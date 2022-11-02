Best HP printers: Here are the top deals worth your money By Affiliate Desk

Summary: Numerous users want to print their daily work & project either at home or at the office. HP is known for various computer accessories. Among them, printers are also one of the best. This article will provide a list of the top 10 best HP printers that are the latest and suitable for everyone.

The use of printers is increasing significantly because of the paperless approach enterprises & offices are adopting. Even individuals & students prefer printed notes over hand-written ones because it saves time. HP is known for various computer accessories. Among them, printers are also one of the best. This guide can help you get the best HP printers for personal or office use. We have included some of the best printers of HP with their complete specifications, features, and pricing. These printers are perfect for those who want to print documents or hard copies in their homes and offices. Best HP printers in India 1. HP Deskjet - 2331 Colour Printer, Scanner and Copier It is a lightweight and easy-to-setup printer with a scanner for daily home or office purposes. It has advanced features like an automatic paper sensor with high-speed printing (7.5 ppm) that can save you time. It can deliver both black-and-white (B&W) and colour prints. It has a high customer rating because of its stylish look and seamless functionalities. Specification: Brand: HP

Model name: 7WN46D

Connector type: USB

Printing technology: HP thermal inkjet

OS compatibility: Windows, linux, Mac, etc.

Colour: Purple + white

Recommended Use: Office, home

Printer output: B&W + colour

Maximum print speed (colour): 5.5 ppm

Max print speed monochrome (B&W): 7.5 ppm

Weight: 4.22 kg

Pros Cons Fast printing No wireless feature is available Lightweight Best for multipurpose use

2. HP Deskjet 2723 AIO Printer, Copy, Scan, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB It is another lightweight, stylish, and one of the best HP printers. This colour printer supports scanning and can render a print resolution of up to 1200 x 1200 DPI. This lightweight multi-functional printer also supports wireless connectivity through Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. It can hold 25 sheets in the output tray. Specification: Brand: HP

Model series: 2723

Connector type: USB, Wi-Fi, bluetooth

Printing technology: HP Thermal Inkjet

OS compatibility: Windows, linux, Mac, etc.

Colour: Blue-white

Recommended Use: Office, home

Printer output: B&W + colour

Maximum print speed (colour): 5.5 ppm

Max print speed monochrome (B&W): 7.5 ppm

Weight: 4.53 kg

Pros Cons Fast printing Slightly heavier Good for multipurpose use Robust and cheaper

3. HP Deskjet 4123 AIO Printer, Automatic Document Feeder It is another stylish, robust, and one of the best HP printers featuring an automatic document feeder. It gives lightning-fast printing with a maximum speed of 16 ppm. This printer is easy to set up and comes under an affordable budget. Specification: Brand: HP

Connector type: Wi-Fi

Printing technology: Inkjet

OS compatibility: Windows, linux, Mac, etc.

colour: White

Recommended use: Office & Home

Printer output: B&W + colour

Maximum print speed (colour): 16 ppm

Weight: 6.19 kg

Pros Cons Very fast printing Slightly heavier compared to other similar HP printer models Good for multipurpose use Supports automatic document feeder

4. HP Deskjet Ink Advantage - 4178 AIO Printer, Automatic Document Feeder It is another stylish and one of the best HP printers cum scanners, which features an automatic document feeder. It is an ideal printer for home use. It also supports quick printer setup with HP smart app. Apart from the USB connection; it also supports Wi-Fi connectivity. Specification: Brand: HP

Connector type: USB, Wi-Fi

Printing technology: Thermal Inkjet

OS compatibility: Windows, linux, Mac, etc.

colour: White + Blue

Recommended use: Office & Home

Printer output: B&W + colour

Maximum print speed (colour): 8.5 ppm

Weight: 4.81 kg

Pros Cons Fast printing Not preferred for office use Comes with a built-in scanner system Supports automatic document feeder

