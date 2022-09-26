Top 8 earphones under 2000 in India: A buyer's guide

Earphones under ₹ 2000 are Bluetooth enabled and wireless devices.

Finding the best earphones under 2000 might be challenging to choose given the variety on the market. Here is a list of affordable headphones and headsets in India. Below it, along with advantages and disadvantages, are listed the key characteristics of each of the best earphones under 2000. To make things simple for you, each model's price, a link to its complete specifications, and further models from the same manufacturer are also given. Even some of these can answer calls and have in-line controls. Here are India’s best earphones under 2000. 1. boAt Rockerz 330 with ASAP Charge, Type C Port Voice Assistant Bluetooth The Boat Rockerz 330 is the best neckband under 2000 in India in 2022. It is a high-quality silicone neckband ergonomically designed with superior quality materials. It also includes a metallic control panel that matches your aesthetic while quickly accessing every control option. This includes calls, playback, and also the smart voice assistant. The magnetic design of BoAt's earphones makes it simple to stow or handle the neckband when not in use, avoiding it from being misplaced. This neckband is ideal for people who wish to enjoy a great time while listening to songs or watching films since it produces a top-quality bass sound. You can easily play for up to 30 hours in total with a one-time full charge. Specifications: Brand: BoAt Colour: Active Black Connector Type: Wireless Form Factor: In-ear Ratings: 4.1 out of 5 Stars

Pros Cons Outstanding passive isolation High-volume distortion Fit is secure and pleasant Long battery life

2. Sony WI-C200 Wireless Headphones In-Ear Bluetooth Headset with mic for phone calls (Black) The Sony WI-C200 Wireless Neckband Headphones are a great choice for those looking for casual and daily usage headphones with long battery life. These headphones come with a quick charge feature, allowing you to charge them in just ten minutes for sixty minutes of playback. They also have a tangle-free design thanks to the magnetic housing and tangle-free cable. Additionally, they are lightweight and come in two classic colours. Finally, the Sony WI-C200 Wireless Neckband Headphones are equipped with Google Assistant for voice access to music, information and more. Specifications: Brand: Sony Model Name: Headphones Colour: Black Form Factor: In Ear Connector Type: Wireless

Pros Cons 15 hours of battery life Some people might find the neckband style to be uncomfortable Quick charge feature The headphones may not stay secure if you are participating in vigorous activity Bluetooth version v5.0 Hands-free calling

3. Boult Audio Pro bass Curve Wireless in-Ear Earphones Bluetooth While searching for the best neckband under 1500, Boult Audio ProBass Curve Bluetooth Earphones competes with prominent Indian manufacturers. Despite its modest price, the Boult is an American brand that provides many unique features. To begin with, the voices are of high quality. It has high-definition 3D acoustics that offers top-quality HD audio appealing to the ears. Specifications: Brand: Boult Audio Colour: Black Connector Type: Wireless Form Factor: In-ear Ratings: 3.8 out of 5 Stars

Pros Cons Passive Noise Cancellation Bass is average Lightweight but strong Controls for inline buttons

4. Noise Sense Bluetooth Wireless in-Ear Earphones Noise Sense is another best neckband under 2000 with a compact collar belt. On the right-hand side of the headset is an inline remote control for adjusting playback and power on or off switch. It also comes with tangle-free magnetic earphones. The headset boasts a lightweight body of only 30 grams and in-ear buds featuring fin tips for added comfort. The Noise Sense Bluetooth neckband has a strong bass and a 10mm speaker driver. It also includes a built-in speaker for improved voice quality. You get a specialised voice assistant for making phone calls and other activities for more significant hands-free usage. Furthermore, the headset has an IPX5 waterproof rating. Specifications: Colour: Jet Black Connector Type: Wireless Form Factor: In-ear

Pros Cons IPX5 water-resistant Not as premium as they look in the images. Seamless connection. Includes Siri and Google Assistant.

5. UBON BT-5100 Bluetooth Lightweight Ergonomic Neckband The UBON BT-510 is a great choice for those looking for a neckband that is both comfortable and stylish. It is made with lightweight materials and has an ergonomic design that makes it easy to wear for long periods. The earphones are also sweat-resistant and have a magnetic attachment that keeps them securely in place. The BT-510 also has a built-in microphone that allows for clear and loud conversations. Specifications: Brand: UBON Model Name: BT-5100 B1 Colour: Black Form Factor: In Ear Connector Type: Wireless

Pros Cons Lightweight and comfortable none Seamless Bluetooth connection Hi-Fi stereo sound Long battery life

6. OPPO Enco IP55 Dust & Water Resistant (Black) Oppo Enco M32 is the best neckband under 2000 in India 2022 to try. Everyone desires a fast solution for just about everything that this neckband offers. Charging this neckband for just 10 minutes offers twenty hours of uninterrupted music playback, which is terrific. Moreover, a full charge requires just 35 minutes, which is outstanding when matched to the battery life of competing neckbands. Specifications: Brand: Oppo Colour: Black Connector Type: Wireless Form Factor: In-ear Ratings: 4.2 out of 5 Stars

Pros Cons A dynamic drive of 10 mm. Sometimes slow while switching between devices. Resistant to water and dust. Seamless and smart transfer among two devices.

