire-Boltt Blast 1400 This Fire-Boltt headphone under Rs. 5000 has a stunning hard-core design & has a high customer rating and popularity because of its excellent sound quality, foldable design, and 40mm large-aperture drivers for a captivating bass. A long press for three seconds can launch Siri voice assistant for you. Its button also allows for other multi-functional use. Specifications Brand: Fire-Boltt Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0, 3.5mm AUX input Compatible devices: Laptop, Desktop Computer, Tablets, All Smartphones, and Other Bluetooth-enabled Audio Devices Microphone: Yes Connector type: Wireless over-the-ear Charge holding time: 20-25 hours playback Weight: 100 g

Pros Cons Multi-purpose use such as gaming, DJ, music editing, etc. Battery backup is slightly less Extremely lightweight No other colour variations Excellent sound quality Support voice assistant

Price of Headphones under ₹ 5000 at a glance:

Product Price JBL Tune 710BT by Harman Rs. 4,999 Sony WH-CH510 Rs. 3,480 Audio-Technica Ath-M20X Rs. 4,499 HyperX Cloud Stinger Rs. 3,190 EKSA E900Pro Gaming Rs. 2,799 Sennheiser HD 400s Rs. 4,290 Razer Rz04-02830200-R3M1 Rs. 4,575 OneOdio DJ Monitoring Mixing Guitar PC TV (Pro-50) Rs. 3,699 Cosmic Byte Equinox Phobos 7.1 Rs. 3,649 Fire-Boltt Blast 1400 Rs. 4,899

Comparison table (best 3 features)

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 JBL Tune 710BT by Harman Long battery backup Excellent sound quality through 40mm drivers. Fast charging Sony WH-CH510 Foldable design Easy to handle calls and music. Durable and lightweight Audio-Technica Ath-M20X Stylish and comfortable design. Excellent sound quality. Durable with Aluminum finish HyperX Cloud Stinger Delivers better audio precision. Good for gaming. Noise cancellation feature EKSA E900Pro Gaming Powerful & precise bass. Detachable dual interface design. Excellent sound quality Sennheiser HD 400s Easy-to-carry. In-line remote control button Noise cancellation feature Razer Rz04-02830200-R3M1 Noise cancellation feature Deep bass Excellent sound quality OneOdio DJ Monitoring Mixing Guitar PC TV (Pro-50) Precise sound quality. Noise isolation for a better experience It is good for multi-purpose use. Cosmic Byte Equinox Phobos 7.1 Best for Gaming In-line sound controller. Comfortable ear cushion. Fire-Boltt Blast 1400 Support Siri voice assistant Very lightweight. Multi-purpose use.

Best value for money Cosmic Byte Equinox Phobos 7.1 is an excellent choice for a headphone under Rs. 5000 because it has a stylish RGB LED & the headphone delivers a powerful surrounding sound. Its adjustable mic and comfortable ear cushion, at this affordable price, are perfect for gaming and other entertainment purposes. Best overall JBL Tune 710BT by Harman is the best headphone under Rs. 5000 because it fulfills almost all the requirements. One can use these headphones (wireless) for multiple purposes. It comes with a mic, 40mm drivers deliver for immersive sound, an adjustable feature for heads of any size, fast charging, voice assistant support, exceptional battery backup, and dual wireless pairing. How to find the best headphone under Rs. 5000 in 2022? To grab the best headphone at an affordable price, you should determine the specifications or brand names you need. Then you can try the Amazon India app or website and search for your desired headphone under Rs. 5000. From the Amazon app, you can filter out the right product as per your requirements and expected specifications (brand, microphone sensitivity, sound quality, weight, wired/wireless, etc.). You can also visit the nearest electronics shop to look for the headphone under Rs. 5000 that suits your needs.