5. HP Laserjet 108w Single Function Monochrome Laser Wi-Fi Printer If you wish for a powerful monochrome and cost-effective laser printer among all the best HP printers, this is the right one. Its compact design and fast printing support save you time. It can hold 150 sheets of input and 100 sheets of output bin. Users can print from their smartphones through Wi-Fi. It prints rapidly at a speed of 21 ppm. Specification: Brand: HP

Connector type: USB, Wi-Fi

Series: LaserJet

Printing technology: Laser

OS compatibility: Windows, linux, Mac, etc.

colour: White + Grey

Recommended use: Office & Home

Printer output: B&W

Maximum print speed (colour): 21 ppm

Weight: 8.71 kg

Pros Cons Very fast printing Does not support colour print Wireless printing mode Can hold a large number of sheets (both input and output)

6. HP LaserJet P1108 Single Function Monochrome Laser Printer It is another monochrome laser printer that is powerful and renders fast printing. Corporate & offices prefer it. It can print up to 18-pages per minute (ppm). A print resolution of up to 1200 DPI makes a high-quality print. It supports page sizes like A4, A5, A6, B5, legal, postcards, envelopes, etc. Specification: Brand: HP

Connector type: USB, Wi-Fi

Series: LaserJet

Printing technology: Laser

OS compatibility: Windows, Linux, Mac, etc.

colour: White + Grey

Recommended Use: Office & Home

Printer output: B&W

Maximum print speed: 18 ppm

Weight: 5.20 kg

Pros Cons Fast printing Does not support colour print Supports different page size Can hold a large number of sheets (150 pages in the input bin)

7. HP Ink Tank 419 Wi-Fi colour Printer with 1 Additional Black Ink Bottle If you are looking for a large ink capacity with wireless and wired support for printing documents at the office or home, this printer is for you. It is easy to set up through HP smart app. Because of its simple ink management option, this printer is an excellent choice among office employees. Specification: Brand: HP

Connector type: USB, Wi-Fi

Series: LaserJet

Printing technology: Ink tank

OS compatibility: Windows, Linux, Mac, etc.

colour: Black + Blue

Recommended use: Office & Home

Printer output: colour

Maximum print speed (colour): 5 ppm

Maximum print speed (Monochrome): 8 ppm

Weight: 4.67 kg

Pros Cons High ink capacity Printing speed is slightly slower compared to other models within this price range The robust choice for home and office use Supports wireless connectivity for printing

8. HP LaserJet 136nw Wi-Fi Printer Numerous offices and companies prefer this HP LaserJet printer that supports fast and reliable printing. It is one of the best HP printers featuring an easy setup with a compact design for ergonomic office use. It can hold 150 sheets in its input bin and 100 in the output. Specification: Brand: HP

Connector type: USB, Wi-Fi

Series: LaserJet

Printing technology: Laser

OS compatibility: Windows, linux, Mac, etc.

colour: Black + Grey

Recommended use: Office & Home

Printer output: Monochrome

Maximum print speed (Monochrome): 21 ppm

Weight: 9.65 kg

Pros Cons Easy to set up Does not support colour print Supports wireless connectivity for printing High printing speed

9. HP Smart Tank 670 All-in-One Wireless Integrated Ink Tank Colour Printer It is another well-known ink tank printer with a high colour capacity, & one of the best HP printers for office and massive printing purposes. It has a built-in scanner system and features an integrated ink tank, automatic ink & paper sensor, guided buttons, etc. It comes with a 30000 pages print and 1-year warranty (whichever is earlier). Specification: Brand: HP

Connector type: USB, Wi-Fi

Series: Inkjet

Printing technology: Ink tank

OS compatibility: Windows, linux, Mac, etc.

colour: Black + Grey

Recommended use: Office & home

Printer output: colour

Maximum print speed (colour): 7 ppm

Maximum print speed (Monochrome): 12 ppm

Weight: 7 kg

Pros Cons High-capacity ink tank Print speed is slower Supports wireless connectivity for printing Automatic ink and paper sensor system

10. HP Laserjet Pro M128fn All-in-One Monochrome Printer It is an all-in-one printer that is robust, efficient, and can print through wireless commands. It is one of the best HP printers that can yield 1500-page prints. It delivers a 1200 DPI image with a print speed of 20 ppm. Specification: Brand: HP

Connector type: USB, Wi-Fi

Printing technology: Laser

OS compatibility: Windows, linux, Mac, etc.

