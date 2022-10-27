Best Micromax full-HD phones: Here are your top picks

Being bigger is always better, and that's why you'll love the Micromax 2B. It offers a big HD+ screen for a bigger, more captivating experience. With an advanced 6.52-inch display with brilliant HD+ resolution, the Micromax in 2b offers a whole new perspective on your entertainment experience. Equipped with the most recent octa-core processor and a 5000 mAh powerful battery, this smartphone can last up to 18 hours on a single charge. Thanks to our ARM Cortex A75 Octa Core processor that delivers lightning-quick apps, games, and web browsing in Android OS so you can get on with life with ease.

A well-known Indian phone manufacturer, Micromax is known for making smartphones that are both affordable and packed with helpful features. The list below shows the top 5 Micromax full-HD mobile phones. If you enjoy playing games and viewing movies on your smartphone, go for one with a screen size of at least 6.0 inches. Depending on the price, the internal storage space can range up to 16 GB, and it can be further increased using a micro SD card. The smartphones are powered by Li-Ion batteries with backup capacities up to 3,000 mAh to support continuous internet and gaming use. Android 5.0 or a later version is used by the majority of these smartphones.

Its powerful 5000 mAh battery and 6.52-inch screen with 720 x 1520 pixel resolution make this mid-range phone ideal for gaming on the go, surfing the internet endlessly, and making your social media presence known. With its 8MP camera, you can take crisp pictures and capture memorable moments with friends. This smartphone lets you view, edit, and store photos, videos, movies, and documents. It's a great option for those seeking a reliable and handy smartphone.

It comes with a 16 GB internal memory and 3 GB of RAM and a rear-facing 2 MP camera and a front-facing 8 MP camera. If you use two or more programs or different types of work at the same time, the 1.0 GHz quad core processor will make it happen with little or no interruption. Battery backup is above average with 2000 mAh battery that enables long hours of use continuously, so much so that it offers better backup than most smartphones currently in the market.

With 4 GB RAM and 64 GB ROM, along with flexible memory expansion of up to 128 GB, Micromax's 'In 1b' is the latest smartphone in the Micromax lineup; with a 6.52-inch HD+ display, 13MP + 2MP dual rear camera, and 8 MP front camera, this phone offers 32 GB of internal memory. This phone has a 5000mAh Li-Polymer battery that ensures you never run out of power when making a call or playing games.

The Infinity N11 is a smartphone that comes with an octa-core 2GHz processor, 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The Infinity N11 can be upgraded to Android 8.1. The phone is smaller than its competitors and housed in a lightweight case that makes it easy to grip. Plus, it delivers better battery life than phones in its class. The Micromax Infinity N11 comes with a dedicated fingerprint sensor, 4G LTE connectivity, more than 32 hours of talk time, and a faster Octa-core processor for even better gaming, lighter interfaces and better web browsing

Best value for money

Being a budget smartphone, the Micromax IN 2 C comes with just 2 GB RAM but can be used in many geographical locations and has 32 GB of onboard storage that can be expanded. It runs on Android v 11 out of the box, making it a decent smartphone offering at this price point. Featuring a large display and great performance, Micromax In 2 C offers stunning visuals on its HD IPS screen. A superb camera complements the smooth running of the Unisoc T6 10 processor. With all these features packed into one phone, there's little wonder why so many people are keen to buy the Micromax IN 2 C. For those looking for a phone that ticks all the boxes when it comes to functionality and affordability, this is an excellent choice!

Best overall

The Micromax IN 2 B is one of the best phones in this list powered by Micromax, having been designed with the best optics. With its clean, clear, simple look and more storage space than Micromax, the In 2 B can be a good choice for those who like Android One. With a powerful battery and enough power under the hood, the Micromax In 2 B redefines what a smartphone can do. In addition to its powerful octa-core processor and RAM of 4 GB, this phone is capable of handling even the most demanding apps. It has a solid feel in the hand and fits comfortably. According to users and experts, it is the best Micromax Full-HD Phones, so buy it without hesitation.

How to find Micromax full-HD phones?

Price of Micromax full-HD phones at a glance: