Best Infinix 4G mobile phones: A buying guide

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Oct 13, 2022 21:00 IST

Infinix is one of the finest options for you if you are considering getting a smartphone. The company provides some of the best features and does it at a reasonable cost.

Infinix 4G mobile phones: These android-powered smartphones are efficient and cost effective.

Infinix is known to be a Hong Kong-based manufacturer of smartphones and other electronic devices. The company claims to have manufacturing facilities in China as well as R&D facilities dispersed throughout France and Korea and other countries. Android-powered smartphones are produced by the firm.

The company claims to have regional affiliates in more than 60 nations. Infinix is also one of the well-known brands in India. This company's phones are well-known among people of all ages due to the services it offers. Since it offers a top-notch gaming experience, it is particularly well-known among young people.

Top Infinix 4G Phones

The top Infinix 4G mobile phones are as follows-

1. Infinix Hot 11 2022

Infinix Hot 11 2022 phone offers some of the best features in an affordable price range. This phone comes with a great quality camera and long-lasting battery life. Other than that, it has a stunning back with elegant colours and designs. Finally, one can quickly unlock the phone with the help of the side-mounted fingerprint sensor and face unlock feature.

Key Specifications:

OS - Android 11

Memory Storage Capacity- 64 GB

RAM - 4 GB

Screen Size- 6.6 inches

Battery Power- 5000 mAH

Camera - 13 MP + 13 MP and 8 MP Front Camera

Processor - Unisoc T610

Screen Type - FHD+

ProsCons
Vibrant coloursLack of fast charging
Sleek designWithout gorilla glass
Smooth performance and 
Infinix Hot 11 2022 (Aurora Green, 4GB RAM 64GB Storage)
32% off
8,880 12,999
Buy now

2. Infinix Smart 6

Another amazing phone by Infinix is the Infinix Smart 6. This phone is light in weight and comes with a smooth back in bright colours. The colour available for this phone includes blue, sea green and purple. It also comes with a warranty of 1 year. The SMART 6 also features an 8 MP dual rear camera configuration and a 5 MP selfie camera, enabling users to take amazing pictures and capture videos in Full HD quality.

Key Specifications:

OS - Android 11

Memory Storage Capacity- 64 GB

RAM - 2 GB

Screen Size- 6.6 inches

Battery Power- 5000 mAH

Camera - 13MP and 8 MP Front Camera

Processor - Octa-core

Screen Type- TFT LCD

ProsCons
Amazing displayHeating issue
Effective fingerprintAverage camera
Custom UI 
Infinix Smart 6 (Heart of Ocean, 2GB RAM 64GB Storage)
11% off
7,999 8,999
Buy now

3. Infinix HOT 12 Play

The Infinix Hot 12 Play is a smartphone with multiple functions. It has a number of the newest smartphone capabilities, like a superior quality camera, stylish design, high speed, and many others. In addition, HOT 12 Play has a 12 nm UniSOC T610 1.8GHz Octa-core processor, 4 GB of RAM, with up to 3 GB of virtual RAM, 64 GB of internal storage, and other features to improve user experience and improve performance.

Key Specifications:

OS - Android 11

Memory Storage Capacity- 64 GB

RAM - 4 GB

Screen Size- 6.82 inches

Battery Power- 5000 mAH

Camera - 13MP and 13 MP Front Camera

Processor - Octa-core

Screen Type- IPS LCD

ProsCons
90Hz Refresh RateShips with bloatware
Long-lasting batterySingle speaker
Smooth performance 
Infinix HOT 12 Play (Racing Black, 4GB RAM 64GB Storage)
19% off
9,749 11,999
Buy now

4. Infinix Smart 6 Plus

If you are looking for a phone with complete features that too in an affordable price range, then Infinix Smart 6 Plus is the solution for you. This phone has a classy design that comes in two colours - Greyish black and blue. Additionally, this phone has an 8 MP rear camera and a 5 MP front camera, enabling a user to take beautiful pictures with captivating graphics. For increased security, the SMART 6 Plus includes a flexible fingerprint sensor. Additionally, Face unlock is also integrated, which quickly unlocks the smartphone.

Key Specifications:

OS - Android 12

Memory Storage Capacity- 64 GB

RAM - 3 GB

Screen Size- 6.82 inches

Battery Power- 5000 mAH

Camera - 8MP and 5 MP Front Camera

Processor - Octa-core

Screen Type- TFT LCD

ProsCons
Appealing designAverage charging speed
Dedicated micro SD card slotHeating issues
Good battery life 
Infinix Smart 6 Plus (Tranquil Sea Blue, 3GB RAM 64GB Storage)
14% off
8,649 9,999
Buy now

5. Infinix Note 12

Infinix Note 12 comes with the best specifications known to the mobile industry. The amazing design of this phone never fails to grab the attention of people. It is perfect for multitasking, and overall it is quite an amazing device. Enjoy the brilliance and the smooth functioning of this feature-rich phone, which offers superb performance and astounds users with its exquisite design.

Key Specifications:

OS - Android 11

Memory Storage Capacity- 64 GB

RAM - 4 GB

Screen Size- 6.1 inches

Battery Power- 5000 mAH

Camera - 13MP+ 13MP and 8MP Front Camera

Processor - Octa-core

Screen Type- AMOLED

ProsCons
Decent cameraBloatware
Long lasting batteryRefresh rate capped at 60Hz
Amazing display 
Infinix Note 12 (Force Black, 4GB RAM 64GB RAM)
19% off
12,990 15,999
Buy now

6. Infinix Hot 12 Pro

Another phone from the Infinix 12 series is the Infinix Hot 12 Pro. From features to design, this phone is a pro in every aspect. It comes in a unique colour which is called Lightsaber Green. Overall the phone is outstanding and worth every penny. The Infinix Hot 12 Pro's 16.76 cm (6.6) HD+ drop notch display has a 20:5:9 aspect ratio and low bezels for a seamless viewing experience.

