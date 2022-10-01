Best Lava mobile phones under 20,000

Lava mobile phones under ₹ 20,000 come with great battery life, among other stellar features.

Lava is ranked as one of the most trustworthy brands in the CMR Retail sentiment index 2018. The leading smartphone company has captured a massive share of the Indian market because its handsets' are known for offering a powerful battery backup for up to 3 days, clear call clarity with ultra-tone technology, high-quality display, and loud sound speakers. Lava phones are well designed and equipped, and their operating system is upgraded from time to time. Explore this list of top 10 Lava phones under ₹2000 if you want to buy durable, budget-friendly mobile phones. 1. Lava Agni 5 G If you are looking for a mobile with a good battery backup and Mediatek dimensional 810 processor, then this mobile is a good choice. It brings in the latest 5 G technology, which is reliable and ensures you're connected to fast internet at all times. Specifications ● OS: Stock Android 11 ● CPU Speed: 2.4 GHz ● Memory storage capacity: 128 GB ● Screen size: 6.78 inches ● Battery: 5000 In mAH ● RAM: 8 GB ● In-built storage: 128 GB ● Warranty: 1 year on the handset and 6 months on accessories

Pros Cons Decent performance Camera needs improvement Great battery life Design isn't trendy Updated technology

2. Lava X2 Cyan The Lava X 2 Cyan is powered by a high-performance Mediatek Helio A 25 octa-core processor that is accessible up to 1.8 GHz clock speed. The mobile is user-friendly with a big screen. With a big battery that takes less charging time, you can enjoy talking over the phone for hours without having to charge the phone repeatedly. Specifications ● OS: Stock Android 11 Go ● CPU Speed: 1.8 GHz ● Processor Brand: Mediatek ● Screen Size: 6.5 Inches ● Battery power: 5000 In mAH ● RAM: 2 GB ● In-built Storage: 32 GB ● Warranty: 1 year on handset with 6 months on accessories

Pros Cons Long-lasting Li-Po 5000 mAH battery Low RAM and storage Decent Helio G 35 chipset Camera needs improvement Rear-mounted fingerprint sensors

3. Lava Gem (Black+Gold) An impressive Lava phone under ₹2000 comes with a display screen of 2.8 inches with 240 X 320-pixel resolution, and its amazing features make this dual SIM phone truly useful to people of all ages. The 1750 mAH Li-Ion battery of the phone offers robust battery backup. Specifications ● OS: Nuclear OS ● CPU speed: NA ● Memory storage capacity: 32 GB ● Screen size: 2.8 Inches ● Battery power: 1750 In mAH ● RAM: 2 GB ● In-built storage: 32 GB ● Warranty: 1 year

Pros Cons Supports 2 G networks The camera quality is poor User memory is 512 MB No hotspot facility Device has ringtone formats like ARM, AAC, MP3 & WAV.

4. Lava Flip An iconic flip phone, the Lava Flip, is designed to take you down memory lane. It comes with a 2.4-inch display screen, poly carbonate body, and expandable memory of 32 GB. This product has added features like automatic call recording and long-lasting battery power. Specifications ● OS: Nuclear OS ● CPU speed: NA ● Memory storage capacity: 32 GB ● Screen size: 2.4 inches ● Battery power: Lithium-Ion ● RAM: 2 GB ● In-built storage: 32 GB ● Connectivity: GSM

Pros Cons Good-looking, classy & stylish phone Call quality/ audio can be better Battery backup is great Average camera quality Preloaded with games

5.Lava A 5 If you are looking for a qwerty mobile at a low price, then Lava A5 is the one for you! It is a very handy, user-friendly phone that offers support in 7 languages for typing support English, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Punjabi, and Gujarati. Specifications ● OS: Nuclear OS ● CPU speed: NA ● Memory storage capacity: 24 MB ● Screen size: 2.4 Inches ● Battery power: 1 lithium-ion ● RAM: 24 MB ● In-built storage: 32 GB ● Connectivity: Edge

Pros Cons Good battery life Average camera Dedicated memory slots It is not waterproof

6. Lava A 9 This affordable Lava A 9 mobile has a dual SIM feature and is perfect for you if you use two SIM cards. It also comes with a 1.3 MP camera makes it an excellent mobile to click photos. Specifications ● OS: Nuclear OS ● CPU speed: NA ● Memory storage capacity: 32 GB ● Screen size: 2.8 Inches ● Battery power: 1700 ● RAM: 4 MB ● In-built storage: 32 GB ● Connectivity: GSM

Pros Cons Dual SIM Camera can be better Decent colour Outdated features Bluetooth connectivity

7. Lava A 1 The Lava A1 is one of the most popular Lava phones out there. Its features, like the SD card slot and sound quality, are very good. It has an extended battery life, and many Amazon customers have reviewed and claimed this phone to be a 'perfect product.' Specifications ● OS: Nuclear OS ● CPU speed: NA ● Memory storage capacity: 32 GB ● Screen size: 1.77 Inches ● Battery power: 800 ● RAM: 32 MB ● In-built storage: 32 GB

