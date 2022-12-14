Best HP hard drives: Now save your data securely By Affiliate Desk

Using a laptop or PC device requires ample storage, which is impossible without an external hard drive. In the last several years, HP hard drives have seen a great increase in development. It will be possible for you to store files away from your computer if you have the best external hard drive. Aside from serving as a storage device for files, you can use this external hard drive to play games by connecting to a gaming console. This article lists the best HP hard drives that help you store more of your precious data securely. Find their specifications and pros and cons in this article to choose the best option. Let us have a look at the best HP hard drives. 1. HP 7200RPM QK555A 1TB Sata Hard Disk The HP 7200RPM QK555A 1TB SATA Hard Disk offers next-generation technologies, increasing system cooling airflow, bandwidth, and overall data integrity. You can enhance data transfer speeds to 6GB per second by doubling your interface speed compared to SATA 3.0-GB/s HDs. Allow your hard disc to handle several writes or reads at once by using Native Command Queuing. Specifications: Included components: HP SATA hard drive; appropriate SATA cable for the drive; installation guide Hard disk size: 1TB Hard disk rotational speed: 7200 RPM Hard disk interface: Solid state Hard disk form factor: 2.5 Inches Hard disk description: Hybrid drive Digital storage capacity: 1TB

Pros Cons Data transfer rates up to 6GB per second It cannot be used for a laptop Several write or read commands at the same time Built-in SMART IV technology

2. HP 1TB SAS Hard Drive SAS Enterprise and Midline hard drives from HP offer high-performance options for hosting highly transactional programs. The HP 1TB SAS Hard Drive offers a 6GB/sec SAS interface, which can either be a non-hot or hot plug. A few of the most important factors engineered in this hard drive are data integrity, dependability and performance. With the enterprise-class, you can have high availability data storage, which is where the SAS interface is. There is a HOT SWAP on this HP HDD. Specifications: Item weight: 0.4 Pounds Hard disk size: 1TB Hard disk form factor: 2.5 Inches Digital storage capacity: 1TB Connectivity technology: SATA Cache size: 32

Pros Cons 6GB/sec high-performance None to mention HOT SWAP SAS interface

3. HP 600GB 6G SAS 10K RPM SFF (2.5-inch) Dual Port Hard Drive Buy this HP 600GB HDD hard disc to increase productivity. It is a fantastic option for various workloads, from small businesses to huge enterprises. This hard drive's spindle speed is 10,000 RPM, and the data transmission rate is 6GB per second. It includes a serial-connected SCSI (SAS) interface. Specifications: Item weight: 725g Hard disk size: 600GB Hard disk form factor: 2.5 Inches Digital storage capacity: 600GB Data transfer rate: 6GB per second Connectivity technology: SCSI Cache Size: 16

Pros Cons 6GB per second high-speed None to mention SCSI connectivity 10,000 RPM speed

4. HP E Enterprise Hard Drive – Hot-Swap (718160-B21) High-performance computing, big data analytics, database applications and transaction processing are all excellent uses for HPE Server Enterprise Hard Drives. The 2.5 inches, 6GB per second external data transfer rate HPE 718160-B21 Enterprise Hard Drive gives the form factor. It has a 1.2TB capacity and a spindle speed of up to 10,000 RPM. This SAS-6GB-per-second interface-based Small Form Factor hard drive offers a 30-day warranty. Specifications: Item weight: 0.3kg Hard disk size: 1228.8GB Hard disk form factor: 2.5 Inches Digital storage capacity: 1.2TB Data transfer rate: 600MbPS Connectivity technology: eSATA Colour: Multicolour

Pros Cons eSATA connectivity None to mention 600 Megabits per second speed 10,000 RPM spindle speed

5. HP 653954-001 – 653954-001 HP 1TB 7.2K 6G SFF SAS SC Hard Drive With a form factor of 2.5 inches, this HP 653954-001 model is compatible with laptops and desktops. Its hard disk size and cache size are 1TB. Moreover, its data transfer rate is about 6000MB per second. The digital storage capacity is 1024GB. Specifications: Sub-category: 7.2K Hard disk size: 1TB Generation: SAS SC Form factor: 2.5 Inch Digital storage capacity: 1024GB Data transfer rate: 6000MB per second Compatible devices: Laptop, desktop

Pros Cons Hot-swap None to mention 6000MB per second speed 7200 RPM speed

6. HP 597609-002 450GB 10000RPM Dual Port SAS Hard Drive - Hot-Swap The HP 597609-002 model has a hard drive size of 450GB. It has a HOT swap SAS hard drive. With a 6GB digital storage capacity, this hard drive will help you with all your requirements. Its form factor is a 2.5-inch SFF with an interface of 6GB per second. The spindle speed lies at 10,000 RPM and 600MB per second data transfer rate. Specifications: Hard disk size: 450GB Digital storage capacity: 6GB Data transfer rate: 6000MB per second Brand: HP

