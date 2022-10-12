Story Saved
Best HTC mobile phones under 25,000: A complete buyer's guide!

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Oct 12, 2022 03:31 IST
Your search is over if you've been looking for the best HTC phones for less than 25,000. When compiling our list, we only considered premium mobile devices that offered many functions. Read on if you're strapped on cash yet need a reliable phone for everyday use.

Best HTC mobile phones

Finding a suitable phone can be challenging if you have high requirements but a limited budget. And when it comes to finding HTC mobiles, they are very rare in India. To help, we've compiled a list of the best HTC smartphones and other phones available for less than 25,000 on Amazon. The best part is that you can get any of the below-mentioned phones without spending too much. Obtain a modern, fashionable cell phone before it is too late.

Here is the list of the best HTC mobile phones under 25,000 -

1. HTC One X9 Smart Phone, Carbon Grey

Featuring a power-core processor and a full HD display, the HTC One X9 is one of the best mobile phones launched by HTC. It has a fantastic camera for selfies as well as great portraits. Its amazing screen resolution is best for watching videos without any hassle. It has a decent storage option and a long-lasting battery.

Specifications:

  • OS – Android
  • RAM – 3 GB
  • Connectivity technologies – 2G, 3G and LTE
  • Battery – 3000 mAH
  • Display features – Wireless
  • Display size: 5.5 inches
  • Camera resolutions – 13MP
  • Colour – Carbon Grey
ProsCons
Excellent processorLimited RAM capacity
4G connectivityAvailable in only Carbon Grey colour
Excellent camera quality 
cellpic
HTC One X9 Smart Phone, Carbon Grey
48% off 14,770 28,590
Buy now

2. Realme 9 Pro Plus

Realme 9 Pro Plus is the latest flagship smartphone from Realme Technologies that brings a host of new features and improvements over its predecessor. Powered by the powerful MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor, this mobile phone has 6GB of RAM. The Realme 9 Pro Plus is perfect for performance-focused users who want the smoothest experience when gaming, browsing the web or using intensive apps. Other features include a 16MP front-facing camera with AI enhancements for improved selfies and a rear 50MP + 8MP + 2MP camera with 4K recording. The battery has been upgraded to 4500mAh, providing users with hours of battery backup. You can get this phone at a reasonable price of 23,999.

Specifications:

  • Display - Super AMOLED display
  • OS – Android v 12
  • Display resolution - 1080 * 2400 px
  • RAM – 6 GB
  • CPU - In-built Octa-core with a capacity of 2.5 GHz & Hexa core with 2 GHz capacity
  • Screen Size - 6.4 inches
  • Battery – 4500 mAH
ProsCons
Dual rear camera system that is capable of producing high-quality photos and videosPoor performance when using certain apps or games 
Battery life is excellent, meaning you can use it for extended periods without worrying about recharging itThe price tag may be a little steep for some people
cellpic
Realme 9 Pro+ 5G (Aurora Green, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
4% off 26,999 27,999
Buy now

3. Xiaomi - Mi 11 Lite

The Xiaomi Mi 11 is a phone that brings advanced features and performance at an incredibly affordable price. With a 6.55 inches display, a Snapdragon 732G chipset, and up to 6GB of RAM, the Mi 11 Lite is perfect for anyone looking for a powerful budget phone. It is a great phone for budget-conscious buyers. It has a powerful processor and an impressive camera that can take great photos and videos. It also comes with strong battery life, making it perfect for long journeys or commutes. It is priced at Rs. 21,999.

Specifications:

  • Display - In-built with AMOLED display
  • OS – Android v11
  • Display resolution - 1080 * 2400 px
  • RAM – 6 GB
  • Processor chipset - Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
  • CPU - In-built Octa-core with a capacity of 2.3 GHz & Hexa core with 1.7 GHz capacity
  • Screen Size - 6.55 inches
  • Battery – 4250 mAh
ProsCons
Robust battery life, which gives you long-lasting runningSpeaker works poorly
Good performance in this price rangeLow connectivity
Advanced GPS connectivity 
cellpic
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite (Jazz Blue, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
21% off 18,999 23,999
Buy now

4. OPPO F21 Pro

The OPPO F21 Pro is the latest flagship phone from Oppo, and it comes with a lot of features that make it stand out from the rest. It has a 6.43-inch Full HD+ screen with an aspect ratio, which gives you more viewing pleasure. The phone is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 680. In addition, the Oppo F21 Pro comes with a triple rear camera setup that offers 64MP resolution for high-quality photos and videos, 2MP resolution for medium shots, and 2MP resolution for selfies. This phone is priced at 22,999.