7. Wecool N1 High Bass ENC Neckband Earphone The In-Ear Neckband Headphones with Mic are ergonomically engineered to give a perfect fit and a pleasant wearing feeling. These Bluetooth earphones come with approximately 12 hours of playtime and around 10 hours of calling time. In short, the battery life of this Wecool product is extended. Moreover, this earphone includes Hi-Fi Sound and a Deep Bass. Also, it has magnetic earbuds with anti-fallout technology. The Wecool wireless Bluetooth earphone's inline remote functioning enables hands-free control of calls and music. Specifications: Brand: Wecool Colour: Black Connector Type: Wireless Form Factor: In-ear

Pros Cons Offered at an affordable price rate. The range is not so good. 9 hours of gameplay. Lightweight and comfortable fit

8. Sennheiser Ear Neckband Headphone with Mic It is another best neckband under 2000 with active noise cancellation. It is a high-quality wireless headphone featuring aptX Low Latency codec and aptX capabilities. These higher codecs are exceedingly unusual in earbuds at this price point. So, if you want earbuds with accurate sound and low latency, these are some excellent options to consider. On the other hand, the earphones are equipped with Bluetooth v4.1, which is somewhat old. You receive 6 hours of Bluetooth playback and recharge through micro-USB. The earbuds also have a three-button remote for controlling music playing and phone calls. Specifications: Brand: Sennheiser Colour: Black Connector Type: Wireless Form Factor: In-ear

Pros Cons High-quality sound with SBC and aptX support Sometimes tangles Seamless connection with Bluetooth 4.1 Ergonomic cable for a comfortable fit around the neck

Price of earphones under ₹ 2000 at a glance:

Product Price boAt Rockerz 330 with ASAP Charge ₹ 2,490 Sony WI-C200 Wireless Headphones ₹ 2,990 Boult Audio Pro bass Curve Bluetooth Wireless ₹ 4,499 Noise Sense Bluetooth Wireless in-Ear Earphones ₹ 2,499 UBON BT-5100 Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless in-Ear Earphones ₹ 1,999 OPPO Enco M32 Bluetooth Wireless ₹ 2,999 Wecool N1 High Bass ENC Neckband Earphones ₹ 2,999 Sennheiser CX 120BT Wireless Bluetooth ₹ 3,490

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 boAt Rockerz 330 with ASAP Charge Good battery backup Excellent sound output In-ear comfort Sony WI-C200 Wireless Headphones Excellent sound output Good RAM Good speaker output Boult Audio Pro bass Curve Bluetooth Wireless Great design Good RAM backup 1-year warranty Noise Sense Bluetooth Wireless in-Ear Earphones Good speaker output Great in-ear feel Good battery backup UBON BT-5100 Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless in-Ear Earphones In-ear comfort Loaded with features Good design OPPO Enco M32 Bluetooth Wireless Comes with Mic facility Good for everyday use. 1-year warranty Wecool N1 High Bass ENC Neckband Earphones Comfortable fit Excellent sound system Water-resistant Sennheiser CX 120BT Wireless Bluetooth Truly wireless Great design Excellent sound output

Best value for money There we have all the best headphones that you can buy in India under 2000. Buying headphones can be a complex task for a few but we tried to provide you with every fact about the headphones. If you are confused about the headphones, here is something you should know. Make sure you're receiving what you're paying for when you buy something for yourself. Due to their low price and excellent performance, Ubon BT is a breath of fresh air. The UBON BT-5100 Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Ear Earphones is always the greatest buy in terms of value for money. Best overall In today’s competitive landscape, choosing the best earphones under 2,000 can be a challenging task. As a result, you must pick a phone with all the features you require. The UBON BT-5100 Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Ear Earphones stands out as a result of this. This model offers a fantastic amount of storage and is stylish, thin, and offers a great sound output. How to choose the best earphones under ₹2000? While there are many models to choose from, your planned use should help greatly to narrow your choices. Sound quality, of course, is important to everybody; but for some, big bass is a must whereas others prefer open, full-range reproduction that emphasizes overall accuracy. Other factors include isolation, comfort, weight, portability, and fit also should be considered. It is recommended to buy UBON BT-5100 Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Ear Earphones that perfectly cater to the needs of every listener.