Pros Cons Long-lasting battery No headset with the product Great sound quality No headset with the product Good intensity of torch feature

8. Lava Gem (Blue+Gold) Lava Gem is an excellent phone if you want to use a simple basic mobile. It has a large display compared to the other phones, and the clear visible keys and good sound quality make it a handy mobile within budget. The excellent backup features make it easy to use at any time, anywhere. Specifications ● OS: Nuclear OS ● CPU speed: NA ● Memory storage capacity: 32 GB ● Screen size: 2.8 Inches ● Battery power: 1750 ● RAM: 32 MB ● In-built storage: 32 GB ● Connectivity: GSM 2 G

Pros Cons Huge capacity Dual SIM card not available Good battery backup Hotspot and Wi-Fi are not available

9. Lava A 3 Power Lava A 3 is a featured dual SIM mobile phone that offers a good audio experience. The outer cover of the mobile is made of poly carbonate, which is robust and durable. It is a perfect budget-friendly phone that can be gifted to your close ones. Its impressive battery backup makes it a must-buy among all the Lava phones. Specifications ● OS: Android 10.0 ● Memory storage capacity: 0.03 GB ● Screen size: 1.8 Inches ● Battery power: 2575 mAH jumbo battery ● RAM: 32 MB ● In-built storage: 32 GB

Pros Cons Well-featured with Dual Sim Slot Less Space Good processor Camera isn't good Backup power is good

10. Lava Z 3 Pro Released in the year 2022 in March, Lava Z 3 is one of the best budget-friendly lava phones under 20000. It features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for security purposes. A good camera quality makes it perfect for taking great images and videos. With the QVGA lens, the video recording feature is also pretty impressive in this PHONE. Specifications ● OS: Stock Android 11 ● CPU speed: 1.8 GHz ● Memory storage capacity: 32 GB ● Screen size: 1.8 Inches ● Battery power: 1 Lithium Polymer battery ● RAM: 3 GB ● In-built storage: 32 GB

Pros Cons Battery capacity is good Low resolution Dedicated Micro SDXC slot Camera capacity is low Rear-mounted fingerprint sensor with OTG enabled UI is not updated

Best 3 features

Product Feature -1 Feature - 2 Feature -3 Lava Agni 5 G 64 MP AI Quad Camera Battery power is 5000 In mAH, and RAM is 8 GB Inbuilt Storage is 32 GB Lava X 2 8 MP AF Dual AI Rear Camera with LED flash and 5 MP selfie camera with screen flash Battery power is 5000 In mAH, and RAM is 2 GB Inbuilt Storage is 32 GB Lava Gem 1.3 MP Camera Battery power is 1750 In mAH, and RAM is 2 GB Inbuilt Storage is 32 GB Lava Flip VGA Camera Battery power is Lithium-Ion, and RAM is 2 GB Inbuilt Storage is 32 GB Lava A 5 0.3 MP Camera Battery power is 1 lithium-ion, and RAM is 24 MB Inbuilt Storage is 32 GB Lava A 9 1.3 MP Camera Battery power is 800 and RAM is 32 MB Inbuilt Storage is 32 GB Lava A1 VGA Camera Battery power is 800, and RAM is 32 MB Inbuilt Storage is 32 GB Lava Gem (Blue Gold) 1.3 MP Camera Battery power is 1750, and RAM is 32 MB Inbuilt Storage is 32 GB Lava A 3 Power VGA Camera Battery power is 2575 mAH jumbo battery, and RAM is 32 MB Inbuilt Storage is 32 GB Lava Z 3 Pro 8 MP Dual AI Rear Camera Battery power is 1 Lithium Polymer battery-5000 & RAM is 3 GB Inbuilt Storage is 32 GB

Best value for money The best value-for-money product is the Lava Gem phone. It comes with an excellent display, performance, battery backup and features at a budget-friendly price. Its camera is good. The availability of the memory card, dual SIM & well-connected features make it the perfect phone and completely justifies its price. Best overall Of all the above-mentioned best Lava phones under 20000, Lava Agni 5G is the best overall. It has a 2.4 GHz processor, dual SIM, 5G accessibility, and fast charging of 5000 mAH battery life at only Rs. 17,990. Moreover, its Bezzle-less display and MediaTek Dimesnity Chipset make it way ahead of its competitors. How to find best Lava phones? With so many options available in the market, you can use some brilliant tips to choose the best Lava phone under 20000.The Lava phones come at budget-friendly prices. It gets charged fast, and the battery's longevity lasts for days. When choosing a Lava phone, have a look at the features, specifications, and prices of different handsets and compare them on different online platforms.It is also important to check the customer review of the phone that you are choosing. Price of best Lava mobile phones at a glance:

Pros Price in Rs Lava Agni 5G 17,990 Lava X2 Cyan 7299 Lava Gem 1680 Lava Flip 1911 Lava A5 1409 Lava A9 1680 Lava A1 1087 Lava Gem 1680 Lava A3 Power 1299 Lava Z3 Pro 7499