Specifications:

  • Display - AMOLED display
  • OS – Android v 12
  • RAM – 8 GB
  • Processor - Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
  • CPU - In-built Octa-core with a capacity of 2.4 GHz and Quad-core with 1.9 GHz capacity
  • Screen Size - 6.43 inches
  • Battery – 4500 mAH
ProsCons
Good performancePoor camera quality
Long-lasting battery lifeWi-Fi connectivity is very low
Storage is sufficient in this price range 
cellpic
OPPO F21 Pro (Sunset Orange, 8GB RAM, 128 Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
18% off 22,999 27,999
Buy now

5. iQOO Vivo Z5 5G

The iQOO Vivo Z5 5G is the latest phone from IQOO. It comes with a 5G connection and a lot of other features that will make your life easier. The phone has a 6.67-inch full HD+ display that offers great visuals and is perfect for gaming and watching movies. It has an octa-core processor that ensures smooth performance, and it comes with 128GB, which is non-expandable in nature. This phone will cost you just 18,990 for all these extensive features.

Specifications:

  • Display - Super AMOLED display
  • OS – Android v11
  • Display resolution - 1080 * 2400 px
  • RAM – 8 GB
  • Processor - Snapdragon 778G
  • CPU - In-built Octa-core with a capacity of 2.4 GHz and Quad-core with 1.9 GHz capacity
  • Screen Size - 6.67 inches
  • Battery – 5000 mAH
ProsCons
Comes in a variety of colours you can choose any of them.Non-expandable storage, which means low storage
Robust battery life, which gives you a long-lasting working experienceSometimes lags while watching any movies etc
Sufficient storage within this price range 
cellpic
iQOO vivo Z5 5G (Arctic Dawn, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | Snapdragon 778G 5G Processor | 5000mAh Battery | 44W FlashCharge
37% off 18,990 29,990
Buy now

6. Samsung galaxy F62

The Samsung Galaxy F62 is an excellent device for users looking for a powerful smartphone with many features. This phone has a huge 6.7-inch display and a massive 7000 mAh battery. It also has an octa-core processor and 128GB of storage. The Galaxy F62 is perfect for users who want to have plenty of storage and a powerful phone.


Specifications:

  • Display - Super AMOLED display
  • OS – Android v 11
  • Display resolution - 1080 * 2400 px
  • RAM – 6 GB
  • Processor - Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9825
  • CPU - In-built Octa-core with a capacity of 2.73 GHz & Quad-core with 1.95 GHz capacity
  • Screen Size - 6.7 inches
  • Battery – 7000 mAH
ProsCons
Ample storage for all your workPoor performance when using certain apps or games 
Powerful processorThe price tag may be a little steep for some people
The large crystal clear display 
cellpic
Samsung Galaxy F62 (Laser Grey, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage), Medium
Check Price on Amazon

7. Vivo V21e 5G

Vivo V21e 5G is the newest phone from the Chinese manufacturer, Vivo. It features a 5Ghz antenna, which is essential for next-generation mobile internet services. This phone is priced at 21,800. The V21e also has a triple rear camera setup and 3D face recognition, making it perfect for photography enthusiasts. In addition, the phone has a 6.44-inch display, making it easy to consume content and multi-task simultaneously.

Specifications:

  • Display - AMOLED display
  • Processor - In-built MediaTek Dimensity 700 MT6833
  • OS – Android v 11
  • Display resolution - 1080 * 2400 px
  • RAM – 8 GB
  • CPU - In-built Octa-core with a capacity of 2.2 GHz and Hexa core with 2 GHz capacity
  • Screen Size -6.44-inch
  • Battery – 4000 mAH
ProsCons
The processor is fast workingPoor performance
Great storage even also comes with expandable storage of around 1 TBVery few features
Superb battery life allows you to use it for long periods without being concerned about recharging it 
cellpic
Vivo V21e 5G (Sunset Jazz, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) Without Offers
18% off 22,980 27,990
Buy now

Best three features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
HTC One X9 Smart Phone, Carbon GreyEnduring battery lifeOptions for 3g and LTE network connectivitySleek, sturdy and attractive design

Best value for money

As HTC has halted mobile production, very few options that fit in the “Best Value For Money” category. Since we have only featured the HTC One X9 here, it is the phone that offers best value for money. This product is priced decently at 14,770 post discount on Amazon. It is among the most renowned models HTC has ever produced because of its large storage capacity and above-average camera quality.

Best overall

The only option for HTC mobile phones under 25,000 is the HTC one X9. It is available in captivating Carbon Gre colour. As a bonus, it is long-lasting, robust, and aesthetically pleasing. Its futuristic qualities stem from components such as a powerful CPU, high-quality audio, and enough storage. This smartphone is reasonably priced at 14,770 after a discount.

How to find the perfect HTC mobile phones under 25,000?

With only a few models operating in the market, finding the best phone can be challenging. When shopping for a new mobile device, it's important to consider the following:

  • Outstanding storage
  • The high-performance central processing unit
  • Access to a power-saving mode
  • Higher-quality cameras
  • Prolonged battery life
  • Super-detailed display

It's important to remember that every mobile device has advantages and disadvantages. Look into each of its features before making a final decision. Lastly, think about how much it will cost.

Products price list

ProductAcrual priceDiscounted price
HTC One X9 Smart Phone, Carbon GreyRs.28,590Rs.14,770

“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.”