Key Specifications:

OS - Android 12

Memory Storage Capacity- 128 GB

RAM - 8 GB

Screen Size- 6.6 inches

Battery Power- 5000 mAH

Camera - 50 MP and 8 MP Front Camera

Processor - Octa-core

Screen Type- IPS LCD

ProsCons
Latest Android 12No gorilla glass protection
Fast chargingAverage camera
Decent price 
Infinix Hot 12 Pro (Lightsaber Green, 8GB RAM 128GB Storage)
19% off
12,999 15,999
Buy now

7. Infinix Hot 10 Play

On its 17.3 cm (6.8) display, the Infinix Hot 10 Play smartphone offers bright and detailed wide pictures. With a screen-to-body ratio of 90.66% and a low bezel, the smartphone offers a sizable display surface. Whether the user is inside or outside, the 440 nits of brightness help to deliver a clean viewing experience. Additionally, NEG Dinorex T2X-1 glass protection is included for increased durability.

Key Specifications

OS - Android 4.0

Memory Storage Capacity- 64 GB

RAM - 4 GB

Screen Size- 6.82 inches

Battery Power- 6000 mAH

Camera - 50 MP and 13 MP Front Camera

Processor - Octa-core

Screen Type- IPS LCD

ProsCons
LightweightBloatware
Effective fingerprintSlow multitasking
Amazing battery 
Infinix Hot 10 Play (Purple, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)
15% off
9,399 10,999
Buy now

8. Infinix Smart 4

Do you want to take beautiful photos, make attractive selfies, and do more? The Infinix Smart 4 smartphone is the best option at that point because it has an 8 MP selfie camera and a 13 MP AI dual camera. A 6000 mAh battery is another feature that will keep you functional for a long time. A 6000 mAh battery is another feature that will keep the user functional for a long time. One can be confident that this phone will leave them with enough energy by using the AI Power Saving mode.

Key Specifications

OS - Android 10

Memory Storage Capacity- 32 GB

RAM - 2 GB

Screen Size- 6.82 inches

Battery Power- 6000 mAH

Camera - 13MP and 8 MP Front Camera

Processor - Octa-core

Screen Type- IPS LCD

ProsCons
Stunning daylight shotsNo Type-C port
Value for moneyBloatware
Sleek design 
Infinix Smart 4 (Quetzal Cyan, 32 GB) (2 GB RAM)
Check Price on Amazon

Price of Infinix 4G mobile phone at a glance:

ProductPrice
Infinix Hot 11 2022Rs. 8,940
Infinix Smart 6Rs. 7,500
Infinix HOT 12 PlayRs. 9,240
Infinix Smart 6 PlusRs. 8,949
Infinix Note 12Rs. 12,990
Infinix Hot 12 ProRs. 11,949
Infinix Hot 10 PlayRs. 9,679
Infinix Smart 4Rs. 8,490

3 best features for consumers:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Infinix Hot 11 2022Sleek designGood batteryAffordable
Infinix Smart 6Latest AndroidEffective sensorsStunning display
Infinix HOT 12 PlayGood for multitaskingDurable and batteryValue For. money
Infinix Note 11sGood speakersGreat cameraFast charging
Infinix Smart 6 PlusOptions of vibrant colourAffordableAmazing battery
Infinix Note 12High resolution cameraLong lasting battery performanceClassy design
Infinix Hot 12 ProQuick chargingStunning DesignAffordable
Infinix Hot 10 PlayHigh resolution cameraBig displayLight weight
Infinix Smart 4Huge battery lifeDual cameraGreat camera

Best value for money

The Infinix Note 11s phone offers the finest value for the money. Some of the nicest features of this phone include a high-quality camera, great speakers, plenty of RAM, decent storage, and much more. Unexpectedly, all of these features and the classy design of the phone are available at a very reasonable price.

Best overall product

Overall, Infinix Note 12 is the greatest and best phone. This phone is known to be relatively affordable and contains some of the most amazing and newest smartphone features. This phone is also quite well-liked by people of almost all age groups thanks to features like face unlock and the battery.

How to find the perfect product?

Searching for the perfect product? Before you can find the best answer for yourself, it is essential that you are well aware of your own expectations of the product you wish to purchase. First, analyse the needs before selecting the product to make the best decision. Review the product's details, including its advantages and disadvantages, before choosing the right buy for yourself. Additionally, one should examine the testimonials left by different customers who bought the same product. In this method, one can locate the right product.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

Best Infinix 4g mobile Phones

Which Infinix smartphones are the best bargains at under Rs. 10,000?

The unique selling point of Infinix smartphones is their low price. Numerous smartphones fall within this category, including the Infinix Hot 10 Play, Hot 10S, and Infinix Smart HD 2021, among others.

 

How well do Infinix smartphones work for watching movies?

If you wish to view movies or television shows on your phone, Infinix mobile phones with screen sizes (HD) of 15.24 cm and higher would be an excellent choice.

 

What distinguishes the Infinix Note from the Hot?

Glass is used for the front and back of the Hot 12 and plastic makes up the frame. The single selfie camera is housed in a dot on the front screen's flat surface. The Infinix Note 12, on the other hand, has a 6.7-inch FHD+ super AMOLED screen but no faster refresh rate.

 

 View More