Pros Cons 10,000 RPM high-speed None to mention SAS 6GB per second high-speed SFF SAS Hot-plug

7. HP 748385-003 600GB 15K 2.5 inch SAS 12 Gb/s 759548 EH0600JDYTL 759221-006 HPE Enterprise HDD Hard Drive HP 748385-003 has an interface of SAS 12GB per second. It has a memory storage capacity of 600GB. Bundled with HPE SmartDrive Carrier, it takes the form factor of a 2.5-inch SFF with a hot plug. This HP hard drive is compatible with servers. Specifications: Write speed: 15k Hard disk size: 600GB Hard disk interface: Serial Attached SCSI Hard disk form factor: 2.5 Inches Digital storage capacity: 600GB Data transfer rate: 12GB per second Compatible devices: Server

Pros Cons 12GB per second speed None to mention 15,000 RPM spindle speed Low power

8. HP 454146-b21 HP 1TB 3G 7.2K 3.5 SATA MDL Hard Drive With a 3.5 inches hard disk form factor, you get a 1TB hard disk size and a 1TB cache size. It has a spindle speed of 7200 and a 3GB per second data transfer rate. Also, it comprises a G7 drive tray — SATA hard drive bundled with a drive tray — with a spindle speed of 7.2K RPM. This drive is bundled with HP SmartDrive Carrier. Specifications: Special feature: High quality Hard disk size: 1TB Hard disk form factor: 3.5 Inches Digital storage capacity: 1TB Connectivity technology: SATA Cache Size: 1TB Brand: HP

Pros Cons 1TB Hot-plug No-tag on the tray 7,200 RPM spindle speed 3GB per second speed

9. HP 652766-B21 3TB 7200 RPM 3.5" SAS DP SC 6G MDL Hard Drive HP 652766-B21 has a form factor of 3.5 inches. The hard disk size and cache size are 3TB each. It is an HPE Midline with SAS 6GB per second. The data transfer rate is 600 Mbps. Specifications: Hard disk size: 3TB Hard disk form factor: 3.5 Inches Form factor: 3.5 Inches Digital storage capacity: 3TB Compatible devices: Desktop Brand: HP

Pros Cons 3TB large size None to mention 7,200 RPM speed 6GB per second speed

10. HP 72G 10K SAS 2.5'' SINGLE PORT With a 2.5 inches form factor, it has a hard drive size of 72GB and a 72GB cache size. The HP 72G 10K SAS model has a data transfer rate of 300Mb per second. Specifications: Hard disk size: 72GB Hard disk form factor: 2.5 Inches Form factor: 2.5 Inches Digital storage capacity: 72GB Data transfer rate: 300 Megabits per second Cache size: 72GB Brand: HP

Pros Cons 10,000 RPM speed None to mention 3GB per second speed SAS interface

Price of HP hard drives at a glance:

Product Price HP 7200RPM QK555A 1TB Sata Hard Disk ₹ 3,213 HP 1TB SAS Hard Drive ₹ 26,243 HP 600GB 6G SAS 10K RPM SFF (2.5-inch) Dual Port Hard Drive ₹ 8,500 HP E Enterprise Hard Drive - Hot-Swap (718160-B21) ₹ 23,300 HP 653954-001 - 653954-001 HP 1TB 7.2K 6G SFF SAS SC Hard Drive ₹ 51,060 HP 597609-002 450GB 10000RPM Dual Port SAS Hard Drive - Hot-Swap ₹ 9,251 HP 748385-003 600GB 15K 2.5 inch SAS 12 Gb/s 759548 EH0600JDYTL 759221-006 HPE Enterprise HDD Hard Drive ₹ 16,000 HP 454146-b21 HP 1TB 3G 7.2K 3.5 SATA MDL Hard Drive ₹ 28,390 HP 652766-B21 3TB 7200 RPM 3.5" SAS DP SC 6G MDL Hard Drive ₹ 17,820 HP 72G 10K SAS 2.5'' SINGLE PORT ₹ 3,900

How to find the best HP hard drives One of the main things to consider while choosing an HP hard drive is to determine its storage capacity, transfer speed, and RPM rate per the requirements. The second thing is to decide whether or not it has the latest features such as Native Command Queuing, SAS interface, Form Factor, etc. And after figuring them out, you should consider the build quality and value for money of the hard drive.