Colour: Black

Recommended use: Office & home

Printer output: Monochrome

Maximum print speed (Monochrome): 20 ppm

Weight: 11.1 kg

Pros Cons Supports wireless connectivity for printing Does not support colour print It can cater to around 8000 pages of print per month The print quality is outstanding

Feature comparison table

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 HP Deskjet 2331 Colour Printer, Scanner and Copier for Home/Small Office Supports colour print Average printing speed Highly portable HP Deskjet 2723 AIO Printer, Copy, Scan, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB Supports colour print Average printing speed Highly portable HP Deskjet 4123 AIO Printer, Automatic Document Feeder Supports colour print Average printing speed Highly portable HP Deskjet Ink Advantage 4178 AIO Printer, Automatic Document Feeder Supports colour print Average printing speed Highly portable HP Laserjet 108w Single Function Monochrome Laser Wi-Fi Printer Supports colour print Excellent printing speed Highly portable HP LaserJet P1108 Single Function Monochrome Laser Printer Supports monochrome print only Excellent printing speed Highly portable HP Ink Tank 419 Wi-Fi colour Printer with 1 Additional Black Ink Bottle Supports monochrome print only Average printing speed Less portable HP LaserJet 136nw Wi-Fi Printer Supports monochrome print only Excellent printing speed Less portable HP Smart Tank 670 All-in-One Wireless Integrated Ink Tank Colour Printer Supports colour print Moderate printing speed Less portable HP Laserjet Pro M128fn All-in-One Monochrome Printer Supports monochrome print only Excellent printing speed Less portable

Best value for money HP Deskjet 4123 AIO Printer is the best HP printer that is less costly and supports lightning-fast printing. It is lightweight and supports colour print also. Also, it is lightweight and easy to set up. It is compatible with Linux, Windows, and Mac operating systems. Best overall product HP Ink Tank 419 Wi-Fi colour Printer with 1 Additional Black Ink Bottle is the best overall because it comes with wireless and wired printing support. Because of the simple ink management option and easy-to-setup feature, offices and companies prefer it. It is also compatible with Linux, Windows, and Mac operating systems. How to find the perfect and best HP printers? To grab the best HP printer at a considerable price, you should determine the specifications you need as per your requirement. Amazon is the best marketplace where you can search for your desired HP printer. From the Amazon app, you can filter out the appropriate product as per the printer specifications. You might also visit HP's official website to buy the best HP printer. Products price list in table

S.no Names of some best HP printers Prices 1. HP Deskjet 2331 Colour Printer, Scanner and Copier for Home/Small Office Rs. 3,999 2. HP Deskjet 2723 AIO Printer, Copy, Scan, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB Rs. 5,699 3. HP Deskjet 4123 AIO Printer, Automatic Document Feeder Rs. 6,999 4. HP Deskjet Ink Advantage 4178 AIO Printer, Automatic Document Feeder Rs. 7598 5. HP Laserjet 108w Single Function Monochrome Laser Wi-Fi Printer Rs. 12,999 6. HP LaserJet P1108 Single Function Monochrome Laser Printer Rs. 13,699 7. HP Ink Tank 419 Wi-Fi colour Printer with 1 Additional Black Ink Bottle Rs. 14,499 8. HP LaserJet 136nw Wi-Fi Printer Rs. 17,499 9. HP Smart Tank 670 All-in-One Wireless Integrated Ink Tank Colour Printer Rs. 18,194 10. HP Laserjet Pro M128fn All-in-One Monochrome Printer Rs. 22,039

